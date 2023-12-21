December 21, 2023 08:51

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company signed a contract worth Rs 1,615 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the construction and delivery of six next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.

Cochin Shipyard: The company received an order worth Rs 488.25 crore from the Defense Ministry to repair and maintain equipment and systems onboard the naval vessel.

Zee Entertainment: Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment have agreed to discuss the extension of the merger date. The deadline for the completion of the merger was set for Dec. 21.

BSE: The company received approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India for appointing Pramod Agrawal as chairman effective from Jan. 17, 2024.

Ultratech Cement: The company will buy a stake in renewable energy company Clean Max Terra for Rs 20.25 crore.

Adani Green Energy: The company will consider a proposal to raise funds via multiple instruments on Dec. 26.

ICICI Bank: The company received the Reserve Bank of India’s nod for the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as executive director.

Raymond: The company’s unit has incorporated the wholly owned subsidiary Ten X Realty East with the objective of undertaking real estate business.

Flair Writing: The company reported revenue of Rs 257 crore for Q2 FY24 and a net profit of Rs 33.15 crore for Q2 FY24.

REC: The company unit incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Kankani Power Transmission.

Sonata Software: The company signed a contract with AMMEGA Group, a global leader in conveyor belts and power transmission with manufacturing sites and customer solution centres around the world.

Tarsons Products: The company will acquire German medical distributor Nerbe for about €10-15 million.

Manali Petrochemical: The company has resumed its operations at the Chennai plant.