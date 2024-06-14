June 14, 2024 08:40

*The hopes for pre-election Federal Reserve easing were seemingly dashed again with last Friday’s employment data. The headline data was again above expectations though it is worth nothing that the government and healthcare sectors again accounted for a chunky 47% of the jobs generated.

The latest NFIB small business survey shows a re-acceleration in SMEs’ hiring intentions. This has been the indicator which has been signaling in recent months a weakening of the labour market given its historical correlation with unemployment.

The above is another example of how this cycle is different. It is also why it has long since become risky for investors to assume that the labour market is weakening in a material way until it actually happens. All this is why the moment has not yet arrived when the Fed is required to choose between its employment and its inflation mandates.

If the inflation data is somewhat encouraging for the Fed, the net result of the employment and inflation data points is that money markets are now expecting 47bp of Fed rate cuts this year, as opposed to 50bp before both sets of data were announced. Fed officials are now expecting just one 25bp rate cut this year, compared with 75bp of rate cuts anticipated in March.

On the inflation front, the May US CPI data came out yesterday below expectations. Headline CPI inflation slowed from 3.4% YoY in April to 3.3% YoY in May, while core CPI inflation declined from 3.6% YoY to 3.4% YoY. Services sector inflation remains sticky with core services CPI inflation unchanged at 5.3% YoY. The so-called “supercore” inflation, measured as core services CPI excluding housing, slowed from 4.9% YoY to 4.8% YoY.