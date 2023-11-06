Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 06 November 2023.
- November 06, 2023 16:19
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 1% on gain in IT, banking shares
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rallied for a third straight session on Monday, closing higher by nearly 1 per cent on gains in IT, private banks and capital goods shares amid favourable trends in global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 64,958.69. During the day, it rallied 628.76 points or 0.97 per cent to 64,992.54.
The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange climbed 181.15 points or 0.94 per cent to 19,411.75. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 16:16
Currency Market Today: Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.22 against US dollar
The rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day 2 paise lower at 83.22 (provisional) against the US dollar as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by rising crude oil prices.
Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit at lower levels and restricted the downside.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.17 and touched a low level of 83.24 against the greenback.
It finally settled at 83.22 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 15:55
Stock Market Today: Hitachi Energy India reported its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹24.74 crore as against ₹37.17 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 06, 2023 15:43
Share Market Today: Greenply Industries reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 2023 at ₹22.09 crore as against ₹25.45 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 06, 2023 15:41
Stock in Focus: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported its standalone net loss the quarter ended Sept. 2023 at ₹86.42 crore as against loss of ₹68.40 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 06, 2023 15:40
Stock to Watch: Hindustan Media Ventures
Hindustan Media Ventures informed the exchange about the resignation of Anup Sharma as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. November 2, 2023. The stock surges by 6.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹80.65.
- November 06, 2023 15:23
Stock market live updates today: Snowman Logistics Q2 revenue up at ₹124.02 crore, stock up 5.93% on NSE
Snowman Logistics Ltd recorded revenue of ₹124.02 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023 as against ₹108.62 crore in the same period of the previous year, registering 14% growth. EBITDA increased to ₹25.54 crore from ₹24.11 crore, registering 6% growth for the same period in the previous year and PAT increased to ₹2.93 crore from ₹2.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The stock has risen by 5.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹53.60.
- November 06, 2023 15:17
Stock market live updates: Bharat Forge’s GDRs to be delisted from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
- November 06, 2023 15:16
Stock market live updates today: Bikaji Foods net profit at ₹61.13 crore in September quarter, stock up 3.47% on NSE
Bikaji Foods International posts standalone net profit of ₹61.13 crore for the quarter ended September 2023, as against ₹43.39 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The stock rises by 3.47%, trading at ₹496 on the NSE.
- November 06, 2023 15:11
Stock market live updates: Max Healthcare stock up 1.78% on the BSE, trading at ₹588.8
The Max Healthcare Institute stock has edged up by 1.78% on the BSE, trading at ₹588.80. The company reported a standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹161.31 crore, as against ₹358.64 crore in the same previous quarter.
- November 06, 2023 15:08
Stock market live updates: CareEdge report on the ‘Indian Diagnostic Sector’
Synopsis: The diagnostic industry is highly competitive and fragmented in nature due to the low entry barriers, and the market share of organised players is only limited to around 17%. The major chunk of the market share is with the unorganised players.
The diagnostic industry is likely to witness stable double-digit revenue growth, ranging from 12%-14% with operating profitability margins likely to be at pre-Covid-19 levels and remain in the range of 23%-25% for FY23-24.
- November 06, 2023 15:05
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3pm
Major gainers:
Divi’s Lab(3.80%); Hero Motocorp (2.72%); Axis Bank (2.40%); Eicher Motors (2.39%); LT (2.29%)
Major losers:
Hindustan Unilever (-0.58%); SBI (-0.55%); Titan (-0.33%); Tata Motors (-0.29%); LTIMindtree (-0.17%)
- November 06, 2023 15:05
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at 3 pm
A total of 2,441 stocks advanced on the BSE at 3 pm on November 6, 2023, against 1,308 stocks that declined; 176 stocks remain unchanged. The total stocks traded were 3,925. While 248 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 34 hit a 52-week low.
- November 06, 2023 15:02
Stock market live updates today: Divis Laboratories weak operational performance continues in Q2FY24 on lower volume of Covid situational opportunity
Divis Laboratories Ltd Q2FY24 results first cut. Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox
The company’s weak operational performance continues in Q2FY24 due to significantly lower volume of the Covid situational opportunity. However, the custom synthesis business is doing well. The company is working on multiple projects with innovators, and as these projects commercialise, growth should see an uptick. In addition, the company is also working on a CSM project in the contrast media segment in collaboration with big pharma companies. Going ahead, markets will focus on the management’s commentary regarding margin outlook and growth in the custom synthesis business in the coming quarters. Although the company remains optimistic about opportunities, the impact will be visible in the coming years.
- November 06, 2023 15:00
Stock market live updates today: Supriya Lifescience, CDMO ink agreement with Kalinga Institute of Technology; stock rises 2.74% on NSE
Supriya Lifescience and CDMO have signed an agreement with Kalinga Institute of Technology for further development of GelHeal, a protein-based cross-linked Hydrogel. The Supriya Lifescience stock rises by 2.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹253.50.
- November 06, 2023 14:50
Stock market live updates: Stove Kraft allots 21,364 equity shares of ₹10 each to eligible employees under the ‘Stove Kraft Employee Stock Option Plan 2018’
Stove Kraft Ltd has allotted 21,364 equity shares of ₹10 each to eligible employees pursuant to the exercise of options under the ‘Stove Kraft Employee Stock Option Plan 2018’ at an exercise price of ₹150 per share. The stock rises by 2.13% on the BSE, trading at ₹525.
- November 06, 2023 14:39
Stock market live updates: Tata Motors October UK JLR SALES at 6,031 units versus 3,650 units (YOY)
- November 06, 2023 14:39
Stock market live updates: IndusInd Bank to bring cricket fans to #CheerForGreatness at Cricket World Cup; stock up 1.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,467.60
- November 06, 2023 14:37
Stock market live updates: Barbeque Nation Hospitality reports standalone net loss of ₹129.50 million in September quarter, stock down 1.89% on NSE
Barbeque Nation Hospitality reports standalone net loss of ₹129.50 million in the September quarter, as against net profit of ₹56.84 million in the same previous quarter. The stock is down by 1.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹636.05.
- November 06, 2023 14:34
Stock market live updates: Accent Microcell Ltd files DRHP with NSE Emerge
The Ahmedabad-headquartered Accent Microcell Ltd has filed DRHP with NSE Emerge. The issue size comprises a fresh issue of 56,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals excipients range of products namely Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), Croscarmellose Sodium (CCS) and Magnesium Stearate (MS). In addition, the above company intends to manufacture Croscarmellose Sodium (CCS) with enhanced capacity, Sodium Starch Glycolate (SSG) & Carboxy methyl cellulose (CMC) and other excipients widely applied in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food and cosmetic industries.
- November 06, 2023 14:32
Stock market live updates: Fireweb (India) total income for H1 FY24 at ₹50.99 crore
Fireweb (India) reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023:
• Total Income for the H1 FY24 stood at ₹50.99 crore.
• EBITDA for the H1 FY24 stood at ₹4.95 crore.
• EBITDA Margin for the H1 FY24 stood at 9.71%
• PAT for the H1 FY24 stood at ₹2.20 crore.
- November 06, 2023 14:30
Stock market live updates today: Kotak Institutional Equities report on state-wise demand trends in automobiles & components segment
Kotak Institutional Equities report on Automobiles & Components: Our analysis of 2QFY24 state-wise demand trends reflects the PV segment’s inventory build-up and eastern region’s underperformance; the 2W segment’s muted demand on a double-digit yoy volume decline in Kerala and Punjab; the M&HCV segment’s demand uptick and the LCV segment’s continued weakness due to a slowdown in eastern markets (West Bengal) and improvement in scooter mix, led by the northern and eastern regions.
- November 06, 2023 14:25
Stock market live updates: PSP Projects is lowest bidder for tourism project at Dharoi Dam, shares up 1.42 per cent
PSP Projects has emerged the Lowest Bidder (L1 Bidder) for the project development of Dharoi Dam region as a Sustainable Tourist/Pilgrimage Destination (Package – 2)” for Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Gujarat at Dharoi, Gujarat, with bid value worth ₹357.08 crore. The stock rose by 1.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹794.
- November 06, 2023 14:20
Stock market live updates: Bata India board approves licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group, stock declines by 1.05%
The Bata India board has approved a licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group for their lifestyle brand Nine West. The stock declined by 1.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,559.75.
- November 06, 2023 14:18
Stock market live updates today: Va Tech Wabag shares up on results
Va Tech Wabag announced financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 2023.
• Standalone revenue from operations at ₹11,134 million
• Standalone EBITDA up at ₹1,534 million (13.8%)
• Standalone PAT of ₹1,011 million; up by 70% YoY
The stock trades at ₹503.10 on the NSE, up by 0.44%.
- November 06, 2023 14:14
Stock market live updates: BLS International net profit at ₹14.78 crore in September quarter, stock up 3.26% on NSE
BLS International Services reported a standalone net profit of ₹14.78 crore for the quarter ended September 2023, as against ₹6.56 crore in the same previous quarter. The stock has risen by 3.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹286.60.
- November 06, 2023 14:11
Zinc futures: Break out of a range, presents buying opportunity
Zinc futures November expiry on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) broke out of the ₹219-230 range last week by closing at ₹223.6 on Friday. This has increased the odds of prices going up further. Read more
- November 06, 2023 13:46
Stock market live updates: Five-Star Business Finance Ltd informs exchange about allotment of 6,725 securities pursuant to ESOP/ESPS
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 6,725 securities pursuant to ESOP/ESPS. The stock is up by 3.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹778.90.
- November 06, 2023 13:45
Stock market live updates: Major Nifty Realty stocks: Sobha (3.99%); Brigade (3.94%); Prestige (2.62%); Phoenix Mills (2.38%); Godrej Properties (2.38%)
- November 06, 2023 13:37
Stock market live updates: Navneet Education reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹29.41 crore as against ₹157.90 crore in the same quarter last year.
The stock declines by 1.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹149.80.
- November 06, 2023 13:31
Stok market live updates: Parag Milk Foods stock rises by 4.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹229.20, after it announced a strategic association with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
- November 06, 2023 13:27
Stocks in news: Epigral Ltd
Epigral Limited reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹38.13 crore as against ₹91.56 crore. The stock rises by 1.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹915.
- November 06, 2023 13:01
Stok market live updates: HeidelbergCement India stock is up by 1.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹190.70.
The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹35.8 crore as against ₹7.01 crore in the same quarter previous year.
- November 06, 2023 12:51
Stock market live updates: Marine Electricals (India) Limited
Marine Electricals (India) Limited has received an order for supply, supervision of installation, testing and commissioning of LV Panels from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Chennai amounting to ₹15.75 crore (excluding GST). The stock trades at ₹76.10 on the NSE, down by 0.07%.
- November 06, 2023 12:43
Here’s what Emkay Global’s said on India’s IT sector
Muted growth; impressive margin performance
September quarter’s performance reflects no marked improvement in the demand environment. Weak discretionary spending and H2 seasonality would weigh on near-term growth visibility. Deal TCV has remained strong, driven by large deal wins, predominantly in the areas of cost optimization and vendor consolidation. Amid slowing revenue growth and macro uncertainties, IT companies have focused on tightening discretionary spending and traditional margin levers like utilization, optimization of subcontracting costs, pyramid correction, etc. to drive margin expansion. Net headcount addition remained weak across most Tier-1 companies, as they opted not to backfill voluntary attrition, given weak revenue growth and focus on efficiencies amid macro uncertainties. Growing divergence between revenue growth and deal intake reduces revenue growth predictability. Macro stability and improvement in discretionary spending are key to meeting our/consensus revenue growth estimates for FY25. Our pecking order is INFO, WPRO, TECHM, HCLT, LTIM, and TCS, among Tier-I companies, and ZOMATO, FSOL, and ECLX in mid-caps.
- November 06, 2023 12:41
Stock market live updates: Bharat Forge
Bharat Forge reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹345.98 crore as against ₹268.11 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock rises by 2.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,055.
- November 06, 2023 12:40
Stock market live updates: Venus Remedies awarded ‘Three Star Export House’ certificate
Venus Remedies Ltd shares were up nearly 2 per cent after the company was awarded the ‘Three Star Export House’ certificate by the Centre, having achieved $100 million in exports within three years. Venus Remedies previously held the Two Star Export House status, which required meeting export performance criteria of $25 million. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 12:38
Stock market live updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE
IFGL Refractories (20%)
Chembond Chemicals (17.57%)
Industrial Investment Trust (17.50%)
Modison (14.41%)
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar (12.65%)
- November 06, 2023 12:35
Stocks in focus today: Thirumalai Chemicals
Thirumalai Chemicals informed the exchange that Phthalic Anhydride plant situated at Tal. Vagra, Bharuch, Gujarat, has been shut down temporarily w.e.f November 5, 2023, (including for maintenance). The Company does not expect this shutdown to have any major financial impact. The stock declines by 2.47% on the BSE, trading at ₹191.50.
- November 06, 2023 12:34
Stocks in news: Divi’s Laboratories
Divi’s Laboratories reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹342 crore as against ₹487 crore in the same quarter previous year. The stock trades at ₹3,363.30, up by 0.38% on the NSE.
- November 06, 2023 12:33
Stock market live updates: Zydus receives FDA approval for Zituvimettm, shares fall
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its New Drug Application for Zituvimettm, a medication to treat adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The tablets contain active ingredients sitagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, and metformin hydrochloride (HCl), a biguanide.
- November 06, 2023 12:27
Stock market live updates: Akshar Spintex initiated the installation of a state-of-the-art Solar Rooftop system with a capacity of 1000 KVA. The stock is up by 2.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹6.70.
- November 06, 2023 12:25
Stock market live updates: NeST Group arm SFO Technologies plans IPO
The Kochi-headquartered SFO Technologies, the flagship company of the NeST Group, is planning to go public in two years.
The three-decade-old Kerala-based NeST group, which operates from 25 locations worldwide, focusses on hardware manufacturing, software services, education, retail and food & beverages. They pioneered the first private SEZ in the country. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 12:24
Stocks in news: Zydus Wellness Ltd
Zydus Wellness Ltd. reported consolidated Net sales of ₹438 crore. Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) stood at ₹16.8 crore and reported Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹59 crore. The stock trades at ₹1,545.95 on the NSE, up by 0.17%.
- November 06, 2023 12:23
Stock market live updates: ICICI Securities Limited has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 7350 shares. The stock inches up by 0.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹646.
- November 06, 2023 12:20
Top Agri/Agri biz stocks at noon:
1) Kaveri Seed: Down by 0.17 pc, trading at Rs 619.50.
2) Godrej Agrovet: Up by 2.30 pc, trading at Rs 482.75.
3) JK Agri: Up by 1.79 pc, trading at Rs 433.
4) Nath Bio: Down by 1.59, trading at Rs 188.50.
5) Bayer CropScience: Up by 3 pc, trading at Rs 5,336
6) Heritage Foods: Down by 1.08 pc, trading at Rs 224.40
- November 06, 2023 12:18
Stocks in news: Varun Beverages
Varun Beverages stock is up by 0.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹953.20. The company reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹415.61 crore as against ₹287.66 crore in the same quarter previous year.
The company’s board has approved to incorporate a subsidiary company in Mozambique inter-alia to carry on the business of distribution of beverages.
- November 06, 2023 12:11
Stock market live updates: Top five IT stocks at noon
1) TCS shares are trading at Rs 3,369.10, up by 0.54 pc.
2) Infosys: up by 0.39 pc, trading at Rs 1,394. 50.
3) Wipro: up by 0.42 pc, trading at Rs 385.10.
4) TechM: Up by 0.33 pc, trading at Rs 1,136.65.
5) HCL Tech: up by 0.28 pc, trading at Rs 1,269.95.
- November 06, 2023 12:05
Stock market live updates: Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon are:
Eicher Motors (3%); Hero Motocorp (2.32%); Axis Bank (1.95%); LT (1.77%); Grasim (1.59%)
Major losers: Titan (-0.74%); SBI (-0.56%); Tata Motors (-0.42%); Cipla (-0.32%); Hindustan Unilever (-0.19%)
- November 06, 2023 12:02
Stock market live updates: Market depth
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on November 6, 2023, were 2,465 against 1,123 stocks that declined; 178 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,766. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 215, and those that hit a 52-week low was 28.
- November 06, 2023 11:58
Stocks in news: Thomas Cook India
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. has inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in the city’s South Extension. The stock declines by 2.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹141.45.
- November 06, 2023 11:56
Fitch Ratings has reduced its estimate of medium-term potential growth for the 10 emerging markets covered in its Global Economic Outlook (GEO) to 4.0% on a GDP weighted-average basis.
This is down from 4.3% in our previous assessment in 2021. The reduction is mainly due to a large reduction of 0.7pp to the estimate of China’s supply-side growth potential. Average EM10 potential growth on an unweighted basis remains unchanged at 3%, reflecting upward revisions elsewhere.
“We have cut the estimate for China to 4.6% from 5.3%, for Russia to 0.8% from 1.6%, for Korea to 2.1% from 2.3% and for South Africa to 1.0% from 1.2%. However, we have made large upgrades to India and Mexico, with the latter benefitting from a much better outlook for the capital to labour ratio. India’s estimate is higher at 6.2% from 5.5% and Mexico’s at 2.0% from 1.4%. We have revised the estimate for Poland to 3.0% from 2.6%, that for Turkiye to 4.1% from 3.9%, that for Brazil to 1.7% from 1.5% and that for Indonesia to 4.9% from 4.7%.”
- November 06, 2023 11:51
Stock market live updates: Bank Nifty prediction today – Nov 6, 2023: Resistance ahead, wait and then go long
Bank Nifty futures (November expiry) opened today’s session higher at 43,598.85, as against last week’s close of 43,509.10. It is currently trading at around 43,700, up nearly 0.4 per cent.
As long as the contract remains above 43,600, the bias will be bullish. Resistance is at 43,750, and above that at 44,000 and 44,270. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 11:49
Stock market live updates: Kellton Tech board to consider and approve second quarter numbers on November 10.
- November 06, 2023 11:49
Stock market live updates: Sonata Software management to virtually meet institutional investors and analysts on November 9.
- November 06, 2023 11:49
Stock market live updates: Persistent Systems shares touched the 52-week high of Rs 6,346.90 in early trade.
Shares trading at Rs 6,297.95. This is the fourth time in a span of week that the firm touched the 52-week high. It touched the 52-week high of Rs 6,318.20 on November 3.
- November 06, 2023 11:44
Stock market live updates: Ashok Leyland has commenced the delivery of LNG-powered haulage truck - AVTR 1922 to Mahanagar Gas Limited in Hosur.
The stock inches up by 0.62% on the NSE, trading at ₹169.35.
- November 06, 2023 11:43
Nifty f&o: Nifty Prediction Today – November 06, 2023: Bullish. Go long now
Nifty 50 and Sensex have begun the week on a positive note. Both the indices are up about 0.6 per cent each. Sensex is trading at 64,759 and Nifty is at 19,352.
Support for the Nifty will now be around 19,250. A further rise to 19,500 is likely. But the price action thereafter will need a very close watch. The region around 19,500 has a strong resistance. Failure to rise past 19,500 can trigger a fresh leg of fall going forward.
- November 06, 2023 11:41
Stocks in news: Marksans Pharma
Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Relonchem Limited has received Marketing Authorisation for the product Cyanocobalamin 50mg film coated tablets from UKMHRA. The stock rises by 2.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹115.75.
- November 06, 2023 11:40
Stock market live updates: Vijay Textiles shares shed 5.10 per cent, trading at Rs 27. Reports spurt in volumes by 1.48 times. On Oct. 31, it registered a volume spurt of 4.57 times.
- November 06, 2023 11:23
Stock market live updates: Top Nifty Energy stocks at this hour
IOC (4.07%); Adani Green (2.46%); Tata Power (1.96%); BPCL (1.41%)
- November 06, 2023 11:14
Inox Wind initiates NTPC REL’s 50 MW project, shares rise
Inox Wind Ltd’s shares rose 7.86 per cent after the company announced that its customer, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd commissioned the first phase of its Dayapar Wind Energy Project in Gujarat, with a capacity of 50 MW out of a total of 150 MW.
The project was installed by Inox Wind Limited, which supplied and installed 25 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a capacity of 2.0 MW each, 113m rotor diameter, and 92m hub height. Additionally, Inox Wind’s subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for the project’s 25-year lifespan. Read more
- November 06, 2023 11:13
Festivities along with harvest season to boost two-wheeler sales: FADA
The near-term outlook for the auto sector is a blend of highs and lows as it approaches year-end, but festivities along with the harvest season (especially paddy) are expected to boost two-wheeler (2W) sales, with optimism fuelled by new schemes and a push towards electrification, despite supply concerns.
Commercial vehicles (CVs) are looking at a strong November, with festive and construction activities enhancing demand, alongside anticipated financial schemes, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said. Read more
- November 06, 2023 11:12
NMDC subsidiary Legacy Iron Ore to mine gold in Australia
State-owned iron ore miner NMDC Ltd’s subsidiary Legacy Iron Ore Ltd is set to mine gold in Western Australia, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
NMDC will commence its mining operation at the Mount Celia gold project located in Western Australia, the government said, adding it will be first gold mine in its extensive portfolio.
“The first ore for processing at Paddington gold mine is scheduled for CYQ1, 2024, and it is poised to become a significant contributor to India’s gold production landscape,” the statement added. Read more
- November 06, 2023 11:05
Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 11 am
Major gainers:
JP Power (19.98%); Wardwizard (10.51%); Aarti Industries (9.07%); HBL Power (8.67%); Bajaj Hindustan (8.61%)
Major losers:
Polymed (-5.48%); Primo (-4.90%); SCI (-4.32%); GATI (-4.24%); Bank of Baroda (-4.12%)
- November 06, 2023 11:01
Gold prices supported by weaker dollar and Treasury yields after Federal Reserve strikes less hawkish tone than expected
Prithviraj Kothari, MD CEO of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd (RSBL) on gold prices:
Gold prices are trading steady around Rs 61,000, supported by a weaker dollar and Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve struck a less hawkish tone than expected, although gains in gold were limited by increased risk appetite. As was generally anticipated, the central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. Markets, however, were pricing in a lower likelihood of any additional rate hikes following remarks made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who also noted that financial conditions have significantly tightened in recent months.
- November 06, 2023 10:58
Cello valuation encourages investors to invest and hold for long term: Mehta Equities
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd on Cello offer: “Despite 100% OFS offer, Cello received strong subscriptions demand and offer valuation gives investors the comfort to invest and hold for long term. The listing was above our estimate due to strong fundamentals and high growth industry dynamics. Considering the change in the market momentum post-FED meeting, the premium listing is justified as the brand is well-positioned in the market. We strongly believe that the Cello World IPO gives allotted investors a long-term opportunity, hence recommending all allotted investors “HOLD FOR LONG TERM” while those who failed to get allotments can accumulate on listing day.”
- November 06, 2023 10:54
Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 83.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities as risk-on sentiments prevailed in the market.
Forex traders said the rupee rose after the American currency dropped from its elevated levels, following slower-than-expected US job growth in October.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.17 against the dollar and then touched an early high of 83.15, registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.20 against the US dollar.
- November 06, 2023 10:49
Stock market live updates: Max Healthcare Insitute has approved the allotment of 2,45,715 equity shares having face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up to eligible employee to exercise stock options.
The stock declines by 0.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹577.35.
- November 06, 2023 10:44
PNB Housing Finance announced inauguration of its first all-women branch located in Tambaram, Tamil Nadu. The stock rises by 1.82% on the NSE, trading at ₹743.55.
- November 06, 2023 10:41
Stock market live updates: Krsnaa Diagnostics stock declines by 3.88% on the NSE, trading at ₹690.50 after the company reported its financial results for Q2 ended September 2023.
- November 06, 2023 10:39
Stock market live updates: Yes Securities LIC Housing Finance
Recommendation:
BUY
Target Price:
Rs 575
Earnings significantly upgraded again; valuation re-rating to continue
Despite tweaking growth expectations lower, earnings estimates for FY24/25 have been upgraded by 11%/4% on stronger margin and stable asset quality. Though valuation re-rating is likely after the resilient show in Q2 FY24, the pace of re-rating would be contingent on the pace of growth recovery and extent of further improvement in asset quality in ensuing quarters. In the medium-term, a combination of 10-12% growth, reduced risk on the BS (share of HL having substantially increased) and plausible 13-15% RoE delivery can re-rate valuation towards 1.1x 1-yr rolling fwd. P/ABV. Retain BUY with an enhanced 12 PT of Rs575
- November 06, 2023 10:38
Stock market live updates: Yes Securities take on Orient Electric
Recommendation:
BUY
Target Price:
Rs 281
Enhanced capabilities to result in double digit growth; reiterate BUY
Orient Electric has been investing aggressively in the business which will give then sustainable long term returns. ORIENTEL is now going with the strategy where there will be existence of direct distribution as well as master distributors where it wants to utilize the strength of both these distribution systems. Management is confident of robust double digit revenue growth in FY25 and expects to double digit EBITDA margin by next two to maximum three quarters. We continue to maintain our BUY rating with PT of Rs281.
- November 06, 2023 10:36
Stock market live updates: Yes Securities’ take on SBI
Recommendation:
BUY
Target Price: Rs 755
Margin relatively stable and likely to remain so, Maintain BUY
(1) The quantum of sequential margin decline is lower for SBI compared with several other banks. (2) Staff expenses rose materially due to an upward revision in the assumption for wage hike. (3) As of now, there does not seem to be any strain on SBI’s growth and business model, as such, due to capital constraints. (4) We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on SBI with a revised price target of Rs 755
- November 06, 2023 10:34
Yes Securities take on Bank of Baroda
Recommendation:
BUY
Target Price: Rs 290
Soft quarter not structural, buy into weakness
1) NIM guidance for FY24 stands revised ~15 bps lower, given the view on interest rates stands altered. (2) Asset quality outcomes were only optically weak and not a cause for any concern. (3) The overall impact of the RBI ban on BoB World
- November 06, 2023 10:33
Stock market live updates: ICICI Securities take on SBFC Finance
ICICI Securities
Buy with a Target Price of Rs. 115
Key Highlights – SBFC Finance
SBFC is amongst Top-10 MSME financiers in the less than INR 1.5mn category
Pan-India MSME financier; high visibility on >30% AUM growth in the near term
SBFC has delivered an industry-leading 54% AUM CAGR during FY20-23 in the MSME segment
SBFC is uniquely placed to capture the largest pie in ‘increasing formalization’ in the MSME segment
Strong focus on the collection and formal customer segment…
Upfront investment towards franchise build-up; productivity improvement to drive operating leverage
Creating a space in small-ticket MSME financing differently
- November 06, 2023 10:29
Stock market live updates: Asarfi Hospital Ltd has announced the launch of newest business unit, Asarfi Cancer Institute, located in Ranguni Road, Bhuli, Dhanbad.
- November 06, 2023 10:24
Stock market live updates: Zerodha users complain about technical issues
Zerodha is facing technical issues on its trading platform.
“Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are not able to see executed orders in the orderbook,” it said.
However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. The holdings and funds page is also not loading. “We’re working on fixing this and regret the inconvenience caused,” it added. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 10:18
Stock market live updates: Here’s what Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart, said on Cello World IPO listing
Cello World IPO was listed on the stock market today at Rs 829 per share, a premium of 28% over its IPO price of Rs 648. The IPO was subscribed to 41.69 times overall, with the retail portion subscribed 3.21 times, the NII portion subscribed 25.65x, and the QIB portion subscribed 122.20 times.
Despite the premium valuation, the IPO received a positive response from investors. This is likely due to the company’s strong brand recognition, diversified product portfolio, and pan-India presence.
After such a strong listing, investors may book profit; however, those who have a long-term investment horizon can keep a stop loss at Rs 750.
- November 06, 2023 10:03
Stocks in action: L&T
L&T Construction’s buildings & factories & transportation infrastructure businesses have secured a prestigious project from the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh. The stock rises by 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,956.20. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 09:58
Stocks in action: Man Industries (India) has received new orders of approximately ₹380 crore. The stock rises by 2.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹240.95.
- November 06, 2023 09:52
Stock market live updates: Bank of India stock rises by 1.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹100.85.
- November 06, 2023 09:50
Stocks in action: Lemon Tree Hotels
Lemon Tree Hotels stock rises by 3.63% on the NSE, trading at ₹112.90 after the company signed License Agreement a 150 rooms property in Yadagirigutta, Telangana under the Company’s brand “Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels”. The hotel is expected to be operational by FY26.S
- November 06, 2023 09:44
Stocks in focus: IEX stock rises by 1.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹129.65.
- November 06, 2023 09:34
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Coal India (1.83%); Eicher Motors (1.38%); Hero Motocorp (1.31%); Axis Bank (1.21%); Grasim (1.19%)
Major losers:
SBI (-0.24%); Titan (-0.14%); Maruti (-0.03%)
- November 06, 2023 09:31
Stocks in news: Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited has expand Research and development (R & D) Farm by allocation of another 10 acres area of Land situated at Rajkot (Gujarat), resulting in having total 30 acres of Land Researchand development (R & D) Farm.
- November 06, 2023 09:30
Stock market live updates: Mundra Port, the flagship of APSEZ, has set another record by handling 16.1 MMT of cargo in October, the highest-ever volume by any port in the country.
The port crossed the 100 MMT mark in 210 days, surpassing the record of 231 days last year.
- November 06, 2023 09:28
Stock market live updates: Venus Remedies Limited has received the esteemed “Three Star Export House” certificate from the Government Of India.
The “Three Star Export House” certificate is bestowed upon companies who have demonstrated consistency in their export growth and have contributed significantly to the country’s foreign trade.
- November 06, 2023 09:24
Stocks in news: Asian Paints
Asian Paints Doha Trading, Qatar, has been incorporated as the wholly-owned subsidiary of Asian Paints International Private Limited, Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
- November 06, 2023 09:23
Stock market live updates: Divis Laboratories likely to post dip in Q2 net, modest growth in revenue
Drug-maker Divis Laboratories is likely to post a net profit of around ₹420 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023 as against ₹493 crore earned in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
The Hyderabad-based company will announce its second quarter numbers today. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 09:14
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning as Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their decision to stick to voluntary oil output cuts till December.
At 9.12 am on Monday, January Brent oil futures were at $85.19, up by 0.35 per cent; and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $80.90, up by 0.48 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6743 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6696, up by 0.70 per cent; and December futures were trading at ₹6741 as against the previous close of ₹6702, up by 0.58 per cent.
- November 06, 2023 09:09
Stock market live updates: ESAF Small Finance Bank issue subscribed 1.74 times on Day 1
The Rs 463-crore initial public offering of Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank enters Day 2. The issue received a strong response on Day 1 when it was subscribed 1.74 times. The public issue comes at a price band of Rs 57-60. The issue will close on Tuesday. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 09:08
Stocks in news
Birla Cable Limited : Company has entered into a Share Purchase and Shareholders Agreement with Continuum MP Windfarm Development Private Limited (“Target Company”) and Continuum Green Energy (India) Private Limited (“Promoter of the Target Company”) on 4th November, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. to acquire/purchase 17,39,400 number of fully paid-up Equity Shares / Optionally Convertible Debentures / Compulsorily Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 10/- each for cash at par of the Target Company, by making an investment aggregating to Rs. 173.94 Lakhs.
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd : Order has been passed by the Tribunal approving the Scheme between the Company and the Transferee (Greenlam Industries) Company and their respective shareholders and creditors for the amalgamation of the Transferor Company with and into the Transferee Company.
VL E-GOVERNANCE & IT SOLUTIONS LIMITED : COMPANY SIGNED MOU WITH WAFER LEAD PTE LTD (SINGAPORE) TO PROMOTE JOINT BUSINESS OF SILICON CARBIDE, 3RD GENERATION SEMICONDUCTORS DESIGN AND ENGINEERING
Moschip Technologies Ltd : Company has been investing in standard products that have large domestic / global market to take advantage of Government of India’s DLI scheme. This initiative aims to promote innovation and design capabilities of the Company.
JM Financial Limited : the Enforcement Directorate (the “ED”) commenced conducting a search on November 2, 2023 and concluded on November 5, 2023 at , at the office premises of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (the “JMFARC”), a material subsidiary of the Company, in relation to the specific distressed assets of Unitech Ltd. acquired by it in the year 2016 in its normal course of business.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited : Company informed that there was a fire incidence at their Puducherry facility during the night hours of November 4, 2023. While exact cause remains under investigation, they are also in the process of assessing the damage caused by the incident. The company has insurance in place for the unit.
Ethos: The board approved fund raising via QIP at the issue price of Rs 1,547 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.95% to the floor price of Rs 1,627.49 per equity share.
- November 06, 2023 09:07
Stocks to watch today
Adani Energy Solutions Limited : Gujarat Public Works Contract Disputes Arbitration Tribunal, Ahmedabad held that the claim filed by the Company against the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), is not payable to the Company. The Company is reviewing the contents of the said Order and shall decide the next steps as per legal options available to it
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd : Company announced its latest signing – Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Yadagirigutta, Telangana. The property is expected to open by FY26 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited : Company successfully commences commercial production of World’s First Green Soda Ash .The project aligns with AM International’s ESG Initiatives
RMC Switchgears Limited : Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has awarded the contract for “Development of Distribution Infrastructure at Jalna Circle under Aurangabad Zone of MSEDCL, Maharashtra under the Reforms-Based and Results-linked, Revamped Distribution sector Scheme for Loss Reduction works” to RMC Switchgears Limited JV by M/s. Continental Petroleums Limited. The contract, valued at Rs. 12,225 Lakh incuding GST, involves comprehensive work including supply of plant, installation, and civil works, to facilitate loss reduction through infrastructure development within the Jalna Circle.
Primo Chemicals Limited : Company has decided to withdraw the Scheme of Arrangement filed with the BSE Limited on October 19, 2021 for obtaining No Objection under Regulation 37 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 between Primo Chemicals Limited (formerly Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited ) and Prayag Chemicals Private Limited and V.S. Polymers Private Limited and their respective shareholders
Electronics Mart India Limited : Company has commenced the commercial operation of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on 03rd November 2023 at D. No. 12-102, Sy. No. 1053, Block No. 12, Huzurnagar Road, Kodad Municipality, Kodad Mandal, Suryapet District, Telangana - 508206
Atal Realtech Ltd : Board has fixed the ‘Record Date’ as ‘Thursday, November 16, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division /split of each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up.
Havells India Limited : Company informed that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted a search at the Corporate office of the Company viz. Havells India Limited in Noida, which concluded this morning on 4th November, 2023 at around 2:20 am.
Cantabil Retail India Limited : company has crossed milestone of 500 Retail Brand Outlets today on 4th November 2023 with the grand opening of its latest showroom at Shri Ram Janam Bhumi Ayodhya.
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd : Company informed that Increase/Enhancement in the “Cane Crushing Capacity” from 23750 TCD to 26200 TCD of the Company and improvement in energy efficiency, we would like to inform you that aforesaid Increase/Enhancement in the “Cane Crushing Capacity” along with energy efficiency has been successfully commissioned.
IFGL Refractories Ltd : Company’s step-down subsidiary, Hofmann Ceramic CZ sro in Czech Republic (hereon ‘Czech subsidiary’) will be closed and relocated to premises of Company’s step-down subsidiary, Hofmann Ceramic GmbH in Germany (hereon ‘German subsidiary’).
Ganesha Ecosphere Limited : GANESHA ECOPET PRIVATE LIMITED, a wholly owned subsidiary (“WOS”) is being increased further by setting up another production line of rPET Chips with capacity of 12,000 tons per annum (TPA) at its plant situated at Warangal, Telangana with ₹ 50 Crores
- November 06, 2023 09:05
Stocks in focus today
JSW Infrastructure Limited : The board has approved the acquisition of Marine Oil Terminal Corp. along with its Fujairah Branch by JSW Terminal Middle East; the transaction has an enterprise value of $187 million. The board has also approved the purchase of a container train operator licence from Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport.
SILICON RENTAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED : Company has secured a significant order of 250 laptops on rent -to- purchase basis, inclusive of essential services from an International Broadcasting Channel.
The Federal Bank Limited : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs. 30 Lakh (Rupees Thirty lakh only) on The Federal Bank Limited (the Bank) for non-compliance with certain directions contained in ‘Reserve Bank of India
VA TECH WABAG LIMITED : Board of Directors of the Company and other Shareholders of Wabag Thailand, the liquidation and dissolution application was filed with the relevant authorities of Thailand and received the final order approving the voluntary liquidation from Revenue Department on November 03, 2023.
Sarla Performance Fibers Limited : the company has received the GST recovery order for Rs 643.51 lakhs plus interest from GST department pertaining to the GST refund availed on exports on payment of IGST in EOU unit for FY 2018-19 to 2021-22.
INDUSIND BANK LTD : Bank is thrilled to open up “Loan Mela” for all with comprehensive financial, credit & home loan offerings.
Prestige Estates Projects Limited : Company through its wholly owned subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks Limited has entered into Securities Subscription agreement and Share Holders agreement with WS Industries (India) Limited and WSI Falcon Infra Projects Private Limited (formerly known as WS Insulators Private Limited . for Which execution of Joint Venture agreement with W.S. Industries (India) Limited for development of IT/IT enabled services/parks in 6.53 acres of immovable property at No.108, Mount Poonamallee Road, Porur, Chennai – 600 116.
NTPC LTD : Board informed that cessful commissioning, first part capacity of 50 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I at Dayapar, Bhuj, Gujarat, under 450 MW Hybrid Project of NTPC REL, a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 04.11.2023
Vodafone Idea Limited : Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Manipura Digital Infrastructure OPCO Pte. Ltd. for transfer of Company’s entire shareholding in Firefly Networks Limited (‘FireFly’), subject to completion of closing conditions, for a consideration of Rs. 60.47 million. Upon transfer of its shareholding, FireFly would cease to be a Joint Venture of the Company.
Bharti Airtel Limited : Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Manipura Digital Infrastructure Opco Pte. Ltd. for transfer of Company’s entire stake in Firefly Networks Limited (‘Firefly’) for a consideration of Rs. 60.47 Mn. The said transfer is subject to completion of closing conditions.
NLC India Ltd : Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), a joint venture between NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, has reached a significant milestone in the construction of the Coal-based Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Ghatampur Tehsil, Uttar Pradesh. Unit-1 of this ambitious project has been successfully synchronized with the 765 KV grid at 04:23 AM on November 4, 2021.
TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED : M/s SG Acquisition Corporation, the wholly owned subsidiary of our Company, successfully executed an Asset Purchase Agreement with M/s Super Grip Corporation, USA (“SG”), marking an important acquisition. This transaction involved transfer of assets, liabilities, and business operations from M/s Super Grip Corporation, US, to M/s SG Acquisition, US, without subscribing to the shares in M/s Super Grip Corporation.
- November 06, 2023 09:05
Stocks that were in news post market hours
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited : ‘Joy e-bike,’ announced a remarkable achievement in its rapid expansion journey. In an unprecedented feat, the brand has successfully inaugurated 100+ exclusive distributor showrooms nationwide, in addition to 750+ touchpoints across India, all within an astonishing timespan of just six months
Indian Oil Corporation Limited : Company gets approval from NCLT’s Mumbai Bench for the acquisition of a 100% stake in Mercator Petroleum.
Infosys: The company and Spirit AeroSystems inaugurated their dedicated centre for aerospace engineering excellence in Richardson, Texas
Arvind Fashions Limited :Company signed definitive agreements with Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Limited (RBPCL) to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Arvind Beauty Brand Retail Limited (ABBRL) which runs its Sephora India business, in an all cash transaction. RBPCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
Shanthi Gears Limited : Company had a agreement with M/s. Shreeji Metazine LLP for purchase of Land and buildings at Sanand, Gujarat for expansion of Gear manufacturing and servicing activities is terminated.
Crest Ventures Limited : Company has made a further investment by acquiring an additional equity stake of 10.01% in Ramayana Realtors Private Limited (“Ramayana”), thereby making Ramayana its subsidiary Company. Consequently, the Company now holds 50.01% of the total paid-up Equity Share capital of Ramayana Realtors Private Limited
Indigo Paints Limited : Company has commenced work on establishing a new water based paint plant of 90,000 KLPA capacity and solvent based paint plant of 12,000 KLPA at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which are expected to be operational during FY 2025.
Elpro International Limited :Company has acquired equity shares of HDFC Bank Limited worth ₹ INR 5.01 Crores
Avenue Supermarts Limited : Company has received an order imposing penalty from Court Collector (Stamps), where Jaipur First Presiding Officer Penalty of Rs.259,620/- has been levied on the Company in addition to demand for payment of deficit stamp duty on the title document and interest
BGR Energy Systems Limited : Company has received communication from 3 of its bankers downgrading the accounts of the Company maintained with them as Non-Performing Asset. The downgrade was based on the RBI divergence remarks to these banks inter alia on the financial position of the Company. The Company was regular in servicing the interest and other charges due to these banks until 30/10/2023.
AXTEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Company pleasure to announce the expansion of their existing manufacturing facility that has been inaugurated today 3rd November, 2023.to enable the Company serve anticipated and potential higher demands for the company’s products, labour welfare and sustainability of our environment.
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated 03.11.2023 has informed that it has imposed a monetary penalty of 72 lakh on the Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of ‘Reserve Bank of India
INFOSYS LTD : Company and Spirit AeroSystems inaugurate Center for Aerospace Engineering Excellence in Richardson, Texas
Greaves Cotton Limited : The company sold its land located in Pune to Runal Developers LLP for a total consideration of Rs 284 crore.
VISHNU PRAKASH R PUNGLIA LIMITED : VPRPL-CIPEL AMBAJI JV, Joint Venture, in which Company is acting as lead partner, has received Letter of Award from Office of Dy. Chief Engineer Construction, Ajmer, Rajasthan for Construction of Railway Station Building, Facilities for Passenger/Pilgrim Stay (Yatri Niwas), Platforms, Underpasses p/f Shelters, Passenger Facilities, Circulating area and other misc. works at ambaji in connection with Taranga hill - Ambaji – Abu Road new line project. worth ₹ 174.68 crores
Best Agrolife Ltd : Company has invested in Kashmir Chemicals by way of capital account contribution and has been admitted as partner of the firm with 99% Ownership
- November 06, 2023 09:04
Stock market live updates: Here’s what Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research Kotak Securities, said on market trends
Last week, the benchmark indices saw a rise. Nifty closed 0.94% higher while Sensex went up by 581 points. Almost all major sector indices witnessed buying at lower levels, but the Realty index outperformed, rising over 10% this week. Technically, the index took support near 18850/63100 after a long correction and reversed. This week, following the reversal, the index has formed higher-lower lows on the daily and intraday charts, which is mainly positive. In our view, the current market structure indicates that the pullback rally may continue as long as the index is trading above 19150/63500. At higher levels, 19350-19450/64700-65000 would act as immediate resistance zones for the bulls.
For those who hold the positions for a long time, it is advisable to take partial profits between 19350-19400 levels. Buying is advisable between 19270 and 19230 levels.
For Bank Nifty traders, a 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 43200 trend could be the decisive level. Above that, Bank Nifty can rally till 43750 or 44000. The uptrend may continue further which may take the index to 44200. However, below 200 days SMA or 43200, it may retest 42800 levels.
- November 06, 2023 09:02
Stock market live updates: Here’s what Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said on market trends
The market exhibited a cautious tone at the outset, influenced by the uncertainty surrounding the US Fed’s policy meeting. However, as the week progressed, the apprehension dissipated, and market sentiments rebounded. This turnaround was partly attributed to a modest decline in oil prices, which raised optimism about a potential pause in Fed actions.
Furthermore, the market received a boost from stable domestic macroeconomic PMI and robust corporate earnings from domestic companies. These positive factors helped the market recover from its initial losses during the week.
Notably, the auto sector faced challenges despite positive auto sales figures, while the mid and small-cap sectors demonstrated noteworthy performance, driven by strong demand and strong economic outlook. Investors will closely scrutinize the economic data from the US, including the PMI and nonfarm payroll releases, to gain further insights into US economic performance.
The corporate earnings outlook for H1 has been favourable, and expectations for a positive H2 earnings outlook are high. A positive performance in H2 could lead to potential earnings upgrades. Next week, market is anticipating results from major PSU banks, auto, and metal sectors with an optimistic outlook.
- November 06, 2023 09:01
Here’s what Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Acuité Ratings & Research, said on PMI
The drop from the high level of PMI indices in Aug-Sep’23 were expected but the extent of the drop has surprised us. Given that we are in the middle of the festive season, the intensity of activity in the services sectors such as transportation and hospitality should have led to a better reading of Services PMI.
These readings may be an early indicator of a moderation in economic activity in the second half of the current fiscal due to lower agricultural output and weak rural demand. The PMI survey also reports a build-up of cost pressures particularly in the services sectors which may not allow core inflation to drop further from the current levels. We continue to stick to our original growth forecast of 6.0% for FY24.
- November 06, 2023 09:00
Stocks that will see action today (November 6, 2023)
SBI, Adani Ports, Ruby Mills, JM Finance, DB Realty, NTPC, Adani Energy Solutions, Bajaj Electricals, Barbeque, Bharat Forge, Divis Laboratories, Emami, Exide Industries, Nykaa, Gland Pharma, Heidelberg, HPCL, NHPC, Paras Defence, Sobha, SPARC, TVS Supply Chain and VA Tech Wabag are some of the stocks that will be in focus today. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 08:57
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global on Gujarat Fluorochemicals; Pricing pressure across businesses; Sell; Target: Rs2,200
GFL’s Q2 EBITDA was down 68% YoY at Rs1.6bn (-50% QoQ) on: i) sharp price decline in commodity grades of PTFE (Chinese dumping) along with continued destocking in higher-end grades, ii) subdued volumes and pricing impact on refrigerant gases on Chinese dumping and poor season in the domestic market and iii) pricing pressure on bulk chemicals. Management expects to fare better in H2 vs H1 in fluoropolymers, due to expected phasing-out of destocking, pickup in the demand in USA, and positive impact of exit of legacy players. Refrigerant gas volumes are expected to improve in H2; however, they may remain subdued compared with FY23. We expect FY24 to largely remain muted on volume/pricing pressure and FY25E/26E to see gradual recovery; we cut FY24E/25E/26E earnings by 26%/12%/13%; we maintain our SELL rating with revised TP of Rs2,200/share (25x Sep-25E EPS).
- November 06, 2023 08:56
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on Escorts
Escorts’ Q2 margin performance was below estimates (down by 118bps QoQ to 12.9%; Emkay: 13.5%), largely owing to operating de-leverage in Tractors. While near-term tractor industry prospects appear benign (given the high base), we remain positive on the medium-to-long term growth prospects, driven by planned product/network expansion and strong opportunity for vehicle exports (by leveraging co-parent Kubota’s global network) as well as component exports (as part of Kubota’s global supply-chain diversification). Our forward EPS estimates are unchanged (~22%/~37% revenue/EPS CAGR over FY23-26E driven partly by integration of Kubota entities from FY24E) and retain BUY with a revised TP of Rs3,430/share (vs. Rs3,020 earlier; rolled-over valuation to FY26E with unchanged 25x core PER + Rs220 cash/share.).
- November 06, 2023 08:55
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on Delhivery
Despite seasonality, Delhivery’s performance in surface express continues to remain robust. Regaining lost wallet share during Spoton’s integration along with yield improvement in the PTL business underpins management’s focus on improving profitability together with gaining market share. With a bulk of the network expansion investment for FY24 completed and pickup in demand imminent in Q3 (B2C monthly volume run rate up over 15% vs. Q2 average), H2 should see decent operating leverage for the company to turn EBITDA positive. Strong cash position (net cash of ~USD650mn) lends support to future expansion plans while keeping any aggressive competition at bay. We forecast a 24% revenue CAGR over FY23-26E and PAT turnaround in FY26E. We retain our BUY rating, with a TP of Rs 490, based on DCF methodology.
- November 06, 2023 08:54
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s recommended strategy
With the earnings outlook for Nifty and the broader MOFSL Universere maining healthy and valuations of several sectors being at a premium to their long-period averages (Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Mid-Caps and Small-Caps), we expect the sector rotation in Indian equities to continue. There are significant divergences in performance of large-caps vs. mid-/small-caps and across sectors. We believe that in the midst of volatility over the next couple of quarters, sector rotation could be a more important driver than the general market uptrend. Some of the sectors, which are still trading at reasonable valuations, include Banking, Auto, Healthcare and select large-cap IT stocks, in our view.
Top ideas Largecaps: ICICIBank,ITC,BajajFinance,L&T,HCLTech.,M&M,Titan,AvenueSupermarts,Ultratech Cement, M&M, BoB, and Zomato.
Midcaps and Smallcaps – Indian Hotels, Angel One, Lemon Tree Hotel, Ashok Leyland, Godrej Properties, MMFS, Metro Brands, Kajaria Ceramics, CreditAccess Grameen, and Craftsman Auto.
- November 06, 2023 08:52
Stock market live updates| Motilal Oswal on NOCIL: Uncertain outlook; lack of guidance on optimum utilization
(NOCIL, Mkt Cap USD0.4b, CMP INR215, TP INR205, 5% Downside, Downgrade to Neutral)
- NOCIL’s EBITDA/kg stood at INR34.3 in 2QFY24, down 34% YoY, in line with our estimate. However, sales volumes increased 9% YoY to 12.9tmt. Management believes that there could be some positive volume growth in FY24. Realization was up at INR273/kg, down 17% YoY.
- Management highlighted that aggressive dumping persisted in 2Q, driven by a lack of domestic demand in China and export markets where China typically supplies rubber chemicals. Aggressive pricing negatively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter, leading to lower realizations.
- Demand from the latex industry still remains subdued with the industry operating at 50% of peak levels observed in CY21 and part of CY22. There is high competition from Chinese players in this industry as well. Latex volumes, which typically accounted for 30% of NOCIL’s export volumes, have now decreased to 12-15%.
- November 06, 2023 08:51
Stock market live updates: South Korea’s KOSPI index rallies 4% after short-selling ban
- November 06, 2023 08:51
Stock market live updates: Oriana Power’s unit received order aggregating to 7.18 MWP.
- November 06, 2023 08:49
Stock market live updates: Macrotech Developers adds 7 land parcels in H1 to build Rs 14,300 cr worth housing projects
- November 06, 2023 08:48
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Aditya Birla Capital
Aditya Birla Capital: Healthy AUM growth sustained; NIM compression in NBFC/HFC
(ABCAP IN, Mkt Cap USD5.4b, CMP INR173, TP INR220, 27% Upside, Buy)
- 2QFY24 consolidated revenue grew 22% YoY to INR88.4b and consolidated PAT (post minority) grew 44% YoY to ~INR7.1b.
- ABCL had raised equity capital of ~INR30b in Jun’23. The company further shared that it has infused equity capital of ~INR7.5b in the NBFC.
- It added ~ 72 branches in 2QFY24, taking the total branch count to 1,403. The management has exhibited great agility and a majority of its FY24 targets have already been achieved. We estimate further improvement in operating metrics in 2HFY24.
- November 06, 2023 08:45
Stock market live updates: Listing of KK Shah Hospitals on BSE-SME
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from November 06, 2023, the equity shares of KK Shah Hospitals Ltd (Scrip Code: 544013) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘MT’‘ Group Securities. For further details please refer to the notice no 20231103- dated November 03, 2023,” BSE said.
- November 06, 2023 08:44
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Bank of Baroda
- Bank of Baroda (BOB) reported a mixed quarter as PPoP grew 33% YoY (13% beat) aided by higher other income (49% beat) though margins declined 20bp QoQ to 3.07%.
- Business growth was healthy, with loan growth of 19% YoY (4% QoQ) and deposits growth of 15% YoY (4% QoQ). Loan growth was led by healthy growth in retail segments. CASA ratio moderated 45bp QoQ to 39.9%.
- Asset quality improved despite high slippages at INR47.5b (led by aviation account). GNPA/NNPA ratios yet improved to 3.32%/0.76%, while PCR moderated 88bp QoQ. SMA 1/2 was under control at 22bp of loans.
- Due to the restrictions imposed by RBI on BOB World, the bank was not able to provide certain services to new customers but multiple channels were available to them to do their transactions and therefore the impact was minimized. Deposits in all the segments and overall business remained healthy. The bank has taken significant actions in terms of compliance and expects the Ban to be lifted in the near term.
- We maintain our earnings estimates and expect FY25E RoA/RoE of 1.2%/16.8%. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.
- November 06, 2023 08:43
Stock market live updates: Protean eGov Technologies IPO opens today
Protean eGov Technologies (formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure), IPO to raise about Rs 490 crore. The issue opens on Monday and closes on Nov 8.
The price band is Rs 752 - 792 per share.
The IPO consists only offer for sale by existing investors. The company will not receive any funds from the issue.
A few financial investors such as 360 One Special Opportunities Fund (formerly known as IIFL Special Opportunities Fund), NSE Investments, HDFC Bank, AXIS Bank, Deutsche Bank AG and Union Bank of India are participating in the OFS and partially offloading their stake in the company.
PeTL is professionally managed and thus doesn’t have any identifiable promoters. Public shareholders will continue to hold 100 per cent stake in the company. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 08:41
Stock market live updates: Greaves Cotton Executes pact with Runal Developers to sell its Pune land for Rs 284 cr
- November 06, 2023 08:41
Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 06-Nov-2023:
GNFC
- November 06, 2023 08:40
Stock market live updates: Choice International’s take on Gabriel India
In Q2FY24, Gabriel India delivered slightly below expected performance. Revenue came at Rs. 8.64bn grew by 7.7% YoY/ 7.3% QoQ (vs CEBPL est. of Rs.8.9bn) led by lower aftermarket sales. Gross margin expanded by 173bps YoY to 24.7%, however compressed by 49bps QoQ due to commodity indexation. EBIDTA during the quarter increased by 24.8% YoY to Rs. 738mn and margin for the quarter jumped by 117bps YoY to 8.54%. PAT increased by 28.4% YoY to Rs.470mn. On Sunroof, the company has received some RFQs, and the current capacity is expected to reach 50-60% of the first-line by FY25. Additional capacity can be added within 3-4 weeks. Supply to KIA will start in January 2025, with the first line dedicated to Hyundai starting from Jan-24.
Outlook & Valuation: We continue to maintain our positive view on the stock due to: 1) the key beneficiary of demand recovery in the 2W segment; 2) foray into high growth and power terrain technology agnostic product like sunroof system; 3) scaling up the technological capabilities; 4) steady revenue visibility in the aftermarket (export leading the show); 5) increasing share of business in PV segment; and 6) winning new orders from E-2W OEM and expanding capacity. We introduce FY26 to factor in the full impact of the Sunroof business. We maintain OUTPERFORM rating on GIL with a TP of Rs.404, based on 22x on FY26E EPS.
- November 06, 2023 08:39
Stock market live updates: Reliance Retail will acquire Arvind Beauty Brands Retail, a subsidiary of Arvind Fashions that runs the Sephora India business, in a Rs 99 crore all cash deal.
Arvind Fashions intends to utilise the proceeds to invest in growth of its brands portfolio and repayment of debt.
- November 06, 2023 08:37
Stock market live updates: Block Deals/Bulk Deals
ISMT: Kirloskar Industries bought 1.45 crore shares (4.81%) and Asscher Enterprises sold 1.45 crore shares (4.81%) at Rs 80 apiece.
Computer Age Management Services: NJ Advisory Services bought 2.74 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 2,300.24 apiece.
- November 06, 2023 08:36
BSE SME listing: Vrundavan Plantation Ltd
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from November 06, 2023, the equity shares of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd (Scrip Code: 544011) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘MT’‘ Group Securities. For further details please refer to the notice no 20231103 dated November 03, 2023,” BSE said in a note.
- November 06, 2023 08:35
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Vedanta
Healthy operational performance; focusing on debt reduction
(VEDL IN, Mkt Cap USD10.4b, CMP INR233, TP INR220, 5% Downside, Neutral)
In 2QFY24, VEDL received a one-time revenue and EBITDA gain of INR47.6b related to the award of the final partial arbitration that VEDL has won in relation to a contract for Rajasthan Block. For a like-to-like comparison, we have adjusted 2QFY24 financials by excluding this one-time gain.
- November 06, 2023 08:34
Stock market live updates: Motial Oswal’s take on InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
Profitability continues despite seasonality
(INDIGO IN, Mkt Cap USD11.6b, CMP INR2509, TP INR2800, 12% Upside, Neutral)
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) posted a PAT of INR1.9b (v/s our estimated net loss of INR9.6b) in 2QFY24 driven by lower-than-expected fuel costs and supplementary rentals. Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) were at 29.4b. Passenger load factor (PLF) was at 83.3% with available seat kilometers (ASK) of 35.3b (est. of 34.3b) and yield of INR4.4 (v/s est. of INR4.3) in 2QFY24.
- November 06, 2023 08:32
Stocks in news: Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for ZITUVIMETTM to treat patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
- November 06, 2023 08:30
Stock market live updates: Indian Energy Exchange, India’s premier energy exchange, achieved 9260 MU total electricity volume in October 2023, registering an increase of 21% on YoY basis.
IEX achieved 9,483 MU overall volume, including 2.17 Lac Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) (equivalent to 217 MU) and 5,814 Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) (equivalent to 5.8 MU). The
overall volume traded during October increased 18% on YoY basis.
According to data published by GRID-INDIA, in October ‘23, the country’s energy consumption reached 139 billion units, marking a substantial 22% year-on-year increase due to a surge in electricity demand owing to increase in electricity consumption, below-average rainfall in October, and a lower base from the same month last year. This upsurge in power demand prompted DISCOMs to actively purchase power on the exchange to meet the increased demand, thereby leading to a significant increase in trade volumes on IEX.
- November 06, 2023 08:29
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal Financial’s take on SBI after Q2 results
State Bank of India: Another strong quarter; well positioned to sustain the growth momentum
Asset quality ratios at multi decadal best; SMA book declines to 12bp
- SBIN reported a steady quarter as net profit at INR143.3b beat our estimate, aided by lower provisions even as bank made higher provisioning towards wage revisions.
- NII grew 12.3% YoY/1.5% QoQ (3% beat), while domestic NIMs declined 4bp QoQ to 3.43%. Total revenues grew 14% YoY.
- Slippages declined to INR41b after a seasonal bump in 1Q, along with healthy recoveries/write-offs. As a result, GNPA/NNPA ratios declined to 2.55%/0.64%. RSA pool declined to INR209b (60bp of advances).
- We broadly maintain our estimates as higher wage provisioning gets offset by controlled credit costs. We estimate FY25E RoA/RoE of 1.1%/18.3%. Reiterate BUY rating with an unchanged TP of INR700 (based on 1.1x FY25E ABV + INR202 from subs).
- November 06, 2023 08:25
Stock market live updates: Gift Nifty indicates 150 pts gap-up opening for Nifty50
Thanks to positive global cues, the domestic markets are likely to begin the week on a strong note. Gift Nifty at 19,454 indicates a strong gap-up opening of 150 points for Nifty future. Analysts expect the momentum to continue till Diwali. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 08:11
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global maintains Hold rating on Gujarat Gas after Q2 results
Emkay Global’s taken on Gujarat Gas:
Gujarat Gas (GGL) posted a margin-driven earnings beat in Q2FY24, while volume was flattish QoQ at 9.3mmscmd (a 4% miss) on range-bound Morbi volume. EBITDA/scm rose 25% QoQ to Rs5.8 — a 30% beat on 3% higher realizations. EBITDA/PAT was 25/38% above our estimate at Rs5/3bn. Mgmt. indicated that current Morbi volume stands at ~4mmscmd, and should remain range-bound for coming few months, though eventual outlook depends on gas vs propane economics. Mgmt. maintains EBITDA/scm at Rs4.5-5.5, while LT volume CAGR target is ~10% with Rs10-12bnpa capex in FY24/25. We cut FY24E/25E EPS by 12%/11%, to factor-in the ~4% volume/~6% unit margin cut for both years, based on current run-rate/scenario. We retain HOLD on GGL and roll over to Sep-25E, thus revising down our TP by 8% to Rs440/sh.
- November 06, 2023 08:06
Stock market live updates: SBI announced a healthy performance with in-line PAT that grew 8% YoY/fell 15% QoQ.
NIM declined 4bp QoQ while loan growth was better-than-expected at 3% QoQ/12% YoY leading to NII growth of 1.5% QoQ, marginally above our estimate. Opex was higher-than-expected, up 20% QoQ as the bank provided INR34bn on assumption of a wage hike of 14% versus 10% earlier. Reversal of standard provisions and higher trading gains partly offset higher opex, said Nuvama Research
- November 06, 2023 08:06
Stock market live updates: DRI conducts search operation at Havells India corporate office
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has conducted a search operation at the headquarters of Havells India.
“The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted a search at the Corporate office of the Company viz. Havells India Limited in Noida, which concluded this morning on 4th November 2023 at around 2:20am,” Havells India said in a regulatory filing.
The search was conducted over “alleged mis-classification in import of Heating Element,” the company said.
According to the company its impact on financial, operation, or other activities on the company cannot be quantified at this point in time. However, “in the preliminary assessment, we understand that it will not have any material impact on financial operations or other activities of the company,” the regulatory note said.
- November 06, 2023 08:03
Global markets live updates: South Korea will prohibit stock short-selling from Monday until June 2024 to allow regulators to “actively” improve rules and systems.
Some ruling party lawmakers have urged the government to temporarily end stock short-selling in response to demands by retail investors who have staged protests against the practice. The regulator’s announcement comes ahead of general legislative elections to select National Assembly members in next April.
Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said such continued regulatory interference is likely to hinder Korea’s transition from an Emerging Market to a Developed Market in MSCI Index, even in the August 2024 review. If Korea advances to DM status, India’s weightage in EM will increase substantially. However, it’s clear that the government, especially ahead of elections, can introduce more populist regulations, making it unlikely for MSCI to consider an upgrade in the near term, he added.
- November 06, 2023 08:03
Stock market live updates: Russia to continue voluntary cut of oil and oil product exports until year end
Russia will continue the additional voluntary supply cut of 3 lakh barrels per day from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December as previously announced, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. Russia has agreed to undertake two separate reductions in oil supply: in April it decided to cut crude output by 5 lakh barrels per day (bpd) until 2024-end, while in August it said it would reduce exports by 3 lakh bpd until the end of this year.
“The additional voluntary cut is intended to strengthen the measures taken by OPEC+ countries to maintain the stability and balance of oil markets,” Novak said. According to him, Russia will consider next month whether to deepen its voluntary export cuts or increase production.
- November 06, 2023 08:02
Crude oil market: Saudi Arabia will continue with its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of December.
According to the authorities, the cut would be reviewed next month to consider extending it, deepening it, or increasing production.
- November 06, 2023 08:00
Global markets: UAE’s gold jewellery demand slumps 15 pc amid global downturn
In a glittering world dimmed by high gold prices, the UAE’s gold jewellery demand plummeted by 15 per cent to 9 tonnes in the September quarter, reflecting a global slowdown.
This decline, attributed to the exceptional sales of the previous year, is part of a broader trend with Egypt experiencing a 27 per cent drop, while India stood out with a 7 per cent increase. Globally, gold jewellery consumption fell by 2 per cent, as soaring gold prices reached record highs in certain markets due to currency fluctuations.
Across the Middle East, the overall demand decreased by 12 per cent to just under 43 tonnes.
Egypt experienced the sharpest decline of 27 per cent due to the devaluation of the local currency. Other markets also witnessed declines: the US (4 per cent), Europe (3 per cent), Thailand (2 per cent), Vietnam (14 per cent) and Indonesia (20 per cent).
In contrast, India saw a rise in demand by 7 per cent for gold jewellery, presenting a positive trend in the midst of the overall decrease.
- November 06, 2023 07:59
Stock market live updates: Emkay’s take on Titan Company’s Q2 FY24 results
Titan’s Q2 EBITDA was 10-11% higher than expected, due to margin coming in 140bps better, despite high competition. Given this strong margin, Titan is likely to deliver at the top-end of its targeted 12-13% EBIT band in the Jewellery business, warranting a 6-7% increase in FY24-26E EBITDA and 10% growth in standalone TP multiple to 59x. Caratlane has been delivering about 50% topline CAGR and seeing gradual margin increase; further stake consolidation affirms another 3% rise in the multiple to 61x and overall TP upgrade of 18%. We value Caratlane at Rs 20,500 crore vs. the Rs 17,000 crore valuation paid by TTAN. As for the lab-grown threat, TTAN attributed only the fall in solitaire prices (vs. the entire studded pack) to demand-supply mismatch; it expects lower impact with investment focus of Indian consumers vs. global trend. We stay confident about market-share gains, on TTAN’s cross-functional strengths and incremental growth potential from International and Taneira. Despite the 18% upturn in TP, we maintain HOLD, with TP of Rs 3,670/sh and suggest to buy on dips.
- November 06, 2023 07:56
IPO alerts: Protean eGov Technologies issue opens today at Rs 752-792. The company raised Rs 143.53 crore from anchor investors.
- November 06, 2023 07:56
IPO news: Shares of Cello World will be listed at the bourses at an issue price of ₹648.
The company came out with an IPO for ₹1,900 crore that saw a strong response from all category of investors, especially QIBs, as the offer was subscribed 38.90 times. Meanwhile, gray market indicates a strong premium of ₹160 a share. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:54
Stock market live updates: Q2FY24 Important Result Calendar
06 November 2023 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Bharat Forge Limited
• Divi’S Laboratories Limited
• Exide Industries Limited
• Hindustan Petro Corp Limited
• Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd
Cash Segment
• Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
• AIA Engineering Ltd.
• Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
• Borosil Renewables Ltd.
• Dalmia Bharat Sugar Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
• FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
• Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
• Gland Pharma Ltd.
• Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
• Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
• Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
• HLE Glascoat Ltd.
• Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
• Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
• K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
• Linde India Ltd.
• Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
• Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
• Quess Corp Ltd.
• Radico Khaitan Ltd.
• Redington Ltd.
• Sobha Ltd.
• Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
• Varun Beverages Ltd.
• V-Mart Retail Ltd.
• Zydus Wellness Ltd.
07 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Alkem Laboratories Limited
• Apollo Tyres Limited
• Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
• Cummins India Limited
• Deepak Nitrite Limited
• IRCTC Limited
• Info Edge Limited
• Power Grid Corp Of India
• Shree Cement Limited
• Trent Limited
• Zydus Lifesciences Limited
Cash Segment
• Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
• Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
• Avanti Feeds Ltd.
• Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
• CRISIL Ltd.
• Devyani International Ltd.
• Ester Industries Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert & Chem
• JB Chemicals & Pharma Ltd.
• Jyothy Labs Ltd.
• Krishna Institute of Med Sci Ltd
• Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
• Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
• Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.
• Rain Industries Ltd.
• UNO Minda Ltd.
• Varroc Engineering Ltd.
• Vinati Organics Ltd.
08 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Bata India Limited
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
• GNFC Limited
• Lupin Limited
• MCX Limited
• Pi Industries Limited
• Pidilite Industries Limited
• Power Finance Corporation
• Tata Power Company Limited
• United Spirits Limited
Cash Segment
• Balaji Amines Ltd.
• Birla Corporation Ltd.
• Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
• Century Plyboards Ltd.
• CESC Ltd.
• Computer Age Mgmt Serv
• Cosmo First Ltd.
• E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.
• Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
• Elgi Equipments Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• EPL Ltd.
• Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
• FDC Ltd.
• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
• Godrej Industries Ltd.
• Grindwell Norton Ltd.
• Gujarat Alkalies & Chem Ltd.
• Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
• HEG Ltd.
• Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
• Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
• KIOCL Ltd.
• Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
• Medplus Health Services Ltd.
• MOIL Ltd.
• Nesco Ltd.
• Oil India Ltd.
• Patanjali Foods Ltd.
• POWERGRID InVIT
• Raymond Ltd.
• Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
• Sanofi India Ltd.
• Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
• SKF India Ltd.
• Tata Investment Corporation
• TeamLease Services Ltd.
• The New India Assurance Co
• The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
• The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.
• Welspun Corp Ltd.
09 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Abb India Limited
• Abbott India Limited
• Adani Ports And SEZ Ltd
• Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
• Ashok Leyland Limited
• Aurobindo Pharma Limited
• Bosch Limited
• Granules India Limited
• Muthoot Finance Limited
• National Aluminium Co Limited
• Page Industries Limited
• Piramal Enterprises Limited
• Samvardhana Motherson Int
• The Ramco Cements Limited
• Zee Entertainment Ltd
Cash Segment
• Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.
• BASF India Ltd.
• Campus Activewear Ltd.
• Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
• Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.
• eClerx Services Ltd.
• Engineers India Ltd.
• Finolex Cables Ltd.
• Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
• General Insurance Corp of India
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
• Global Health Ltd.
• GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
• GR Infraprojects Ltd.
• Graphite India Ltd.
• Ircon International Ltd.
• ITI Ltd.
• KRBL Ltd.
• Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
• NBCC (India) Ltd.
• NCC Ltd.
• Orient Cement Ltd.
• Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
• Rashtriya Chem & Fert Ltd.
• SJVN Ltd.
• Star Cement Ltd.
• Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Torrent Power Ltd.
10 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Limited
• Coal India Limited
• Eicher Motors Limited
• Glenmark Pharma Limited
• Hindalco Industries Limited
• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
• Hindustan Copper Limited
• Ipca Laboratories Limited
• Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
• Oil & Natural Gas Corp Limited
• Steel Authority Of India Limited
• Sun Tv Network Limited
• Tata Chemicals Limited
Cash Segment
• 3M India Ltd.
• Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
• Bombay Burmah Trading Corp
• Esab India Ltd.
• Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
• Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
• HUDCO Ltd.
• Life Insurance Corp of India
• Shriram Properties Ltd.
• Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd.
• Swan Energy Ltd.
• Timken India Ltd.
13 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Industries Limited
• Manappuram Fin Limited
14 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Nmdc Limited
Cash Segment
• Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
• KNR Constructions Ltd.
• Natco Pharma Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
- November 06, 2023 07:52
Stocks in news: Inox Wind and NTPC
Inox Wind’s customer, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL), announced the successful commissioning of 50 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat.
• Inox Wind has supplied and installed the WTGs, and its subsidiary Inox Green will provide comprehensive O&M services for the lifetime of the project
• This is the first project of NTPC REL and the first capacity in India declared commercial under new Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) and General Network Access (GNA) Regime.
- November 06, 2023 07:51
Stock market live updates: Q2FY24 Earnings call list as on 06 November 2023
9:00 AM Metropolis
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycyksje6
10:00 AM Affle India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yxfpxnum
10:30 AM Navkar Corporation
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdhscnhz
11:00 AM CG Consumer
(Press Release )
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3kumfffy
11:00 AM JM Financial
Dial: +91 22 6280 1377
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3v75bwx8
11:00 AM Indigo Paint
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y6nfywu7
11:00 AM Data Patterns India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdzkc7n2
11:30 AM Sudarshan Chem
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/23muukee
12:00 PM MSTC
No Contact Available
12:00 PM Gati
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/26r6dsmp
12:00 PM S H Kelkar
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/38tv6fyj
12:00 PM AGS Transact Techno
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/exy7kk9a
12:00 PM Oriental Carbon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yu5x83dm
12:00 PM Godawari Power
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc4eajbb
12:00 PM Thermax
Dial: 91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/354jv3zj
2:00 PM Shakti Pumps
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdh5t547
2:00 PM Divis Labs
Dial: +91 22 6280 1526
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/43hjbe7c
2:30 PM Varun Beverages
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/29cux8cy
2:30 PM IKIO Lighting
Dial: +91 22 62801256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3h2cnpwz
3:00 PM EIH
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y3u8pekp
3:00 PM Krsnaa Diagnost
Dial: +91 22 6280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yckwvaz7
3:00 PM Satia Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1535
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3593jsnf
3:00 PM Bharat Forge
Dial: 022 6280 1333
3:30 PM CL Educate
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/39eshmcw
3:30 PM Usha Martin
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3y53x4b9
*3:30 PM Godrej Agrovet *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1224
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5bjbnj8w
4:00 PM CARE Ratings
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4yntn6t7
4:00 PM Poly Medicure
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ffusk78
4:00 PM Kirloskar Ferro
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
4:00 PM Aarti Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/52f38cxf
4:00 PM Bajaj Electric
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mryrjhm3
4:00 PM Wall Street Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1163
4:00 PM Cigniti Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ynka8e65
(Hosted by Adfactors)
4:00 PM JK Lakshmi Cem
Dial: 02262801143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bddjdkku
4:30 PM FSN E-Commerce
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yscxct5s
4:30 PM Shree Pushkar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1106
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n7t6nkc
4:30 PM AIA Engineering
Dial: +91 22 6280 1282
4:30 PM Bank of India
Dial: +91 22 6480 0114
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ymy7fwb
5:00 PM Bodal Chemicals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1106
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5t47nctm
5:00 PM Emami
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdh4c54t
5:00 PM Camlin Fine
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/hbubzkn3
5:00 PM India Glycols
Dial: +91 44 4770 0309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p8subh6
*6:00 PM Barbeque Nation *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/jksbbdcb
6:30 PM Gland Pharma
Dial: +91 22 6280 1516
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3sktc3v6
- November 06, 2023 07:49
Global scan: Economic Calendar - 06.11.2023
U.S. Daylight Saving Time Shift (Market Opening Time: 20.00 pm)
09:40 Japan BOJ Gov Ueda Speaks
15:00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 46.1 vs Previous: 45.0)
- November 06, 2023 07:48
Stock market live updates: Major US listed stocks that will announce their results on November 06
- Ryanair Holdings plc (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
- BioNTech SE (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- Brookfield Asset Management (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- Realty Income Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
- Coterra Energy Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Consumer Staples)
- Celanese Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Chemical)
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- November 06, 2023 07:46
Stock market live updates: CLSA upgrades Titan rating from O-PF to BUY; and adjusts FY24-26 earnings from -2% to 17% and price target from Rs 3,540 to Rs 3,948.
- November 06, 2023 07:39
businessline analysis: ESAF SFB IPO: Should you subscribe?
With two more days of subscription left, valuation at around 1.5x FY23 price to book is the key attraction in ESAF SFB’s public offering. In terms of business or value proposition, the bank, however, doesn’t offer anything significantly different from other listed SFBs or those waiting to list in the near term. That said, if investors who missed the listing bonanza at Utkarsh are tempted to consider ESAF merely for its pricing, they should note that the former was more finely priced at 1x price to book, leaving all the upside on the table. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:23
Stock market live updates| Sensex, Nifty F&O: Indices face key barriers amidst recovery efforts
The November Nifty futures climbed 0.9 per cent last week as it closed at 19,304 on Friday. At the same time, the cumulative Open Interest (OI) of Nifty futures on the NSE rose – it was recorded at 124.6 lakh contracts on November 3 versus 116.6 lakh contracts on October 27. A simultaneous increase in price and OI denotes long build-up.
The option chain shows that the Put Call Ratio (PCR) of the nearest weekly and monthly contracts stood at 0.8 and 1.2 respectively. The ratio did not change much when compared with last week’s value. Therefore, option traders are bearish this week and they expect the index to recover in the subsequent weeks. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:21
businessline analysis| Cooling commodities boost India Inc Q2
For the 787 companies that had reported second quarter results till last Thursday, revenue growth was flat at 0.3 per cent y-o-y (excluding BFSI), with high PAT growth (55 per cent y-o-y). Higher margins delivered robust PAT growth. The first quarter had showed the first signs of commodity cool-off, which delivered fully this quarter.
However, weak volume growth was evident from margins. EBITDA margin grew 432 bps y-o-y in Q2 considerably trailing gross margin expansion of 635 bps. Without volume expansion, normal inflation in overheads has impacted. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:18
Stock market live updates: Oil edges higher after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirm supply cuts
Oil edged higher in Asia after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed they will stick with oil supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels a day through year-end, per a Bloomberg report.
Global benchmark Brent crude traded above $85 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $81. The announcement by the OPEC+ heavyweights on Sunday comes after the fading Israel-Hamas war premium and concerns over weaker global demand pushed oil prices down by more than 6% last week, per the report. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:15
Stock market live updates| Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Upside to be capped
Equity markets witnessed a strong bounce last week. A sharp fall in the US Treasury yields aided the rise in the global stock markets, especially in the US. The Dow Jones Industrial Average in the US surged 5 per cent last week and recovered the loss made in the previous two weeks. The Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, were up about a per cent each. Nifty Bank Index rose 1.25 per cent. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:07
Stock market live updates: Asia stocks gain on bullish tailwind from US rally
Shares in Asia advanced following Friday’s rally in US stocks and bonds as investors gave further credence to the idea interest rates are near the cycle peak, per a Bloomberg report.
Equities rose in Australia, Japan and South Korea, while share futures for Hong Kong also gained ground. The S&P 500 enjoyed its best week this year, gaining 5.9%. US futures were little changed Monday, the report said.
South Korean stocks traded over 2% higher following news Sunday that the country would ban short-selling. The restriction took effect Monday and will last until the end of June next year, the country’s Financial Services Commission said.
Investors brought forward their forecasts for Federal Reserve rate reductions next year, according to swaps pricing, and have now fully priced in a cut by June. The heightened predictions for rate cuts were partly driven by a weaker expected jobs report Friday and a small increase in US unemployment, the report added.
