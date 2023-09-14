September 14, 2023 08:57

Vivanta Industries Limited :Company has entered into In-principle Memorandum of

understanding with Vivanta Drone Research Centre Tanzania Limited (“VDRCTL”) for the following purpose;

. Research & development of Drones;

. Training & development of Drones;

. Setting up the assembly line

Whereby Company will acquire 50% stake in Vivanta Drone Research Centre Tanzania Limited

NBCC (India) Limited : Company has signed a quadripartite MoU with Ministry of Steel (MoS) Govt. of India, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and National Land Monetization Corp. Ltd. (NLMC) for Monetization of the Non-core assets of RINL at Vishakhapatnam. Also has been recently awarded from SAIL ( Bokaro Steel Plant ) for Consultancy & Project Management Services for upcoming Infrastructural related projects of Bokaro Steel Limited Plant, township, Mines & Collieries. worth of ₹ 180 Crores

Spencers Retail Limited : Company as a part of the its process of evaluating the performance of all its stores on a regular basis, has decided to close down its ten loss making stores in the state of Tamil Nadu by September 30, 2023. These stores contributed 1.2% of the consolidated revenue of the Company in the financial year 2022-23.

Pidilite Industries Limited : Company received the post from the Commissioner, Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (“Commissioner”) under the provisions of The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (Local Body Tax) Rules 2010.

The Order has been passed by the Commissioner in an Appeal filed by the Company against earlier Order passed on 02-01-2023 (Original Order), with regards to the bonafide legal dispute on the levy of Local Body Tax for the Financial Years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 (upto June,2017) inter alia confirming penalty of Rs.6,81,00,672/-as charged in the Original Order

KPI Green Energy Limited :The company has commissioned the 7.80 MW wind-solar hybrid power project, comprising 4.20 MW of wind and 3.60 MWdc solar capacity, through its wholly owned subsidiary KPIG Energia for Mono Steel India

Adani Enterprises: Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW wind turbine generator, which is India’s largest turbine, has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH. The certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets

Bank of India: The state-run lender has come out with an issue of Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds amounting to Rs 2,000 crore. The base size is Rs 1,000 crore, and the green shoe option is Rs 1,000 crore. It received a total bid of Rs 3,770 crore in response from investors, and the issue was oversubscribed by 3.77 times against the base issue size.

IRCTC: The company signed an MoU with Maharashtra State Road Transport Corp. to enable MSRTC’s online bus booking services via its bus booking portal.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Premium fashion brand Louis Philippe announced its foray in the Middle East with the opening of the brand’s newest outlet in the UAE. The company plans to increase its retail footprint by launching several additional outlets for its brands throughout the Middle East in the near future

Suven Pharmaceuticals: The government has approved up to Rs 9,589 crore in foreign investment in the drugmaker. The approval is for the acquisition of up to 76.1% of the company by Cyprus-based Berhyanda. The aggregate foreign investment in the company will increase by 90.1%

Lloyds Steels Industries: The company signed a deal with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for the transfer of technology for Multi Effect Distillation with Thermo Vapour Compression (MEDTVC) desalination. The licence will aid the company in executing orders related to desalination and will be valid for five years

Bajaj Healthcare: The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for pre-approval inspection at its Vadodara plant with zero 483 observations

Aries Agro Limited : Board considered and approved further Investment in 60,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at par of the Wholly Owned Subsidiary viz Mirabelle Agro Manufacturing Private To procure Raw Materials(Backward Integration) & related Plant Nutrients Manufactured at the New Manufacturing Unit being set up.

United Spirits Limited : company has received VAT & CST assessment orders for FY 2020-21 wherein tax authority has denied the input tax credit taken by the Company on ENA purchased on the ground that ENA is subject to GST and raised VAT demand of Rs. 98,48,321 (including penalty of Rs. 12,000) and CST demand of Rs.5,99,36,965 (including penalty of Rs. 2,000)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited : The Board had authorised delisting of GDRs from Luxembourg Stock Exchange (“LuxSE”), the Company has now been informed by LuxSE that the GDRs of the Company stand de-listed from LuxSE, with effect from September 13, 2023

Cummins India Limited : Company and Sudhir Power Ltd. are set to revolutionize the power backup sector in Delhi NCR with advanced CPCBIV+ compliant genset range.Customers in Delhi NCR can now access the complete range of Cummins powered CPCBIV+ compliant gensets.Customers can avail of support for Cummins products throughout their lifecycle across the country