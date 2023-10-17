Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 17 October 2023.
- October 17, 2023 16:22
Market news: Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 83.24 against US dollar
Rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 3 paise at 83.24 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a positive trend in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading with a slight positive bias on positive domestic markets. However, a strong US dollar and concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East capped sharp gains.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.24 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.22 to 83.26 in the day trade. Read more.
- October 17, 2023 16:21
Stocks in news: ITI Limited
ITI Limited’s Electromagnetic Compatibility Laboratory (EMC Lab) has received Certificate of Accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
- October 17, 2023 15:42
Stock market live updates: L&T Finance Holdings has approved the allotment of 32,01,147 equity shares under L&T FHL Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2013.
The stock traded at ₹139.25 on the NSE, up by 3.22%.
- October 17, 2023 15:37
Stocks in news: Dabur India
Dabur India gets notice from Directorate General of Good and Services Tax Intelligence, Gurugram Zonal Unit. The Company has received intimation of tax ascertained as being payable under Section 74(5) of CGST Act, 2017, wherein GST short paid / notpaid amounting to Rs. 3,20,60,53,069/- has been advised to be paid by the Company along with the amount of applicable interest and penalty under Section 74(5) of COST Act, 2017, failing which Show Cause Notice will be issued.
- October 17, 2023 15:36
Stock market live updates: Rico Auto Industries has opened a Free Medical Centre at its Pathredi Plant (Rajasthan).
The company’s stock traded at ₹87 on the NSE, up by 1.46%.
- October 17, 2023 15:33
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 261 pts, Nifty closes above 19,800
ndian shares closed higher on Tuesday as oil prices stabilised around $90 per barrel, while bank stocks were further propped up after analysts said top lender HDFC Bank would see margins improve going ahead.
The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.40 per cent higher at 19,811.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.39 per cent to 66,428.09.
Financial indexes such as banks, private banks , public sector banks and financials rose between 0.35 per cent and 0.7 per cent, after HDFC Bank reported a net profit in the September quarter in its first results as a single company since the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC). Read more.
- October 17, 2023 15:30
Stock Market Today: Ramkrishna Forgings issues 5,000 Employee Stock Options shares
Ramkrishna Forgings Limited has allotted 5,000 equity shares pursuant to exercise of the Employee Stock Options. The stock rises by 3.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹680.65.
- October 17, 2023 15:26
Stock Market Live Updates: TCI Express reports net profit at ₹35.58 crore, stock falls 0.71%
TCI Express reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹35.58 crore as against ₹37.79 crore in the same quarter previous year. The company has also declared interim dividend for FY 2023-24 @ 150% (₹3) per equity share of face value of ₹2 each.
The stock is down by 0.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,390.
- October 17, 2023 15:21
Stock to Watch: Man Infraconstruction
Man Infraconstruction Limited has informed the exchange that MICL Group has increased its equity ownership in its associate company, Atmosphere Realty Private Limited (ARPL), by acquiring an additional 12.5% stake. This acquisition was completed for a cash consideration of ₹12.5 crore.
Man Infra stock is up by 0.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹160.25.
- October 17, 2023 15:19
Share Market Live Updates: 2,156 stocks advance, 1,511 stocks decline on BSE
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 17, 2023, were 2,156 against 1,511 stocks that declined; 139 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,806. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 324, and those that hit a 52-week low was 19.
- October 17, 2023 15:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
- BPCL (2.39%)
- SBI Life (2.05%)
- Power Grid (1.99%)
- HDFC Life (1.87%)
- Coal India (1.49%)
Major losers:
- Tata Motors (-1.48%)
- LT (-1.08%)
- UPL (-1.01%)
- IndusInd (-0.69%)
- TCS (-0.55%)
- October 17, 2023 15:13
Stock Market Today: Computer Age Management appoints Himanshu Naharas as Executive Vice President
Computer Age Management informed the exchange that Himanshu Naharas has been appointed as Executive Vice President with effect from today and will be reporting to Anuj Kumar, Managing Director.
The stock rises by 2.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,568.40.
- October 17, 2023 14:59
13 major States set for 29% spending boost in FY24: ICRA
Rating agency ICRA sees a sample of 13 Major State Governments’ going on a Capex Spending push, increasing their aggregate expenditure on this front by 29 per cent to ₹6.2 lakh crore (₹4.8 lakh crore) this fiscal.
These 13 States are however likely to miss —albeit modestly—their budget estimate for FY24 pegged at ₹6.7 lakh crore.
The 13 States forming part of ICRA’s sample are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The combined GSDP at current prices of these states comprised nearly 83 per cent of India’s GDP in FY22. Read more.
- October 17, 2023 14:54
Share Market Live Updates: Titan Company to raise ₹2,500 crore via NCDs, stock inches up 0.25%
Titan Company’s board has approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured NonConvertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount up to ₹2,500 crore.
The board had also approved availing Long-term borrowings in the form of long-term unsecured loans upto a limit of ₹1,000 crore from Banks/Financial Institutions.
The stock is up by 0.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,309.80.
- October 17, 2023 14:52
Domino’s unveils 6 new pizzas inspired by Bangla cuisine
Jubilant Foodworks Limited, in a regulatory filing said that Domino’s showcases its collection of 6 delectable pizzas with 3 new pizzas inspired by authentic Bangla and Eastern regional cuisine.
The stock inches up by 0.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹535.20.
- October 17, 2023 14:43
Appended are the views of IndusInd Bank Q2FY24 Preview by Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox
We expect IndusInd Bank to come out with healthy numbers for Q2FY24. With the banking sector facing NIM compression due to high-interest scenario, we believe that IndusInd Bank will not see any sharp compression in its NIMs. This can be largely attributed to the right product mix in its loan portfolio.
Also, another major reason for relatively better NIMs for the bank is that most of its floating loan book had been reset in Q1FY24. The bank’s initiative to become a micro-banker from a micro-financier will help its topline. With its advances and deposits growing at the industry average, we do not see any significant jump in its net interest income in Q2FY24.
However, the bank’s prudent credit policy has led it to maintain a stable asset quality. With marquee investors like SBI MF getting RBI’s nod to acquire a 9.99% stake in the bank, we feel the bank’s capital adequacy will remain strong in the medium term. We believe that strong momentum in vehicle financing in 2QFY24 and forthcoming quarters, along with lower slippages in its MFI loan book, will help the bank fetch healthy RoAs and RoEs. Thus, our outlook for the bank remains positive.
- October 17, 2023 14:33
Stock to Watch: Dalmia Bharat
The board of Dalmia Bharat has declared interim dividend of ₹4 (@ 200%) per equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year 2023-24. The stock declines by 3.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,252.
- October 17, 2023 14:26
Commodities Market Updates: Zinc futures: Initiate short positions
Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) surpassed the resistance at ₹225 and hit a high of ₹233 on September 29. However, the breakout did not sustain as the contract fell in the following session. Thus, the barrier at ₹225 is still true and a strong one. Until this hurdle holds, the bears will have an upper hand.
On Tuesday, the October futures slipped below a minor support at ₹220, and this has opened the door for further depreciation. Notably, since June, the contract has largely been trading within the range of ₹210-225. Hence, it is most likely that the contract will revisit the support at ₹210. Read more.
- October 17, 2023 14:14
Share Market Live Updates: PCBL reports ₹132.36 crore net profit, stock dips 4.61%
PCBL Ltd informed the exchange that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 stood at ₹132.36 crore as against ₹116.17 crore in the same quarter previous year.
The stock declines by 4.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹194.50.
- October 17, 2023 14:02
Share Market Today: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launches 2 new US Treasury Bond ETFs Fund of Funds
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and investment manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, has launched 2 new fund offers, Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs Fund of Funds and Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 3-10 Year Bond ETFs Fund of Funds. These open-ended funds of funds invest in units of ETFs focusing on US Treasury Bonds with maturities between 1-3 years and 3-10 years, respectively. The 2 New Fund Offers (NFO) will be open for subscription from October 16, 2023 to October 30, 2023.
The FED funds rate at a multi-decade high and the potential for rate cuts in 2024 has created an attractive investment opportunity in US government grade debt. The difference between India and US sovereign rates at a decadal low also provides a great opportunity to invest in US treasuries.
Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs Fund of Funds is suitable for investors with shorter investment horizon and who are relatively risk averse. The benefits include higher absolute yield, lower volatility & duration risk and an opportunity to earn capital gains.
Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 3-10 Year Bond ETFs Fund of Funds is suitable for investors with long term investment horizon and who have a higher risk profile. The benefits include locking in higher yield for long-term, adding duration to portfolio and an opportunity to earn capital gains.
- October 17, 2023 13:55
Stock Market Today: Shilpa Medicare’s Unit IV Clears TGA Australia Inspection; stock rises 0.86%
Shilpa Medicare informed the exchange that the company’s Unit IV, Jadcherla, Telangana, has clearedTGA, Australia GMP inspection. The stock is up by 0.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹341.35.
- October 17, 2023 13:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Newgen Software allocates ESOP/ESPS; stock surges 6.22% on NSE
Newgen Software Technologies Limited has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 113,700 securities pursuant to ESOP/ESPS. The stock surges by 6.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹993.25.
- October 17, 2023 13:40
Share Market Live Updates: Maruti Interior Products to issue 1:1 bonus shares; stock up 1.27% on BSE
Maruti Interior Products Ltd has received ln-principle approval from BSE Limited for proposed bonus equity share in the ratio of 1 new equity share for 1 equity share held in the company as on record date i.e. Friday, October 27 2023. The stock rises by 1.27% on the BSE, trading at ₹192.
- October 17, 2023 13:38
Share Market Live Updates: Eimco Elecon Q2 net profit jumps to ₹11.80 crore, stock surges 7.72% on NSE
Eimco Elecon (India) reported its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹11.80 crore as against ₹7.49 crore in the previous year. The stock surges by 7.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,496.70.
- October 17, 2023 13:36
Stock Market Live Updates @ 1.30 p.m.: Sensex and Nifty trade in a range-bound session; Nifty FMCG sector takes the lead
In midday trading, the BSE Sensex, the benchmark index, recorded a 0.56% increase, rising by 367.92 points to reach 66,534.85. Simultaneously, the broader NSE index gained 0.56%, with a 109.65-point increase, reaching 19,841.15. This upswing was primarily driven by positive results from top lender HDFC Bank, alongside a global stock market rebound and a decrease in oil prices, contributing to a positive sentiment.
At 1:30pm, among the 2,406 stocks traded on NSE, 1,596 showed gains, 699 experienced declines, and 111 remained unchanged. A total of 133 stocks reached their upper circuit, while 32 hit the lower circuit. Furthermore, 149 stocks achieved a 52-week high, with only 7 marking a 52-week low.
Prominent stocks, currently at a 52-week high on NSE, include KIOCL with a 20% increase, Keynote Financial Services at 19.98%, Cinevista with a 19.88% rise, Signet Industries up by 18.84%, and Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company, which has seen a 15.22% increase.
All sectoral indices were displaying positive performance, with Nifty FMCG stocks leading the way.
In related news, the Indian government intends to maintain the ban on sugar exports during the current season (October-September) due to an anticipated drop in production and a heightened demand for ethanol. The primary objective is to ensure an adequate supply of sugar in the domestic market, especially during an election year. The Director General of Foreign Trade is set to release the updated sugar export policy this week, following the expiration of the previous notification on October 31. The revised policy maintains the earlier restrictions, with two notable changes - there will be no set deadline for exports, and organic sugar exports will not be exempted from these restrictions.
- October 17, 2023 13:26
Nifty Today: Major stocks that hit 52-week high at this hour on NSE
KIOCL (20%)
Keynote Financial Services (19.98%)
Cinevista (19.88%)
Signet Industries (18.84%)
Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company (15.22%)
- October 17, 2023 13:22
Commodities Market Live Updates: India bans sugar exports amid production drop, prioritising domestic market for ethanol
The Centre will continue to prohibit sugar export in current season (October-September) after an expected drop in production and higher requirement for ethanol as the top priority will be to make adequate quantity available in the domestic market in an election year. “The Director General of Foreign Trade will notify the sugar export policy this week as the validity of the previous notification expires on October 31,” an official source said. While there will be continuation of the earlier policy, there are only two changes likely this time – there will be no deadline and organic export will not be exempted from restriction, sources said
- October 17, 2023 12:51
Mid-day Market Updates: Stock markets surge at noon: Nifty up 0.51% and Sensex gains 0.47%
At 12:10 pm, the Nifty was trading 100.35 points higher at 19,832.10, representing a 0.51% increase, while the Sensex had gained 312.57 points, reaching 66,479.50, indicating a 0.47% rise.
Around noon on October 17, 2023, the BSE saw 2,305 stocks advancing, 1,183 stocks declining, and 187 stocks remaining unchanged. In total, 3,675 stocks were traded, with 295 stocks achieving a 52-week high and only 13 hitting a 52-week low.
Some of the notable gainers on the NSE at 12 noon included BPCL (2.92%), Power Grid (2.63%), HDFC Life (2.24%), SBI Life (1.84%), and Tata Consumers (1.76%). Meanwhile, major losers on the NSE included LT (-0.76%), Asian Paints (-0.55%), Tata Motors (-0.53%), UPL (-0.52%), and Grasim Industries (-0.42%).
Among the Nifty Energy stocks, significant gainers were BPCL (2.81%), Power Grid (2.71%), IOC (1.32%), Adani Green (1.30%), and NTPC (1.27%).
- October 17, 2023 12:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Windlas Biotech allots 3,07,750 stock options to eligible employees; stock dips 1.58% on BSE
The board of Windlas Biotech has approved allotment of 3,07,750 stock options granted to eligible employees of the Company. The stock declines by 1.58% on the BSE, trading at ₹358.50.
- October 17, 2023 12:47
Nifty Today: Nifty Pharma index up 0.61% at 15,256.85
Major gainers of Nifty Pharma stocks:
IPCA Laboratories (1.22%)
Torrent Pharma (1.13%)
Dr Reddy (1.04%)
- October 17, 2023 12:42
Share Market Live Updates: CLSA on DALMIA BHARAT: Uptick in cement prices to boost profitability
Dalmia’s 2QFY24 Ebitda was in line with estimates, as lower-than-expected
volume growth was offset by better profitability. Volume grew 7% YoY, implying it
continues to lose market share, mainly in the east. Costs fell sharply QoQ, leading to a rise in Ebitda/t to Rs950. While cement prices have picked up, cost deflation appears to be slowing. We await better clarity on the roadmap to 75mt of capacity (49.5mt by FY26 ex-Jaiprakash Associates (JPA)). Further rerating will likely hinge on timely commissioning and capacity ramp-up. Currently trading at a 12x FY25 EV/Ebitda, we see it as fairly valued. We adjust our estimates and target price, from Rs2,245 to Rs2,600, as we roll forward our valuation to Sep 2025, but maintain our Outperform rating.
- October 17, 2023 12:40
Share Market Live Updates: CLSA on HDFC BANK
Loan and deposit traction good, but NIMs weak HDFC Bank (HDFCB) reported a mixed quarter in 2QFY24. Pro forma loan growth was healthy at 5% QoQ and deposit traction was strong at Rs1.1tn. A benign asset quality environment helped the GNPL ratio moderate by 7bap. On the not-so-good front, NIM (on total assets) declined to 3.4% from 4.1% in 1QFY24, driven by loan mix, incremental CRR (ICRR) and additional liquidity of Rs1tn raised by erstwhile HDFC Ltd just prior to the merger. We think the impact of additional liquidity is here to stay. The bulk of the incremental deposit accretion came from term deposits.
We lower our FY24-26 PAT estimates by 2-8% on weaker NIMs and thus our target price from Rs2,025 to Rs1,900. We maintain our BUY rating given moderate valuations.
- October 17, 2023 12:38
Stock Market Live Updates: CLSA: India Activity Index surges 15.0% YoY in August, supporting shallow recovery, but macro risks persist
Our India Activity Index (AI) spiked by 15.0% YoY in August, from 4.1% in July, on a jump in capex. Net of capex, it rose by 9.3%, supporting our call of a shallow recovery. We continue to see three major macro risks: high real lending rates (up 1,210bps since April 2022), on high RBI rates and tightening liquidity; delay in rural recovery on uneven rains; and slowdown in US/world growth. For our part, we continue to expect the RBI to cut rates in December, if the Fed pauses at 5.5%, with inflation, at 5%, slipping back to the RBI’s 2-6% mandate. -- CLSA
- October 17, 2023 12:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Mirae Asset Financial Services adds tax saver schemes sans lock-in in its lending portfolio
Expanding the ambit of mutual fund units as a collateral for retail investors, Mirae Asset Financial Services – the non-banking finance company has added eligible tax saver schemes free from lock-in period from all the asset management companies in its list of approved mutual fund schemes to offer overdraft facilities by pledging these units.
These Tax Saver Schemes, which are preferred by retail investors due to exemptions enjoyed under section 80C, come with a three-year lock-in period. Hence the lender did not have any recourse to redeem during the lock-in period if the borrower failed to repay the dues. Hence, this acted as a deterrent to accept such units as a collateral for lending. Based on the demand from both clients as well as distribution partners, The NBFC has now enabled lien marking of lock-in free units of Tax Saver Schemes for availing loans.
- October 17, 2023 12:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Bharti, Jio slapped with a ₹14,400 crore tax bill after SC judgement
Following the judgement of the Supreme Court to hold the license fee paid by telecom operators to be “capital in nature,” Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio can face a tax demand of ₹6000 crore and ₹8400 crore respectively for the for 2020-23.
- October 17, 2023 12:31
Share Market Live Updates: Karur Vysya Bank stock surges by 6.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹146.
- October 17, 2023 12:16
Share Market Live Updates: Glenmark Life Sciences stock dips 1.77% on NSE ahead of Q2 financial results
Glenmark Life Sciencse stock declines by 1.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹633.95. The company’s board to meet on October 20 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 2023 .
- October 17, 2023 12:08
Nifty Today: Major gainers of Nifty Energy stocks:
BPCL (2.81%); Power Grid (2.71%); IOC (1.32%); Adani Green (1.30%); NTPC (1.27%)
- October 17, 2023 12:07
Share Market Live Today: PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery begins commercial Sale of 14 carat gold diamond jewellery, stock rises 4.46% on BSE
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited has commenced its commercial sale of 14 Carat Gold studded with diamond jewellery from today at some of its sales locations. The stock is up by 4.46% on the BSE, trading at ₹309.
- October 17, 2023 12:07
Nifty Today: Major gainers, loses at noon today
Major gainers on the NSE at 12:
BPCL (2.92%); Power Grid (2.63%); HDFC Life (2.24%); SBI Life (1.84%); Tata Consumers (1.76%)
Major losers:
LT (-0.76%); Asian Paints (-0.55%); Tata Motors (-0.53%); UPL (-0.52%); Grasim Industries (-0.42%)
- October 17, 2023 12:06
Sensex Today: Advance decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on October 17, 2023, were 2,305 against 1,183 stocks that declined; 187 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,675. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 295, and those that hit a 52-week low was 13.
- October 17, 2023 11:57
Share Market Live Updates: DevX expands coworking space in Indore
DevX, Gujarat’s largest Managed Office Space provider, today announced the launch of new Coworking space in Indore – a 25,000 sq feet, 300 seater centre. To further expand it’s national presence, DevX plans to double it’s India portfolio by investing Rs 60 crore.
- October 17, 2023 11:56
Stock Market Live Updates: MF Watch: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launches 2 US Treasury Bond ETF Fund of Funds
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited has launched 2 new fund offers, Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 1-3 Year Bond ETFs Fund of Funds and Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury 3-10 Year Bond ETFs Fund of Funds.
These open-ended funds of funds invest in units of ETFs focusing on US Treasury Bonds with maturities between 1-3 years and 3-10 years, respectively. The 2 New Fund Offers (NFO) will be open for subscription from October 16 to October 30.
The FED funds rate at a multi-decade high and the potential for rate cuts in 2024 has created an attractive investment opportunity in US government grade debt. The difference between India and US sovereign rates at a decadal low also provides a great opportunity to invest in US treasuries.
- October 17, 2023 11:52
Share Market Live updates: Happiest Minds gets IBM THINK Partner Excellence Award stock gains 0.39% on NSE
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited announced that it has been honored with the IBM THINK Partner Excellence Award (TOP PARTNER AWARD), TRAILBLAZERS OF 2023, at the IBM Partner Plus event held in Mumbai.
The stock inches up by 0.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹861.40.
- October 17, 2023 11:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Proxy firms ask investors to vote against Anant Ambani’s induction into RIL board
Proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc have urged shareholders to vote against Anant Ambani’s appointment to the board of Reliance Industries.
However, the advisory firms, in a note, recommended voting for Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani. Shareholders of the Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate are set to vote on the appointment of the three siblings as non-executive, non-independent directors.
- October 17, 2023 11:49
Share Market Live Updates: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals secures FDA approval, shares up
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.24 per cent after the company was granted final approval by the U.S. FDA for Apremilast Tablets, including 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg versions.
- October 17, 2023 11:48
Share Market Live Updates: TVS launches Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect technology, shares up
TVS Motor Company Ltd’s shares were up by 0.16 per cent after the company unveiled the latest addition to its TVS Jupiter 125 lineup, featuring SmartXonnect technology. Boasting advanced connected features, the scooter aims to set a new standard in the segment, catering to the needs of tech-savvy riders.
- October 17, 2023 11:40
Share Market Live Updates: Sanofi India appoints Surabhi Kaul as India People Director, stock slips
Sanofi India Ltd informed the exchange that Surabhi Kaul is appointed as India People Director and will be part of the senior management personnel of the company. The stock trades at ₹7,489.25, down by 0.31% on the BSE.
- October 17, 2023 11:39
Share Market Live Updates: MIC Electronics stock rises by 4.91% on bagging orders
MIC Electronics stock rises by 4.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹40.60 after it bagged two orders.
- October 17, 2023 11:38
Share Market Live Updates: Persistent Systems sets three Guinness World Records for promoting cycling awareness and environmental commitment, stock trades flat
Persistent Systems has achieved three Guinness World Records for the largest bicycle logo/image, most live viewers of a cycling awareness video lesson on YouTube, and the largest online video album of people riding bicycles to reinforce its commitment toward environment and employee health.
The stock trades at ₹5,719.55, down by 0.72% on the NSE.
- October 17, 2023 11:36
Share Market Live Updates: HDFC Bank stock climbs nearly 2% post Q2 earnings
Shares of HDFC Bank climbed nearly two per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16,811 crore for the September quarter, its maiden quarterly earnings announcement after merging parent HDFC with itself.
- October 17, 2023 11:29
Nifty Today: Notable advancers among Nifty Auto stocks
Major gainers of Nifty Auto stocks:
MRF (2.06%)
Balkrishna Industries (1.22%)
Ashok Leyland (1.11%)
- October 17, 2023 11:19
Share Market Live Updates: Metro Brands opens 800th store in Hyderabad, stock surges 2.67% on NSE
Metro Brands Ltd has announced the opening of its 800th store in India. “Located in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, the latest addition to the Metro Brands portfolio is a FitFlop store, strategically positioned to cater to a discerning customer base,” the company said in its regulatory filing.
The stock rises by 2.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,220.
- October 17, 2023 11:18
Share Market Live Updates: J. Kumar Infraprojects secures ₹509 crore EPC contract, stock surges 3.95% on NSE
J. Kumar Infraprojects is in receipt of ‘Letter of Acceptance’ (LOA) for the project: Provn of Tech Accn and Allied Infra for Command Hospital, Lucknow on EPC Mode for contract cost amounting to ₹509 crore.
The stock rises by 3.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹467.95.
- October 17, 2023 11:15
Stock Market Live Updates: India leads emerging market ETF inflows after $5 billion rout
After five weeks of outflows totaling close to $5 billion, exchange-traded funds tracking emerging markets finally got a reprieve. However, investors remain cautious and picky about where they are injecting cash.
Inflows to U.S.-listed emerging market ETFs that invest across developing nations as well as those that target specific countries totaled $228 million in the week ended Oct. 13, compared with losses of $3.1 billion in the previous week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. India had the biggest inflow, of $132.5 million, led by WisdomTree India Earnings Fund.
- October 17, 2023 11:13
Technicals: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – October 17, 2023: High-risk appetite traders can go long now
Bank Nifty index opened the day with a wide gap-up and is trading higher. The index is trading at 44,490, up 0.6 per cent. The advance/decline ratio is at 11:1. It indicates the broader strength in the index.
- October 17, 2023 11:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Cement cos gear up to register volume-led growth this Q2
Leading cement companies are expected to post a good growth in profit in September quarter on the back of higher sales volume and increase in cement prices.
The demand for cement has surprisingly remained stable despite the September quarter being hit by south-west monsoon. Unlike previous years, the monsoon was intermittent giving an opportunity for the governments to use the allocated money before the General election next year.
- October 17, 2023 11:11
Share Market Live Updates: CG Power allots 15,000 securities through ESOP/ESPS as stock dips 0.08% on NSE
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 15,000 securities pursuant to ESOP/ESPS. The stock trades at ₹392.85, down by 0.08% on the NSE.
- October 17, 2023 11:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Q2FY24 Earnings call list as on 17 October 2023
4:00 PM Newgen Software Technolog
Dial: +91 22 6280 1283
4:00 PM Nath Bio-Genes
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
4:00 PM Ceat
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2xwbpbxc
4:00 PM Phillips Carbon Black
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yu3j3re6
5:30 PM Zensar Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mryd7tnd
*6:00 PM Bajaj Finance *
Dial: +91 22 7127 9571
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/33mkbpr4
6:30 PM L and T Technolog
Dial: +91 22 6280 1176
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/e3zzub68
7:00 PM Tata Elxsi
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1194
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdew7vxw
7:30 PM ICICI Prudential
(Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 7115 8305
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/37rk97x8
- October 17, 2023 11:10
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
KIOCL (20%); Chennai Petroleum (12.17%); MRPL (12.11%); WABAG (10.52%); TGVCL (9.22%)
Major losers:
Dalmia Bharat (-3.87%); Mphasis (-2.54%); Trident (-2.47%); Fincables (-2.42%); Lodha (-2.40%)
- October 17, 2023 11:08
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold participation declines, setting the stage for a potential rally
The prices of gold and silver have stabilized, following an appreciation driven by safe-haven demand due to the Israel-Palestine war. The market is focused on the spillover effects of the war in the Middle Eastern region and its impact on various asset classes. Meanwhile, indications of caution from various Federal Reserve members, after the US inflation figures indicated a higher-than-expected rise in consumer and producer prices, have raised concerns about higher interest rates. This has kept the US Dollar index and US Treasury yields higher, thereby limiting gains in the yellow metal.
Today, the market will be monitoring the evolving situation in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The market will also draw insights from data reports on Retail Sales and statements from Federal Reserve members.
Participation in gold declined during the last few trading sessions coupled with decrease in prices. Overall, participation continues to hover at lower levels, potentially setting the stage for a gold rally when participation increases. We believe that gold will consolidate at its current prices; nonetheless, it remains a favourable investment opportunity at these levels.
Currently we are looking at a support levels at Rs 58,000. However, a break below this support could open gold for a further downside. On the upside, gold may witness a rally up to Rs 60,000 levels. -- Chintan Mehta, CEO, Abans Holdings on Commodity for your reference.
- October 17, 2023 11:01
Stock in Focus: Ajmera Realty & Infra secuers residential redevelopment project in Mumbai
Ajmera Realty & Infra India has bagged residential redevelopment project in Versova, Mumbai; targets sale value of ₹360 crore. The stock rises by 4.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹427.75.
- October 17, 2023 11:00
Stock Market Today: Chennai Petroleum Corporation stock jumps by 13.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹600.05.
- October 17, 2023 11:00
Share Market Live Updates: Wealthmills Securities on global markets outlook
Global markets continued to monitor the evolving dynamics in the Middle East as the war continued for the 11th day. Elsewhere, global central banks continue to grapple with inflation and growth concerns. While Philadelphia Fed President reiterated his stance to keeps rates steady, BoE’s Chief Economist cautioned against declaring victory against inflation prematurely.
Minutes of Reserve Bank of Australia’s Oct’23 meeting indicated that MPC members considered raising rates by another 25bps, but decided against it due to lack of new information. This leaves room open for another rate hike. In India, WPI inflation declined at a slower pace of 0.3% in Sep’23, after dipping by 0.5% in Aug’23. INR slipped to a fresh record-low as investor sentiment remained jittery due to possibility of higher oil prices amidst continued hostilities in the Middle East.
- October 17, 2023 10:58
Stcok Market Today: ICICI Securities board approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. The record date is set for Oct. 27, 2023.
- October 17, 2023 10:57
Stock Market Live Updates: JK Paper board approves acquisition of MUPSPL
JK Paper board approved the acquisition of Manipal Utility Packaging Solutions Pvt. (MUPSPL), which is engaged in the business of manufacturing packaging products with a revenue of Rs 147.77 crore in FY23.
- October 17, 2023 10:56
Share Market Today: Electronics Mart India commences commercial operation of new multi-brand store
Electronics Mart India has commenced the commercial operation of a new multi-brand store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on Oct. 15 in Andhra Pradesh.
- October 17, 2023 10:54
Share Market Live Updates: Uttam Sugar Mills board redeemed 1,38,850 (6.50%) and 1,80,575 (10%) non-cumulative redeemable preference shares.
- October 17, 2023 10:52
Stock Market Today: NLC India incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, ‘NLC India Green Energy’ (NIGEL), which currently undertakes projects of 2 GW of renewable energy.
- October 17, 2023 10:51
Stock in Focus: KIOCL
KIOCL stock jumps 20% on the NSE, trading at ₹476.40 following the restart of operations at Pellet Plant Unit of the Company at Mangalore.
- October 17, 2023 10:50
Share Market Live Updates: Mphasis appoints Ayaskant Sarangi as CHRO
Mphasis appointed Ayaskant Sarangi as the new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) as of Oct. 16. Srikanth Karra will remain in the Chief Administrative Officer role (CAO) to assist with the transition and superannuate from the company on April 29, 2024.
- October 17, 2023 10:47
Stock Market Today: Cement cos gear up to register volume-led growth this Q2
Leading cement companies are expected to post a good growth in profit in September quarter on the back of higher sales volume and increase in cement prices.
The demand for cement has surprisingly remained stable despite the September quarter being hit by south-west monsoon. Unlike previous years, the monsoon was intermittent giving an opportunity for the governments to use the allocated money before the General election next year.
Top-15 cement companies should deliver a strong volume growth of 12 per cent and aggregate utilisation should expand 3.50 per cent to 76 per cent, said Rajesh Ravi, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
- October 17, 2023 10:45
Share Market Live Updates: Jio Financial Services named AR Ganesh as Group Chief Technology Officer w.e.f. Oct. 16.
- October 17, 2023 10:43
CIDCO cancels allotment of two plots in Navi Mumbai to Godrej Properties
City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has cancelled allotment of two adjacent plots in Navi Mumbai to Godrej Properties.
In March 2021, Godrej Properties had bought around 1.5 acre land parcels for ₹166 crore in Mumbai through an e-auction conducted by CIDCO.
The two land parcels have four lakh square feet of development potential -- housing with a small amount of high-street retail. Read more.
- October 17, 2023 10:40
Stock Market Today: CromptonGreaves Consumer Electricals appoints Sundaram Damodarannair as Chairman of the Board w.e.f. October 21, 2023.
- October 17, 2023 10:40
Stock to Watch: TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of all new TVS Jupiter 125 enabled with SmartXonnectTM. The stock is up by 0.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,604.
- October 17, 2023 10:39
Stock Market Live Updates: TRF Singapore sells its entire stake in Dutch Lanka to United Motors
TRF Singapore Pte Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of TRF Limited, has executed a share purchase agreement to sell its entire stake held in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Limited, Sri Lanka, including its 100% subsidiary Dutch Lanka Engineering (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka to United Motors Lanka PLC, Sri Lanka.
TRF stock rises by 5.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹253.30.
- October 17, 2023 10:33
Commodity Market Live Updates: Jeera futures surge as tight supplies and strong demand propel prices
Jeera futures surge on renewed buying amid tight supplies and good demand.
Unseasonal rains and heatwaves elevate jeera prices in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Fall in inventory against the expected arrival indicates supply challenges. The upcoming festive season is anticipated to drive up domestic demand.
Upcoming sowing conditions favourable with adequate soil moisture. China’s cumin export discussions raise uncertainties in the global market.
Minimal demand for Indian cumin, with Bangladesh and Pakistan as consistent importers.
Cumin market’s future depends on the delicate balance of demand and supply.
Predictions suggest high-quality cumin prices remaining above $125 a quintal, potentially reaching $145.
- October 17, 2023 10:30
Stock in Focus: PG Electroplast
PG Electroplast Ltd informed the exchange that fire occurred at its warehouse on October 17, 2023, situated at Raipur Industrial Area, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The fire has been extinguished with the help of fire department. There are no human injuries or casualties.
PG Electroplast stock is down by 0.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,925.75.
- October 17, 2023 10:27
Stock to Watch: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has informed the exchange regarding appointment of Sundaram Damodarannair as Chairman of the company w.e.f. October 21, 2023. The stock is up by 0.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹301.85.
- October 17, 2023 10:26
Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.22 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 83.22 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday supported by a positive trend in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as sustained foreign fund outflows and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.24 against the dollar and then touched an early high of 83.22, registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close. Read more.
- October 17, 2023 10:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Lemon Tree Hotels stock edges up by 0.61%
Lemon Tree Hotels stock inches up by 0.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹122.80. The company had signed a License Agreement for a 55 rooms property in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, under the Company’s brand Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels.
- October 17, 2023 10:19
Share Market Live Updates: ICICI Securities stock rises by 2.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹646.
- October 17, 2023 10:19
Share Market Live Updates: Aurobindo Pharma’s stock rises 0.46% after Inauguration of new manufacturing unit
Aurobindo Pharma stock inches up by 0.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹913.65, following the inauguration of its green-field manufacturing Unit located in Visakhapatnam.
- October 17, 2023 10:18
Share Market Live Updates: Grasim plans ₹4,000 crore rights issue; stock trade flat
Grasim Industries stock trades at ₹1,971.85, down by 0.09% on the NSE. The company’s board has approved raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of face value of ₹2 each through rights issue for an amount not exceeding ₹4,000 crore to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company.
- October 17, 2023 10:17
Share Market Live Updates: TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots equity shares, stock gains 1.58%
The board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 5,65,695 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up, pursuant to exercise of options under MIP I and MIP II. The stock is up by 1.58% on the BSE, trading at ₹225.30.
- October 17, 2023 10:12
Share Market Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki to acquire 100% stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat for ₹12,841.1 crore
Maruti Suzuki India informed the exchange that its board has approved the acquisition of 12,84,11,07,500 equity shares of ₹10 each representing 100% paid-up equity share capital of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, for a total purchase consideration of ₹12,841.1 crore.
Maruti stock trades at ₹10,697.60, down by 0.06% on the NSE.
- October 17, 2023 10:07
Share Market Live Updates: Jain Irrigation: A co-promoter released the pledge of shares, which amounted to 7%, between October 6 and October 12.
- October 17, 2023 10:06
Nifty Today: At 10 a.m., Nifty shows the following statistics:
- Total stocks traded: 2,216
- Advancing stocks: 1,758
- Declining stocks: 382
- Unchanged stocks: 76
- Stocks in the upper circuit: 95
- Stocks in the lower circuit: 26
- Stocks at a 52-week high: 124
- Stocks at a 52-week low: 5
- October 17, 2023 10:02
Share Market Live Updates: Avalon Technologies allots shares; stock rises 2.03%
Avalon Technologies Limited has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 8411 shares under stock option plan. Avalon stock rises by 2.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹539.90.
- October 17, 2023 10:00
Share Market Live Updates: Tata Power’s stock gains 1.31% as TPREL signs deal for 12.5MW solar plant
Tata Power stock rises by 1.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹258.15. Its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) had signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Endurance Technologies Limited, a leading auto component manufacturer, through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) TP Green Nature Limited, for the development of 12.5MW AC Captive Solar Plant.
- October 17, 2023 09:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Acuité Ratings forecasts 6% GDP growth for FY24
Acuité Ratings & Research remains cautiously optimistic with a GDP growth forecast of 6.0% for FY24
- October 17, 2023 09:58
Share Market Live Updates: Kapil Cotex board to discuss preferential issue of equity shares
The board of Kapil Cotex to consider and approve issuance of equity shares of the company by way of preferential issue, on October 23.
- October 17, 2023 09:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagkar of StoxBox
US market indices rallied on Monday as investors were optimistic about earnings updates from several top-ranked companies. This helped outweigh concerns over rising bond yields and the ongoing war in the Middle East. However, investors will keep an eye on the release of reports on US retail sales, industrial production, and existing home sales in the coming days. Asian markets were mostly higher this morning as investors were encouraged by diplomatic efforts from the US and its allies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a wider conflict. The domestic market is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking firm cues from global markets as the focus shifts to corporate earnings. HDFC Bank and Jio Financial Services is likely to be in focus after posting strong earnings for the September quarter. Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Tata Metaliks are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results today.
The Gift Nifty is forecasted a flat beginning for Tuesday, post forming an inside bar in the previous session. Despite the fact that US markets rose 1 percent overnight, domestic markets are still observing uncertainties as we enter the earnings season. Market remains choppy with range bound sessions underpinning any pivotal trend. FII sold to the tune of 593 crores while DII remained net buyers of 1184 crores.
Support:19700, 19650, 19600
Resistance: 19800, 19850, 19900
- October 17, 2023 09:50
Commodities Market Live Updates: Ravindra Rao of Kotak Securities on CRUDE OIL
“WTI Crude oil futures eased at the start of the week, as the US intensified diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis in middle-east. US can’t squeeze Iranian and Russian oil at the same time, with significant political risk for Biden as he heads into the 2024 Presidential election. Oil prices were also under pressure amid reports that the US will ease sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports in exchange for steps to ensure the country holds fair presidential elections next year. Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts and reports of lifting Venezuelan sanctions, we expect oil prices to be under pressure for the day. Still, risks remain skewed to the upside and markets remain on the edge as Iran, which supports Hamas, has warned that an expansion of the war was “approaching the inevitable stage.”
- October 17, 2023 09:49
Commodities Market Live Updates: Ravindra Rao of Kotak Securities on GOLD
“COMEX Gold prices declined on Monday, amid increased efforts by US to contain the Israel-Hamas conflict. US President Joe Biden is travelling to Israel on Wednesday, in a visit designed to signal US solidarity and to ramp up efforts to prevent the conflict from turning to a regional war. ETFs continue to witness outflows amid higher real rates and term premium. Today, investors might be closely watching US Retail sales, Industrial production and speeches from fed officials for further cues on the rate hike trajectory.”
- October 17, 2023 09:48
Share Market Live Updates: Savita Oil Technologies stock jumps 6.63% after synthetic ester plant commissioning
Savita Oil Technologies stock surged by 6.63% on the NSE, trading at ₹355.20 after the commissioning of new Synthetic Ester manufacturing plant at its facility in Mahad.
- October 17, 2023 09:47
Currency Market Live Updates: USD-INR outlook by Anand James of Geojit Financial
Lack of upside momentum, could force USDINR to dip below 83.14 before swinging higher. With trades quite lacklustre, expect key supports at 83.07 and 82.98 to hold and offer brief upswings
- October 17, 2023 09:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Derivative outlook by Anand James of Geojit Financial
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 19800 for Calls and 19700 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 20000 for Calls and 19000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 20200 for Calls and 19700 for Puts in weekly and at 19800 for Calls and 19000 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs decreased their future index long position holdings by 2.77%, decreased future index shorts by 2.77% and increased index options by 13.87% in Call longs, 7.08% in Call short, 20.53% in Put longs and 12.76% in Put shorts.
- October 17, 2023 09:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty outlook by Anand James of Geojit Financial
Consistent trades above 19730 gave us the signal to be positive yesterday, but momentum was not strong enough to clear the 19800-840 region. The turn lower thereof in the closing hour, prompts us to start the day on a neutral state. While a 20020 move will need a 19840 break first, ability to float above 19745 could lend a positive bias. But as maintained yesterday, positivity can evaporate quickly should we get back below 19650s again.
- October 17, 2023 09:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Market shifting to risk-on mood amid hopes for Israel-Hamas conflict resolution
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“The market scenario is changing fast. There is a risk-on mood in the market triggered by the hope that the Israel-Hamas conflict will not spread. President Biden’s upcoming trip to Israel and Jordan and the two US aircraft carriers sent to the Eastern Mediterranean is a clear message to Iran and Hezbollah not to intervene in the war. The market hopes that the war will remain localised, and this is the reason why the market remains hopeful.
The HDFC Bank results, particularly the bullish guidance and commentary, are positive and the bank, which has the highest weightage in the Nifty, can support the market. Results from the other leading banking names too will be good.
Capital goods and autos continue to be on strong wicket.”
- October 17, 2023 09:38
Stocks to Watch: BofA sold 30,08,553 Shares of Delta Corp at Rs 127.97 a Share, Societe Generale sold 13,57,911 Shares at Rs 128.48/ Shares
- October 17, 2023 09:38
Stocks to Watch: Zydus Life appoints Punit Patel as president, CEO (Americas).
- October 17, 2023 09:38
Stocks to Watch: Amit Batra has resigned as Executive Vice President and Head of Open Market and Corporate Sales of SBI Cards
- October 17, 2023 09:35
Stocks to Watch: EaseMyTrip.com launches Dussehra travel sale with exclusive discounts
EaseMyTrip.com has introduced the Dussehra Travel Sale, offering travellers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy extraordinary discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages. This limited-time sale is scheduled from October 17 to October 19, 2023.
The stock is down by 0.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹42.65.
- October 17, 2023 09:34
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Tata Consumers (1.62%); Bajaj Finance (1.44%); Bajaj Finserv (1.34%); Power Grid (1.08%); Tata Steel (1.02%)
Major losers:
LT (-0.58%); Divi’s Lab (-0.56%); ONGC (-0.32%)
- October 17, 2023 09:33
Stock Recommendations: HDFC Bank Q2FY24 Result Update - Margin trajectory to improve
HDFC Bank (HDFCB IN) - Gaurav Jani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs1,530 | TP: Rs2,025
Q2FY24 Result Update - Margin trajectory to improve
Quick Pointers:
§ NII mainly in-line though NIM beat due to better investment yields.
§ Core earnings beat of 12% due to lower credit costs and taxes.
HDFCB saw good quarter; NIM was 4bps higher to PLe at 3.66% and core PPoP was a 2.9% beat owing to better fees. Loan growth at 5.0% QoQ was broad based led by CRB/agri/retail/corporate. Asset quality was stable with GNPA at 1.34% (-6bps QoQ) and controlled net slippages. While NIM was affected (-37bps QoQ) by surplus liquidity, we believe margins have bottomed out as excess cash has already been drawn down which should normalize NIM in H2FY24E. Moreover, as high cost liabilities of HDFCL are replaced, NIM should enhance over FY24-26E from 3.57% to 3.72%. Due to higher fees/lower taxes we raise FY24E core PAT by ~3%, although FY25/26E earnings remain unchanged. With core RoA of 1.74% and likely core PAT CAGR of ~19% over FY24-26E, HDFCB remains our preferred pick among large-caps. We maintain multiple at 2.8x on Sep’25E core ABV and TP at Rs2,025. Retain ‘BUY’.
- October 17, 2023 09:32
Stocks to Watch: Piramal Enterprises Limited NCD Public Issue
Issue opens: Thursday, October 19, 2023
Issue Closes: Thursday, November 02, 2023
Type of Instrument : Secured, Rated, Listed Redeemable NCD
Issue Size : Rs.200 Crs with an option to retain up to Rs. 800 Crs)
- October 17, 2023 09:31
Stock Recommendations: Nirmal Bang on Jio Financial Services
Jio Financial Services Ltd. | CMP Rs. 225 | M Cap Rs. 142949 Cr | 52 W H/L 278/203
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 608 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 414.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 542 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 375.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 89.1% vs QoQ 90.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 668.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 331.9 Cr
Sequential numbers have improved mainly due to receipt of dividend of Rs. 217 Cr vs nil in Q1
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 53.5x Q2 annualised EPS
- October 17, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Results after market hours 16-10-2023
CEAT LTD. (2102) 30D H/L 2213/ 2055
Cons.PBT: 270.38 vs 199.28 vs 40.07 cr.👍
After Exceptional(Rs.23.70 cr.) in last year Q2 PAT: 207.72 VS 144.01 vs 6.44 cr.
E X C E L L E N T Nos.
---------------------------------
CYIENT DLM (689) 30D H/L 742/ 646
PBT: 19.76 vs 6.99 vs 10.20 cr.👍
PAT: 14.65 VS 5.26 VS 7.10 Cr. Excellent Nos.
--------------------------------
ARTSON Engg. Fv1 (156.70) (BSE-ESM2) 30D H/L 174.65/ 139
PBT: 0.83 vs 0.82 vs (-)5.25 cr.
Profits after deferred Tax: 3.21 vs 1.03 vs (-)6.66 cr.
Good Nos. shown by TATA GROUP Company 👍
--------------------------------
ICICI Securities(Fv5) 631 30D H/L 647/ 606
Interim Dividend Rs. 12 RD 26-10-2023
Cons.PBT: 569.35 vs 364.37 vs 403.57 cr.
PAT: 423.63 VS 270.84 VS 300.41 Cr. 👍
----------------------------------
SELAN Exploration (465) 30D H/L 471.40 / 380
PBT: 12.67 vs 7.61 vs 11.59 cr.
PAT: 9.42 VS 5.04 VS 8.81 Cr.
- October 17, 2023 09:29
Stocks to Watch: MIC Electronics awarded ₹2 crore contract for railway passenger amenities
MIC Electronics has received Letter of Acceptance from Hyderabad Division of South - Central Railway Zone for enhancement of passenger amenities.
Provision of Telecom Arrangements at ABBS Stations, in connection with the works for provision of Lifts (11 Nos) and Escalators (7 Nos) of Hyderabad Division, under “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme” (ABSS) (worth over ₹2 crore.)
Provision of Minimum essential telecom amenities at Nizamabad, Kurnool City, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Huppuguda, Sri Balabramareshwara Jogulamba Stations, under “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme” (ABSS) (worth over ₹3 crore)
- October 17, 2023 09:28
Stocks to Watch: Patri Venkat Raghavendra Rao resigns as Chairman of Sequent Scientific
Sequent Scientific informed about the resignation of Patri Venkat Raghavendra Rao as Chi
- October 17, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Positive opening expected in global markets amid diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Expects market to open on a strong note on account of across the global markets rally amid reports that the US and its allies are stepping up efforts to de-escalate the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Palestine. Global sentiment boosted after the news that the US President Joe Biden is considering visiting Israel tomorrow as his officials held talks with Iran through back-channels to contain the conflict.
As a result, US stocks and Asian markets climbed up over 1% each, as global leaders made a diplomatic push to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from escalating and initial corporate results hinted at resilience in the US economy and earnings. Major commodity like oil price decline over 2% to below 90 level, gold price fell by 1%, US Dollar Index shed to 106 level and US Vix (volatile Index) nosedive over 1%.
Gift Nifty is up nearly 100 points or 0.5% while mixed bag in the US Future. Reduce geo-political tension in the Gulf region, fall in oil price, impressive quarterly results announced by Ceat, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank yesterday and September WPI fell to six months in a row will be positive for the market sentiment. -- Pre-market views of Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
- October 17, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for generic otezla tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark) has received final approval from USFDA for Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg, the generic version of Otezla®1 Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Amgen Inc.
Glenmark stock is up by 0.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹802.45.
- October 17, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440; stock inches up
Hero MotoCorp had commenced deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 across the country from October 15.
Hero Motocorp stock inches up by 0.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,180.20.
- October 17, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: India’s Labour force sees strong growth in participation and employment, but quality of jobs remains a concern
Jobs: Improving quantity, lacking quality
The latest annual periodic labor force survey (PLFS) provides decent insights into the employment situation and related impact on consumption. LFPR and employment witnessed strong improvement over 2018-23, driven by rural female employment. However, the quality of job addition remains weak; increasing employment was driven by self-employed, while the share of salaried jobs declined. Meanwhile, real wage growth has been patchy for most segments, which has weighed heavily on consumption.
Sharp improvement in LFPR and employment rate
The latest PLF survey suggests a sharp improvement in labor force participation rate (LFPR) and employment, with LFPR increasing 550 bps and worker population ratio increasing 640 bps over PLFS 2018-23 (see Exhibit 1). As a result, the unemployment rate declined sharply over the same period (see Exhibit 2). Among various segments, rural female witnessed the sharpest increase in participation and employment (see Exhibit 3).
Self-employed, especially household help, driving incremental employment
We note that the broad shift of employment from services to agriculture, that happened during the pandemic, is yet to revert fully (see Exhibit 4). Our analysis of the PLF surveys over 2018-23 suggests that the share of ‘self-employed’ persons in India increased by 510 bps led by a sharp 470 bps increase in helper in household enterprise post the pandemic (see Exhibit 5), while the share of salaried individuals declined. As such, the quality of job creation remains fairly weak. We note that agriculture, trade and transport witnessed sharp increase of self-employed individuals over the past five years. -- Kotak Institutional Equities
- October 17, 2023 09:21
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Sensex surges 344 points, Nifty rises 92 points as Indian markets open positively
The Sensex and Nifty, India’s benchmark indices, commenced Tuesday on a positive note, mirroring a global stock market recovery, buoyed by easing oil prices.
As of 9:17 a.m., the BSE Sensex surged by 344.40 points to reach 66,511.33, while the NSE Nifty rose by 92.30 points to 19,824.05. Gainers within the Nifty included Grasim, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, LTIMindtree and Tata Steel, while Hindustan Unileer, Britannia, ONGC, L&T and PowerGrid lagged behind.
Wall Street posted gains the previous night, and Asian markets also opened on a positive trajectory. The stability of Brent crude futures below $90 per barrel in Asia was driven by expectations of eased U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, a development beneficial to net importers like India.
Analysts noted that corporate results, festive demand, and Middle East geopolitical concerns would be the primary drivers of domestic equities in the near term. On Monday, foreign institutional investors sold shares valued at Rs 594 crore, whereas domestic investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,184 crore.
- October 17, 2023 09:15
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil prices dip on potential US sanctions relief for Venezuela
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning as the reports indicated a relaxation in US sanctions on oil industry in Venezuela. At 9.12 am on Tuesday, December Brent oil futures were at $89.67, up by 0.02 per cent; and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $85.16, down by 0.12 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹7199 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹7239, down by 0.55 per cent; and November futures were trading at ₹7100 as against the previous close of ₹7138, down by 0.53 per cent.
- October 17, 2023 09:14
Stock in Focus: Will Shreyas Shipping delisting plan turn successful?
The counter-offer to Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd’s shareholders to bid their shares as part of the delisting process closes on Tuesday. Shreyas Shipping’s promoter, Transworld Holdings, made the counteroffer at ₹400 per share, after the successful reverse book-building (acquiring over 90 per cent) for delisting in the reverse book-building process. However, as the discovered price via the reverse book-building was ₹890 as against the indicative price of ₹375, it made a counter-offer at ₹400.
- October 17, 2023 08:50
Stocks to Watch: Fitch affirms Axis Bank’s ratings with stable outlook
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Axis Bank Limited’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+’. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed the bank’s Government Support Rating (GSR) at ‘bb+’, and its Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bb’.
- October 17, 2023 08:49
Stocks to Watch: JustDial land allotment in Bengaluru cancelled, faces Rs 19 crore impact
JustDial said that Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board has cancelled the allotment of land situated in Bengaluru Urban District alleging breach of conditions imposed under the lease deed. The company is evaluating the matter and will take necessary action as legally advised. The financial impact of the aforesaid action is estimated to be upto Rs. 19 crore (approx.) and there will be no impact on the operations or other activities of the Company.
- October 17, 2023 08:37
Share Market Live Updates: Shreyas Shipping counter-offer closes today
The counter offer to Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd’s shareholders to bid their shares as part of the delisting process closes on Tuesday. Shreyas Shipping’s promoter, Transworld Holdings, made the counteroffer at ₹400 per share, after the successful reverse book-building (acquiring over 90%) for delisting in the reverse book-building process. However, as the discovered price via the reverse book-building was ₹890 as against the indicative price of ₹375, it made a counter-offer at ₹400.
- October 17, 2023 08:31
Stocks to Watch: Shriram Pistons to acquire additional 62% stake in Takahata Precision for Rs 222 crore
- October 17, 2023 08:31
Stocks to Watch: HUDCO: The government has appointed Sanjay Kulshrestha as chairman and MD of company for five years
- October 17, 2023 08:31
Stocks to Watch: Varun Beverages to acquire additional 5.03% in subsidiary Lunarmech Technologies
- October 17, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement for a 55 rooms property in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
- October 17, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: Bombay Dyeing has received the consideration of about Rs 4,675 cr from Worli land sale.
- October 17, 2023 08:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Q2FY24 Important Result Calendar
17 October 2023 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finance Ltd.
• Can Fin Homes Limited
• ICICI Prudential Life Ins Co Ltd.
• L&T Technology Services Ltd.
• Syngene International Ltd.
Cash Segment
• CIE Automotive India Ltd.
• Happiest Minds Tech Ltd.
• PCBL Ltd.
• Tata Elxsi Ltd.
• TCI Express Ltd.
• VST Industries Ltd.
• Zensar Technologies Ltd.
18 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Astral Limited
• Bajaj Auto Ltd.
• Bandhan Bank Limited
• ICICI Lombard Gen Ins Co Ltd.
• Indusind Bank Limited
• LTIMindtree Ltd.
• Oracle Fin Serv Software Limited
• Persistent Systems Ltd.
• Polycab India Ltd.
• Wipro Ltd.
Cash Segment
• IIFL Finance Ltd.
• Shoppers Stop Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
19 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Coforge Ltd.
• Havells India Limited
• Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
• ITC Ltd.
• Mphasis Ltd.
• Nestle India Ltd.
• PVR Inox Limited
• Tata Communications Limited
• Ultratech Cement Ltd.
• United Breweries Limited
• Voltas Limited
Cash Segment
• Aarti Drugs Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
• Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
• HFCL Ltd.
• Jindal Stainless Ltd.
• Mastek Ltd.
• Metro Brands Ltd.
• Tanla Platforms Ltd.
• Tata Coffee Ltd.
20 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Atul Ltd.
• JSW Steel Ltd.
• L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
• Laurus Labs Limited
• Zee Entertainment Limited
Cash Segment
• Central Bank Of India
• Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
• CG Power and Industrial Soln Ltd.
• CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
• JSW Energy Ltd.
• Just Dial Ltd.
• Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
• One97 Communications Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
• Tejas Networks Ltd.
• The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
• Sunteck Realty Ltd.
21 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Balkrishna Industries Limited
• ICICI Bank Ltd.
• Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
• RBL Bank Limited
Cash Segment
• Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
• Finolex Industries Ltd.
• IDBI Bank Ltd.
• Rossari Biotech Ltd.
• Sterling & Wilson Ren Energy Ltd.
• Yes Bank Ltd.
23 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Torrent Pharma Limited
Cash Segment
• Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Ltd.
• PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
25 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Axis Bank Limited
• Indus Towers Limited
• Jubilant Foodworks Limited
• Tech Mahindra Limited
Cash Segment
• Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
• Rallis India Ltd.
• Sona BLW Precision Forgings
26 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Ltd.
• Canara Bank
Cash Segment
• Apar Industries Ltd.
• Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
• Medplus Health Services Ltd.
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
• Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
27 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
• Cipla Ltd.
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
• M&M Financial Services Ltd.
• Maruti Suzuki India Limited
• City Union Bank Limited
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Holdings & Inv Ltd.
• Blue Dart Express Ltd.
• Latent View Analytics Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Dev Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
• Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
• Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
• ZF Comm Vehicle Ctrl Sys Ltd.
28 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Bharat Electronics Limited
• IDFC First Bank Limited
30 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• IDFC Ltd.
• Marico Ltd.
• TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• Craftsman Automation Ltd.
• KPIT Technologies Ltd.
• Nippon Life India AMC
• P&G Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
• Tube Investments of India Ltd.
• Vaibhav Global Ltd.
• SIS Ltd.
31 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Max Financial Services Ltd.
• Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
• Tata Consumer Products Limited
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
• Capri Global Capital Ltd.
• Five-Star Business Fin Ltd.
• Gillette India Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd.
• Rites Ltd.
01 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Sun Pharma Industries Limited
Cash Segment
• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
• Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
02 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Cholamandalam Inv & Fin Co Ltd
• Container Corp Of India Limited
• Dabur India Ltd.
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
• Godrej Properties Limited
Cash Segment
• 360 One Wam Ltd.
• Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
• Clean Science & Tech Ltd.
• Nocil Ltd.
• KSB Ltd.
03 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Aditya Birla Capital Limited
• Crompton Greaves Cons Elec
• Escorts Kubota Limited
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• P&G Health Ltd.
• Thermax Ltd.
06 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Exide Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
07 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Shree Cement Limited
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert & Chem Ltd.
• Rain Industries Ltd.
• Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
08 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Pidilite Industries Limited
Cash Segment
• Computer Age Mgmt Serv Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• HEG Ltd.
• TeamLease Services Ltd.
09 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd.
• Bosch Ltd.
• Samvardhana Motherson Int Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
• Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.
10 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Industries Ltd.
• Manappuram Finance Ltd.
• Biocon Limited
Cash Segment
• Esab India Ltd.
14 November 2023
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
- October 17, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: VA Tech joins hands with Pain Energy
VA Tech WABAG Limited has partnered with Pani Energy Inc.’s (Pani) to implement applied AI for treatment plants. The new category of digital technology is called Operational Intelligence (OI) and delivered through their product Pani ZED™, in the plant operations. The partnership aims to leverage Pani’s platform to optimise on OPEX in the plants by reducing downtime, energy consumption, and chemical usage. Additionally, it will expedite crucial decision making processes and enhance the longevity of critical equipment.
- October 17, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: Cosmo Films’ new packaging solutions
Cosmo Films has launched its new business division- Cosmo Plastech. This strategic move aligns perfectly with the company’s vision of offering a diverse range of packaging solutions to its valued partners for a wide array of FMCG products, providing enhanced supply chain efficiency.
- October 17, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: Data Patterns in tech-transfer tie-up
Data Patterns (India) Limited has announced a Licensing and Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with IN-SPACe, a single-window, independent, nodal agency that functions as an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DoS). This agreement will provide Data Patterns with miniature SAR Radar capability.
- October 17, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: Godrej Properties: Allotted plot got cancelled
City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited has cancelled the allotment of two plots situated at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. There is no material impact of the aforesaid cancellation on the financial, operations or other activities of the Company, however, the Company has challenged the Cancellation Order by
filing a Writ Petition before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay.
- October 17, 2023 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 17.10.2023
11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 2.3K versus Previous: 0.9K)
14:30 EURO German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Expected: -9.5 versus Previous: -11.4)
18:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.6%)
18:45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: 0.4%)
- October 17, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 17.10.2023
Johnson & Johnson (Pre market) (Sector- Consumer)
Bank of America Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Prologis, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Ericsson (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Omnicom Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Aviation)
- October 17, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 17-Oct-2023
BALRAMPUR CHINI
BHEL
DELTACORP
GNFC
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
PNB
SAIL
SUNTV
- October 17, 2023 08:08
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 17, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Brigade Enterprises, Som Distilleries, Tata Power, Lupin, NLC India, Oil India, Grasim Ind, Satin Creditcare, Godrej Properties, Dynamic Cables, Data Patterns, Electronics Mart, Cosmo Films, Piramal Pharma, Savita Oil, VA Tech Wabag
- October 17, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Q2FY24 earning calendar 17.10.2023
Bajfinance, Canfinhome, Cieindia, Happstmnds, Hathway, Hscl, Huhtamaki, Icicipruli, Ltts, Newgen, Pcbl, Syngene, Tataelxsi, Tatametali, Tciexp, Vstind, and Zensartech.
- October 17, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: BREAKING NEWS: Bajaj Finance to acquire up to 26% stake in Pennant Technologies
Bajaj Finance to acquire 26% stake in technology product company, Pennant Tech for Rs 267.50 cr in all-cash deal. The objective of strategic investment is to strengthen Company’s technology roadmap
- October 17, 2023 07:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Luxury in vogue, hotel chains line up new launches
From frequent travellers to holidaymakers and for even family vacations- high-end hotel check-in is the new flavour of the season. Driven by the rising demand from high-income households, hotel chains are upbeat on the luxury segment.
While Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its portfolio, international chains including Hilton and Radisson are introducing their luxury brands in the country.
- October 17, 2023 07:45
Stock Recommendations: Powergrid InvIT: The shares are down 22 per cent YTD. What investors should do now
On a year-to-date basis, the units of Powergrid Infrastrucuture Investment Trust (PGInvIT) have fallen around 22 per cent, while dip is around 17 per cent after adjusting for distribution per unit (DPU) of around ₹6.
Does this present an investment opportunity or do the investors need to wait and watch? Read on to find out.
- October 17, 2023 07:31
Stocks to Watch: Grasim to raise ₹4,000 crore via rights issue
Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla group company, plans to raise ₹4,000 crore through rights issue to fund its ongoing capital expenditure and repay debt. The company is expected to begin its venture into decorative paint business in the March quarter.
The board approved the proposal to raise funds not exceeding ₹4,000 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date, said the company.
- October 17, 2023 07:30
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: SBI (Buy)
While SBI always had the natural advantage of brand recognition and scale, the bank has gradually added other competitive moats in the form of a prolific sourcing edge, a YONO-powered digital stack, an unparalleled lean distribution model, and a potent combination of cross-sell focus and competencies.
- October 17, 2023 07:29
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s Call: Angel One (Buy)
Angel One Ltd (AOL) reported a strong growth of 36 per cent on a Q-o-Q basis and 47 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in the number of trades during the quarter. The all-time high (average daily turnover) ADTO in the F&O and commodity contributed to this growth, led by robust market conditions.
- October 17, 2023 07:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Indian steel mills hold back on export offers amid low realisations, poor demand and competing Chinese offers
India’s steel mills have held back on export offers following sluggish global demand and competitive pricing from China. The focus incidentally has shifted to the domestic market, where the price of the benchmark hot rolled coils (HRCs) have moved up by ₹750-₹2000 per tonne, across categories, since the beginning of this month.
- October 17, 2023 07:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral, thematic schemes corner one-sixth of equity flows
One in six rupees put in by investors in equity schemes has gone into sectoral or thematic schemes in the past year.
The schemes have seen inflows of ₹22,837 crore, second only to small-cap funds and nearly 18 per cent of the total equity flows in this period. Nearly 75 per cent of the flows have come in through new fund offerings. The September quarter saw investors pumping in ₹9,381 crore, accounting for 41 per cent of the flows.
- October 17, 2023 07:24
Stocks to Watch: NLC to sell 1.4 GW of RE assets
NLC India Ltd, the public sector mining-cum-power generation company, is preparing to sell 1,421 MW of renewable energy assets currently owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL).
- October 17, 2023 07:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Setback for telcos as Supreme Court holds telecom licence fee ‘capital in nature’
The Supreme Court on Monday held that payment of entry fee as well as variable annual licence fee under New Telecom Policy of 1999 is to be regarded as capital expenditure and amortised in accordance with Section 35ABB of the Income Tax Act.
The apex court concluded that the Delhi High Court was not right in apportioning the expenditure incurred towards establishing, operating and maintaining telecom services as partly revenue and partly capital.
- October 17, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral watch: IT firms ride deal wins through downturn, but uncertainty looms
Even as revenue and profit metrics slump for Indian IT firms, deal wins continue to remain robust, despite a downturn in the industry. However, the uncertainty in the macro environment is preventing the companies from capitalising on the deal wins in the near term.
For the three IT majors that have posted second-quarter results, Total Contract Values(TCV) have risen. Infosys’ large deal TCV increased to $7.7 billion from $2.3 billion last quarter. HCL Tech recorded order bookings of $3,969 million, with 16 large deals, up from $1,565 million last quarter.
- October 17, 2023 07:08
Stock recommendations: Stock to buy today: SJVN (₹75.9): BUY
The outlook is bullish for SJVN. The stock has begun the week by rising over 3 per cent has ended the sideways consolidation that was in place over the last three weeks. It also indicates that a fresh leg of up move has begun.
- October 17, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Technicals: Day trading guide for October 17, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 17, 2023 07:02
Stock in Focus: IDBI Bank divestment: Indo-Canadian spat may dim Fairfax’s chance
Fairfax India Holdings, the investment arm of Indian-origin Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, seen as one of the top contenders for IDBI Bank, could now be in the back seat — thanks to the ongoing geopolitical spat between India and Canada. Highly placed sources say with the political tension not easing anytime soon, Fairfax’s is unlikely to be at an advantageous position to secure IDBI Bank in the ongoing divestment process.
- October 17, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets open positive amid Middle East concerns
On Tuesday, Asian markets began the day with an upward trend, showing resilience in the face of developments in the Middle East and increasing geopolitical tensions.
The Japanese Nikkei 255 index opened at 32,107.63, marking a 1.42% increase, while the Topix index rose by 1.20% to 2,300.83. South Korea’s KOSPI index also experienced a positive start, gaining 0.80% to reach 2,455.61. Additionally, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 showed a 0.58% increase, reaching 7,067.10.
The performance of Wall Street on Monday will play a pivotal role in shaping market sentiment across Asia. Notably, there are no significant economic indicators scheduled for release that could sway the markets. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise of 314.25 points, equivalent to a 0.93% increase, settling at 33,984.54. Similarly, the S&P 500 gained 45.85 points (1.06%) to close at 4,373.63, and the Nasdaq Composite added 160.75 points (1.2%) to reach 13,567.98.
- October 17, 2023 06:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends up on earnings optimism; eyes remain on Middle East
Major U.S. stock indexes ended sharply higher on Monday as investors were optimistic about the start of earnings season, while transportation and small-cap shares also jumped.
Market participants were monitoring the Israeli war in Gaza, but appeared to be taking more of a risk-on stance on Monday, with safe-haven gold prices down.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 314.25 points, or 0.93%, to 33,984.54, the S&P 500 gained 45.85 points, or 1.06%, to 4,373.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 160.75 points, or 1.2%, to 13,567.98. - Reuters
