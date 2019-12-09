9.20 am

Opening Bell

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a cautious note today even as Asian stocks edged up, catching some of Wall Street's momentum after surprisingly strong United States (US) jobs data

The 30-share index was quoted lower by 50.75 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 40,394.10 .

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was down 18 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,903.45.

9.10 am

The long term outlook for Tata Global Beverages (Rs 313.75) remains positive as long as the stock rules above Rs 258. However, In the short term, it may come under pressure.

9.05 am

Asian stocks edged up on Monday, catching some of Wall Street's momentum after surprisingly strong United States (US) jobs data although regional gains were capped by concerns about China's economy due to the prolonged US-China trade war.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.3 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 per cent, with Australian stocks and South Korea's Kospi up 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

