- February 15, 2024 16:28
Stock market today: Markets extend gains for the third consecutive day
Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 225 points to reclaim the 72,000-mark on Thursday, while the Nifty settled close to the 22,000 level, supported by hectic buying in market heavyweights M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI amid a largely firm trend in global equities.
Besides, a heavy rush on auto, energy and utility counters also helped the indices, traders said.
Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 72,050.38. The index opened strong and touched a high of 72,164.97 and a low of 71,644.44 during intra-day trades.
The broader NSE Nifty also gained 70.70 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 21,910.75.
- February 15, 2024 16:08
Currency market today: Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.04 against US dollar
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and depreciated by 2 paise to close at 83.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices in the international market.
Forex traders said the Indian currency depreciated as foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee. However, positive domestic markets cushioned the downside.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.00 and finally settled at 83.04 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 2 paise from its previous close.
- February 15, 2024 15:57
Stock market today: Apollo Tyres faces ₹15.34 lakh penalty in excise dispute
Apollo Tyres Ltd has received Ooder passed under Central Excise Act levying penalty of ₹15.34 lakh pertaining to dispute regarding cenvat credit.
The Company will file appeal before Appellate Authority in due course.
- February 15, 2024 15:50
Stock market today: Tejas Networks receives incentives worth ₹27.78 crore
Tejas Networks has received ₹27.78 crore as incentives for the fiscal year 2022-’23 under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products.
Stock closed 3.30% higher on the NSE, at ₹733.
- February 15, 2024 15:27
Stock market live updates: Kranti Industries receives order from Italian company, stock surges on BSE
Kranti Industries has received an order from Carraro Drive Tech Italia Spa for supply of a component called Beam Trumpet, amounting to a sum of EURO 31.582.08.
The Kranti Industries stock surged by 5.29% on the BSE, trading at ₹81.
- February 15, 2024 15:22
Stock market live updates: Poddar Housing and Development increases authorised capital to ₹10 crore from ₹7 crore Stock rose by 1.01% on the BSE, trading at ₹105.
- February 15, 2024 15:21
Stock market live updates: Aimwin Capital acquires 1,50,000 equity shares of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd
- February 15, 2024 15:20
Stock market live updates: CLC Industries inks pact with Neo Stretch to transfer Pithampur Undertaking on slump sale basis
CLC Industries Ltd [formerly known as Spentex Industries Ltd] has entered into an agreement with Neo Stretch Private Ltd to transfer Pithampur Undertaking on slump sale basis.
- February 15, 2024 15:18
Stock market live updates: Shyama Infosys appoints Swaraj Kumar Singh as Chief Financial Officer
- February 15, 2024 15:06
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers: M&M (6.39%), BPCL (4.79%), Power Grid (4.74%), ONGC (3.40%), NTPC (3.17%)
Major losers: Axis Bank (-2.34%), Apollo Hospitals (-1.90%), ITC (-1.86%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.67%), Britannia (-1.21%)
- February 15, 2024 15:05
Stock market Live updates: BSE snapshot at 3 pm
A total of 2,371 stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on Feb 15, against 1,466 stocks that declined; 83 stocks remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,920. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 304, and 27 hit a 52-week low.
- February 15, 2024 15:03
Stock market live updates: Haryana Power Purchase Centre inks pact with Coal India to buy 800 MW from Mahanadi Basin Power, CIL stocks gain on NSE
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC), which has expressed interest in purchasing 800 MW of power from ‘Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd’ (MBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). The MoU’s purpose is to formalise and define the basic framework of discussions of the power purchase agreement.
Coal India stock trades higher by 2.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹476.30.
- February 15, 2024 14:59
Stock market live updates: Allcargo Gati Ltd has appointed Uday Sharma as the Chief Commercial Officer at Gati Express & Supply Chain.
- February 15, 2024 14:32
Stock market live updates: EaseMyTrip.com launches first offline retail store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Easy Trip Planners stock declines on NSE
EaseMyTrip.com has launched its first offline retail store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Easy Trip Planners stock declined by 1.12 per cent on the NSE, and is trading at ₹48.75.
- February 15, 2024 14:30
Stock market live updates: Exports increase 3.12 per cent on-year to $36.92 billion in January
India’s exports increased 3.12 per cent on-year to $36.92 billion in January, according to data released by the government on Thursday. Imports rose by about 3 per cent year-on-year to $54.41 billion in January this year.
Trade deficit in January 2024 stood at $17.49 billion, an agency report said.
- February 15, 2024 14:28
Stock market live updates: Oil India reports incident at Assam mine
Oil India Ltd has said an incident occurred at well plinth NHK 162 at Western Asset Mine in Assam at around 3.05 pm on February 14, 2024 during bleeding of hydrotest water through 2” bleed line. An injured employee later died.
The company’s stock trades at ₹561.25 on the NSE, higher by 12.53%.
- February 15, 2024 14:09
Stock market live updates: Zinc in downtrend, but could see a corrective bounce
Zinc futures (February contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have been witnessing a sharp fall in price since the beginning of this month. It faced a barrier at ₹230 against which the downtrend began. Read more
- February 15, 2024 14:04
Stock market live updates: Nifty 50 trades at 21,941.35, up by 101.30 points or 0.46% and BSE Sensex trades at 72,144.80, higher by 321.97 points or 0.45% as of 2 pm.
- February 15, 2024 14:02
Stock market live updates: Nifty PSU Bank stocks up 3.13% at 7,151. Major gainers: Bank of India (5.04%), Union Bank (4.35%), Bank of Maharashtra (4.09%), Canara Bank (4%)
- February 15, 2024 13:55
Stock market live updates: Shiseido Company launched its make-up brand NARS Cosmetics in distribution pact with Shoppers Stop arm
Shiseido Company Ltd has launched its global make-up brand NARS Cosmetics (NARS) in India through a distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop Ltd.
The Shoppers Stop stock trades at ₹744.50 on the NSE, up by 0.78 per cent.
- February 15, 2024 13:41
Stock market live updates: Happiest Minds Technologies ties up with Soroco, shares up
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has tied up with Soroco, an AI company, to bring intelligence to automation discovery, with process and task mining. Read more
- February 15, 2024 13:35
Stock Market Live Today: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 196.24 times as of 1.30 pm
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO has been subscribed 196.24 times as of 1.30 pm on Feb 15, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 45.56 times, NII 514.08 times, retail 146.94 times, and those reserved for employees 150.29 times. Issue closes today.
- February 15, 2024 13:31
Stock Market Live Today: Sterlite Technologies partners with BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi; STL tech stock surges 4.10%
Sterlite Technologies has announced its partnership with BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
STL Tech stock surges by 4.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹138.25.
- February 15, 2024 13:04
Stock Market Live Today: Geojit on HD Infra Engineering stock
We reiterate BUY rating owing to strong order book and healthy margin profile, and value the standalone business at a P/E of 12x FY26E and HAM projects at 0.6x P/BV with a TP of Rs.1,120
- February 15, 2024 13:03
Stock Market Live Today: MIC Electronics develops 42V/3A EV battery charger for e-cycles and two-wheelers; stock surges 8.26%
MIC Electronics Limited has developed 42V/3A electric vehicle (EV) battery charger for e-cycles and two-wheelers. The EV battery chargers will be launched shortly, and commercial operations will begin in the month of March 2024.
Stock jumps 8.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹41.95.
- February 15, 2024 13:02
Stock Market Live Today: Visa Steel reports reduced net loss of ₹24.36 crore for Q3
Visa Steel reported its net loss for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹24.36 crore as against ₹41.17 crore loss in the corresponding quarter previous year.
- February 15, 2024 12:55
Stock Market Live Today: Marsons Ltd secured orders worth nearly ₹40 Crore as part of the I st phase of the ROSS scheme in West Bengal.
- February 15, 2024 12:48
Stock Market Live Today: Tembo Global withdraws civil contract order from Kalpataru; stock down 1.30%
Tembo Global Industries has informed the exchange about withdrawal of order for the civil contract by Kalpataru, which was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.
Stock trades at ₹285.55 on the NSE, down by 1.30%.
- February 15, 2024 12:44
Stock Market Live Today: ABB India launches next-gen compact drive
ABB India is launching a new product today, viz; next generation compact drive, ACH180, for HVACR systems.
Shares decline by 1.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,499.85.
- February 15, 2024 12:43
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel expands presence in Cochin with four new stores; stock up 0.58%
Bharti Airtel has launched four new stores in the city of Cochin. The new stores have come up in Chalakkudy, Palachuvadu, Nurani & Olavakkode.
Bharti Airtel has also launched two new, next-gen Company owned stores in the city of Jabalpur in Near Sriram Marriage garden, Adhartal, & Gwarighat road, Tagore Nagar.
Stock trades at ₹1,122.30 on the NSE, up by 0.58%.
- February 15, 2024 12:39
Stock Market Live Today: SecureKloud Technologies stock rises after subsidiary launched SaaS solutions
SecureKloud Technologies Ltd’s step-down subsidiary, Healthcare Triangle Inc launched new SaaS solutions aimed at driving digital transformation and AI integration in healthcare. The company said that its goal is to revolutionize patient care, diagnostics, and treatment outcomes on a global scale. Healthcare triangle also said that these solutions are designed to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and patient-centricity in healthcare operations, aligning with the shift towards digital solutions in the global healthcare sector.
- February 15, 2024 12:26
Stock market updates today: Ester Industries board approves issue of up to 1.05 crore shares at issue price of ₹94.60 per share, stock up 2.23 per cent on NSE
Ester Industries board has approved the issuance of up to 1,05,60,250 equity shares of face value of ₹5 per share, at an issue price of ₹94.60 per equity share. The stock rose by 2.23 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹91.55.
- February 15, 2024 12:10
Stock market live updates: Vedanta shares down 3 per cent
Vedanta shares have dropped 3 per cent at Rs 270. According to exchange details, about 8.2 crore shares or 2.2 per cent equity worth Rs 2,255 crore changed hands. Buyer unidentified.
- February 15, 2024 12:09
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Major gainers: M&M (5.41%), BPCL (3.68%), ONGC (3.11%), Power Grid (3.03%), Coal India (2.17%)
Major losers: Axis Bank (-1.99%), Britannia (-1.41%), Kotak (-1.28%), HCL Tech (-1.17%), Apollo Hospital (-1.17%)
- February 15, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at 12 noon
A total of 2,390 stocks advanced on the BSE at 12 noon on Thursday, against 1,304 stocks that declined; 107 stocks remained unchanged. The total stocks traded were 3,801. While 264 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 24 hit a 52-week low.
- February 15, 2024 12:05
Stock market live updates: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 revenue drops to ₹2.9 crore
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2.9 crore in the third quarter ending December 31, 2023, reflecting a 16 per cent year-on-year decline from ₹3.46 crore. The company attributed the dip to an impact on its domestic business. Read more
- February 15, 2024 12:01
Stock market live updates: Lupin launches Ganirelix Acetate Injection after receiving USFDA approval, stock trades at ₹1,599.95 on NSE, down by 0.73 per cent
Lupin has launched Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/0.5 mL, single-dose pre-filled syringe, after receiving the USFDA’s approval. The stock trades at ₹1,599.95 on the NSE, down by 0.73 per cent. Read more
- February 15, 2024 11:53
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Nifty prediction today – Feb 15, 2024: Index facing a barrier, might see a decline
Bank Nifty opened today’s session slightly higher at 46,027, compared to yesterday’s close of 45,908. It is now trading at around 45,900, essentially flat for the day so far.
Interestingly, the advances/ declines ratio stands at 6/6, indicating a possible tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears.
- February 15, 2024 11:52
Stock Market Live Today: Happiest Minds partners with Soroco for AI-driven automation; stock up 1.35%
Happiest Minds Technologies has announced partnership with Soroco, an AI company.
Through this partnership with Soroco, Happiest Minds brings intelligence to automation discovery with process and task mining.
Stock rose by 1.35% on the NSE to trade at ₹838.50
- February 15, 2024 11:51
Stock Market Live Today: Star Health faces ₹170.67 crore GST demand; stock trade firm
Star Health and Allied Insurance has received a Demand order from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (ST)-II, Large Taxpayers Unit, Chennai-35 under Section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (“the Act”), February 14, 2024 alleging a total demand of ₹170,67,13,561/- and imposing penalty of ₹ 8,67,25,664/-. Stock trades at ₹555.25, up by 0.73% on the NSE.
- February 15, 2024 11:39
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: JM FINANCIAL
PSP Projects’ (PSP) 3QFY24 PAT at INR 325mn (down 8% YoY) missed JMFe of INR 420mn (consensus: INR 419mn) due to lower margins. While revenue was ahead of expectations, EBITDA missed JMFe due to lower margin which was impacted by ECL provisions and UP project closure costs. As of Dec-23, PSP has o/s assets of INR 1.4bn pertaining to SDB project against which PSP has filed for claims of INR 5.4bn. PSP would prefer to settle it outside court with client (probably at a lower amount) or else will go for arbitration which may take more than a year to realize the claims. Board has approved equity fund raise of up to INR 3bn which could be exercised in case resolution in SDB takes time. Funds would be used to normalize NWC and fund growth. Meanwhile, gross debt has further increased from INR 4bn in Sept-23 to INR 4.8bn in Dec-23 due to rise in NWC. PSP has lowered its margin guidance from 11-13% to 11-12%. Accordingly, we have tweaked margin and debt assumptions which led to 10-11% earnings cut in FY25/26E. The coverage stands transferred to Vaibhav shah. We value PSP at 15x FY26E EPS to arrive at price target of INR 870. Maintain BUY.
- February 15, 2024 11:37
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty prediction today – February 15, 2024: Moves above a resistance, odds for rally go up
Nifty 50 opened today’s session higher at 21,907 versus yesterday’s close of 21,840. It has now softened to 21,870, up 0.1 per cent for the day so far.
While the benchmark index looks marginally positive, the mid- and small-cap indices have advanced well. For instance, Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 are up 0.7 and 1.3 per cent, respectively.
- February 15, 2024 11:26
Stock Market Live Today: JM Financial on KOEL
Kirloskar Oil Engines’ (KOEL) 3QFY24 quarterly number was broadly in line with JMFe. Revenue grew 13.5% YoY to INR 11.4bn, driven by growth across segment. EBITDA margins expanded 80bps YoY to 11.7% due to favourable revenue mix. Demand scenario continues to remain strong in domestic market driven by government focus on Infrastructure spend. Management reiterated its growth strategy of growing revenue by 2x in 3 years (targets revenue of INR 65bn in FY25) with double digit EBITDA margin. Margins are likely to be better than expectation driven by 1) expanding HHP market opportunity with launch of OptiPrime 2) growing aftermarket segment and 3) expanding reach in exports market. Introduction of CPCB-4 norms product is expected to increase the addressable market size in new export geographies (with stringent emission norm) and also drive aftermarket sales due to increasing complexity of products. We transfer coverage to Deepak Agarwal. We expect revenue and earnings CAGR of 20%/27% over FY23-26E. Maintain BUY with SOTP of INR 930 FY26, valuing standalone business at 20x FY26E.
- February 15, 2024 11:25
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: JM Financial on Trident
Trident reported consol. EBITDA of INR2.6bn, lower than JMfe of 2.8bn primarily on account of higher input costs. Revenue from home–textile segment increased 5% QoQ while paper and chemicals segment increased 4.5% QoQ. Textile segment reported EBIT margins of 7.3% during the quarter vs 7% during 2Q while margins for the paper and chemicals segment remained flat QoQ to 24% vs 24.1% in 2Q. Consolidated EBITDA margins came in at 14.3% vs 2Q margin of 13.4% tracking lower other expense. Net debt increased by ~22% QoQ to INR14.6bn. W.r.t to its earlier announced capex plan a) company has operationalized ~95k spindles during 3Q out of total proposed addition of 193k spindles. Structural drivers of increased market share in the US, US ban on Xinjiang imports, duty reimbursement by GOI and market share gain on China+1 theme are likely to drive earnings going forward. Further, FTAs with UK/EU over time could likely increase the addressable market size, possibly leading to further re-rating. Maintain BUY
- February 15, 2024 11:25
Stock Market Live Today: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO oversubscribed 131.24 times; QIB portion 8.67 times, NII 340.61 times, Retail 111.93 times
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO has been subscribed 131.24 times as of 11 am on Feb 15, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 8.67 times, NII 340.61 times, retail 111.93 times, and those reserved for employees 110.30 times. Issue closes today.
- February 15, 2024 11:24
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am
NMDC (13.84%), MRPL (13.52%), OIL (12.30%), RIIL (11.82%), KIOCL (10.13%)
Major losers:
Rajesh Exports (-7.96%), NH (-4.64%), Paytm (-4.35%), IFCI (-3.97%), ISGEC (-2.80%)
- February 15, 2024 11:23
Nifty Today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (13.29%)
Oil India (12.68%)
BCL Industries (10.66%)
Chemfab Alkalis (10.17%)
Lumax Auto (9.73%)
- February 15, 2024 11:23
Stock Market Live Today: ICRA on benchmark indices
Indian equity markets closed with healthy gains after opening in negative territory amid weak global cues as the higher-than-expected retail inflation in the U.S. dampened the optimism of rapid rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The key benchmark indices witnessed a sharp recovery from the day’s low driven by fag end buying across the sectors as sentiments were improved following positive European markets along with lower-than-expected inflation data from the U.K. of Jan 2024.
Bond yields rose following the surge in U.S. Treasury yields after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data dampened the expectation of an early rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark paper (7.18% GS 2033) rose by 1 bps to close at 7.11% as compared to the previous close of 7.10%.
- February 15, 2024 11:23
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: JM Financial on M&M
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported 3QFY24 EBITDA margin of 12.8% (-20bps YoY, +20bps QoQ), 40bps above JMFe. Domestic tractor industry is expected to decline by 10% / 5% during 4Q / FY24 owing to muted demand and inventory correction. Normal monsoon remains a key enabler for FY25. In the auto segment, supply constraints have largely eased. Gradual addition to SUV capacity (by 4QFY24), high outstanding bookings (226k+ units) and healthy new bookings’ rate are likely to drive sales growth. Higher operating leverage and benign commodity costs are expected to support the margin performance going ahead. Driven by strong demand tailwind in autos, we maintain BUY with a Mar’25 target price of INR 1,850 (SOTP valuation, 16x core business). Revival in tractor demand remains a key monitorable.
- February 15, 2024 11:22
Commodities Market Live Today: COMEX gold prices decline amid hawkish Fed comments; WTI crude falls on surging US stockpiles
Ravindra Rao, Head - Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.
“COMEX Gold prices declined for the fifth day in a row as hawkish comments from Fed officials amid the backdrop of upbeat economic data and hotter than anticipated inflation numbers improved the conviction that rates might stay higher for longer and the officials are not in a hurry to cut rates. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the US central bank needs to see more data indicating inflation is heading back to 2% before it begins lowering interest rates. According to CME Fedwatch tool, investors are now expecting only 37% odds of a quarter point Fed rate cut in May 2024 FOMC meeting. Today, US retail sales data, weekly jobless claims and industrial production data will be in focus along with speeches from Fed officials.
WTI Crude oil futures fell 1.6% on Wednesday after an unexpected crude stock buildup in US. The EIA inventory data released yesterday showed that stocks of crude oil in the US soared by 12.018 million barrels during the prior week, the most since early-November. US gasoline and distillate stocks fell more than expected by 3.7 million barrels and 1.9 million barrels, respectively, as refinery outages curtailed production. Meanwhile, heightened geo-political tensions in the middle east provided some cushion against prospects of higher rates in US. Investors might watch for IEA monthly report to be released later today.”
- February 15, 2024 11:21
Stock Market Live Today: S&P Global India launches the ‘India Research Chapter’
With the Indian economy growing at a faster rate than other economies, S&P Global has announced the launch of the ‘India Research Chapter’. It aims to provide India-oriented research and reports.
“We are creating a platform for continuous dialogue, insights, and analysis on the Indian market and the economy’s key trends and developments,” Abhishek Tomar, Head of the India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer, S&P Global Market Intelligence said. “Through the lens of S&P Global experts, we will enable our customers and the market to anticipate changes and capitalize on opportunities shaping India’s economic future,” he added.
- February 15, 2024 11:11
Stock Market Live Today: Electoral bonds collect over ₹16,500 crore in 30 tranches
With the latest tranche issued last month, 30 tranches of electoral bonds issued have collected over ₹16,500 crore, government data shows.
The scheme, introduced in 2018, aims “ to ensure clean tax-paid money is coming into the system of political funding through proper banking channels.” As per clause 10 of the Electoral Bond Scheme (Gazette Notification dated 02.01.2018), no commission, brokerage or any other charges for the issue of a bond shall be payable by the buyer against the purchase of the bond. Also, no GST or any other taxes/cess are charged to the purchaser on purchasing electoral bonds.
- February 15, 2024 10:51
Stock Market Live Today: AIA Engineering: Vega ME acquires additional 13% stake in VMPS Australia; total stake reaches 43%
AIA Engineering has informed that Vega ME has further acquired additional 13% stake in VEGA MPS PTY LIMITED (VMPS), Australia at a total consideration of AUD 3,999,375.
Vega ME has so far acquired 43% shares of VMPS.
- February 15, 2024 10:41
Stock Market Live Today: NMDC stock hits a 52-week high; currently trades at ₹248.20 on the NSE, higher by 5.37%.
- February 15, 2024 10:40
Stock Market Live Today: Gujarat Ambuja Exports commissions 100TPD sorbitol unit in Hubli; stock up 1.29% on NSE
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited has informed the exchange regarding commissioning 100TPD Sorbitol Unit at our existing unit in Hubli, Karnataka. The stock trades at ₹374 on the NSE, up by 1.29%.
- February 15, 2024 10:39
Stock Market Live Today: PSP Projects bags ₹630.90 crore order for Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya; stock up 3.56%. RVNL stock rises 2.71%
PSP Projects is in receipt of work order worth ₹630.90 Crore for Construction of Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam Limited in Government Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 30 months.
PSP stock trades at ₹741.65 on the NSE, higher by 3.56%. Meanwhile, RVNL stock trades at ₹255.60 on the NSE, up by 2.71%.
- February 15, 2024 10:36
Stock Market Live Today: IIT Madras & Redington announce alliance to enhance supply chain expertise
Indian Institute of Technology Madras has partnered with Redington, a global technology solution provider, to establish the ‘R Srinivasan International Visiting Chair’ dedicated to advancing research in logistics and supply chain management, with a special emphasis on sustainable practices.
- February 15, 2024 10:16
Nifty Today: Nifty PSU Bank stocks rise by 0.85% trading at 6,993.25.
Major gainers:
Bank of Baroda (1.85%), Bank of India (1.84%), Union Bank (1.83%), PNB (1.34%), SBI (0.67%)
- February 15, 2024 10:13
Nifty Today: Top Gainers in Nifty Oil & Gas Stocks
Oil India (8.61%), Aegis Logistics (8.56%), Hindustan Petroleum (4.30%), GSPL (3.38%)
- February 15, 2024 10:10
Stock Market Live Today: Genus Power stock jumps 5% on NSE to ₹277.40 after Q3 results
Genus Power Infrastructures stock surges 5% on the NSE, trading at ₹277.40, after reporting its financial results for the quarter ended Dec 2023.
- February 15, 2024 09:54
Stock Market Live Today: Geojit’s Anand James: Cautious optimism as Nifty reclaims 21835 level
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
While charting a downside course yesterday, we had expressed our disclination to play an outright plunge. This hesitation kept options open for the surprising short covering rally that unfolded yesterday. Having closed above 21835 that had remained our upside marker this week so far, we may have got back onto the 22450-550 trajectory. Alternatively, if we fail to float above 22000 after an early burst, though we may not be keen to play downside unless below 21735.
- February 15, 2024 09:53
Stock Market Live Today: Genesys International stock surges 9.50% after strong Q3 results
Genesys International Corporation stock jumps 9.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹524.05, after the company reported its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023.
- February 15, 2024 09:51
Stock Market Live Today: Geojit’s V K Vijayakumar: Resilient Nifty shows bull market traits
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“A significant feature of a bull market is its ability to bounce back from a steep fall. This was evident yesterday when Nifty bounced back by around 300 points from the lows. The heavy selling by FIIs,which was expected in response to the spike in US bond yields, didn’t impact the market since it was neutralised by DII and individual investor buying.
A significant feature of the market now is the change in leadership. Reliance has emerged as the leader of the rally and is supported by ICICI Bank and SBI. The strength of these fundamentally strong stocks augurs well for the bulls.
The valuation gap between large caps and the broader market continues to be an area of concern.”
- February 15, 2024 09:46
Stock Market Live Today: Paytm stock hits 52-week low at ₹326.10 on the NSE today, currently trades at ₹328.60, down by 3.96%.
- February 15, 2024 09:45
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates - Ex-Dividend 16 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Saven Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 70.68
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 507.05
Akzo Nobel India Limited.
Dividend Per Share Rs.50
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2803.15
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.35
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5236.3
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 213.95
Banco Products (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 686.25
Beml Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3047.8
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.12
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2838.5
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 394.95
Disa India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.100
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 14965.05
Emami Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 464.8
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 199.4
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 406.25
Ircon International Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 222.7
J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1675.75
Jk Paper Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 382.75
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 490.5
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 182.45
NLC India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 236.5
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 268.9
Orient Cement Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 256.85
Page Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.100
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 36041.25
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 543.25
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 509.25
Sundaram Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.14
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3699.05
Torrent Power Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.12
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1130.2
Triveni Turbine Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 437.8
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 425.75
- February 15, 2024 09:45
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MNCL- Ethos Limited- Instilling a culture of luxury - Company Update
CMP : 2380| BUY | TP :2760 | Mkt cap : 5,823crs | 52W H/L : 2670/918
We maintain our BUY rating on Ethos, revising the target price to Rs.2760 (from Rs.2380) as we roll over to Q3FY26 while making a slight upgrade to earnings and adjust our target multiple.
Despite facing challenges in certain regions due to floods and store renovations, Ethos continues its impressive performance with average revenue growth of ~35% over the last eight quarters
The planned addition of more than ~20 new boutiques in the coming year indicates a sustained growth trajectory. With a dedicated and visionary promoter, a focus on introducing exclusive brands, and a commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences, Ethos is well-positioned for continued dominance and market share gains.
The re-rating is well-deserved, underscoring its consistent outperformance in a rapidly growing industry. Ethos looks ahead to sustained momentum with growth catalysts in Seconds, Jewellery, and Luggage segments.
Detailed Report -https://bit.ly/ETHOSQ3FY24MNCL
- February 15, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Muthoot Fin Review
CLSA
U-P, TP Rs 1440
Tonnage growth remains muted but spreads improve a bit
Some improvement in NIM but further rise in cost of funds likely
MFI subsidiary is doing well on growth & improvement in profitability but is only c.10% of consol AUM
MS on Utilities
Forecast capex of >US$550bn in next decade, as India builds energy security & momentum in its energy transition.
Power demand is rising while supply-side constraints are becoming more complex
Prefer regulated utilities over IPPs.
Upgrade BHEL to EW, TP raised to Rs 220
NTPC – OW, TP Raised to Rs 390
Power Grid OW, TP Raised to Rs 296
Tata Power – UW, TP Raised to Rs 308
Torrent Power – UW, TP Raised to Rs 940
- February 15, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MOSL on SBI
Buy, TP Rs 860
Earnings to gain pace in FY25 after opex blip
B/S remains pristine; RoA to improve to 1.2% byFY26E
Loan growth likely to sustain @13-14%
Liability franchise robust;CD ratio remains robust @66%
Wage provisioning nearly over
- February 15, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: M&M Review
HSBC
Buy, TP Rs 1900
PV market share gains are likely to continue in FY25, with new launches & increased capacity
Tractor business may stabilise in FY25, after 2 years of muted performance, though monsoons are key for demand
Nomura
Buy, TP Rs 2143
3Q in line; strong earnings growth to continue driven by SUVs despite weakness in tractors
Quite optimistic about structural growth of SUVs & MM’s strong positioning
Believe MM’s SUV/EV model cycle is strong &will remain well ahead of Industry
MS
OW, TP Rs 1952
F3Q in-line at EBITDA level
Expect tractor business decline rate to trough out in March-24, strong UV momentum to support growth
Expect 13% YoY growth in FY25 (vs guidance of mid- to high-teens growth)
Jefferies
Hold, TP Rs 1615
3Q standalone EBITDA grew 15% YoY & 4% above JEFe.
EBIT margins contracted 50-80bp QoQ in farm & auto segments
Tractor slowdown intensifying after an elongated upcycle
Stk not cheap @17x FY25E core biz PE
- February 15, 2024 09:34
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
M&M (3.30%), Power Grid (2.01%), BPCL (1.69%), NTPC (1.57%), UPL (1.25%)
Major losers:
Kotak Bank (-0.89%), Axis Bank (-0.88%), ICICI Bank (-0.66%), Nestle India (-0.53%), Hindustan Unilver (-0.46%)
- February 15, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: City Union Bank wins IBA’s banking technology awards
Old private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB) has won seven awards in various categories in the recently concluded ‘19th Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2023’ by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) in Mumbai.
The awards aim at recognising the best technology providers in the banking industry and instill competition to demonstrate their state-of-the-art innovative products, and sense of purpose and bring huge value addition in Best Practices for serving the bank’s clientele, said a statement.
- February 15, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Nexon gets 5-star rating from Global NCAP
Tata Motors on Wednesday said its new Nexon (ICE) has got a 5-star rating (32.22/34 points) for adult occupant protection, and a 5-star rating (44.52/49 points) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP.
- February 15, 2024 09:26
Stock Market Live Today: Asian Paints acquires 51% stake in Harind Chemicals for ₹14.28 crore
Asian Paints has acquired 51% of the equity share capital of Harind Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Private Limited from Aapex Power and Industries Private Limited for a consideration of ₹14.28 crore.
- February 15, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty extend gains; Auto, IT stocks shine
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, began Thursday on a positive note, bouncing back from a recent downturn in Asian and U.S. markets triggered by higher-than-expected U.S. inflation. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 189.88 points to 72,012.71 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty increased by 68.35 points to 21,908.40. Except for the FMCG index, all sectoral indices are trading in the green, with the Nifty Auto and IT indices leading the gains.
On Wednesday, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reversed early losses to finish with gains of approximately 0.5% each. Public sector banks and a continued post-results surge in energy stocks drove this uptick.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 3,930 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 2,898 crore.
- February 15, 2024 09:13
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures rise despite surging US inventories: Brent at $81.25, WTI at $76.25”
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday as the official data showed a huge increase in the crude oil inventories in the US. At 9.08 am on Thursday, April Brent oil futures were at $81.25, down by 0.43 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.25, down by 0.51 per cent. February crude oil futures were trading at ₹6337 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6397, down by 0.94 per cent; and March futures were trading at ₹6330 as against the previous close of ₹6378, down by 0.75 per cent.
- February 15, 2024 09:07
Stock Market Live Today: SAIL initiates capex plans, but debt concerns loom
PSU steel major SAIL has initiated the process of carrying out ₹100,000-crore expansion and modernisation plan to raise capacity to 35 million tonnes per annum by 2030-31.
The steel maker’s current capacity (crude steel) stands at around 20 mtpa and capacity utilisation is at 95 per cent.
The board has already approved a greenfield expansion plan for IISCO Steel Plant in West Bengal to hike capacity to 4 mtpa.
- February 15, 2024 08:58
Commodities Market Live Today: KRBL bullish on non-basmati growth in domestic market
Expecting to cash in on the expanding demand for premium non-basmati varieties, some of them priced above basmati rice, the popular Basmati brand “India Gate” has decided to focus on some of these varieties under the branded category after realising their sales potential. As the sales revenue from the non-basmati segment is likely to reach ₹200 crore this fiscal, KRBL, the owner of India Gate, will likely commission two processing units, one in Kandla (Gujarat) and another in Karnataka, mainly for its expansion plan in non-basmati rice.
- February 15, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Canara Bank mops up Rs 2,000 cr via AT-1 bonds
Canara Bank has mopped up Rs 2,000 crore through issue of Additional Tier (AT)-1 Bonds at a coupon rate of 8.40 per cent.
The total issue size of the non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, fully paid-up, unsecured Basel-III compliant AT 1 Bonds of face value Rs 1 crore each was up to Rs 2,000 crore, including a base issue size of Rs 500 crore.
The issue opened and closed on February 12. The date of allotment was February 14.
- February 15, 2024 08:48
Commodities Market Live Today: Silver up at $ 22.39
Silver price rebounds on short covering causes after pressure was observed amid dwindling expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates anytime soon. According to Labour Department data, the United States’ consumer price growth slowed to 3.1% in January from 3.4% in December. Expectations were for inflation to drop to 2.9%. The report reaffirmed the Federal Reserve’s position that before changing policy, officials should obtain additional information, particularly data pertaining to inflation.
Investors await reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production and import and export prices, due on Thursday.
- February 15, 2024 08:48
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold closes down at $1993 an ounce
Gold prices stayed below the crucial $2,000 mark as investors withdrew their bets on early Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in response to hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. According to data, U.S. consumer prices increased 3.1% annually in January, which was higher than the 2.9% increase that economists predicted in a Reuters poll. Instead of four rate cuts in 2024, traders now anticipate three, in accordance with the Fed’s “dot plot” that was made public in December. The US Federal Reserve may hold off on lowering interest rates until June.
- February 15, 2024 08:28
Stock Market Live Today: Asian stocks rise, dollar eases as markets weigh US rate outlook
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nikkei breaching a new 34-year peak, while the dollar took a breather near a three-month high as markets assess when the Federal Reserve is likely to start its easing cycle after a run of strong economic data.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%, with the IT index surging more than 2%. Taiwan stocks spiked 2.6% higher, with chipmaker TSMC up nearly 8%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eased 0.67% in early trading. China’s markets are closed for the week due to the Lunar New Year holidays - Reuters
- February 15, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dilip Buildcon (Buy)
Dilip Buildcon (DBL) Q3FY24 (standalone) operational numbers (EBITDA) came in-line with our and consensus estimate. PAT was boosted by one off gains. After weak Q1-FY24, DBL has reported revenue increase of 7 to 8 per cent y-o-y and we expect it to close FY24E with revenue increase of 5 per cent y-o-y.
Debt has been reducing, which is positive but need to watch for debt level as DBL aim to have asset ownership business in long term.
- February 15, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MCX (Sell)
In Q3-FY24, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) delivered revenue growth of 33.4 per cent on a YoY basis on the back of improving ADT of Options contracts, which increased by 143.6 per cent on a y-o-y basis. MCX has finally transitioned to a new platform from 16th Oct 2023.
However, operating margins were adversely affected during the quarter due to two factors. Firstly, MCX extended its software contract with 63 Moons until December 2023 at ₹125 crore per quarter.
- February 15, 2024 07:59
Commodities Market Live Today: Sugar prices likely to rule lower than 2023 on higher output prospects
Sugar prices in 2024 will likely be lower than last year with prices currently ruling at a three-week low but they will stay elevated than normal. Month-on-month prices are up 2 per cent but the commodity has come under pressure on prospects of a rise in production.
The Trading Economics website said prices have declined now on expectations of robust supply from Brazil, world’s top exporter, offsetting worries of shortage in Asia, particularly India and Thailand.
- February 15, 2024 07:58
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold prices come under pressure on higher US inflation
Gold prices fell by ₹804 per 10 grams in the spot market to ₹61,590 as the US inflation rate remained higher than expected and this in turn might delay the much-expected US Fed interest cut programme this year. The market expected the first US Fed rate reduction to come by May before the country goes for election in November.
The yellow metal for April delivery on MCX was down by ₹149 per 10 grams at ₹61,355 while the June contract fell by ₹140 to ₹61,717 on Wednesday.
- February 15, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 Earnings call list as on 15 February 2024
11:00 AM CG Consumer
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yfyzjbnk
11:00 AM Natco
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mt4b8j84
11:00 AM Arihant Super
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/57bffbuw
11:00 AM Suprajit Eng
Dial: 02262801386
11:00 AM Gujarat Gas
Dial: 91 22 6280 1354
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2nptw4uw
11:30 AM Capacite Infra
Dial: +91 22 6280 1545
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/y466cvz5
12:00 PM Tarsons Product
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3eju3fy3
12:00 PM Eureka Forbes
Dial: +91 22 6280 1334
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3d3fx344
12:00 PM Creative Newtech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mshatm87
12:00 PM KRBL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1388
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/znvtnemw
12:00 PM Valiant Organic
Dial: +91 44 4770 2450
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yrz9xmf7
1:30 PM Sequent Scientific
Dial: +91 22 6280 1263
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ypapdd9s
2:00 PM Genus Power
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/54vnj2jr
2:00 PM DCW
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/22an526f
2:30 PM Ester Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/p7r4z4my
2:30 PM Techno Electric
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2t75muaz
3:00 PM Deepak Nitrite
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/635uauu2
3:30 PM NBCC (India)
No Contact Available
3:30 PM Dishman Carboge
Dial: +91 22 6280 1200
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ym3wtkb3
3:30 PM Aditya Birla F
Dial: +91 22 6280 1324
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/55s9mfbv
3:30 PM Ipca Labs
Dial: +9122 6280 1384
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/57w7dbnv
4:00 PM IG Petro
No Contact Available
4:00 PM Esconet Techno
Weblink: https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/M298H3YJWEK4DK
4:00 PM Abans Holdings
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/332ptd35
4:00 PM Ganesh Benzo
Dial: +91 22 6280 1485
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/42fk78cy
4:00 PM AXISCADES
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4hcw6x6j
5:00 PM R Systems Intl
Dial: +91 22 6280 1139
- February 15, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Blockbuster Vibhor Steel Tube issue closes today
Vibhor Steel Tubes issue closes today for public subscription. The IPO has attracted an overwhelming response from all categories of investors thus far, as issue was subscribed 101.30 times at the end of Day 2 (Wednesday).
The ₹72.17-crore initial public offering of Vibhor Steel Tubes that opened on Tuesday received bids for 36.39 crore shares against 35.92 lakh shares on offer (net-off anchor position).
The steel pipes and tubes manufacturer has set the price band at ₹141-151, and the market lot is 99 shares.
- February 15, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: February 15, 2025
Buzzing Stocks: Canara Bank, Wockhardt, Paytm, Hindustan Unilever, Utkarsh SFB, Piramal Enterprises, Anand Projects
- February 15, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Key market numbers as of 14/02/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 71822.83 (+267.64)
Nifty 50: 21840.05 (+96.80)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 48331.90 (+496.25)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 15896.05 (+252.30)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.54 / 3.64
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.59 / 3.83
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.10 / 3.87
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 28.85 / 3.92
📌 Inflow/Outflow*the *(Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (3929.60 crs) / (11107.02 Crs)
DII Activity: 2897.98 crs / 13545.08 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.43
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $83.08
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $1990.36 = INR 61372
Silver: INR 69429
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.03
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.84
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.14% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.11% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.31%
- February 15, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for February 15, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- February 15, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 15th February 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea
