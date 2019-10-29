9.40 am

Prominent gainers among the auto stocks were Tata Motors, which gained nearly 14% to Rs 167.95, Motherson Sumi rose 8% to Rs 121.80, Bharat Forge was up 4.25% to Rs 472 and Bosch Ltd gained over 2 per cent at Rs 15,061.50 on the NSE

9.25 am

Opening session

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose 80 points and the Nifty rose 20 points in the opening trading session on today, driven by gains in Auto, Metal and IT stocks, while banking and financial services slipped lower.

NSE SECTORAL INDICES

9.15 am

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1238 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1220 1205 1248 1260 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,248 levels

₹648 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 640 630 657 670 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹657 levels

9.10 am

The BSE benchmark Sensex was up 43 points at 39,293.49, whille the Nifty on the NSE gained 16.80 points at 11,643.95.

9 am

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Gujarat Gas at current levels. Since late May, the stock has been in a sideways consolidation phase in a wide band between ₹160 and ₹192.

9.00 am

Asian shares rose to a three-month peak on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time highs amid hopes of progress in Sino-US trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week.

8.50 am

There is no trend in the trading following the Muhurat session either, going by the trading data since 2001. The Sensex recorded positive close in the week after Diwali in 10 out of 18 years.

Returns in the week after Diwali were higher in the pre-2008 period — with more years witnessing returns over 2 per cent. After 2009, Sensex traded flat or gave negative returns in the week following the Muhurat session, for five consecutive years.

