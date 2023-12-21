Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 December 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- December 21, 2023 09:12
Stock Market Live Updates: RBI approves Sandeep Batra’s renewed tenure as ICICI Bank Executive Director
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of ICICI Bank with effect from December 23, 2023 to December 22, 2025. This renewed term of two years is within the five years term as previously approved by the shareholders
- December 21, 2023 08:59
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Screener: Inox India listing today
Inox India shares will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹660. The sudden sell-off in the secondary market has created anxiety around its listing, as the IPO witnessed a robust response from all category of investors, especially from institutions.
The IPO was subscribed 61.28 times, with the QIB portion bid 147.80 times, portion for non-institutions 53.20 times, and that for retail investors 15.30 times.
- December 21, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Nintec Systems, PC Jeweller, and Spencer’s Retail.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: AGS Transact Technologies, and Patel Engineering.
- December 21, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
Usha Martin: Promoter group Peterhouse Investments India sold 30,000 shares on Dec. 19.
ION Exchange: Promoter group Mahabir Prasad Patni sold 1 lakh shares between Dec. 11 and 19.
Ultramine and Pigments: Promoter Deepa Ajay sold 13,967 shares between Dec. 18 and 19. Promoter S. Narayanan sold 16,839 shares on Dec.19.
- December 21, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Tips Industries: Kumar Sadhuram Taurani sold 34 lakh shares (2.64%) at Rs 346.44 apiece, Ramesh Sadhuram Taurani sold 34 lakh shares (2.64%) at Rs 342.91 apiece, while F3 Advisors bought 14.14 lakh shares (1.1%) at Rs 345.78 apiece, Mansi Share and Stock Advisors bought 7.33 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 346.21 apiece, and Sahastraa Advisors bought 6.6 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 344.79 apiece.
India Shelter Finance: Goldman Sachs Funds bought 5.91 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 593.08 apiece. Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 10.10 lakh shares (0.94%) at Rs 572.81 apiece.
Symphony: HDFC Mutual Fund Multi Cap Fund bought 6 lakh shares (0.87%), while Swayat Trading Co. sold 6 lakh shares (0.87%) at Rs 880 apiece. Landmark Cars: Bajaj Finance sold 3.2 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 805.58 apiece.
- December 21, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Block Deals
Astral: Saumya Polymers LLP sold 36.2 lakh shares (1.34%), Kairav Chemicals sold 10.6 lakh shares (0.39%), while Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Emerging Markets Portfolio bought 13.22 lakh shares (0.49%), Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 12 lakh shares (0.44%), Government of Singapore bought 8.83 lakh shares (0.32%), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 5.25 lakh shares (0.19%), and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 2.2 lakh shares (0.08%), among others, at Rs 1,889.8 apiece.
Nippon Life India Asset Management: IndusInd Bank sold 1.7 crore shares (2.86%) at Rs 445.35 apiece, while SBI Mutual Fund bought 77.82 lakh shares (1.23%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 47.01 lakh shares (0.92%), Norges Bank bought 9.34 lakh shares (0.14%), Societe Generale bought 9 lakh shares (0.14%), and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 2.25 lakh shares (0.03%), among others, at Rs 445.35 apiece.
Shriram Piston and Ring: K S Kolbenschmidt GMBH sold 39 lakh shares (8.85%), while Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, through five of its funds, bought 34.63 lakh shares (7.86%), and AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought 4.36 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 1,103.6 apiece.
- December 21, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Offerings
Motisons Jewellers: The public issue was subscribed to 159.61 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (233.91 times), institutional investors (157.40 times), and retail investors (122.28 times).
*Suraj Estates:*The public issue was subscribed 15.65 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (24.31 times), non-institutional investors (18.9 times), and retail investors (9.3 times).
Muthoot Microfin: The public issue was subscribed 11.52 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (17.47 times), non-institutional investors (13.20 times), retail investors (7.61 times), and employee reserved (2.87 times).
Credo Brands: The public issue was subscribed 6.95 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (233.91 times), institutional investors (157.40 times), and retail investors (122.28 times).
RBZ Jewellers: The public issue was subscribed 7.15 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (3.49 times), retail investors (13.14 times), and institutional investors (0.05 times).
Happy Forgings: The public issue was subscribed to 159.61 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (11.48 times), retail investors (8.78 times), and institutional investors (0.35 times).
Azad Engineering: The public issue was subscribed 3.31 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (6.13 times), retail investors (3.93 times), and institutional investors (0.05 times).
*Innova Captab:*The IPO will open for bids on Thursday. It will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 250 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 426–448 apiece. The company has raised Rs 76.74 crore from anchor investors.
- December 21, 2023 08:51
Stocks to watch out for today
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company signed a contract worth Rs 1,615 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the construction and delivery of six next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.
Cochin Shipyard: The company received an order worth Rs 488.25 crore from the Defense Ministry to repair and maintain equipment and systems onboard the naval vessel.
Zee Entertainment: Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment have agreed to discuss the extension of the merger date. The deadline for the completion of the merger was set for Dec. 21.
BSE: The company received approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India for appointing Pramod Agrawal as chairman effective from Jan. 17, 2024.
Ultratech Cement: The company will buy a stake in renewable energy company Clean Max Terra for Rs 20.25 crore.
Adani Green Energy: The company will consider a proposal to raise funds via multiple instruments on Dec. 26.
ICICI Bank: The company received the Reserve Bank of India’s nod for the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as executive director.
Raymond: The company’s unit has incorporated the wholly owned subsidiary Ten X Realty East with the objective of undertaking real estate business.
Flair Writing: The company reported revenue of Rs 257 crore for Q2 FY24 and a net profit of Rs 33.15 crore for Q2 FY24.
REC: The company unit incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Kankani Power Transmission.
Sonata Software: The company signed a contract with AMMEGA Group, a global leader in conveyor belts and power transmission with manufacturing sites and customer solution centres around the world.
Tarsons Products: The company will acquire German medical distributor Nerbe for about €10-15 million.
Manali Petrochemical: The company has resumed its operations at the Chennai plant.
- December 21, 2023 08:50
Manali Petrochemical resumes operations at Chennai plant
- December 21, 2023 08:49
BSE gets SEBI nod for Pramod Agrawal as Chairman from Jan. 17, 2024
BSE: The company received approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India for appointing Pramod Agrawal as chairman effective from Jan. 17, 2024
- December 21, 2023 08:48
Cochin Shipyard bags ₹488.25 crore Defence Ministry order
Cochin Shipyard: The company received an order worth Rs 488.25 crore from the Defense Ministry to repair and maintain equipment and systems onboard the naval vessel.
- December 21, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
HSBC on UPL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 750/sh (Positive)
HSBC on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4100/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Dhanuka Agri: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1200/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Bayer Crop: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 5600/sh (Positive)
MS on DLF: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 770/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Orchid Pharma: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 900/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Metals: Asian flat (Hot-rolled coil) steel price, after falling 22% over Mar-Oct has risen 8% in last 2 mths still it is near the lowest level in a decade. Prefer Coal India (Positive)
MS on Telecom sector: TRAI September 2023 shows healthy data subscriber additions & that overall subscriber addition was stable (Positive)
DAM on Sundaram Fin: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 3250/sh (Negative)
HSBC on Rallis: Downgrade to Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 195/sh (Negative)
- December 21, 2023 08:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Sensex and Nifty face uncertainty after sudden market drop
Domestic markets are expected to open on a cautious note on Thursday. The sudden fall on Wednesday caught most investors off guard. The panic selling triggered a sharp fall across the board.
Gift Nifty at 21,114 indicates a steady start at Nifty Dec futures on Wednesday, closed at 21,217, and Jan futures at 21,316.
However, analysts expect the market to see value buying, particularly in the large-cap space. However, some small-cap and mid-cap stocks may come under pressure.
- December 21, 2023 08:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Appu Hotels wins the case, NCLT passes an order in favour of original promoters
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has pronounced its order in favour of the existing promoters of Appu Hotels in a case pertaining to a takeover bid by MGM Healthcare’s Managing Director M K Rajagopalan.
The Divisional Bench-1, Chennai, has passed an order stating, “The powers of the Board of Directors which stood suspended is restored and the management and affairs of the Corporate Debtor is directed to be handed over to them by the RP (Resolution Professional), including the possession and control of books and assets of the Corporate Debtor, if any taken during the CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process) period.
- December 21, 2023 07:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Buzzing stocks. Stocks that will see action today: December 21, 2023
Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Texmaco Rail, JSW Energy, Aditya Birla Capital, Jyoti Structures, AstraZeneca, Gretex Corporate, Satin Credit
- December 21, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: RBZ Jewellers glitters on retail response
The RBZ Jewellers public issue was subscribed 7.15 times at the end of Day 2 on Wednesday, on heavy investing by as retail investors and HNIs. The ₹100-crore initial public offering from RBZ Jewellers that comes with a price band of ₹95-100, received bids for 5.65 crore shares, as against an offer of 79 lakh shares. The issue will close today and the market lot is 150 shares.
The offer, a fresh issuance of one crore shares, is being made to finance the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
- December 21, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Credo Brands Marketing issue closes today
The initial public offering of Mumbai-based Credo Brands Marketing will close today. The IPO was subscribed 6.94 times so far. The ₹549.80-crore IPO comes with a price band of ₹266-280 and investors can bid for a minimum of 53 shares.
- December 21, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Selan Exploration Technology approved for 100% transfer of participating interest in oil contract area
Selan Exploration Technology Limited (the ‘Company’) has received a letter conveying the approval of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India for transfer of 100% (One Hundred Percent) Participating Interest from PFH Oil and Gas Private Limited to the Company w.r.t. Contract area CB/ONDSF/ELAO/2016.
The Company shall now initiate project execution activities in due course of time.
- December 21, 2023 07:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders secures contract to build six next-generation patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has signed a contract with Acquisition wing of Ministry of Defence for Construction and Delivery of six (06) Next generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 20 Dec 2023.
The 1st vessel delivery is T0 + 41 months and delivery of subsequent vessels at intervals of Five (05) months, where T0 is the date of release of advance payment by the Buyer to the Seller.
The contract value is aprox. INR 1600 Cr.
- December 21, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Hindustan Foods approves allotment of convertible warrants to institutional buyers
The board Hindustan Foods Ltd has considered and approved the allotment of 56,75,054 Convertible Warrants at a price of Rs. 546.25 each by way of Preferential Issue to the certain identified Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) under Non-Promoter category.
The board also approved the allotment of 15,96,027 Convertible Warrants at a price of Rs. 563.90 each by way of Preferential Issue to the certain identified Non-Qualified Institutional Buyers (Non QIBs) under Non-Promoter category.
The allottees under QIBs include:
1. Infinity Holdings - 14,64,530 Warrants
2. Infinity Holding Sidecar I - 14,64,530 Warrants
3. Malabar Select Fund - 9,15,331 Warrants
4. Sixth Sense India Opportunities III - 18,30,663 Warrants
The allottees under Non-QIBs include:
1. Bay Capital Holdings Limited - 10,64,018 Warrants
2. Vanaja Sundar Iyer - 5,32,009 Warrants
- December 21, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Sumedha Fiscal Services enters agreement to sell apartment in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard
Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd has entered into “Agreement for Sale” on December 20, 2023 for the sale of the Company’s flat bearing Apartment No. 2503 on the 25th floor of Tower 21 in the housing complex “Lotus Boulevard” lying and situated at Sector-100, Noida, District Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201301.
The Company has received an advance of Rs. 18,00,000 and balance payment to be received on or before execution of Deed of Conveyance
- December 21, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Allcargo Logistics sets Jan 2 as record date for 3:1 bonus share allotment
The Board of Directors of Allcargo Logistics Limited has fixed Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for allotment of bonus shares in the proportion of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) new equity shares of ₹2/- (Rupees Two) each for every 1(One) existing equity share of ₹2/- (Rupees Two) each held by the shareholders of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders by way of postal ballot through e-voting process.
- December 21, 2023 07:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 21-Dec-2023
• ASHOK LEY
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• INDUS TOWERS
• INDIACEM
• MANAPPURAM
• NATIONALUM
• PEL
• RBLBANK
• SAIL
- December 21, 2023 07:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Outlook: Accenture’s muted outlook foreshadows continued struggle for Indian IT
Tech giant Accenture’s muted revenue growth and conservative outlook signals a continued downturn for the Indian IT industry. As discretionary spending remains cautious, demand recovery in the near term is not to be expected for the sector.
Accenture in Q1 — the company follows September-August fiscal — reported year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 1 per cent near the upper end of -2 to 2 per cent growth guidance range. For FY24, the company retained its guidance in the range of 2-5 per cent.
- December 21, 2023 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Manappuram Finance (Buy)
At its analyst/investor meet, MGFL’s senior management team showcased the company’s capabilities in its non-gold business including MFI, vehicle finance, home finance and MSME & allied products.
Beyond its view/outlook on the gold business, MGFL presented a drill-down on each of its non-gold businesses, including a peek into its sourcing, underwriting and collection processes, how these businesses have successfully navigated Covid and have reverted to pre-Covid business indicators and readiness to now exhibit healthy AUM growth and profitability in non-gold businesses.
- December 21, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Bharat Electronics (Accumulate)
Bharat Electronics (BHE) has received several order inflows aggregating ₹8,790 crore in Q3-FY24 to date. Until FY24 YTD, cumulative order inflows stood at ₹23,170 crore vs guidance of ₹20000 crore in FY24, 16 per cent ahead of the target.
Considering the past year’s order inflows, we believe there has been a sizeable rise in short-cycle orders toward radars, avionics, electronics warfare system, annual maintenance contracts for radars & other equipment, and spares & services.
- December 21, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Updates: SAT quashes SEBI orders in Karvy stock broking case
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday quashed two separate orders by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, restricting them from revoking the shares pledged by Karvy Stock Broking.
Axis Bank has been permitted to invoke the shares pledged in its favour. The tribunal directed the SEBI, NSE and NSDL to restore the pledge made in favour of the appellants within four weeks. In the alternative, SEBI, NSE and NSDL have to compensate these lenders with the value of the underlined securities pledged in their favour by Karvy Stock Broking along with interest at 10 per cent per annum.
- December 21, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 21.12.2023
Cintas Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Business Services)
Paychex, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Carnival Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel and Tourism)
CarMax Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Nike, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Consumer)
Aegon Ltd (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- December 21, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 21, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 21, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: Redington (₹173.35) – BUY
Short-term traders can consider buying the shares of Redington. The stock fell over a per cent on Wednesday. However, the trend is up since the last week of October and it is intact. Strong support is in the ₹169-167 region which can limit the downside.
- December 21, 2023 07:02
- December 21, 2023 07:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Flows in cash market on 20th Dec 2023
👎 FII net sold ₹1322 cr
👍 DII net bought ₹4754 cr
- December 21, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets tread cautiously amid Wall Street’s late slide
Asian markets turned cautious on Thursday following a late decline on Wall Street that dimmed the positive outlook on declining global inflationary pressures.
Japanese stocks commenced the day on a downward trend, with the Nikkei 225 index down by 1.53% or 515.68 points to 33,160.29, and the broader Topix index slipping 1.06% or 24.88 points to 2,324.50. Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI exhibited weakness, shedding 0.43% or 11.22 points, trading at 2,603.08. In Australia, shares retracted due to losses in commodity-related stocks, causing the S&P/ASX 200 index to fall by 0.31% and trade at 7,514.80.
On the previous day’s Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 475.92 points (1.27%) to 37,082, the S&P 500 lost 70.02 points (1.47%) to 4,698.35, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 225.28 points (1.5%) to 14,777.94.
- December 21, 2023 06:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street tumbles to sharply lower close as abrupt sell-off snaps rally
U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after an abrupt mid-afternoon nosedive ended Wall Street’s impressive rally, which had been driven by falling interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s dovish turn.
All three major U.S. stock indexes veered lower late in the session to end 1.3% to 1.5% below Tuesday’s close.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 475.92 points, or 1.27%, to 37,082, the S&P 500 lost 70.02 points, or 1.47%, to 4,698.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.28 points, or 1.5%, to 14,777.94. - Reuters
