December 11, 2023 08:43

Network18 Media & Investments

Rating: NOT RATED

RTM of potential entity could lead to jump in market share

We believe the merger of TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Media & Investments (NW18) is a serious attempt to target a larger share in the fragmented M&E market of India, specifically within digital media. India’s M&E market for TV, print and digital is huge at USD 18bn in CY22 (Source: EY FICCI) whereas NW18 has a consolidated revenue base of a mere USD 0.8bn in FY23 with a market share of ~4%; the revenue synergy post-merger could lead to a potential market share of ~6% by FY26. Moreover, bundled offering with a bigger target audience and reach would help with revenue scalability and better reach for advertisers. Cost control measures and synergy benefits would drive efficiency for the merged entity, leading to a better EBITDA margin.

Potential for a media super app bundled with news/entertainment

Network18 may bundle all services under one umbrella coupled with sizeable audiences across mediums which could lead to higher scalability. Superior user experience along with differentiated and good quality content may drive a potential subscription revenue base. NW18 also would have a big advantage of the last mile with Reliance Jio having a subscriber base of 450mn smartphone users. There is a possibility of NW18 forming a media super app, providing content, such news, sports, ticket bookings, and webs series, which may lead to a large customer base and can be used potentially for better digital ad revenue and audience monetization. NW18 has the potential to become a digital-first company within India’s media ecosystem.

Potential market cap of INR 140-180bn for the merged entity

Based on Consensus figures, the news segment and digital segment are set to post a revenue CAGR of 10% and 15%, respectively, over FY24-26, due to synergy post-merger, which would translate into a revenue synergy of INR 846mn and INR 1,840mn in FY25 and FY26, respectively, for the merged entity. Since the size of the entity will become large post-merger, cost synergy also can be expected. A reduction of 5% each in content cost , employee cost and advertising cost can be expected from FY25, which could translate into a cost synergy of INR 2,318mn in FY25 and INR 1,567mn in FY26. Thus, with scalability on the digital side and proper execution, a potential synergy is expected of INR 3,165mn in FY25 and INR 3,407mn in FY26 at the EBITDA level. NW18 can be valued segment-wise, excluding IPL revenues (digital IPL rights on Jio Cinema app), which has a hefty content cost of approx. INR 50bn per year and may not be able to break even over medium term. The business ex IPL can be valued at 15x one-year forward P/E whereas the IPL revenues could be valued at one-year forward market cap-sales of 2x, due to hefty losses. The merged entity can thus have a market cap of INR 180bn (80% upside) (including synergy); even without synergy, the merged entity can have a market cap of INR 140bn over medium term, which represents a reasonable amount of upside (40%). Proper execution of scale on digital revenues and a superior user experience would drive higher valuation rerating.