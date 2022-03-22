12.01 pm
HDFC Bank working on ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ strategy
11.45 am
Nifty Call: Go long with stop-loss at 16,900
11.30 am
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone launched in India
111.15 am
IQOO Z6 review: A budget all-rounder with gaming chops
11 am
Bids raised to take ownership of Chelsea from Abramovich
10.30 am
Crude oil gains nearly 10 per cent as some EU members mull Russian oil ban
10.20 am
Fitch slashes India’s FY23 GDP forecast to 8.5%
10.10 am
Water conversation has become a mass movement: PM Modi
10.05 am
Asian shares rise, eyeing Ukraine, inflation, energy costs
10 am
Aquaconnect raises $8 m venture debt from Trifecta Capital
9.50 am
Telegram surpasses WhatsApp to become Russia's top messenger: Megafon
9.40 am
Apple services including music, iCloud face outages
9.30 am
Apple must face claims it bars outside heart-rate apps from Apple Watch: US judge
9.20 am
Banks to start debt recovery proceedings against Future Retail: Sources
9.10 am
Stocks to watch out for on March 22
9 am
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; ₹50 hike in LPG rates
8.50 am
Biden calls India ‘somewhat shaky’ in Putin confrontation
8.40 am
Chemveda Life Sciences to invest ₹150 crore to expand Hyderabad operations
8.30 am
Flat opening likely for domestic markets
March 22, 2022
