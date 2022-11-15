WhatsApp recently launched the Do Not Disturb (DND) mode support for missed calls to some Android beta users.

According to a screenshot shared by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature will label missed calls with ‘silenced by do not disturb’.

WhatsApp feature screenshot

Based on the WABetaInfo report, the caller will not know that the user has enabled DND mode on their phone. A similar alert will appear within the chat. It helps users to let the caller know that their phone was put on the DND mode.

Users can check the availability of the feature by enabling the DND mode in their phone’s general settings and trying to reach their number on a WhatsApp call.

The instant messaging platform recently launched the call link feature and an ability that will automatically mute larger groups.

WhatsApp has launched a companion mode for users to link their existing WhatsApp account to an Android tablet. All chats and data will be synced to the secondary device.

