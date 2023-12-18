Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 December 2023.
- December 18, 2023 16:20
Market news: Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.05 against US dollar
The rupee surrendered all its initial gains to settle 2 paise lower at 83.05 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, in line with a lacklustre trend in domestic equity markets.
However, a weak greenback against major currencies overseas and sustained buying by foreign investors supported the local currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.97 against the greenback and traded in a range of 82.90-83.06. It finally settled at 83.05 (provisional), a decline of 2 paise over its previous close.
- December 18, 2023 15:44
Stock market live updats: Vedanta announced the approval of a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share (1100% on face value Rs 1) totaling approximately Rs 4,089 crore.
The record date for dividend payment is set for December 27, 2023. The company’s shares were up by 1.44% to Rs 260.85 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 15:41
Stock market live updates: Genesys International bags ₹22-crore contract for Dharavi redevelopment
Genesys International has secured an order to deploy its digital twin mapping technology for the redevelopment of Dharavi, a densely populated urban settlement. The order awarded by Porter House is valued at ₹22 crore (excluding GST).
The project is anticipated to be completed in nine months. The stock closed 4.39% higher at Rs 438.80 on NSE.
- December 18, 2023 15:39
Stocks in news: Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd. signs Shareholder Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. regarding solar energy supply through SPV TP Saturn Limited. The company acquired 26% equity shares in TP Saturn Limited for Rs 5.36 crore. Shares were up by 1.75% to Rs 562 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 15:38
Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 169 pts, Nifty closes below 21,450
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell on Monday after rallying to record highs for most of this month as high-weightage banks took a breather following a recent rise. While Nifty lost 0.18 per cent to 21,418.65 points, Sensex settled 0.24 per cent lower at 71,315.09. Banks and financials lost 0.57 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively, after rising about 2 per cent each in the last two sessions. Financial services is the heaviest sector in the Nifty 50 index.
- December 18, 2023 15:26
Share Market Today: Siemens Ltd to set up subsidiary to house energy business
Siemens Ltd has taken the first exploratory step towards demerging its energy business, with the board approving the setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary for that purpose.
- December 18, 2023 15:16
Stock Market Today: Stocks hitting 52-week high on the NSE
HOV Services Limited- 19.97%
Times Guaranty Limited- 19.95%
Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited- 19.84%
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited- 16.42%
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Limited -14.43%
- December 18, 2023 15:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Shalby subsidiary to invest in Shalby Global Technologies, Singapore
Shalby Ltd has informed the stock exchanges that the board of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mars Medical Devices Ltd (MMDL), has approved investment in the company’s step-down subsidiary, Shalby Global Technologies Pte. Ltd, Singapore.’
- December 18, 2023 15:08
Market Update: Sensex falls 146 pts; Nifty above 21,400
The BSE Sensex was down by 0.20 per cent or 146.57 points to 71,337.18 at 3.07 pm. NSE Nifty fell 0.13 per cent or 27.4 pts to 21,429.25.
- December 18, 2023 15:06
Share Market Live Updates: Top gainers and losers
Top gainers on the BSE at 3 pm -
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (+12.91%)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. (+13.03%)
Bharat Dynamics Ltd (+10.96%)
SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES LTD. (+10.00%)
JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LTD. (+9.15%)
Top losers-
SWAN ENERGY LTD. (-3.80%)
UNION BANK OF INDIA (-3.63%)
KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD (-3.54%)
TIME TECHNOPLAST LTD. (-3.34%)
Godrej Properties Ltd (-3.05%)
- December 18, 2023 15:05
Market Update: 2,197 stocks advance; 1,655 stocks decline
A total of 4,006 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 2,197 advanced, while 1,655 declined and 154 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 373 stocks hit a 52 week high and 24 stocks hit a 52 week low at 3 pm on Monday.
- December 18, 2023 15:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Archean Chem NSE ₹259-cr block trade for 42 lakh shares at ₹615.65
ARCHEAN CHEM: RS 259.05CR NSE BLOCK TRADE; FOR ~42,07,823 SHARES, AT RS 615.65 -Redbox Global India
- December 18, 2023 15:00
Share Market Today: Tata Elxsi and Tata Motors receive German Design Award 2024
Tata Elxsi and Tata Motors jointly receive the German Design Award 2024 for their Gen 3 HMI design, recognized for excellence in product design in the Human-Machine-Interface category. Shares were up by 0.31% to Rs 9086, on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 14:58
Share Market Today: GNRL stock surges 19% after completing drilling at Kanwara oil fields
Gujarat Natural Resources Limited reported completion of drilling campaign by its subsidiary, GNRL Oil & Gas Limited, at Kanwara oil fields. The company plans to shift the workover rig to Dholasan and Allora fields for production enhancement, targeting intervals within the Mandhali sands for increased output. The planned operation aims for a 50 to 60 barrels per day production boost. Shares were up by 19.19% to Rs 18.94, on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 14:53
Stock Market Today: Peral Global issues 4,550 ESOPs at face value of ₹10, stock rises
Pearl Global Industries Ltd’s shares were up by 2.90% to Rs 1329, on the BSE. Company allotted 4,550 equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Plan. The shares were issued at a face value of Rs 10 each
- December 18, 2023 14:51
Share Market Live Updates: Aurionpro Transit partners with Vix Tech; shares surge 5%
Aurionpro Transit, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions, partnered with Vix Technology. The partnership will integrate the company’s transit’s automatic fare collection products with Vix Technology’s transport solutions for All-in-One Driver Console (DC120) and Mobile Data Terminal (MDT10). Shares were up by 4.95% to Rs 2,077 at 2.48 pm on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 14:37
Share Market Today: Genesys Intl Corp stock jumps 7% after securing Dharavi redevelopment order
Genesys International Corporation Ltd’s shares were up by 7.07% to Rs 450, on the BSE. The company will utilize digital twin technology for the redevelopment of Dharavi, the order is valued at ₹22 crore and has been awarded by Porter House. The project is to be completed in 9 months.
- December 18, 2023 14:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Sealmatic India stock rises after securing order from BPCL
Sealmatic India Limited secured an order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to supply 26 API mechanical seals and 26 API Plans for a refinery project. Shares were up by 2.37% to Rs 584, on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 14:30
IPO Screener: Innova Captab’s public issue to open on Dec 21; sets price band at ₹426-₹448
Innova Captab Limited’s Initial Public Offering to open on Thursday, December 21, 2023, sets price band at ₹426 to ₹448 per Equity Share
Bid/Offer Opening Date – Thursday, December 21, 2023 and Bid/Offer Closing Date – Tuesday, December 26
Minimum Bid Lot is 33 Equity Shares and in multiples of 33 Equity Shares thereafter.
The Floor Price is 42.60 times the face value of the Equity Shares and the Cap Price is 44.80 times the face value of the Equity Shares.
- December 18, 2023 14:28
Share Market Live Updates: Gandhar Oil Refinery stock plunges 5.8% after Q2 results
Gandhar Oil Refinery ltd.’s shares were down by 5.81% to Rs 292, on the BSE. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,000.9 crore in the second quarter and net profit of Rs 48.1 crore in the second quarter.
- December 18, 2023 14:26
Stock Market Today: Bayer Zydus Pharma appoints Shweta Rai as MD; to head South Asia business
Bayer has announced management changes, with Shweta Rai taking over as Managing Director of Bayer Zydus Pharma and Country division head for Bayer’s pharmaceuticals business in South Asia, from January 1, 2024.
- December 18, 2023 14:19
Market Update: Indices trade flat; Sensex down 83.88 pts; Nifty above 21,400
The BSE Sensex fell 0.12 per cent or 83.88 points to 71,399.87 at 2.16 pm. Nifty was down 0.1% or 22.25 pts to 21,434.40.
- December 18, 2023 14:16
Share Market Today: Mazagon Dock stock rises after Co inks shipbuilding contracts for $42 million
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd’s shares were up by 1.99% to Rs 2122.85, on the BSE, The company signed individual shipbuilding contracts with the European client for the construction of three units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid-powered vessels for $42 million
- December 18, 2023 14:02
Stock Market Today: Steelman Telecom stock rises after bagging ₹30-cr order from Bharti Airtel
Steelman Telecom Limited announced the receipt of work orders worth Rs 29.70 crore from Bharti Airtel Services Limited. The one-year contract involves professional services for radio site maintenance. Shares rose 2.59% to Rs 180 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 13:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Manobendra Ghoshal appointed Chairman & MD of MSTC, Shares gain 2.87%
MSTC Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.87% to Rs514.60. The government appointed Manobendra Ghoshal as chairman and managing director.
- December 18, 2023 13:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Landmark Cars surges 10.86% on MG Motor India dealership deal
Landmark Cars Ltd.’s shares were up by 10.86% to Rs 879.25 on the BSE, the company received a letter of intent from MG Motor India for opening a dealership in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This dealership will be established by Aeromark Cars Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars.
- December 18, 2023 13:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals halts operations at manufacturing facility due to floods; stock declines
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd has said in a regulatory filing that the company’s manufacturing facilities at Tuticorin were temporarily closed on December 17.
- December 18, 2023 13:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Mankind Pharma sees 2.46% surge after Actimed Therapeutics stake acquisition
Mankind Pharma Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.46% to Rs 1934.25 as the company previously reported acquiring an additional 1.3% stake in Actimed Therapeutics for about £999,900.
- December 18, 2023 13:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Accenture launches generative AI studio in Bengaluru, aiming at business optimisation
Accenture launched a generative AI Studio in Bengaluru, India. The studio will bring together the company’s talent and technology investments to offer a full stack of generative AI capabilities to optimize business processes and enable enterprise reinvention.
Accenture’s data and AI team and clients will co-create solutions with a modern data and AI foundation, LLM architecture, ecosystems partnerships, talent, and responsible AI frameworks.
- December 18, 2023 13:25
Stock Market Live Updates: DCB Bank boosts ESOP, shares surge by 3.08% on BSE
DCB Bank allots 36,500 equity shares at Rs 10 each to employees under the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), increasing the issued and paid-up share capital from 31,20,78,139 to 312,114,639 equity shares. Shares were up by 3.08% to Rs 133.70 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 13:24
Sensex Today: The BSE Sensex was down by 0.18 per cent or 125.89 points to 71,357.86 at 1.20 pm
- December 18, 2023 13:23
Share Market Live Updates: Spandana Sphoorty issues Rs 100 crore NCDs, shares marginally up
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited allotted 10,000 Non-Convertible Debentures with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, totalling Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis. Shares were up by 0.29% to Rs 1064.20 on the BSE
- December 18, 2023 13:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Siemens explores energy business demerger, shares surge
Siemens Limited initiated exploratory steps for a potential demerger of its energy business following requests from key promoters, including Siemens Aktiengesellschaft. The Board of Directors, as of December 18, 2023, authorised the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Mumbai, anticipating its role in the potential demerger process. Shares up by 6.14% to Rs 4142.95 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 13:04
Share Market Live Updates: Union Bank adopts Intellect Design Arena’s cash management system, shares climb 0.39%
Intellect Design Arena Ltd.’s reported, Union Bank of India implemented Intellect’s Cash Management System built on eMACH.ai. It was completed in five months, enhancing the bank’s ability to handle high transaction volumes, automating mandates, and connect with NPCI via Intellect’s Turmeric framework. Shares up by 0.39% to Rs 804 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 13:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Sandur Manganese surge 8.53% after approving bonus shares 5:1 and share capital increase
The Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Limited’s shares were up by 8.53% to Rs 2511.60. The company approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1, The Board meeting sanctioned an increase in the authorised share capital to Rs 200 crore.
- December 18, 2023 13:01
Stock Market Live Updates: ICICI Prudential Life issues 13,000 equity shares via stock option scheme; shares gain 0.40%
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited allotted 13,000 equity shares, each valued at Rs 10, under its employee stock option scheme today. Shares up 0.40% to Rs 521.45 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 13:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Zydus Lifesciences dissolves US subsidiary; shares rise 3.88%
Zydus Lifesciences Limited shares were up by 3.88% to Rs 671.25, the company announced the dissolution of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Noveltech Inc., USA. It had minimal business activity and did not impact the company’s operations.
- December 18, 2023 12:46
Stock Market Live Updates: DreamFolks introduces ‘The DreamFolks Club’ membership, shares trade muted
DreamFolks Services Ltd introduced “The DreamFolks Club,” a membership program offering travel and lifestyle benefits. It has four card variants unlocking global lounge access, beauty & grooming, healthcare, and more. Shares were down by 0.42% to Rs 542.35 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 12:43
Mid-day market update: Nifty recovers to trade flat over 21,000; Sensex over 71,000
Nifty has recovered from the negative note, trades at 21,463.35, up by 6.70 pts or 0.03 per cent as of 12:15 pm, while the BSE Sensex trades at 71,472.57, down by 11.18 pts, or 0.02% as of 12:17 am on Monday.
Commenting on mid-day market trading flat, Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO SAS Online, Deep Discount Broker, has said, “Nifty, which went up by 500 points last week, almost reached 21,500. This boost was mainly because Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) put a lot of money into the market. Right now, the market seems quite positive. But, there’s a chance that in the next few sessions, things might slow down a bit or there could be a small correction.”
- December 18, 2023 12:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Ethanol blending with petrol falls to 10.24% in November, from 12.38% in October
The percentage of ethanol blended with petrol during November 2023 fell to 10.24 per cent from 12.38 per cent during October. November is the first month of the ethanol supply year 2023-24.
“Ethanol blending with petrol during November 2023, the first month of the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2023-24, stood at 10.24 per cent, as compared to 12.06 per cent during the ESY December 2022-October 2023,” the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) said in its latest report.
- December 18, 2023 12:40
Stock Market Live Updates: LIC cuts Dixon Tech Holdings, shares rise 0.70%
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reduced its shareholding in Dixon Technologies India Limited from 5.012% to 3.000%. The decrease in LIC’s equity shares is from 29,97,913 to 17,94,395. The sale occurred in the open market at an average cost of Rs 5,877.65. Shares up by 0.70% to Rs 801.95 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 12:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Small Cap NFO closes tomorrow: Should you invest in a roaring bull market?
With small-cap stocks doing so well at the bourses, mutual fund houses have unveiled a flurry of new fund offers to capitalise on the growing investor demand. Direct investments in small-caps are much more risky than going for a portfolio managed by a trained expert in case of a small-cap fund. But, with over two dozen existing small-cap funds available, does it make sense to bet on a greenhorn?
- December 18, 2023 12:17
Commodities Market Live Updates: Aluminium Futures: Bullish. Wait for dips to go long
Aluminium prices have recovered sharply last week. The Aluminium Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) made a low of ₹193.20 per kg on Wednesday and then rose back sharply recovering all the loss. The contract surged to a high of ₹204.70 before closing the week at 202.85 on Friday. It is currently trading at ₹202.90 per kg.
- December 18, 2023 12:15
Sensex Today: The BSE Sensex was down by 0.03 per cent or 22.44 points to 71,461.32 at 12.08 pm
- December 18, 2023 12:14
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the BSE at 12 pm-
TeamLease Services Ltd (+9.32%)
RAJESH EXPORTS LTD. (+8.10%)
HFCL Ltd. (+7.94%)
DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LTD. (+7.06%)
Bharat Dynamics Ltd (+7.19%)
Major losers on the BSE at 12 pm-
SWAN ENERGY LTD. (-3.35%)
HBL POWER SYSTEMS LTD. -2.90%)
Godrej Properties Ltd (-2.74%)
UNION BANK OF INDIA (-2.69%)
SJVN Ltd (-2.64%)
- December 18, 2023 12:01
Sensex Today: At noon trade, BSE witnessed 3,887 trades; 2,279 advanced, 1,430 declined
A total of 3,887 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 2,279 advanced, while 1,430 declined and 178 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 333 stocks hit a 52 week high and 18 stocks hit a 52 week low at 12 pm on Monday.
- December 18, 2023 11:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Rajnish Wellness launches exclusive Dava Discount Franchisee, shares up 1%
Rajnish Wellness Limited’s shares were up by 0.96% to Rs 13.73, the company announced the initiation of the Exclusive Dava Discount Franchisee, 25% discount on all branded medicines with home delivery across India.
- December 18, 2023 11:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank Nifty prediction today – December 18, 2023: Wait for dips to go long
The Bank Nifty index is trading lower. The index made an intra-day low of 47,810 and is attempting to move up. It is currently trading at 47,986, down 0.32 per cent. The immediate outlook for the day is mixed. The index could go either way from here. Support is in the 47,700-47,680 band.
- December 18, 2023 11:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Kalyan Capitals inks agreement for registrar change, shares dip 0.11%
Kalyan Capitals Limited entered into a Tripartite Agreement among the company, Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. (New RTA), and Indus Portfolio Pvt. Ltd. (Old RTA). The agreement pertains to the change in the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent. Shares were down by 0.11% to Rs 18.90 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 11:27
Stock Market Live Updates: NBCC wins Rs 150 crore SAIL DSP projects, shares rise 1.30%
NBCC (India) Limited secured projects for various construction and renovation works at SAIL DSP, Durgapur, with a total value of Rs 150 crore and is set to be executed over a period of 3 years. The shares were up by 1.30% to Rs 83.09 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 11:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Kellton Tech selected as LIC’s HRMS partner, shares sSurge 10.81%
Kellton Tech Solutions has been chosen as the HRMS partner by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The multi-year project involves implementing HR technology across LIC’s network of over 4,000 locations. Shares were up by 10.81% to Rs 103.50 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 11:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Raminfo shares hits upper circuit, 52-week high of Rs 142.80; volumes up by 8.40 times; trading at Rs 139.15, up by 17%
- December 18, 2023 11:18
Stock Market Live Updates: TeamLease Services hits 52-week high of Rs 3,220.95 in early trade; currently trading at Rs 2,982.75, up by 10.16%
- December 18, 2023 11:13
Stock Market Live Updates: TCS transforms SIX’s post-trade platform, shares up 0.52%
Tata Consultancy Services modernised SIX’s post-trade platform in Switzerland. It included a portal, automation solutions, and a cloud-ready architecture, facilitating over 4 million daily transactions across 60 global markets. Shares were up by 0.52% to Rs 3880 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 11:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex Today: The BSE Sensex was up by 0.02 per cent or 15.90 points to 71,499.65 at 11.08 am
- December 18, 2023 11:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty prediction today: Bullish, but wait for dips to go long
The Nifty 50 is trading flat. The index is attempting to bounce back from the lows made in early trade. It is currently trading at 21,455. Intraday supports are at 21,400 and 21,350. The outlook is bullish.
- December 18, 2023 10:58
Stock Market Today: NBCC stock rises after Co bags ₹30-cr construction order
NBCC (India) Limited has secured a work order worth approximately Rs 29.70 crore for the construction of a Permanent Building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Samba, Jammu, UT of J&K. The project is awarded by Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute For Persons With Physical Disabilities. Shares rose 0.59% to Rs 82.50 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 10:47
Share Market Live Updates: Lupin stock rises on USFDA approval for Allopurinol tablets
The Lupin stock surged by 2.86 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹1,281.30 as of 10:20 am on Monday.
The USFDA recently provided ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) approval for its Allopurinol Tablets USP, 100 mg and 300 mg, to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Zyloprim Tablets, 100 mg, and 300 mg, of Casper Pharma, LLC. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.
Read more here.
- December 18, 2023 10:31
Stock Market Live Updates: Coforge allots 41,083 ESOP shares
Coforge Limited approved the allotment of 41,083 equity shares under its ESOP Scheme, resulting in a Share Application Money inflow of Rs 4,10,830, increasing the company’s paid-up share capital to 6,16,69,437 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 61.66 crore. The shares were down by 0.24% to Rs 6426 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 10:27
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Shines: Dovish Fed and weakening dollar propel upward trajectory
# Gold prices exhibit strength, driven by a dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve.
# The US Dollar’s bearish trend contributes to the favorable conditions for gold.
# Market sentiment leans in favour of gold price bulls amid global economic uncertainties.
# The dovish stance of the Federal Reserve influences precious metal markets.
# Investors turn to gold as a safe-haven asset in response to economic uncertainties.
# Ongoing geopolitical factors enhance gold’s attractiveness as a strategic investment.
# The Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy stance supports gold’s upward trajectory.
# Market participants closely monitor central bank decisions for potential impact on gold.
# Gold’s role as a hedge against inflation gains prominence in the current economic landscape.
# The dovish Fed outlook and a weakened US Dollar create a conducive environment for gold investors.
- December 18, 2023 10:18
Stock Market Live Updates: DroneAcharya secures defence contract, shares up 0.90%
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.’s shares were up 0.90% to Rs 208 on the BSE. The company clinched a contract with the Ministry of Defense, Department of Military Affairs, Bhalra, Jammu & Kashmir, for the supply of Drone Lab Equipments.
- December 18, 2023 10:15
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee moves up 7 paise to 82.96 against dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 82.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, as a weak American currency in the overseas markets and unabated foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiment.
However, a muted trend in the domestic equity markets restricted gains in the local unit, forex traders said.
- December 18, 2023 10:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Sugar stocks in focus
Sugar companies’ stocks are up as the govt has lifted the ban on sugarcane for ethanol. Shree Renuka Sugars up over 6%; Balrampur Chini up 5.2%
- December 18, 2023 10:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Goldman Sachs downgrade SJVN from buy to sell; While 12m TP increases from Rs 57.5/sh to Rs65/sh
- December 18, 2023 09:57
Commodities Market Live Updates: India drags global demand for silver in 2023 with lower jewellery, silverware offtake
Global demand for silver will likely decline 10 per cent in 2023 with offtake of silver jewellery and silverware declining by 22 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, with India being the prime factor behind the dip.
- December 18, 2023 09:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Nuvama Wealth Management faces setback as SAT dismisses appeal, shares down 3.63%
Nuvama Wealth Management ltd., faces a setback as the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) dismisses its appeal against NSE Clearing over transactions from 2019/20. Shares were down by 3.63% to Rs 3577.40 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 09:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable projects, shares up 1.53%
Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, has committed an investment of Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects, targeting a capacity of 1,000 MW of green power.
The investment encompasses of a diverse portfolio of solar and wind power projects strategically positioned across Gujarat and Rajasthan.
The lineup includes a 600 MW Solar Power project and 150 MW Wind Power project in Gujarat and a 250 MW Solar Power project in Rajasthan.
This will be achieved by FY 2026 (200 MW by March’24) in addition to the existing 84 MW of Solar & Wind Power.
The investment not only demonstrates commitment to environmental sustainability but also promises compelling economic advantages to Ambuja’s planned larger capacity of 140 MPTA, said the company.
With a lower cost of generation from green power, the power cost will come down from Rs.6.46 per kWh to Rs 5.16 per kWh. A reduction of Rs 1.30 per kWh (20%), which translates into Rs 90 PMT of cement for targeted capacity of 140 MTPA by FY 2028, accelerating the Company’s ESG targets. Additionally, green power will assist in enabling an increased supply of green cement, making it possible for the user industry (infrastructure and housing) to go green, it said.
Shares were up by 1.53% to Rs 530.35 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 09:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Edelweiss Financial to raise Rs 1,500-2,000 crore via stake sale, shares dip 3.26%
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. plans to raise Rs 1,500-2,000 crore through a 10-20% stake sale in its subsidiary, Edelweiss Alternative Asset Management, focusing on debt reduction and shareholder value. Shares were down by 3.26% to Rs 73.50 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 09:41
Stock Market Live Updates: IRB Infra bags NHAI award worth Rs 1,683 crore, shares up 3.23%
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., secured a Letter of Award from NHAI for TOT-13, encompassing Gwalior-Jhansi and Kota Bypass projects, worth Rs 1,683 crore. Shares were up by 3.23% to Rs 42.19 on the BSE.
- December 18, 2023 09:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major Gainers on the BSE at 9.30 am -
DHAMPUR SUGAR MILLS LTD. +7.78%)
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited (+6.90%)
DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LTD. (+6.75%)
SHREE RENUKA SUGARS LTD. (+6.46%)
ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (+6.35%)
Major losers- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd -3.82%)
SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD. (-3.84%)
UNION BANK OF INDIA (-3.48%)
ARVIND LTD. (-3.76%)
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (-3.26%)
- December 18, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: IndiaMART is working with Novo Nordisk to halt illegal Wegovy sales
Indian online marketplace IndiaMART has been removing unauthorized listings of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy after holding talks with the Danish drugmaker in early October, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
- December 18, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Ennore Creek: CPCL signs up 4 agencies from Chennai, Mumbai, Paradip for clearing oil slick
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, which is engaged in removing oil slicks near the Ennore creek here, has mobilised four agencies from Mumbai, Paradip Port and Chennai for the clearing work.
The subsidiary of state-run energy major IndianOil Corporation Ltd, said it has been working on a “war-footing” to “clean up and clear” the areas in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), state authorities and the work is “targeted to be completed in the next two-three days.”
- December 18, 2023 09:27
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil futures rise on Russian export cuts, supply concerns
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning as Russia decided to deepen its oil export cuts during the month. Market also expressed concerns over crude oil supplies following the attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea region. At 9.17 am on Monday, February Brent oil futures were at $76.88, up by 0.43 per cent; and February crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $72.11, up by 0.46 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5948 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹5952, down by 0.07 per cent; and January futures were trading at ₹6015 as against the previous close of ₹6010, up by 0.08 per cent.
- December 18, 2023 09:26
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty open lower, sector rotation likely
The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, began Monday on a weaker note, in line with global trends. However, market analysts anticipate sustained momentum, especially with information technology stocks contributing to the upward trajectory. Concurrently, foreign portfolio investors are maintaining their investments in India post the dovish stance taken by the Fed.
The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 shares, saw an initial decline of 290.71 points, resting at 71,193.04. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped by 45.05 points, reaching 21,411.60.
Expectations revolve around the market remaining in a consolidation phase, driven by likely sector and stock rotations. Investors are anticipated to engage in profit-taking at higher levels while seeking value opportunities at lower levels, potentially keeping the market range-bound.
Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader - FS Tax, Tax & Regulatory services, BDO India, “The recent pullout by the US on Federal rate hikes have been one of the catalysts to keep the Indian market flooded with cash flows from the FPI fraternity.
FPIs have reversed their position and turned into net buyers in the first week of December.
Most Asian stocks are down in early deals on Monday, even as US stocks closed in the green.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said India is one of the top investment destinations of FPIs. “There is a near consensus now in the global investing community that India has the best prospects among the emerging economies for sustained growth for many years to come. This growth has the potential to create phenomenal wealth through the stock market. FPIs are investing to benefit from this potential wealth creation,” he further said.
The other factors contributing to FPIs to pump liquidity in the Indian market are RBI’s inflation forecast at 5.4 per cent and positive signs of improved capex and valuations. The Sensex touching an all-time high also acted as an icing on the cake.
“All in all, the momentum for the Indian cash equities market reflects a promising wind up of 2023 and a strong base for 2024 to start with, taking the foreign investments inflows to a new horizon,” said Purohit.
- December 18, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Cisco eyes diverse growth in India across various industries
Technology conglomerate Cisco sees growth opportunities in India across multiple industries ranging from carriers, government, banks, mining, to IoT, and smart cities, for all its services and offerings, said Jonathan Davidson, EVP and General Manager, Cisco Networking.
- December 18, 2023 09:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group arm, to Invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable projects
Ambuja Cements , the construction materials arm of the Adani Group, will invest Rs 6,000 crore (nearly $723 million) in renewable power projects, the company said on Monday. - Reuters
- December 18, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Chalet Hotels, Mastek and JM Financial: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ending December 15
During last week, bellweather indices Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2.37 per cent and 2.32 per cent respectively. This was driven by FII inflows and dovish Fed monetary policy outcome.. Nearly all sectoral indices ended green during the week while the best performing were BSE IT (7 per cent), BSE Teck (6 per cent), BSE PSU (5 per cent) and BSE Metals (5 per cent).
- December 18, 2023 08:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
HSBC on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4300/sh (Positive)
HSBC on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2300/sh (Positive)
HSBC on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1900/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Maruti: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 12500/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 6900/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4500/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Tata Motors: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 730/sh (Positive)
Citi on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4700/sh (Positive)
Spark on Century Ply: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 925/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Aviation: Recent fall in ATF/crude is positive for aviation (Positive)
Jefferies on Industrials: L&T, Siemens, Thermax & KEI as top picks in the space of industrials (Positive)
GS on SJVN: Downgrade to Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 65/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on PayTM: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 900/sh (Neutral)
Citi on TechM: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1000/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Wipro: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 360/sh (Neutral)
Citi on HCL Tech: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1295/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 4100/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Escorts: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 2500/sh (Neutral)
- December 18, 2023 08:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Market surge fuelled by positive indicators, IT sector rally, says Vinod Nair of Geojit
“The market surged to new highs, buoyed by positive indicators from both domestic and global fronts. Robust domestic industrial production and manufacturing PMI, coupled with the RBI’s positive remarks on India’s GDP forecast, contributed to the bullish trend. The ease in US bond yield and the expectation of multiple rate cuts by the FED in 2024 further fuelled market optimism. Investors expressed confidence that clouds over US economic growth would dissipate in H2CY24, anticipating a soft landing facilitated by normalization in monetary policy. The IT sector rallied 7.6% this week in expectation of a rise in demand from the US, optimism about AI-based opportunities, and hope that the Fed will cut interest rates in 2024.
We expect a near-term consolidation in the market due to elevated valuations, concerns over El Nino, and a slowdown in world GDP” -- Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
- December 18, 2023 08:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management on the markets
“The equity market moved up across sectors and market caps in response to the Fed decision to hold rates. Almost all the markets including the US markets moved up on the prospects of the Fed deciding to keep rates on hold as also on account of likely rate cuts in the next year. Robust GDP growth numbers both in the US and in India also helped the sentiment to a significant extent. While the impact may be short lived the probability of profit booking is very high as we approach the year-end. It is also likely that the talks of an impending slowdown could get more heard unlike as it was in the recent past. But equities are going to display superlative performance based on solid economic performance and gains in earnings”
- December 18, 2023 08:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Care Edge: Risk weightage change to impact private banks most, SFBs the least
On November 16, 2023, RBI, through its notification ‘Regulatory measures towards consumer credit and bank credit to NBFCs’ announced the increase in Risk Weights assigned to consumer credit (excluding specific asset classes), credit card receivables and NBFCs exposures of the banks. This will have an impact on the capital adequacy of the entire banking sector.
CareEdge Ratings estimates that the impact of the regulations on the overall capital adequacy of the banking sector is likely to be moderate in the range of 30-70 bps for the public sector banks and 30-100 bps for private sector banks given the relatively higher exposure to unsecured personal loans
- December 18, 2023 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank margin trajectory continues to witness sequential strain: Care Edge
Net Interest Income (NII) of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) grew by 17.0% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs. 1.89 lakh crore in Q2FY24 due to healthy loan growth and a higher yield on advances over the year-ago period.
SCBs reported a robust rise in advances at 20.0% y-o-y in Q2FY24 driven by the merger, personal loans and NBFCs. Meanwhile, SCBs witnessed a 13.5% y-o-y deposit growth for the quarter. PVBs’ deposits rose by 17.4% y-o-y while PSBs registered a slower pace of 9.6%. Deposit growth lagged credit growth with sluggish current account and saving account (CASA) growth, which was partially offset by the growth in Time Deposits.
The Credit and Deposit (C/D) ratio stood at 79.0% as of September 30, 2023, expanding by ~400 bps y-o-y over a year ago due to widening credit-deposit growth and HDFC merger impact.
The Net Interest Margin (NIM) SCBs contracted by 14 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.13% driven by a drop in the NIM of large PVBs. However, large PSBs and other PVBs saw a single-digit downtick, which can be attributed to the merger and deposit rates growing while the lending rates mostly plateauing.
In terms of y-o-y performance, SCBs reported an improvement of 4 bp. It would have reported larger growth had the large PVBs not dropped by 19 bps
- December 18, 2023 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: IZMO establishes wholly-owned subsidiary, IZMO Microsystems
IZMO Ltd has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary - IZMO MICROSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED - for deal in current and new technologies in existing range of the business in the Electronics and Information Technology Enabled Services.
- December 18, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Cressanda Solutions empanelled to supply government mobile vans
CRESSANDA SOLUTIONS LIMITED is empanelled as a vendor for supply of Mobile Vans of Big, Medium and Small categories for disseminating information about the Government’s schemes, programmes and initiatives etc., on behalf of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Government of India.
- December 18, 2023 08:19
Stock Market Live Updates: GST authorities conduct operations at Galaxy Surfactants Locations
Galaxy Surfactants Limited : Board informed that operations were conducted by GST Authorities under section 67 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 at its Millennium Business Park, Navi Mumbai, and Factory located at Taloja which concluded on December 14. The Company has provided all the information and details sought by the authorities during the proceedings, it said.
- December 18, 2023 08:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Emkay Global Financial on Trade Deficit
Back to normal, as festive demand fadeThe moderation in trade deficit for November (USD20.6bn) was driven by a broad-based sequential decline in imports, led by oil, gold and core imports, as festive demand faded and lower oil & gold prices helped. Exports, on the other hand, rose marginally in the month. Services surplus increased to an 11-month high, supporting the overall trade balance. We maintain FY24E CAD/GDP at 1.4%. Average commodity prices are likely to stay lower than those in FY23, implying that FY24E goods trade deficit/GDP is likely to clock ~6.7% of GDP vs 7.8% in FY23.
- December 18, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Out for Today: December 18, 2023
Mankind Pharma: The company acquired an additional 1.3% stake in Actimed Therapeutics for about £999,900. The company’s stake rises to 10.19%.
* NBCC:* The company conducted an auction for the sale of 2.23 lakh square feet in the World Trade Centre and sold commercial inventory worth Rs 905 crore. Total sales of commercial inventory through e-auction stand at Rs 9,656.6 crore.
* Tata Power:* The company signed Rs 418 crore pacts for supplying 152 MWp DCR solar PV modules to NTPC.
* Lupin:* The pharma major received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for Allopurinol Tablets USP and Sitagliptin Tablets USP.
* Indian Bank:* The company raises Rs 4,000 crore by issuing 10.15 crore shares via QIP at Rs 394
per share, which indicates a discount of 4.9% to the floor price of Rs 414.44 per share.
* Mahindra & Mahindra:* The company’s unit incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Migos Hybren Pvt. for power and electricity generation.
* Adani Green:* The company unit incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Eight and Adani Renewable Energy Sixty One.
* Sumitomo Chemical:* The company acquired an 85% stake in Barrix Agro Sciences for Rs 78.2crore.
Landmark Cars: The company has received a letter of intent from MG Motor India for opening a dealership in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This dealership will be established by Aeromark Cars Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars.
* TTK Healthcare:* The company re-commenced production activities on Friday.
* MSTC:* The government appointed Manobendra Ghoshal as chairman and managing director.
* Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders:* The company signed individual shipbuilding contracts with the European client for the construction of three units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid-powered vessels for $42 million.
* Macrotech Developers:* The company disposes of equity and investments in entities in the U.K.
* Kokuyo Camlin:* The company approved the acquisition of land and a building adjacent to the company’s existing factory at Samba, Jammu for Rs 4.60 crore.
* United Spirits:* The company gets a claim worth Rs 365.33 crore from an institutional customer in relation to a previously concluded settlement with the customer. The company cannot determine the financial implications of this claim.
Gandhar Oil Refinery: The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,000.9 crore in the second quarter and net profit of Rs 48.1 crore in the second quarter.
Bandhan Bank: Crisil ratings Ltd. has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Bandhan Bank Ltd. to ‘AA-/Stable’ from ‘AA/Negative’The rating agency also reaffirmed ‘A1+’ rating on the certificate of deposits of Bandhan Bank.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Infrastructure Trust (the Trust) has received Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India for the project of Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge.
Solar Industries India: The company had an explosion incident occurred on Dec 17, around 9:00 a.m. in one of the processes Building No. HRCPCH-2 (Pallet Casting House).The incident has resulted in loss of lives of 9 workmen working in the plant.
- December 18, 2023 08:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Block Deals
PVR Inox: Plenty Private Equity Fund sold 18.38 lakh shares (1.86%), Plenty CI Fund sold 2.49 lakh shares (0.24%) and Multiples Private Equity Fund sold 1.99 lakh (0.20%) at Rs 1,753 apiece. The Government of Singapore bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.36%), Norges Bank bought 6.66 lakh shares (0.67%), and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 57,225 shares (0.05%), among others, at Rs 1,753 apiece.
Swan Energy: Albula Investment Fund sold 12 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 508.5 apiece and Kasturi Vintrade sold 2 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 503.25 apiece. Arial Holdings 1 bought 12 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 508.5 apiece and Samco Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares (0.07%) at Rs 503.25 apiece.
- December 18, 2023 08:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
PB Fintech: SVF Python II Cayman sold 1.14 crore shares (2.53%) at 800.05 apiece. Goldman Sachs bought 1.75 lakh shares (0.03%), Best Investment Corporation bought 11.27 lakh shares (0.25%), and New World Fund bought 16.38 lakh shares (0.36%), among others, at Rs 800.05 apiece.
KFin Technologies: General Atlantic Singapore Fund sold 1.7 crore shares (10%) at Rs 500.5 apiece. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 9 lakh shares (0.52%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 13.77 lakh shares (0.81%), Societe Generale bought 22.64 lakh shares (1.33%) at Rs 500 apiece and Unifi Capital bought 25 lakh shares (1.47%) at Rs 500 apiece.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and company sold 39.14 lakh shares (2.06%) at Rs 415.46 apiece and Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 410 apiece.
*GMR Power and Urban Infra:*ASN Investments sold 35 lakh shares (0.57%) at 52.25 apiece.
- December 18, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
Medplus Health Services: Promoter Lone Furrow Investments bought 13,888 shares on Dec. 13 and 14. Promoter Group sold TS Balaraman 15,685 shares on Dec. 13.
Zen Technologies: Promoter group Tara Dutt Atluri sold 15 lakh shares on Dec. 14. Kishore Dutt Atluri and Ravi Kumar Midathala sold 2.5 lakh shares on Dec. 14.
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter Sunena Garg sold 2.93 lakh shares on Dec. 14.
Wonderla Holidays: Promoter group Priya Sarah Cheeran Joseph bought 4,050 shares on Dec. 14.
Advanced Enzyme Technology: Promoter group Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 3.33 lakh shares on Dec. 14.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter group Equilibrated Venture CFLOW bought 5.05 lakh shares on Dec. 15.
Thirumalai Chemicals: Promoter group Narayan Santhanam sold 10,775 shares between Dec. 14 and 15.
Bharat Bijlee: Promoter group Anand J. Danani sold 461 shares on Dec. 14.
*Sasken Technologies:*Promoter group Dipak Harkisan Desai bought 300 shares on Dec. 14.
- December 18, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: PTC India Financial Services.
Price band revised from 2% to 5%: Sical Logistics.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: TVS Holdings.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Inox Wind, New Delhi Television, Sastasundar Ventures, TV18 Broadcast.
- December 18, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Emkay Global: Insurance - Exposure draft on surrender charges: Not a hornet’s nest, nor a storm in a teacup
The proposed modification in the surrender value (or charges) of non-linked life insurance policies in the recently released the ‘Exposure Draft Product Regulations 2023’ by Insurance Regulator IRDAI has stirred up a hornet’s nest. The idea behind this move seems to be bringing in additional control on expenses, like the gross yield-net yield cap in ULIP, in addition to the limits defined in EOM regulations. The proposed changes in the surrender charges are looking to eliminate any surrender penalty above the “threshold premium”, which means a material and increasing change in the surrender value for higher-ticket policies with increased premium. The proposal is still in the draft stage, to be applied prospectively, and there is no clarity on the “threshold premium”, making it extremely difficult to gauge the extent of impact on individual life insurers. The accidental outcome of this proposal by the Regulator, to improve policyholders’ friendly aspect, is an indirect nudge or encouragement towards surrenders—and this goes against its philosophy of positioning life insurance as the long-term savings and protection product. Nevertheless, the proposed increase in surrender value for the lapsing customers will lead to some reduced value for the other three stakeholders: 1. Reduced returns for the persistent policyholders. 2. Lower payouts to the distributors, especially reduction in the initial years and above the threshold premium. 3. Some impact on the life insurer’s VNB margin. Typically, a non-par product with higher IRR to the policyholder and higher payout to the distributor supported by lapses will be hit by these proposed changes. Overall, this proposal too showcases the ability of a life insurer to sell products that are demanded by customers and distributors under the prevailing regulatory and market environment at the lowest cost, which is of utmost importance. SBILIFE remains our top pick, on account of its lower dependency on non-par savings and its lowest-cost business model.
- December 18, 2023 08:15
Stock Market Live Updates: FPIs flood Indian equity markets, infuse ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2023 despite global uncertainty
In a dazzling resurgence, foreign investors have graced the Indian equity markets with an influx of nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2023, fuelled by optimism over the country’s resilient economic fundamentals amid shadows of a gloomy global scenario. Experts believe that the positive trend may continue in 2024.
This follows Indian equities witnessing the worst-ever net outflow of ₹1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022 on aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally after net inflows for three consecutive years.
- December 18, 2023 08:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty poised for negative start, IT stocks to uphold momentum
Domestic markets are likely to open on a negative note on Monday. However, analysts expect the market to sustain the momentum with information technology stocks joining the rally. Foreign portfolio investors continue to invest in India following the Fed’s dovish stance.
The market will remain in the consolidation phase as investors will likely indulge in sector/stock rotation. Profit-taking at higher levels and value-buying at lower levels are likely to keep the market in a range.
- December 18, 2023 08:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 39.45
Ex-Dividend 19 December 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- December 18, 2023 08:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Bonus Issue Dates
Paul Merchants Ltd
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3906.75
Ex Bonus 19 December 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- December 18, 2023 08:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: December 18, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Sajjan Jindal group stocks, Solar Industries, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Ami Organics, Zydus Lifesciences, Mahindra Logistics, Hindustan Zinc, Nuvama Wealth, Mufin Green Finance, Insecticides, Meson Valves, Indian Hotels, Landmark Cars, Shakti Pumps
- December 18, 2023 07:44
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil climbs nearly 1% on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters
Oil prices rose nearly 1% in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by lower exports from Russia and as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruption.
Brent crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.24 a barrel by 0037 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.08 a barrel, up 65 cents, or 0.9%.
Russia said on Sunday it would deepen oil export cuts in December by potentially 50,000 barrels per day or more, earlier than promised, as the world’s biggest exporters try to support global oil prices.
Shipping firms, including the world’s biggest container shipping lines MSC and A.P. Moller-Maersk, said over weekend that they would avoid the Suez Canal as Houthi militants in Yemen stepped up their assaults on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. - Reuters
- December 18, 2023 07:39
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold, Silver Prices Today: -Gold listless as focus turns to US inflation report
Gold prices struggled for momentum in early Asian hours on Monday as investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data due later this week for more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path after a dovish pivot last week.
* Spot gold was little changed at $2,019.49 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,033.20.
* Spot silver eased 0.2% to $23.76 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.1% to $940.91 and palladium slipped 1.6% to $1,155.39. - Reuters
- December 18, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch: Adani group spends $2.5 bn so far on green hydrogen value chain
- December 18, 2023 07:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch: Zee seeks extension of merger completion date with Sony
- December 18, 2023 07:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 15-Dec-2023:
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• INDIACEM
• MANAPPURAM
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- December 18, 2023 07:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex journey from 60,000 to 70,000: An analysis
Sensex has touched yet another milestone by closing above 70,000. Earlier, the Sensex recovered past 60,000 in April this year and it took over 170 trading sessions to reach the 70k milestone. Given that the index is based on a free-float market cap, we analysed which companies contributed the most to this upside based on their weights.
- December 18, 2023 07:31
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O Strategy: Bull call spread on APSEZ
The outlook remains positive for the stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) (₹1,078.55). If the current rally sustains, APSEZ can hit a high of ₹1,350.
- December 18, 2023 07:30
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O Tracker: Positive Momentum in Nifty and Bank Nifty
Nifty 50 (21,457) and Bank Nifty (48,144) experienced a 2.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent upswing, respectively, in the previous week. The prevailing sentiment is bullish, with a considerable likelihood of additional appreciation. In this analysis, we examine the derivatives data to gauge the overall positioning of participants.
- December 18, 2023 07:29
Commodities Market Live Updates: Technicals: Bullion Cues - Bulls turnaround
The precious metals posted gains last week. Gold and silver were up 0.8 per cent and 2.8 per cent, as they closed the week at $2,018.2 and $23.8 per ounce respectively.
Similarly, on the MCX, gold futures went up 0.8 per cent and silver futures rallied 2.8 per cent. They had closed the week at ₹62,192 (per 10 gram) and ₹74,525 (per kg) respectively.
- December 18, 2023 07:28
Commodities Market Live Updates: Technicals: Crude Check - Bearishness persists
Crude oil prices were up last week. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) appreciated 0.9 per cent as it closed at $76.6 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX gained 0.6 per cent and it ended the week at ₹6,010 a barrel.
- December 18, 2023 07:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Suraj Estate Developers IPO: Should you subscribe to the issue?
At ₹360, the offer discounts its FY23 per share earnings by 35 times on the pre-offer equity base and nearly 50 times on a post-offer fully diluted equity base
- December 18, 2023 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Index Outlook: Santa Claus rally arrives early for the Sensex, Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and the Dow Jones
Sensex, Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and the Dow Jones can rise more, but key resistances are also ahead
- December 18, 2023 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Big Story: Here’s why you should look at SFBs differently
While critiques are quick to dismiss the model as a failure, SFBs has successfully withstood two major shocks and is entering a growth phase
- December 18, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Salasar Techno: Company to Consider Bonus Issue on Dec. 20
- December 18, 2023 07:19
Stock Market Live Updates: The year that was. Global impact, domestic churn all in the mix for industry in 2023
Auto sector to aviation, FMCG to IT, see different strokes being played out in the year gone by. Markets, meanwhile, rejoice
- December 18, 2023 07:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Public Sector Banks may see further consolidation
Will the number of public sector banks further come down to 10 from 12 next year? This could be within the realm of possibility, going by the agenda of the Lok Sabha’s Committee on Subordinate Legislation.
The Committee plans to discuss with the representatives of Union Bank of India (UBI) and UCO Bank (in Mumbai on January 2), and Bank of Maharashtra(BoM) and Bank of India(BoI) (in Goa on January 6) on the rules/ regulations framed under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and other relevant Acts as applicable to them and “the regulatory scenario in post-merger scenario”, per its agenda.
- December 18, 2023 07:16
Stocks to Watch: IHCL plans Taj hotels in S-E Asia, Europe
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is planning a wider global footprint for its luxury Taj brand which completed 120 years on Saturday.
The first Taj Mahal Palace hotel opened in Mumbai in 1903. Today, the Tata-group-owned chain has a portfolio of 280 hotels, in operation and pipeline, spread across eleven countries. Further expansion is being planned in countries which are popular tourist destinations or home to strong Indian diaspora.
- December 18, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Pension funds sizzle with a 16.94% 1-year equity return on NPS monies
Riding on a roaring bull market in equities this year, pension funds have clocked a robust average 16.94 per cent annual return in equities, latest PFRDA data showed.
This average annual return of 16.94 per cent in equities — as of December 8 this year — is more than double the return of about 7 per cent seen in Corporate Bonds; 7.10 per cent in Government Securities and about 8.2 per cent in Central and State Government Schemes, data showed.
- December 18, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Suraj Estate issue opens at ₹340-360
The ₹400-crore Mumbai-based realtor Suraj Estate Developers Ltd will open today at ₹340-360 price band. The issue will close on Wednesday (December 20).
The ₹400-crore initial public offering of Suraj Estate Developers is entirely a fresh issue of 1.11 crore shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 41 shares.
- December 18, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Today is last date to subscribe Inox India
The public issue of cryogenic tank maker Inox India will close for public subscription today. The IPO was subscribed 7.14 times so far. The issue comes at a price band of ₹627-660 with a market lot of 22 shares.
Among the investors, non-institutions are more aggressive as their portion was subscribed 13.75 times. Retail investors too participated strongly with their quota receiving bids for 8.17 times. QIBs portion was subscribed 0.40 times.
- December 18, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Motisons Jewellers issue opens today to raise ₹151 crore
Jaipur-based jewellery retailer Motisons Jewellers will hit the primary market to raise ₹151 crore. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹52-55 a share. The issue will close on December 20 and the market lot is 250 shares.
The entire issue from Chhabra family-owned jewellery maker is only a fresh issue of 2.74 crore shares.
- December 18, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Muthoot Microfinance offer opens today at ₹277-291
The ₹960-crore IPO of Muthoot Microfinance will be launched today at a price band of ₹277-291. Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 equity shares. The IPO will close on Wednesday.
The comprises a fresh issue of ₹760 crore (2.61 crore shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore (0.69 crore shares).
- December 18, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: CRISIL downgrades Bandhan Bank’s NCD rating to ‘AA-/Stable
Crisil ratings Ltd. has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Bandhan Bank Ltd. to ‘AA-/Stable’ from ‘AA/Negative’.
The rating agency also reaffirmed ‘A1+’ rating on the certificate of deposits of Bandhan Bank. It is taking longer than anticipated to bring down Non Performing Assets at the bank and increase profitability to pre-covid levels, Crisil Ratings said in a statement.
- December 18, 2023 07:05
- December 18, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 15 December 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 135962.07 + 10472.78 Total : 146434.85
F&O Volume: 660633.2 + 30297340.64 Total : 30957973.84
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +9239.42
(37677.58 - 28438.16)
DII: NET SELL: -3077.43
(11300.61 - 14378.04)
- December 18, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Japan’s Nikkei drops, U.S. inflation data awaited
Asian stocks tread cautiously as Japan’s central bank eyes policy shift
Asian stocks began the week cautiously as Japan’s central bank seemed poised to step away from its extremely accommodating policies, while an anticipated U.S. inflation report was poised to influence market expectations regarding potential interest rate adjustments. The Bank of Japan’s upcoming meeting has sparked discussions about the potential transition away from negative interest rates.
In early trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slid 1.17%, or 386.26 points, to 32,584.26, influenced partly by a strengthening yen. The broader Topix also experienced a decline of 1.49%, or 34.77 points, reaching 2,297.51.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s primary index, the KOSPI, remained relatively unchanged, trading down 0.19% or 4.92 points at 2,558.65.
Australian shares followed suit, registering a decline of 0.21%, or 15.60 points, to 7,427.10 during early trading.
Related Topics
