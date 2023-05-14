Microsoft is adding new features to Bing AI Chat, a Google Bard AI rival. The company recently opened access to its Bing GPT-4 chatbot to all users.

Bing AI chatbot has received some visual enhancement treatment this week, which will show images as part of the chat responses. Microsoft is continuing its efforts to add more topics where images will show up alongside the text responses for searches.

The tech giant has also redesigned the visual elements that appear at the end of text-based answers. Bing chat will display a side-by-side comparison of items users consider.

In addition, the chatbot will show a separate copy button for users to copy-paste a block of code somewhere else. The platform has enabled a chat history feature, according to posts on the Bing Reddit forums.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently ended major updates to Windows 10.

Also read: How to use Microsoft Phone Link app