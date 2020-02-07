9.10 AM

Day trading guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1239 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1225 1210 1254 1270 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,254 levels

₹770 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 764 755 777 786 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹764 levels

₹213 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 210 207 217 220 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹217 levels

₹107 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 103 100 110 114 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock ONGC reverses higher from ₹103 levels

₹1457 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1443 14430 1470 1485 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,470 levels

₹322 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 316 310 328 335 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹316 levels

₹2128 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2105 2080 2150 2170 Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,150 levels

12136 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12085 12035 12185 12230 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 12,085 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.05 AM

The stock of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries skyrocketed almost 17 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a key resistance ...