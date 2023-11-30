November 30, 2023 08:51

Metro Brands: The company has signed a trademark licence agreement with Foot Locker Retail, Inc., granting exclusive rights for opening and operating athletic and casual footwear and apparel stores under the brand names “Foot Locker” and “Kids Foot Locker” through brick-and-mortar stores in India.

ICICI Bank: The board approved the draft scheme of arrangement for the delisting of equity shares of ICICI Securities, thereby making ICICI Securities a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank.

Ultratech Cement: The cement manufacturer acquired the 0.54 MTPA cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement for Rs 170 crore.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Foot Locker announced the signing of a long-term licencing agreement with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion. Nykaa Fashion will serve as the exclusive e-commerce partner and operate Foot Locker’s India website.

Thomas Cook (India): The company’s promoter, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius), proposed an offer for sale to sell up to 32 lakh equity shares, representing 6.8% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. In the event of oversubscription, an additional 80 lakh shares, representing a 1.7% stake, will be available. The floor price of the offer is set at Rs 125 per equity share.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls: The company signed a MoU with Metalor Technologies International SA (Metalor) to explore the feasibility of setting up a joint venture in India to produce electrical contacts.

Dixon Technologies (India): ICRA reaffirmed the company’s ratings and revised the outlook on the long-term rating from stable to positive.

Man Infraconstruction: The company approved a Rs 550 crore fund raise through a preferential issue. The funds will be raised through the issue and allotment of up to 3.55 crore warrants, each warrant convertible into one equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each on a preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 155, including a premium of Rs 153 per warrant.

Max Estates: Max Estates Gurgaon, a wholly owned subsidiary, proposed to develop a group housing project on the land measuring 11.80 acres in Gurugram, Haryana.

Rajoo Engineers: The company’s board approved a Rs 19.79 crore buyback at Rs 210 per share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company called reports indicating risks to its merger plan with Sony “factually incorrect.”

Southern Petrochemical: The company shut its plants on Nov. 29 due to plant maintenance. It expects to line up production by Dec. 2.

Karur Vysya Bank: The Karur-headquartered bank opened three new branches in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka.

Ramco Systems: Ramco System Korea Company Ltd. was incorporated in South Korea as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

JSW Infrastructure: The company has issued a corporate guarantee of $126 million in favour of Axis Trustee Services. Its subsidiary, Masad Infra Services, has entered into a concession agreement with the Karnataka Maritime Board to develop a greenfield port. Dalmia

Bharat Sugar And Industries: The company’s resolution plan for the revival of Baghauli Sugar and Distillery under the corporate insolvency resolution process in terms of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 was approved by the Allahabad Bench of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal.

L&T Finance: The company approved the allotment of 13.07 lakh equity shares under the L&T FHL employee stock option scheme in 2013.

JSL Overseas Holding: The company released a pledge on the shares of Jindal Stainless.

Welspun Speciality Solutions: It bagged orders for an aggregate amount of Rs 15.87 crore from a domestic, unrelated customer for the supply of duplex drade seamless tubes. The order is expected to be executed by March 2024.

PCBL: The company formed a 51-49 joint venture with Kinaltek for a battery manufacturing facility. It will invest $16 million in the JV and infuse up to $28 million in stages.

Jupiter Wagons: The company has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 700 crore. The board authorised the opening of the issue and set the floor price at Rs 331.34 per share.

One 97 Communications: Payments platform Paytm said its mobile application is facing a “technical issue” as users complained of a service outage on Wednesday.