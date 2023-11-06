November 06, 2023 09:07

Adani Energy Solutions Limited : Gujarat Public Works Contract Disputes Arbitration Tribunal, Ahmedabad held that the claim filed by the Company against the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), is not payable to the Company. The Company is reviewing the contents of the said Order and shall decide the next steps as per legal options available to it

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd : Company announced its latest signing – Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Yadagirigutta, Telangana. The property is expected to open by FY26 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited : Company successfully commences commercial production of World’s First Green Soda Ash .The project aligns with AM International’s ESG Initiatives

RMC Switchgears Limited : Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has awarded the contract for “Development of Distribution Infrastructure at Jalna Circle under Aurangabad Zone of MSEDCL, Maharashtra under the Reforms-Based and Results-linked, Revamped Distribution sector Scheme for Loss Reduction works” to RMC Switchgears Limited JV by M/s. Continental Petroleums Limited. The contract, valued at Rs. 12,225 Lakh incuding GST, involves comprehensive work including supply of plant, installation, and civil works, to facilitate loss reduction through infrastructure development within the Jalna Circle.

Primo Chemicals Limited : Company has decided to withdraw the Scheme of Arrangement filed with the BSE Limited on October 19, 2021 for obtaining No Objection under Regulation 37 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 between Primo Chemicals Limited (formerly Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited ) and Prayag Chemicals Private Limited and V.S. Polymers Private Limited and their respective shareholders

Electronics Mart India Limited : Company has commenced the commercial operation of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on 03rd November 2023 at D. No. 12-102, Sy. No. 1053, Block No. 12, Huzurnagar Road, Kodad Municipality, Kodad Mandal, Suryapet District, Telangana - 508206

Atal Realtech Ltd : Board has fixed the ‘Record Date’ as ‘Thursday, November 16, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division /split of each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up.

Havells India Limited : Company informed that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted a search at the Corporate office of the Company viz. Havells India Limited in Noida, which concluded this morning on 4th November, 2023 at around 2:20 am.

Cantabil Retail India Limited : company has crossed milestone of 500 Retail Brand Outlets today on 4th November 2023 with the grand opening of its latest showroom at Shri Ram Janam Bhumi Ayodhya.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd : Company informed that Increase/Enhancement in the “Cane Crushing Capacity” from 23750 TCD to 26200 TCD of the Company and improvement in energy efficiency, we would like to inform you that aforesaid Increase/Enhancement in the “Cane Crushing Capacity” along with energy efficiency has been successfully commissioned.

IFGL Refractories Ltd : Company’s step-down subsidiary, Hofmann Ceramic CZ sro in Czech Republic (hereon ‘Czech subsidiary’) will be closed and relocated to premises of Company’s step-down subsidiary, Hofmann Ceramic GmbH in Germany (hereon ‘German subsidiary’).

Ganesha Ecosphere Limited : GANESHA ECOPET PRIVATE LIMITED, a wholly owned subsidiary (“WOS”) is being increased further by setting up another production line of rPET Chips with capacity of 12,000 tons per annum (TPA) at its plant situated at Warangal, Telangana with ₹ 50 Crores