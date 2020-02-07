Live Market updates for February 7, 2020

9.10 AM

Day trading guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1239 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1225

1210

1254

1270

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,254 levels

 

₹770 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

764

755

777

786

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹764 levels

 

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

217

220

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹217 levels

 

₹107 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

110

114

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock ONGC reverses higher from ₹103 levels

 

₹1457 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1443

14430

1470

1485

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,470 levels

 

₹322 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

316

310

328

335

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹316 levels

 

₹2128 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2105

2080

2150

2170

Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,150 levels

 

12136 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12085

12035

12185

12230

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 12,085 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.05 AM

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries (₹112.7): Buy

Published on February 07, 2020