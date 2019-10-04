9:00 am

Today's Pick: Godrej Industries (₹381.95): Sell

The shares of Godrej Industries marked a fresh 52-week low on Thursday and closed at ₹381.9, below the crucial support level of ₹400.

The stock has been weak since the beginning of the year.In September, it attempted to recover from ₹400 levels, where it rallied during the first half of the month and appreciated to ₹440, piercing above 21-day moving average offering temporary hope for the bulls. It even tested the 50-DMA. But the price witnessed selling pressure from that level and started declining from the latter half of September. On Thursday, reaffirming the bearish trend, the stock moved below the 21-DMA. Click here to read Today's Pick on Godrej Industries.