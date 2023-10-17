Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 17 October 2023.
- October 17, 2023 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 17.10.2023
11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 2.3K versus Previous: 0.9K)
14:30 EURO German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Expected: -9.5 versus Previous: -11.4)
18:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.6%)
18:45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: 0.4%)
- October 17, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 17.10.2023
Johnson & Johnson (Pre market) (Sector- Consumer)
Bank of America Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Prologis, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Ericsson (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Omnicom Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Aviation)
- October 17, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 17-Oct-2023
BALRAMPUR CHINI
BHEL
DELTACORP
GNFC
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
PNB
SAIL
SUNTV
- October 17, 2023 08:08
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 17, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Brigade Enterprises, Som Distilleries, Tata Power, Lupin, NLC India, Oil India, Grasim Ind, Satin Creditcare, Godrej Properties, Dynamic Cables, Data Patterns, Electronics Mart, Cosmo Films, Piramal Pharma, Savita Oil, VA Tech Wabag
- October 17, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Q2FY24 earning calendar 17.10.2023
Bajfinance, Canfinhome, Cieindia, Happstmnds, Hathway, Hscl, Huhtamaki, Icicipruli, Ltts, Newgen, Pcbl, Syngene, Tataelxsi, Tatametali, Tciexp, Vstind, and Zensartech.
- October 17, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance to acquire up to 26% stake in Pennant Technologies
Bajaj Finance entered into a binding term sheet with Pennant Technologies for acquiring up to 26% equity stake in Pennant. The cost of acquisition is approximately Rs 268 crore. - Reuters
- October 17, 2023 07:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Luxury in vogue, hotel chains line up new launches
From frequent travellers to holidaymakers and for even family vacations- high-end hotel check-in is the new flavour of the season. Driven by the rising demand from high-income households, hotel chains are upbeat on the luxury segment.
While Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its portfolio, international chains including Hilton and Radisson are introducing their luxury brands in the country.
- October 17, 2023 07:45
Stock Recommendations: Powergrid InvIT: The shares are down 22 per cent YTD. What investors should do now
On a year-to-date basis, the units of Powergrid Infrastrucuture Investment Trust (PGInvIT) have fallen around 22 per cent, while dip is around 17 per cent after adjusting for distribution per unit (DPU) of around ₹6.
Does this present an investment opportunity or do the investors need to wait and watch? Read on to find out.
- October 17, 2023 07:31
Stocks to Watch: Grasim to raise ₹4,000 crore via rights issue
Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla group company, plans to raise ₹4,000 crore through rights issue to fund its ongoing capital expenditure and repay debt. The company is expected to begin its venture into decorative paint business in the March quarter.
The board approved the proposal to raise funds not exceeding ₹4,000 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date, said the company.
- October 17, 2023 07:30
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: SBI (Buy)
While SBI always had the natural advantage of brand recognition and scale, the bank has gradually added other competitive moats in the form of a prolific sourcing edge, a YONO-powered digital stack, an unparalleled lean distribution model, and a potent combination of cross-sell focus and competencies.
- October 17, 2023 07:29
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s Call: Angel One (Buy)
Angel One Ltd (AOL) reported a strong growth of 36 per cent on a Q-o-Q basis and 47 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in the number of trades during the quarter. The all-time high (average daily turnover) ADTO in the F&O and commodity contributed to this growth, led by robust market conditions.
- October 17, 2023 07:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Indian steel mills hold back on export offers amid low realisations, poor demand and competing Chinese offers
India’s steel mills have held back on export offers following sluggish global demand and competitive pricing from China. The focus incidentally has shifted to the domestic market, where the price of the benchmark hot rolled coils (HRCs) have moved up by ₹750-₹2000 per tonne, across categories, since the beginning of this month.
- October 17, 2023 07:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral, thematic schemes corner one-sixth of equity flows
One in six rupees put in by investors in equity schemes has gone into sectoral or thematic schemes in the past year.
The schemes have seen inflows of ₹22,837 crore, second only to small-cap funds and nearly 18 per cent of the total equity flows in this period. Nearly 75 per cent of the flows have come in through new fund offerings. The September quarter saw investors pumping in ₹9,381 crore, accounting for 41 per cent of the flows.
- October 17, 2023 07:24
Stocks to Watch: NLC to sell 1.4 GW of RE assets
NLC India Ltd, the public sector mining-cum-power generation company, is preparing to sell 1,421 MW of renewable energy assets currently owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL).
- October 17, 2023 07:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Setback for telcos as Supreme Court holds telecom licence fee ‘capital in nature’
The Supreme Court on Monday held that payment of entry fee as well as variable annual licence fee under New Telecom Policy of 1999 is to be regarded as capital expenditure and amortised in accordance with Section 35ABB of the Income Tax Act.
The apex court concluded that the Delhi High Court was not right in apportioning the expenditure incurred towards establishing, operating and maintaining telecom services as partly revenue and partly capital.
- October 17, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral watch: IT firms ride deal wins through downturn, but uncertainty looms
Even as revenue and profit metrics slump for Indian IT firms, deal wins continue to remain robust, despite a downturn in the industry. However, the uncertainty in the macro environment is preventing the companies from capitalising on the deal wins in the near term.
For the three IT majors that have posted second-quarter results, Total Contract Values(TCV) have risen. Infosys’ large deal TCV increased to $7.7 billion from $2.3 billion last quarter. HCL Tech recorded order bookings of $3,969 million, with 16 large deals, up from $1,565 million last quarter.
- October 17, 2023 07:08
Stock recommendations: Stock to buy today: SJVN (₹75.9): BUY
The outlook is bullish for SJVN. The stock has begun the week by rising over 3 per cent has ended the sideways consolidation that was in place over the last three weeks. It also indicates that a fresh leg of up move has begun.
- October 17, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Technicals: Day trading guide for October 17, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 17, 2023 07:02
Stock in Focus: IDBI Bank divestment: Indo-Canadian spat may dim Fairfax’s chance
Fairfax India Holdings, the investment arm of Indian-origin Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, seen as one of the top contenders for IDBI Bank, could now be in the back seat — thanks to the ongoing geopolitical spat between India and Canada. Highly placed sources say with the political tension not easing anytime soon, Fairfax’s is unlikely to be at an advantageous position to secure IDBI Bank in the ongoing divestment process.
- October 17, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets open positive amid Middle East concerns
On Tuesday, Asian markets began the day with an upward trend, showing resilience in the face of developments in the Middle East and increasing geopolitical tensions.
The Japanese Nikkei 255 index opened at 32,107.63, marking a 1.42% increase, while the Topix index rose by 1.20% to 2,300.83. South Korea’s KOSPI index also experienced a positive start, gaining 0.80% to reach 2,455.61. Additionally, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 showed a 0.58% increase, reaching 7,067.10.
The performance of Wall Street on Monday will play a pivotal role in shaping market sentiment across Asia. Notably, there are no significant economic indicators scheduled for release that could sway the markets. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise of 314.25 points, equivalent to a 0.93% increase, settling at 33,984.54. Similarly, the S&P 500 gained 45.85 points (1.06%) to close at 4,373.63, and the Nasdaq Composite added 160.75 points (1.2%) to reach 13,567.98.
- October 17, 2023 06:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends up on earnings optimism; eyes remain on Middle East
Major U.S. stock indexes ended sharply higher on Monday as investors were optimistic about the start of earnings season, while transportation and small-cap shares also jumped.
Market participants were monitoring the Israeli war in Gaza, but appeared to be taking more of a risk-on stance on Monday, with safe-haven gold prices down.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 314.25 points, or 0.93%, to 33,984.54, the S&P 500 gained 45.85 points, or 1.06%, to 4,373.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 160.75 points, or 1.2%, to 13,567.98. - Reuters
