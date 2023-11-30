Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 30 November 2023.
- November 30, 2023 15:49
Stock market live updates: Epigral Limited has informed that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable to its various bank facilities aggregating to ₹1,050 crore.
- November 30, 2023 15:49
Stock market live updates: Prabhudas Lilladher’s take on IOCL and BPCL
Analysts of Prabhudas Lilladher has downgraded IOCL’s stock rating from ‘HOLD’ to ‘REDUCE’ with a TP of ₹94 based on 0.7x FY26 P/BV. BPCL’s stock has also downgraded from ‘HOLD’ to ‘REDUCE’ with TP of ₹365 based on 1xFY26 P/BV. “Similarly, on HPCL we downgrade our rating from ‘HOLD’ to ‘SELL’ with a TP of ₹272 based on 0.7x FY26 P/BV.”
- November 30, 2023 15:48
Stock market live updates: Biocon Biologics has completed integration of Viatris’ Biosimilar Business in 31 Countries in Europe.
- November 30, 2023 15:47
Stocks in news: Infosys Ltd
Infosys has announced its collaboration with Shell New Energies UK Ltd (Shell) to accelerate adoption of immersion cooling services for data centers. The stock traded at ₹1,454.50 on the NSE, down by 0.35%.
- November 30, 2023 15:45
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled with marginal gains on Thursday in a highly volatile trade amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry and muted trend in the US markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 86.53 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 66,988.44, registering its third day of gains. During the day, it hit a high of 67,069.89 and a low of 66,610.35.
Despite heavy volatility in equities during the day, the combined market valuation of all listed companies on the leading stock exchange BSE continued to remain above the $4-trillion mark for the second day in a row. The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.
The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange edged up 36.55 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 20,133.15.
- November 30, 2023 15:23
Share Market Live Updates: Sheetal Universal announces that its IPO opens on Monday
Sheetal Universal Limited, agricultural product processor and exporter, today announced that its Initial Public Offer will open on Monday, December 4, 2023 and close on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The company plans to raise approximately Rs. 23.80 Lacs from the issue and aims to be listed with NSE Emerge. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of 34 lakh Equity Shares with a face value of Rs 10/- each at a fixed price Rs. 70 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Lead Manager to issue. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar to the Issue.
- November 30, 2023 15:19
Datamatics launches TruCap+ marketplace, shares rise
Datamatics Global Services Ltd’s shares rose 2.89 per cent after the company reported the TruCap+ Marketplace to enhance the efficiency of its Intelligent Document Processing solution. This addition aims to streamline the setup process for TruCap+ customers, reducing time-to-automation by 70 per cent.
- November 30, 2023 15:16
Delta Corp ventures into real estate with investment in Peninsula Land, shares up
Delta Corp Ltd’s shares were up by 2.02 per cent after the company announced an investment of ₹99 crore in Peninsula Land Ltd (PLL), a move signalling its entry into the real estate sector. PLL will issue 1,50,00,000 equity shares and 77,27,000 CCDs to Delta at ₹44 each. The companies plan to establish a joint venture with a capital outlay of ₹250 crore, making Delta the majority stakeholder. This move aligns with Delta’s track record and promoter’s industry experience. The JV aims to undertake projects in Mumbai and Goa, emphasising Delta’s commitment to maintaining a debt-free status.
- November 30, 2023 15:14
Stock Market Live Updates: MRF stock down by 0.57%.
MRF has entered into a power purchase agreement with First Energy 5 Private Limited for purchase of wind power under the captive power policy of the Government and will be acquiring upto 11.95% of the paid up equity of the Company. MRF stock trades at ₹1,11,630.75 on the NSE, down by 0.57%.
- November 30, 2023 15:06
Share Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers: Ultratech Cement (3.01%); Hero Motocorp (2.12%); Eicher Motors (2.05%); Wipro (1.88%); HDFC Life (1.88%)
Major losers: IndusInd (-1.93%); Adani Enterprises (-1.75%); Adani Ports (-1.47%); Power Grid (-1.14%); Tata Motors (-1.12%)
- November 30, 2023 15:05
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on November 30, 2023, were 1,870 against 1,823 stocks that declined; 136 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,829. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 319, and those that hit a 52-week low was 30.
- November 30, 2023 14:54
Share Market Live Updates: Nitin Spinners stock rises by 1.64%
Nitin Spinners informed about the commencement of commercial production in Ring Spinning Unit of 32640 Compact Spindles at Begun Unit, with this the expansion project of Spinning, Knitted Fabrics and Woven Fabrics has been completed.
The stock rises by 1.64% on the NSE, trading at ₹359.40.
- November 30, 2023 14:51
Fedfina shares list at over 1% discount, bounce back to trade over 3% higher
Shares of Fedbank Financial Services, the NBFC arm of Federal Bank known as Fedfina, listed at a discount of 1.43 per cent at ₹138 on the NSE, against the issue price of ₹140.
- November 30, 2023 14:37
Share Market Live Updates: Datamatics Global Services stock rises by 2.79%
Datamatics Global Services has announced the launch of TruCap+ Marketplace. The stock rises by 2.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹634.60.
- November 30, 2023 14:28
Share Market Live Updates: Delta Corp Ltd. stock up by 1.38%
Delta Corp Ltd. has decided to make a strategic investment over ₹99 crore in Peninsula Land Ltd. (PLL) which will issue 1,50,00,000 equity shares and 77,27,000 CCDs at ₹44. Delta Corp stock trades at ₹135.85 on the NSE, up by 1.38%.
Peninsula Land stock is up by 4.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹48.60.
- November 30, 2023 14:14
Midday market update: Bullish opening turns bearish; Nifty, Sensex in the red
The equity markets initially demonstrated a bullish trend at the Thursday opening, only to experience a swift downturn in the afternoon. Both the Nifty and the Sensex recorded losses during mid-market trading, shifting the indices negative.
The NSE Nifty was down by 0.19 per cent or 37.45 points to 20,059, while the BSE Sensex slipped down by 0.25 per cent or 165.89 points to 66,736. A total of 3,748 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which 1,805 advanced, while 1,781 declined and 162 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 290 stocks hit a 52-week high and 15 stocks hit a 25-week low at 1 pm on Thursday.
- November 30, 2023 14:14
Share Market Live Updates: Mahindra stock rises by 1.79%
Mahindra & Mahindra’s listed subsidiary, Mahindra Logistics Limited, is entering into agreements to acquire up to 60% of the Share Capital of ZipZap Logistics Private Limited (Whizzard), on a fully diluted basis.
Mahindra stock rises by 1.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,648.05.
- November 30, 2023 13:55
Share Market Live Updates: Vascon Engineers stock up by 2.04%
Vascon Engineers has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹125 Crores or an equivalent amount thereof by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP). The stock trades at ₹77.70 on the NSE, up by 2.04%.
- November 30, 2023 13:52
Share Market Live Updates: CEAT stock up by 0.02%
CEAT has received an order from the Additional Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise for demand of GST along with penalty, pertaining to disallowance of transitional credit and Trans2 credit under the applicable provisions of the CGST Act, 2017.
The stock trades at ₹2,100 on the NSE, up by 0.02%.
- November 30, 2023 13:50
Share Market Live Updates: Gateway Distiparks stock is up by 2.95%
Gateway Distiparks Limited has announced the appointment of Sikander Yadav as Chief Financial Officer. The company’s stock is up by 2.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹109.80.
- November 30, 2023 13:41
Share Market Live Updates: Satin Creditcare Network stock up by 0.69%
Satin Creditcare Network Limited board has approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 45,650 non-convertible debentures, having a face value of ₹10,000 each and an aggregate face value over ₹45 crore on a private placement basis.
The stock trades at ₹239.75 on the NSE, up by 0.69%.
- November 30, 2023 13:40
Share Market Live Updates: Tata Coffee stock inches up by 0.45% on the NSE
Tata Coffee board has approved setting up of an additional 5500 Metric Tonnes (MT) Freeze-Dried Coffee facility in Vietnam. This facility is being undertaken by Tata Coffee Vietnam Company Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Tata Coffee stock inches up by 0.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹277.70.
- November 30, 2023 13:33
Share Market Live Updates: Dalmia Bharat Sugar rises 0.56% on NSE as NCLT okays Baghauli revival
Dalmia Bharat Sugar stock inches up by 0.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹461.30. The company’s resolution plan for revival of Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Limited has received approval from NCLT.
- November 30, 2023 13:15
Share Market Live Updates: DMR Hydroengineering gets BSE approval for shares; stock down 5% at ₹90.63
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited has received trading approval from BSE for trading of 67,500 Equity Shares of ₹10 each to be issued at a premium of ₹60.18 on a preferential basis.
The stock trades at ₹90.63 on the BSE, down by 5%.
- November 30, 2023 13:04
Share Market Live Updates: Hemadri Cements’ CFO resigns; stock gains by 1.99% on BSE, trading at ₹83.97
Hemadri Cements has announced about the resignation of Chinthaminjala Mohanakrishna from the position of CFO. The stock trades at ₹83.97 on the BSE, up by 1.99%.
- November 30, 2023 13:03
Share Market Live Updates: REC board greenlights ₹14.25 crore equity investment in Hindustan Power Exchange
The board of REC has approved the proposal of equity investment in Hindustan Power Exchange Limited (HPX), for an amount upto ₹14.25 crore (i.e. upto 19% of proposed equity share capital of ₹75 crore of HPX).
REC stock trades at ₹341.50 on the NSE, down by 0.41%.
- November 30, 2023 13:00
Share Market Live Updates: Pidilite Industries faces ₹5 lakh penalty, stock up by 1.39%
Pidilite Industries Limited has received an order from the Superintendent, Office of the Assistant / Deputy Commissioner, CGST Range XXI, Jaipur, imposing penalty over ₹5 lakh under applicable provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017.
The stock rises by 1.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,538.40.
- November 30, 2023 12:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Government receives Rs 1,115 crore dividend from NTPC
Government has received about Rs 1,115 crore from National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) as dividend tranche
- November 30, 2023 12:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Mission1 Investments completes 23% stake acquisition in Shriram AMC
Mission1 Investments LLC, the US-based investment firm that invested in Shriram Asset Management Company Limited (Shriram AMC) in 2022 has now completed its 23% stakeacquisition by converting its securities into equity shares. Mission1 Investments LLC now holds 29,94,349 equity shares in Shriram AMC.
- November 30, 2023 12:47
Share Market Live Updates: BLB CFO Deepak Shrivastava resigns, stock dips 0.95% to ₹20.85 on NSE
BLB Limited has informed the exchange regarding resignation of Deepak Shrivastava as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The stock trades at ₹20.85 on the NSE, down by 0.95%.
- November 30, 2023 12:26
Share Market Live Updates: Fedbank Financial Services shares debut on muted note; bounce back later
Shares of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina), a subsidiary of Federal Bank, made a muted market debut on Thursday, listing with a discount of nearly 2 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 140.
The stock listed at Rs 137.75, registering a decline of 1.60 per cent from the issue price, on the BSE.
Shares of the company later bounced back and jumped 5.35 per cent to Rs 147.50.
On the NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 138, lower by 1.42 per cent. Later, it recovered all the early lost ground and climbed to the day’s high of Rs 147.50.
The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 5,377.55 crore. - PTI
- November 30, 2023 12:24
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold, Silver price today
Mumbai Bullion Opening Rates:
Silver Spot (in Rs per kilo): 75,924.00
Standard Gold (99.5): 62,474.00
Pure Gold (99.9): 62,725.00
- November 30, 2023 12:18
Share Market Live Updates: BHEL gains 5% on NSE post Ministry of Defence deal
BHEL stock is up by 5% on the NSE, trading at ₹173.30 after it entered a contract with the Ministry of Defence.
- November 30, 2023 12:16
Share Market Live Updates: Second unit of NMHEP synchronized; SJVN stock dips 1.48%
SJVN Ltd has successfully synchronised the second unit of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) with the National Grid. NMHEP is located on River Tons, a major tributary of River Yamuna in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.
The stock declines by 1.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹83.15.
- November 30, 2023 12:11
Mid-day Market Update: Sensex, Nifty witness decline amid exit poll buzz
During a volatile session marked by F&O contract settlements and evening exit polls for five State assemblies, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are trading in the red. By 12.05 p.m., the BSE Sensex fell by 160.12 points to 66,741.79, while the NSE Nifty dropped 28.15 points to 20,068.45. Analysts highlighted India’s $4 trillion market cap milestone, foreseeing stability driven by growth, governance, and sustainability. All eyes are on Powell’s speech and the exit poll insights for market cues.
At noon trade, BSE witnessed 1,783 advancing stocks compared to 1,741 decliners, with 183 stocks holding steady. The total trades amounted to 3,707. Among them, 275 stocks hit a 52-week high, while 23 marked a 52-week low. Notable gainers at 12 PM on NSE included Eicher Motors (2.41%), SBI Life (2.37%), Hero Motocorp (2.36%), Ultratech (1.86%), and Divi’s Lab (1.64%). Significant decliners were Tata Motors (-1.81%), Adani Enterprises (-1.70%), HDFC Bank (-0.92%), ICICI Bank (-0.81%), and Reliance (-0.65%).
- November 30, 2023 12:09
Share Market Live Updates: SJVN synchronises NMHEP unit, stock down 1.48%
SJVN Ltd has successfully synchronised the second unit of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) with the National Grid. NMHEP is located on River Tons, a major tributary of River Yamuna in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.
The stock declines by 1.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹83.15.
- November 30, 2023 12:07
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 pm:
Eicher Motors (2.41%); SBI Life (2.37%); Hero Motocorp (2.36%); Ultratech (1.86%); Divi’s Lab (1.64%)
Major losers:
Tata Motors (-1.81%); Adani Enterprises (-1.70%); HDFC Bank (-0.92%); ICICI Bank (-0.81%); Reliance (-0.65%)
- November 30, 2023 12:07
Sensex Today: BSE sees 1,783 advancers at noon; 183 unchanged, 52-week highs hit 275
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on November 30, 2023, were 1,783 against 1,741 stocks that declined; 183 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,707. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 275, and those that hit a 52-week low was 23.
- November 30, 2023 12:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Gandhar Oil Refinery shares make remarkable market debut; jump over 76 per cent
Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd listed with a bang on Thursday, rallying over 76 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 169.
The stock made its debut at Rs 295.40, a jump of 74.79 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further climbed 103.90 per cent to Rs 344.60.
At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 298, up 76.33 per cent. Shares of the company further jumped 103.57 per cent to Rs 344.05 apiece.
The company’s market valuation was Rs 3,011.45 crore during the morning trade.
The initial share sale of Gandhar Oil Refinery received 64.07 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday.
The Rs 500.69 crore initial public offering (IPO) had a price band of Rs 160-169 a share. - PTI
- November 30, 2023 11:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Kirloskar’s KAC acquires 51% stake in Wildcat Power Gen, stock climbs 3.76%
Kirloskar Oil Engines’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kirloskar Americas Corporation (KAC), had acquired 51% stake of Engines LPG, LLC dba Wildcat Power Gen, an Ohio Limited Liability Company.
The stock rises by 3.76% on the NSE, trading at ₹583.50.
- November 30, 2023 11:48
Share Market Live Updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE
Gufic Biosciences (11.42%)
Global Education (11.18%)
Shradha Infraprojects (10.69%)
Navkar Corporation (10.29%)
- November 30, 2023 11:34
Share Market Live Updates: Thomas Cook India falls 4.99% on NSE amid promoter’s share offer notice
Thomas Cook India stock declines by 4.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹150.50. The company had received notice of Offer for Sale (OFS) of Shares from its promoter, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Limited.
- November 30, 2023 11:16
Nifty Prediction Today – November 30, 2023: Bullish, but wait for dips to go long
Nifty 50 has come down and is trading lower today after having risen sharply on Wednesday. Support is in the 20,020-20,000 region and then in the 19,930-19,900 zone. As long as the Nifty stays above 19,900, the broader bias will remain positive. As such we can expect the Nifty to sustain above 20,000 itself and move up to 20,200-20,300 in the coming days.
- November 30, 2023 11:14
Share Market Live Updates: USFDA approves Aurobindo’s budesonide inhalation; stock gains 1.46%
Aurobindo Pharma Limited, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, has received final approval from USFDA to manufacture and market Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL Single-Dose Ampule.
Aurobindo Pharma stock is up by 1.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,036.40.
- November 30, 2023 11:12
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Alembic Pharma (9.10%); NIACL (7.98%); Clean Science (5.84%); Camlin Fine (5.35%); GICRE (5.11%)
Major losers:
Cressan (-5.26%); Aether (-3.13%); RattanIndia (-3.06%); Cressanapp (-2.88%); JP Associates (-2.83%)
- November 30, 2023 11:02
Bank Nifty prediction today – Nov 30, 2023: Index likely to recover after the initial fall
Bank Nifty opened today’s session with a gap-up at 44,711.20 versus Wednesday’s close of 44,566.45. But the index made a U-turn and has fallen sharply to the current level of 44,310. It is down 0.6 per cent so far today.
The bearish bias is substantiated by the breadth of the index – the advance/decline ratio stands at 3/9. Bandhan Bank, up 2.2 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Punjab National Bank, down 1.5 per cent, is the top loser.
- November 30, 2023 11:01
Share Market Live Updates: UltraTech Cement rises 1.30% on NSE; acquires Burnpur Cement Assets
UltraTech Cement stock is up by 1.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹8,846. The company had acquired a 0.54 mtpa cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement Limited, located at Patratu in Jharkhand for a consideration of ₹169.79 crore.
- November 30, 2023 10:59
Stock Market Today: Gandhar Oil’s IPO successful due to strong fundamentals and listing price: Shivani Nyati
Gandhar oil refinery India listing on BSE and NSE gains 76.33 per cent.
Here is the view from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart LTD:
Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited made its stock market debut, by listing on the BSE and NSE at Rs 298 per share, 76% higher than its IPO price of Rs 169.
The IPO was subscribed 64.05 times, which is significantly higher than the expected. This strong response from investors could be due to a number of factors, including the company’s strong track record of growth and profitability, its diversified customer portfolio, and its strong distribution network.
Overall, the listing of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited was a success. The company’s strong fundamentals, robust demand for the IPO, and strong listing price suggest that the company is well-positioned for growth in the future. However investors may consider to book profit in it once.
- November 30, 2023 10:53
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil up as market awaits OPEC meeting outcome
Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Thursday morning. The market is waiting for the outcome of the meeting of OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, known as OPEC+, later in the day.
At 9.52 am on Thursday, February Brent oil futures were at $82.90, up by 0.02 per cent, and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.91, up by 0.06 per cent.
Read more here.
- November 30, 2023 10:49
Share Market Today: BPCL stock rises after declaring interim dividend of ₹21
BPCL stock is up by 1.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹433.90 following the declaration of interim dividend of ₹21.
- November 30, 2023 10:46
Market Update: Sensex, Nifty tumble after firm opening
The equity markets exhibited positive trend on Thursday at open. But that was short lived, as both the NSE and the Sensex slipped quickly.
Settlement of November F&O contracts at NSE trigger volatility and some traders booked profits, said analysts.
The NSE Nifty after opening firm at 20108.50, currently ruling at 20,045, down 0.27 per cent lower while the BSE Sensex slipped over 200 points or 0.3 per cent, to 66,692. was up 0.74 per cent.
A total of 2,964 stocks were traded on the BSE, of which, 1,732 advanced, while 1,100 declined and 132 stocks remained unchanged. As many as 144 stocks hit a 52 week high and 15 stocks hit a 52 week low at 10 am on Thursday.
Read more here.
- November 30, 2023 10:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Star Health’s Strategic Management Exec Dr S Prakash resigns, shares fall
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company informed about the resignation of Dr S Prakash from the position of Strategic Management Executive.
The company’s stock is trading at ₹567.75 on the NSE, down by 0.24%.
- November 30, 2023 10:39
Share Market Live Updates: LIC stock rises after launching Jeevan Utsav
LIC stock is up by 1.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹688.05 following the launch of its new plan Jeevan Utsav.
- November 30, 2023 10:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Top Nifty Pharma gainers
Top gainers of Nifty Pharma stocks:
Glaxo (3.31%)
Granules (3.05%)
Aurobindo Pharma (1.31%)
Divi’s Lab (1.23%)
- November 30, 2023 10:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services on SBI
State Bank of India’s business outlook steady; internal accruals to support growth momentum
- November 30, 2023 10:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Swastika Investmart: Tata Technologies IPO oversubscribed, strong long-term potential
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart said: “The overwhelming response to the IPO was evident in its staggering oversubscription. This robust investor interest reflects the company’s strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects and of course the legacy of the Tata group. The listing of Tata Technologies is a positive development for the company and the engineering services sector. Investors who participated in the IPO should consider holding on to their shares for the long term, as the company is well-positioned for sustained growth.”
- November 30, 2023 10:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Technologies makes a bumper listing, soars 140% on debut
Shares of Tata Technologies made a strong debut on the bourses on Thursday, listing at Rs 1,200 on the exchanges which is a premium of 140 per cent to the issue price of Rs 500.
The stock touched a high of Rs 1,400 on the BSE and is trading at Rs 1,300 levels at 10.15 am.
Tata Group’s first initial public offering (IPO) in almost 20 years was subscribed over 69 times last week on the final day. The issue got a record 73 lakh applications.
The company was expected to make a bumper listing, with grey market premium rising over 80 per cent.
- November 30, 2023 10:16
Currency Market Live Updates Today: Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.30 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee maintained its gaining momentum for the third straight day and appreciated by 2 paise to 83.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking positive cues from equity markets and sustained foreign fund inflow.
Forex traders said, crude oil prices hovering above #82 per barrel ahead of the crucial meeting of oil producing countries OPEC+ however capped the sharp gain in the Indian currency.
- November 30, 2023 10:14
Commodities Market Live Updates: Prabhudas Lilladher analysts note lagging domestic steel pricing despite global surge
Domestic steel pricing lagging behind, says analysts of Prabhudas Lilladher
Indian benchmark HRC prices (ex-Mumbai) remained flat WoW at ₹55,000/t despite firming up of global steel prices over last few weeks. Domestic steel spot spread declined to ₹20,217/t from ₹20,715/t WoW. Chinese HRC prices increased 2% WoW to USD 575/t.
- November 30, 2023 09:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Man Infraconstruction stock falls 1.66% to ₹186.70 after ₹550 crore fundraising approval
Man Infraconstruction stock declines by 1.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹186.70. The company’s board had approved fund raising initiative of approximately amounting to ₹550 crore.
- November 30, 2023 09:57
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil futures hold steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting, Brent trades at $82.90
Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Thursday morning. Market is waiting for the outcome of the meeting of OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, known as OPEC+, later in the day. At 9.52 am on Thursday, February Brent oil futures were at $82.90, up by 0.02 per cent; and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.91, up by 0.06 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹6495 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6488, up by 0.11 per cent; and January futures were trading at ₹6530 as against the previous close of ₹6524, up by 0.09 per cent.
- November 30, 2023 09:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Prabhudas Lilladher: Nifty surges past 20,000 mark, bullish trend continues
Prabhusas Lilladher says that Nifty with a gap up opening extended the gains further to breach decisively above the 20000 zone and has turned the overall trend strong with anticipation of retesting the previous peak zone of 20220 levels in the coming days. The index was well supported by the frontline heavyweights which have indicated improvement in the bias and has scope for further rise with indicators well placed and having ample upside potential. The support for the day is seen at 19950 while the resistance is seen at 20250.
- November 30, 2023 09:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Shradha Infraprojects stock jumps 13.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹70.70.
- November 30, 2023 09:48
Commodities Market Live Updates: Coffee exporters see pick-up in demand
Indian coffee exporters are beginning to see a pick-up in demand as buyers in key markets of Europe and West Asia among others have started placing orders for the new arabica coffee crop that’s currently being harvested.
“Demand is now picking up. People are accepting the war and there’s a feeling that arabica prices are lower than earlier and it’s better to buy,” said Ramesh Rajah, President, Coffee Exporters Association.
- November 30, 2023 09:36
Share Market Live Updates Today: Tata Tele Business Services teams up with Truecaller for verified business caller ID solution
Tata Tele Business Services has collaborated with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform. This collaboration introduces the innovative ‘Verified Business Caller Id Solution’ to TTBS enterprise customers making a significant advancement in secure and efficient communication by providing an additional layer of identity, credibility, and spam prevention.
- November 30, 2023 09:35
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Hero Motocorp (2.99%); Ultratech (1.95%); BPCL (1.53%); SBI Life (1.40%); Dr Reddy (1.26%)
Major losers:
Adani Enterprises (-1.53%); Hindalco (-1.04%); Adani Ports (-0.81%); Tata Motors (-0.78%); Asian Paints (-0.74%)
- November 30, 2023 09:34
Stock Market Live Updates: BW LPG to invest $30 mn in Confidence Petroleum India for LPG infrastructure JV
Singapore-based BW LPG will invest $30 million in Confidence Petroleum India through preferential allotment of shares, and form a joint venture to develop LPG import infrastructure, the companies said on Thursday. - Reuters
- November 30, 2023 09:32
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Metro Brands and Nykaa surge on foot locker partnership, India entry plans
India’s Metro Brands and Nykaa rose 5.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday after inking deals with U.S.-based athleisure chain Foot Locker which plans to enter the Indian market in 2024. - Reuters
- November 30, 2023 09:31
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Integra Essentia secures ₹12 crore crders for cashew nuts, steel pipes
Integra Essentia Limited has bagged fresh orders collectively amounting over ₹120 million for Premium Dry Fruit (Cashew Nuts) along with the Infrastructure Materials Division for ERW Steel Pipes and HR Coils.
- November 30, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates Today: RateGain partners with Best Airlines Rep to launch airline pricing solution, AirGain
RateGain Travel Technologies Limited has announced its partnership with Best Airlines Rep. This strategic alliance marks the introduction of RateGain’s airline pricing solution, AirGain, enhancing the capabilities of Best Airlines Rep’s airline partners by offering immediate access to pricing insights from over 200 sources. This includes data from websites, mobile apps, GDS, and more, ensuring quick and up-to-the-minute information
- November 30, 2023 09:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Muthoot Capital Services issues ₹31-crore worth Commercial Paper
- November 30, 2023 09:25
Stock Market Live Updates: DreamFolks teams up with Grey Wall for seamless border travel
DreamFolks has announced its collaboration with Grey Wall to enhance the travel experience for passengers travelling across borders.
- November 30, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Ganesh Benzoplast, BW LPG, Confidence Petroleum to build JNPA LPG terminal; stock gains over 1%
Ganesh Benzoplast Limited to develop a state of the art LPG terminal at JNPA jointly with BW LPG and Confidence Petroleum. .The stock is trading up by 1.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹172.65.
- November 30, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Genesys introduces Executive Innovation Board
Genesys International Corporation Ltd has announced the strategic formation of its Executive Innovation Board (EIB) .
- November 30, 2023 09:23
Stock Market Live Updates Today: OPENING BELL: Sensex and Nifty begin positively despite global variances, expect volatility
The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, started positively on Thursday, maintaining their upward trend despite mixed global signals. With the settlement of F&O contracts today and evening exit polls for five State assemblies, traders anticipate a volatile trading session.
In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 93.37 points to reach 66,995.28, while the NSE Nifty saw an increase of 31.85 points, reaching 20,128.45.
Among the gainers in the Nifty pack were Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Kotak Bank, and UltraTech Cement. On the other hand, NTPC, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Maruti, and Tata Steel were among the companies showing lower performance.
Meanwhile, the BSE-listed company’s market cap crossed the $4 trillion mark for the first time on Wednesday.
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director – Kotak Mahindra AMC, said: “India now is one of the few countries with a market cap over its GDP at $ 4 trillion. Normally, such a high valuation should be a cause of concern. This time, however, there is a Triveni sangam of Growth, Governance and Green transformation of the economy backed by the investors looking to buy into every correction.
“While there will be ups and downs in the market, Indian economy and markets both are poised well in the long term as long as we deliver on the 3 G of growth governance and green,” he added.
Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities predicts a probable positive market start propelled by Gift Nifty gains, but cautions against US market weakness impacting Asian indices. Monthly expiry may induce intra-day volatility. Eyes are on Powell’s speech for rate clues and eagerly await exit polls for five states, foreseeing Nifty support at 20,000 levels.
- November 30, 2023 08:51
Stocks to watch out for today
Metro Brands: The company has signed a trademark licence agreement with Foot Locker Retail, Inc., granting exclusive rights for opening and operating athletic and casual footwear and apparel stores under the brand names “Foot Locker” and “Kids Foot Locker” through brick-and-mortar stores in India.
ICICI Bank: The board approved the draft scheme of arrangement for the delisting of equity shares of ICICI Securities, thereby making ICICI Securities a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank.
Ultratech Cement: The cement manufacturer acquired the 0.54 MTPA cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement for Rs 170 crore.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Foot Locker announced the signing of a long-term licencing agreement with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion. Nykaa Fashion will serve as the exclusive e-commerce partner and operate Foot Locker’s India website.
Thomas Cook (India): The company’s promoter, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius), proposed an offer for sale to sell up to 32 lakh equity shares, representing 6.8% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. In the event of oversubscription, an additional 80 lakh shares, representing a 1.7% stake, will be available. The floor price of the offer is set at Rs 125 per equity share.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls: The company signed a MoU with Metalor Technologies International SA (Metalor) to explore the feasibility of setting up a joint venture in India to produce electrical contacts.
Dixon Technologies (India): ICRA reaffirmed the company’s ratings and revised the outlook on the long-term rating from stable to positive.
Man Infraconstruction: The company approved a Rs 550 crore fund raise through a preferential issue. The funds will be raised through the issue and allotment of up to 3.55 crore warrants, each warrant convertible into one equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each on a preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 155, including a premium of Rs 153 per warrant.
Max Estates: Max Estates Gurgaon, a wholly owned subsidiary, proposed to develop a group housing project on the land measuring 11.80 acres in Gurugram, Haryana.
Rajoo Engineers: The company’s board approved a Rs 19.79 crore buyback at Rs 210 per share.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company called reports indicating risks to its merger plan with Sony “factually incorrect.”
Southern Petrochemical: The company shut its plants on Nov. 29 due to plant maintenance. It expects to line up production by Dec. 2.
Karur Vysya Bank: The Karur-headquartered bank opened three new branches in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka.
Ramco Systems: Ramco System Korea Company Ltd. was incorporated in South Korea as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
JSW Infrastructure: The company has issued a corporate guarantee of $126 million in favour of Axis Trustee Services. Its subsidiary, Masad Infra Services, has entered into a concession agreement with the Karnataka Maritime Board to develop a greenfield port. Dalmia
Bharat Sugar And Industries: The company’s resolution plan for the revival of Baghauli Sugar and Distillery under the corporate insolvency resolution process in terms of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 was approved by the Allahabad Bench of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal.
L&T Finance: The company approved the allotment of 13.07 lakh equity shares under the L&T FHL employee stock option scheme in 2013.
JSL Overseas Holding: The company released a pledge on the shares of Jindal Stainless.
Welspun Speciality Solutions: It bagged orders for an aggregate amount of Rs 15.87 crore from a domestic, unrelated customer for the supply of duplex drade seamless tubes. The order is expected to be executed by March 2024.
PCBL: The company formed a 51-49 joint venture with Kinaltek for a battery manufacturing facility. It will invest $16 million in the JV and infuse up to $28 million in stages.
Jupiter Wagons: The company has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 700 crore. The board authorised the opening of the issue and set the floor price at Rs 331.34 per share.
One 97 Communications: Payments platform Paytm said its mobile application is facing a “technical issue” as users complained of a service outage on Wednesday.
- November 30, 2023 08:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Market Outlook: Gift Nifty hints at positive start amid global volatility
“A positive opening is likely on the cards on the back of gains in the Gift Nifty index, but overnight weakness in US markets and subsequent fall in Asian indices could limit the gains. As traders square off their positions on the monthly expiry day today, intra-day volatility could be seen. Investors will also keep an eye on Fed Chief Powell’s speech on Friday for clues on what the central bank is thinking on the interest rate front. All anxious eyes will be on the much-awaited exit poll predictions for five states namely Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana to trickle in later in the evening. Technically, if Nifty faces selling pressure then it could find support at 20000, while hurdles seen only at all-time high at 20,223 mark.” - Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
- November 30, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Motilal Oswal on SBI
SBIN’s robust performance has been aided by strong loan growth and lower provisions. Opex has been running elevated due to high wage provisions affecting PPoP growth. NIMs have declined in recent quarters and the management has guided for broadly stable margins (3-5bp downside bias) as the bank has levers in place (CD ratio, MCLR re-pricing) to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of deposits. The asset quality performance remains strong with consistent improvements in headline asset quality ratios, while the restructured book remains under control at 0.6%, along with lower SMA pool at 12bp of loans. We estimate SBIN to deliver FY25E RoA/RoE of 1.1%/18.3%. We believe that the bank is well poised to deliver >1% RoA on a sustainable basis. We reiterate BUY with a TP of INR700 (1.1x FY25E ABV + INR202 from subs). SBIN remains one of our preferred picks in the sector.
- November 30, 2023 08:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Motilal Oswal on Upstream Oil companies
Key commodity trends in the next 12-18 months: 1) we expect high oil prices (USD80-100/bbl) to continue for much of CY24 due to resilient demand growth (CY24: 0.9mnbopd; IEA) amid sufficient new supply (CY24: 1.6mnbopd, IEA) but prone to delays; 2) gas prices are projected to remain moderate globally, as inventories in the US and Europe are higher than expected; 3) refining margins are anticipated to sustain at or slightly above mid-cycle level (SG GRM LT avg: USD6/bbl) as net capacity additions (CY24: 0.6mnbopd) lag oil demand growth; and 4) petchem spreads would improve from here on as CY23 marked the peak year of new olefin capacity addition during 2020-24.
RIL, ONGC, OINL, GAIL and IOCL–our preferred stocks: We are factoring in strong oil sales realisations (USD 73/bbl after accounting for the impact of windfall tax) for ONGC/OINL. Additionally, moderate spot LNG prices are expected to have a positive effect on Gujarat Gas (which has a 35% spot exposure in its sourcing mix), Petronet LNG, and GAIL’s transmission business. OMC’s refining margin, we believe, can continue to remain strong, aided by a tight-demand supply situation and Russian crude discounts. However, we see potential for a setback on the marketing margin side due to retail price cuts for MS/HSD. For City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, we believe that EBITDA/scm margins may have peaked and the benefits of lower gas prices may need to be passed on to the consumers.
- November 30, 2023 08:41
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Fitch affirms Tata Consultancy Services at ‘A’; outlook stable
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IT service company Tata Consultancy Services Limited’s (TCS) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘A’. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch’s expectation that TCS will maintain its solid global market position, technology leadership in key industry verticals, diversified operations, robust and resilient profitability, strong operating cash flow generation and highly conservative capital structure with a large net cash position.
Tata Sons Private Limited (TSOL) holds a 72.3% stake in TCS. We rate TCS at the same level as its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP), as set out in our Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria for a stronger investee of an investment holding company, such as TSOL, where we believe the investment holding company will not weaken the credit quality of the investee by taking out cash or other assets.
- November 30, 2023 08:40
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Equirus Long Horizon Offshore Investments receives approval for Gift City operations
Equirus Long Horizon Offshore Investments has announced the successful approval for its operations in Gift City, marking a significant achievement in its growth trajectory. Equirus Wealth Private Limited (IFSC Branch) registered as Fund Management Entity with IFSCA and is Investment Manager of Equirus Long Horizon Offshore Investments.
Abhijit Bhave, MD and CEO at Equirus Wealth, said: “Equirus is dedicated to providing innovative and strategic investment solutions. The approval for Gift City operations aligns with our mission to empower our clients with access to diverse and newer investment avenues. We believe in creating long-term value, and Equirus Long Horizon Offshore Investments exemplifies our commitment to Asset management.”
- November 30, 2023 08:39
Traders could check today listing here
https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=TATATECH
👆 TATA TECH PreOpen Link
------*-----**---
https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=GANDHAR
👆 GANDHAR PreOpen Link
------*-----**---
https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=FEDFINA
👆 FED Bank PreOpen Link
------*-----**---
https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=ROCKINGDCE
👆 ROCKINGDCE SME PreOpen Link
- November 30, 2023 08:38
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Piramal Enterprises empowers 1,27,258 women borrowers with ₹6,518 cr in FY2023
Piramal Enterprises Limited has disbursed ₹6,518 Cr., empowering 1,27,258 women borrowers, in FY2023. The report not only demonstrates the company’s endeavour to creating a lasting impact on its customers, society, and the nation, but also emphasizes its role in advancing the broader mission of a sustainable and inclusive Bharat.
- November 30, 2023 08:37
Stock Market Live Updates Today: GDP forecast FY24 by Suman Chowdhury of Acuité Ratings
“Indian economy has delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY24 with the GDP growth print in Q1FY24 high at 7.8% YoY. This is set to be followed by another solid 6.8% YoY growth in the second quarter, going by the data on high frequency indicators. Both the consumption and the investment drivers were in action in HIFY24; while economic activity has continued to be spearheaded by public investments in the infrastructure sector, India’s consumption landscape has also stood like an oasis of comfort.
Although we don’t expect any significant moderation in the intensity of public capital expenditure, persistent headwinds on the export front, higher interest rates along with a tighter funding environment for consumer loans and weaker agricultural output due to the El Nino phenomenon can pose risks to the overall growth trajectory in the second part of FY24. We expect 5.0%-5.5% growth in H2FY24 and hold on to our base forecast of 6.0% for FY24.”
- November 30, 2023 08:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Emkay Global Financial on cement sector outlook
Our channel checks suggest that pan-India average cement prices witnessed a marginal dip in Nov-23 on account of weak demand due to festivities, elections in selected states, pollution-related curbs in Delhi/NCR, and rains in selected parts of South India. Prices dipped by Rs4-5/bag to Rs390/bag in Nov-23. However, it is important to note that average prices during Oct-Nov 2023 continue to be higher by ~5% vs. average price in Q2FY24. Demand trends indicate volumes to have declined in low-double digit YoY in Nov-23 (post robust growth of more than 20% in Oct-23, led by a favorable base). Cumulatively in Oct-Nov 2023, volumes are likely to have increased in high single digits on a YoY basis. We expect profitability to improve by at least Rs200-250/ton sequentially in Q3FY24, with even higher delta expected in South and East-based companies owing to price hikes. Our top-picks: UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cement.
- November 30, 2023 08:34
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Gandhar Oil Refinerys IPO Hits 64x subscription, lists today
Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, the heartthrobs of investors, will be listed at the exchanges on Thursday. The company has fixed price at ₹169 at the upper end of price band ₹160-169.,
The issue was subscribed over 64 times as all category of investors poured in money. The ₹501-crore issue comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹302 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.17 crore shares worth ₹198.69 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. Those offered shares in the OFS include promoters -- Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Kailash Parekh, and Gulab Parekh -- and other shareholders, Fleet Line Shipping Services LLC, Denver Bldg Mat & Décor TR LLC, and Green Desert Real Estate Brokers.
- November 30, 2023 08:33
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Tata Technologies IPO listing today; subscribed 69x at ₹500 price
Tata Technologies was the most sought after issues among the recent IPOs and attracted heavy applications from all category of investors. The ₹3,043-crore IPO was subscribed 69.43 times. As Tata Technologies is the first company to hit the capital market in 20 years from Tata Group after TCS, the listing is being closely monitored by all. The company has fixed the issue price at ₹500, upper end of the price band ₹475-500.
- November 30, 2023 08:32
Stock Market Live Updates Today: Federal Bank’s subsidiary shares debut, subscribed 2.24x at ₹140
The Federal Bank’s subsidiary, Fedbank Financial Services shares will also be listed at the bourses today. The issue was subscribed 2.24 times and the company fixed the price at ₹140.
The ₹1,092-crore issue was a fresh issue of 4.29 crore shares aggregating to ₹600.77 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.52 crore shares to the tune of ₹492.26 crore.
- November 30, 2023 08:01
Stock Market Live Updates: REC Board meet today to consider borrowing programme for FY24
- November 30, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: SIS: Board meet today to consider Buy back proposal
- November 30, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: FootLocker to enter India in 2024 with license partners Metro Brands and Nykaa
- November 30, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Kesoram: Board meet today to consider repayment of NCDs
- November 30, 2023 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons launched Rs 500 crore QIP, floor price set at Rs 315.
- November 30, 2023 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Texrail: SOCIETE GENERALE sold 22 lakh shares at Rs 140/share
- November 30, 2023 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Orchid Pharma’s Promoter Dhanuka Laboratories sold 13 lakh equity shares
- November 30, 2023 07:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Jyoti Structures board meets today to consider right issue of shares
- November 30, 2023 07:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Recommendations: Kotak Healthcare NFO: Should you invest?
Kotak Mutual Fund has launched a new healthcare fund, and the NFO is open till December 4. The pharma/healthcare sector now has around 20 funds from not more than five funds before 2020. Covid has improved sector focus and expanded the cluster’s definition. Compared to earlier pharma funds, the entire healthcare continuum is now the preferred bet, including pharma, hospitals and diagnostics.
- November 30, 2023 07:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Why SIPs in Bandhan Core Equity Fund can be rewarding
Strong emphasis on risk management to mitigate the inherently greater volatility of a portfolio dominated by mid-caps and small-caps
- November 30, 2023 07:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Govt to release GDP data on Thursday: economy likely to have grown by 7% in July-Sept quarter
Buoyant industrial sector and higher capital expenditure by the Centre and States are aiding the growth, say economists
- November 30, 2023 07:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 30-Nov-2023
HINDCOPPER
MANAPPURAM
- November 30, 2023 07:49
Stock Recommendations: Bharat Dynamics (Buy)
Bharat Dynamics (BDL) is a leading Defence PSU in India manufacturing guided missile systems. It is engaged in the manufacturing of surface to air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, underwater weapons (torpedoes), air-borne products and allied defence equipment, such as launchers, counter measures dispensing system and test equipment.
BDL has been working in collaboration with DRDO and foreign original equipment manufacturers for manufacture and supply of various missiles and allied equipment to Indian Armed Forces. The company is continuously engaged in new product development and upgradation of existing products. The market for guided missiles and torpedoes is expected to gain significant traction with India modernising its armed forces.
- November 30, 2023 07:48
Stock Recommendations: Union Bank (Buy)
At its analyst day meet, Union Bank of India’s top management team highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the bank to improve its underwriting standards and to augment credit and deposit growth. The management also reiterated its focus on a speedy and timely resolution of stressed assets and improvement of key operational parameters.
Union Bank is witnessing healthy traction in loan growth, led by continued strength in Retail. Corporate and SME segments are also seeing improving trends. Overall, the management expects credit growth to be about 10-12 per cent in FY24. On the deposit front, the bank is growing retail deposits at a steady pace with an aim of growing deposits through CASA/retail term and not via bulk deposits.
- November 30, 2023 07:46
IPO screener. Fedbank Financial services listing today
The Federal Bank’s subsidiary, Fedbank Financial Services shares will also be listed at the bourses today. The issue was subscribed 2.24 times and the company fixed the price at ₹140.
The ₹1,092-crore issue was a fresh issue of 4.29 crore shares aggregating to ₹600.77 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.52 crore shares to the tune of ₹492.26 crore.
While Federal Bank offloaded 1.65 crore shares, True North Fund VI LLP divested 5.38 crore shares.
- November 30, 2023 07:39
IPO screener. All eyes on Tata Technologies listing today
Analysts expect 75% gain over issue price of ₹500
- November 30, 2023 07:38
IPO screener. Gandhar Oil Refinery shares to make debut today
Expected listing gains of 25% over IPO price ₹169
- November 30, 2023 07:36
Stock Market Live Updates: IREDA makes nearly 100% gain on listing day
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) made an electric start on the bourses on Wednesday. Against the issue price of ₹32, the stock of PSU major listed with 56 per cent premium at ₹50 on the BSE and rose further to close at an upper circuit at ₹60 — a gain 87.47 per cent over IPO price. On the NSE also, the stock listed at ₹50 and closed at ₹60.
- November 30, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Top PMS funds see outflows amid poor showing
The country’s top 20 portfolio managers have seen combined outflows of ₹3,400 crore in the first half of this financial year amid dismal performance.
Fourteen of these 20 funds have seen outflows, led by ASK Investment Managers (₹2,700 crore), Quantum Advisors (₹1,700 crore) and IIFL Wealth Portfolio Managers (₹1,700 crore), data compiled by Kotak Institutional Equities shows. These funds together manage nearly ₹2-lakh crore or 75 per cent of the discretionary PMS AUM.
- November 30, 2023 07:14
Stocks to Watch: Alibaba’s Alipay exits from Zomato
Chinese major Alibaba group’s investment arm has exited from Zomato on Wednesday. According to bulk deal data on the BSE, Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd, an arm of Alibaba, sold 29.60 crore shares at an average price of ₹112.70. This represents a 3.44 per cent stake in Zomato.
- November 30, 2023 07:13
Day trading guide for November 30, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 30, 2023 07:12
Stock to buy today: Advait Infratech (₹546.80): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Advait Infratech has gained momentum this week. The stock surged over 6 per cent on Wednesday breaking above the key resistance level of ₹520.
- November 30, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Result Calendar
Result Calendar – 30.11.2023
PROTEAN
Result Calendar – 01.12.2023
ASKAUTOLTD
- November 30, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 30.11.2023
Kroger Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Dell Technologies Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Marvell Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Samsara Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
UiPath, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Johnson Controls International plc (TENT) (Sector- Capital Goods)
- November 30, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 30.11.2023
TENT OPEC JMMC Meeting
TENT Outcome of Indian State Elections’ Exit Polls
07:00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.8 versus Previous: 49.5)
15:30 EURO CPI Flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 2.7% versus Previous: 2.9%)
17:30 INDIA GDP Growth Rate y/y (Expected: 6.8% versus Previous: 7.8%)
17:30 INDIA Infrastructure Output y/y (Expected: 9.5% versus Previous: 8.1%)
19:00 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.3%)
19:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 219k versus Previous: 209k)
19:00 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
20:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: -1.9% versus Previous: 1.1%)
- November 30, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 29 November 2023
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +71.91
(16041.33 - 15969.42)
DII: NET BUY: +2360.81
(10922.5 - 8561.69)
- November 30, 2023 06:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Directionless week for Asian markets as investors await China’s PMI signals
Stocks across Asia showed minimal movement, reflecting a lacklustre day on Wall Street. Investors remain attentive to China’s PMI figures, seeking additional indications of economic resilience. This week has, thus far, lacked direction in Asian markets.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 index remained unchanged, edging up by 0.034% or 11.25 points to 33,332.47, whereas the broader Topix declined by 0.18% or 4.32 points to 2,360.18. South Korea’s KOSPI hovered around stability, slipping by 0.12% or 2.98 points to 2,516.83. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 index experienced a 0.18% drop or 12.50 points, closing at 7,022.80. India’s Gift Nifty is poised for a positive start, indicating a gain of 0.16% or 32.50 points, reaching 20,141.50.
- November 30, 2023 06:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Dow inches up, Nasdaq and S&P slide amidst Fed policy uncertainty
U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as a robust upward GDP revision eased recession fears, while Federal Reserve officials’ remarks raised questions about the duration of the central bank’s restrictive policy.
The Nasdaq joined the S&P 500 in negative territory, while the Dow ended nominally higher, as investors took a wait-and-see position ahead of Thursday’s crucial personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.44 points, or 0.04%, to 35,430.42, the S&P 500 lost 4.31 points, or 0.09%, at 4,550.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.27 points, or 0.16%, to 14,258.49. - Reuters
