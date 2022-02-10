hamburger

Live Top Business News: Feb 10, 2022

Madhavan M J 7262 | Updated on: Feb 10, 2022

Catch all the top business stories of the day here

10.35 am

Repo and reverse repo rates left unchanged due to loss in momentum in economic activity: RBI

10.23 am

Sensex climbs over 110 pts ahead of RBI policy outcome; Nifty tests 17,500

10 am

Tesla posts record profit, won't produce new models in 2022

9.35 pm

India bans import of drones, except for R&D, defence & security purposes

9.15 am

Experts hail big step forward in fusion technology in UK

9.00 am

Indian equities to open on positive note

8.45 am

BSE jumps 7.7% on 2:1 bonus, strong Q3 results

8.30 am

Stocks that will see action today (Feb 10)

Published on February 10, 2022
stock market
Quarterly Results

