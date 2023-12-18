December 18, 2023 08:18

Mankind Pharma: The company acquired an additional 1.3% stake in Actimed Therapeutics for about £999,900. The company’s stake rises to 10.19%.

* NBCC:* The company conducted an auction for the sale of 2.23 lakh square feet in the World Trade Centre and sold commercial inventory worth Rs 905 crore. Total sales of commercial inventory through e-auction stand at Rs 9,656.6 crore.

* Tata Power:* The company signed Rs 418 crore pacts for supplying 152 MWp DCR solar PV modules to NTPC.

* Lupin:* The pharma major received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for Allopurinol Tablets USP and Sitagliptin Tablets USP.

* Indian Bank:* The company raises Rs 4,000 crore by issuing 10.15 crore shares via QIP at Rs 394

per share, which indicates a discount of 4.9% to the floor price of Rs 414.44 per share.

* Mahindra & Mahindra:* The company’s unit incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Migos Hybren Pvt. for power and electricity generation.

* Adani Green:* The company unit incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Eight and Adani Renewable Energy Sixty One.

* Sumitomo Chemical:* The company acquired an 85% stake in Barrix Agro Sciences for Rs 78.2crore.

Landmark Cars: The company has received a letter of intent from MG Motor India for opening a dealership in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This dealership will be established by Aeromark Cars Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars.

* TTK Healthcare:* The company re-commenced production activities on Friday.

* MSTC:* The government appointed Manobendra Ghoshal as chairman and managing director.

* Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders:* The company signed individual shipbuilding contracts with the European client for the construction of three units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid-powered vessels for $42 million.

* Macrotech Developers:* The company disposes of equity and investments in entities in the U.K.

* Kokuyo Camlin:* The company approved the acquisition of land and a building adjacent to the company’s existing factory at Samba, Jammu for Rs 4.60 crore.

* United Spirits:* The company gets a claim worth Rs 365.33 crore from an institutional customer in relation to a previously concluded settlement with the customer. The company cannot determine the financial implications of this claim.

Gandhar Oil Refinery: The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,000.9 crore in the second quarter and net profit of Rs 48.1 crore in the second quarter.

Bandhan Bank: Crisil ratings Ltd. has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Bandhan Bank Ltd. to ‘AA-/Stable’ from ‘AA/Negative’The rating agency also reaffirmed ‘A1+’ rating on the certificate of deposits of Bandhan Bank.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Infrastructure Trust (the Trust) has received Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India for the project of Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge.

Solar Industries India: The company had an explosion incident occurred on Dec 17, around 9:00 a.m. in one of the processes Building No. HRCPCH-2 (Pallet Casting House).The incident has resulted in loss of lives of 9 workmen working in the plant.