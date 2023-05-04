WhatsApp has tweaked the app design with bottom navigation bar for easy access to different sections of the app.

As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp has changed the interface for the app with a bottom navigation bar for better and easy access to different tabs from the bottom of the screen. WhatsApp for iOS already has such perks and Android users has been requesting for the same for a long time.

As usual, WhatsApp is currently rolling out the feature for some beta users of the app on Android.

WhatsApp has also rolled out group mention within community and community navigation feature for Android users.