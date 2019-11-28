9.40 am

Global markets

Asian share markets wobbled as concerns that tensions over Hong Kong could stymie a US-China trade deal cast a pall over Thanksgiving cheer from unexpectedly positive US economic data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei flitted in and out of positive territory. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 touched a record intraday high in early trade, and was up 0.3 per cent. Read the global stock markets report here

9.25 am

Stocks in focus

Shares of BSE and Central Depository Services (India) will remain in focus, as Asia's premier exchange plans to divest 41.80 lakh shares, constituting 4 per cent of its stake in the latter. The stake-sale will happen through an offer-for-sale on the NSE on Thursday (for institutions) and on Friday (for retail investors). The floor price of the issue is fixed at ₹205. Currently, BSE holds 24 per cent stake (2.50 crore shares) in CDSL. Shares of BSE closed at ₹496.90 on the NSE and those of CDSL at ₹223.30.

Shares of BASF India may remain in focus, as it plans to double the capacity for polymer dispersions with a new production line by 2021 at Dahej, Gujarat. BASF had started production of polymer dispersions in October 2014 and currently operates one production line at the plant. The proposed investment will expand the production capacity of construction, coatings, paper and adhesives. BASF is hopeful that it will also serve the growing demand in South Asia.

Autolite Industries, with the technical support of its wholly-owned subsidiary Autoline Design Software, has started production of e-cycles. Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, Pune, will market e-cycles across India, it said. Autoline will use its own existing capacity to manufacture the e-cycles. Currently, the company has reserved the manufacturing capacity to assemble 9,000 to 10,500 e-cycles a year, which can be expanded to one lakh units, it added.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index opened 140.93 points higher at 41,161.54 against the previous close of 41,020.61. The 50-share NSE index Nifty open 27.9 points higher at 12,128.60 against the previous close of 12,100.70.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1278 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1262 1252 1285 1310 The stock is in a sideways trend currently. Hence, buy only on breakout of ₹1285 with stop-loss at ₹1260

₹695 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 722 732 Infosys is trading in a range, but with bearish bias. So, sell the stock below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹705

₹246 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 243 240 250 252 Sell the stock of ITC on pullbacks as the short-term trend is bearish and place stop-loss at ₹252

₹132 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 125 134 137 The rally in the stock of ONGC might continue; but initiate long positions above ₹134 with tight stop-loss

₹1569 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1550 1530 1570 1600 RIL is forming higher base. But, buy the stock only if it breaks out of ₹1570 and place stop-loss at ₹1540

₹343 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 340 332 346 353 Uptrend is gaining momentum; so, declines can be used to initiate long positions with stop-loss at ₹338

₹2054 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2040 2025 2060 2100 The stock of TCS is in a downtrend. So, one can short the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹2075

12123 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12050 12000 12137 12162 The breakout is sustaining and hence initiate fresh long positions on dips with stop-loss at 12,060

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's stock pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of ICICI Bank at the current levels of Rs 505.5. The stock had a volatile opening this year where it declined to ₹336.15 in February. But in March, the stock started to move upward gradually and breached the then 52-week high of ₹442. Read our stock recommendation of ICICI Bank Bank here