Microsoft is done with major updates to Windows 10, a blog post by the tech giant has revealed. The Windows 10 version 22H2 is the current and final version of the operating system. However, the tech giant will launch monthly security updates for all Windows 10 versions until it ends support on October 14, 2025.

“Existing LTSC releases will continue to receive updates beyond that date based on their specific lifecycles,” Microsoft said.

This seems to push individuals to migrate to Windows 11, which the company launched in October 2021 and deployed to all eligible devices in May 2022. Microsoft Windows 10 was launched in July 2015, a direct successor to Windows 8.1 (launched in August 2013).

Meanwhile, the latest tweet revealed that Microsoft’s advertising platform would stop supporting Twitter due to the latter’s changes requiring payment to access its API. Twitter chief Elon Musk threatened to take legal action against tech giant Microsoft over claims that the company “trained illegally using Twitter data.”

