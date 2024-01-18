Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 January 2024
ALL UPDATES
- January 18, 2024 09:14
Stock Market Live Today: Morning Market Inputs by Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
Heavy selling was seen in benchmark indices, resulting in Nifty closing down by 454 points and Sensex down by 1614 points. Although all major sectoral indices traded in the red, Bank Nifty and Financial indices declined sharply, falling over 4 per cent. Technically, the market saw an intraday recovery after a gap-down opening, but it fell sharply again due to continuous selling pressure at higher levels. Negative reversals on daily charts and bearish formations on intraday charts indicate weak sentiment likely to continue.
In our view, the current market structure is weak but oversold. The crucial support level is at 21440/71100. If the markets are strong, they will not close below the same. On an intraday basis, they may fall to 21400/21380 levels, which could be an entry point for intraday traders with a stop loss at 21300 levels. If the market manages to sustain above 21440, it would be a double bottom formation, and it could bounce back sharply. On the higher side, 21700 and 21800 could pose major hurdles. The strategy should be to buy select stocks below 21500 levels with a medium-term view.
The Bank Nifty’s medium trend has turned down below the level of 46900, which could act as a major resistance for it. The supports are at 45400 and 45200 levels. Buying is advisable in select private and public banks with a short-term view between the same.
- January 18, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live Today: Equity Outlook for by Vinay Paharia,CIO,PGIM India Mutual Fund.
The Indian equity market continues to outshine many global peers on the back of strong domestic inflows, encouraging economic data, strong corporate earnings growth and stable government policy. US rate cuts, weakening USD, falling oil and other commodity prices bode well for the Indian economy and earnings growth of domestic oriented corporates, though global growth slowdown may adversely impact the earnings of export-oriented corporates in the near-term. Premium valuation in the Mid and Small Cap segments of the market, any adverse union election results and rising geo-political issues are the key near-term risks to the Indian equity markets. Post the sharp runup in markets, we are cautious on the near-term return potential of the equity markets, while remaining optimistic for the medium- to long-term. Mid Caps and Small Caps in general have become more expensive after the recent runup. Many weak (low growth + low quality) Mid Caps and Small Caps are in bubble zone and caution is advised. Strong (high growth + high quality) Mid Caps and Small Caps may still present opportunity for long-term investors. On a relative top-down basis, we are finding better upside in Large Cap stocks versus Mid Cap and Small Cap stocks and see lesser earnings volatility for domestic consumption-oriented versus export-oriented sectors.
- January 18, 2024 08:57
Stock Market Live Today: RPSG Ventures gets board approval to raise ₹284 cr on private placement basis
RPSG Ventures on Wednesday said its board has approved the company’s plan to raise around ₹284 crore from promoter and promoter group companies by issuing around 35.75 lakh shares on a private placement basis.
- January 18, 2024 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Samvardhana Motherson: Company Unit Enters Strategic Agreements with BIEL for Investment in MECPL and Technical Support
- January 18, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: ICICI Pru: APE At ₹1,907 Cr Vs Poll Of ₹2,395 Cr, VNB margin at 22.9% vs poll of 28.6%
- January 18, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: NHPC: Government to sell 3.5% stake in NHPC at ₹66/share via offer for sale (OFS) on January 18 & 19, 2024
- January 18, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Alok Industries: Net loss at Rs 229.2 crore versus loss of Rs 249.83 crore. Revenue fell by 27 percent to Rs 1,253 crore in Q3FY24 YoY
- January 18, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Happiest Minds: Q3 cons PAT at Rs.59.6 cr vs Rs.58.4 cr, up 2.1% QoQ
- January 18, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Shakti Pumps: Board meet today to consider Fund Raising Via Preferential Issue or QIP, etc
- January 18, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Cantabil: Board meet today to consider Fund Raising via Preferential Issue
- January 18, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Anant Raj: Board meet today to consider and approve issue price for QIP
- January 18, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: NMDC: Sources Say Indian Govt rejects proposal for iron ore exports to China
- January 18, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Speciality Restaurants: Q3 cons PAT at Rs.13.8 cr vs Rs.15.4 cr, down 10.1% YoY
- January 18, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Indiabulls Housing: Company approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via equity issue
- January 18, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Nazara Technologies: Company to raise funds up to ₹250 crore by issuance of 28.66 lakh equity shares at ₹872.15/share
- January 18, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: LTIM: EBIT at Rs 1,385.9 cr Vs poll of Rs 1,418 cr, Revenues at Rs 9017 versus poll of Rs 9020 cr
- January 18, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Minda Corp: Company sells 15.7% stake (1.91 crore equity) in Pricol at ₹343.60/Share
- January 18, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Samvardhana Motherson:*SMISL enters into an agreement with BIEL Crystal, Singapore
- January 18, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus Life: Company received USFDA approval for PIMAVANSERIN capsules
- January 18, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Jindal Saw: Nippon India MF bought 10 Lakh Shares, BNP Paribas bought 4 Lakh Shares in large trade
- January 18, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Sun Pharma: Company to acquire remaining outstanding shares of Taro for ₹2,891 crore
- January 18, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy has announced setting up a pumped storage project with a generation capacity of 1,500 MW, at a cost of ₹9,000 crore in Telangana
- January 18, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Persistent: Board may consider a proposal of sub-division/split of the existing equity shares
- January 18, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Sobha: Company’s Board to consider fund raising via right issue
- January 18, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Welspun Corp: Company wins order worth of Rs 3000 crore
- January 18, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: M&M: Mahindra Aerostructures expands partnership with Airbus
- January 18, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Zaggle: Company signs contract worth Rs 200 crore with Torrent Gas
- January 18, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: BEL: Company received additional orders worth Rs 1034.31 crore
- January 18, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Ent: Adani Group in accord with Maharashtra for ₹50,000 crore investment to set up 1 GW Hyperscale Data Infrastructure
- January 18, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Intellect Design: Company to set-up a unit (branch office) in GIFT City SEZ
- January 18, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Ajmera Realty: Keystone Realtors to acquire 50% stake in Ajmera Realty unit Ajmera Luxe Realty
- January 18, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: InfoBeans Technologies: Company has partnered with Agenio Gmbh, to enhance delivery efficiency and strengthen capabilities in the ServiceNow ecosystem
- January 18, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Balaji Amines: Company has obtained BIS Certification for “Morpholine” from the Bureau of Indian Standards
- January 18, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Happiest Minds: Q3 results show strong revenue growth at 11.7% y-o-y and EBITDA growth at 8.2% y-o-y.
- January 18, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Uniparts: Secures a USD 1.2 million order from Doosan Bobcat North America Inc. for construction equipment parts.
- January 18, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Merger Update-Record Date Tomorrow
Tata Steel Ltd (Transferee Company)
Symbol : TATASTEEL
Stock Price : 131.65
Tinplate Company of India (Transferor Company)
Symbol : TINPLATE
Stock Price : 432.40
Last date of trading of Tinplate Company : 18/01/2024 (Today)
Record date: 19/01/2024
Ratio : 33:10 (For every 10 shares held in Tinplate Comapny, 33 shares of Tata Steel will be given).
- January 18, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: RailTel Corporation: Company has secured a major work order from South Central Railway for comprehensive ground infrastructure works amounting to Rs. 82 Cr
- January 18, 2024 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: HDFC Bank: US-listed ADR shares shed another 9%, drop to the lowest since July 2022
- January 18, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Dredging Corporation of India.
Ex/record date buyback: Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Dredging Corporation of India, Global Surfaces.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Amines and Plasticizers, Sula Vineyards, Transindia Real Estate, Trident.
- January 18, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Tourism Finance Corp: Alpana Mundra sold 7.6 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 169.32 apiece and Vivek Mundra sold 9.3 lakh shares (1.03%) at Rs 172 apiece.
Hi-Tech Pipes: Ajay Kumar and Sons sold 11.13 lakh shares (0.85%) and Parveen Bansal sold 9 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 140.09 apiece.
- January 18, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Block Deals
Jindal Saw: Cresta Fund sold 18 lakh shares (0.56%), while Nippon India Mutual Fund - Small Cap Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.31%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 3.99 lakh shares (0.12%), Societe Generale bought 1.99 lakh shares (0.06%) at Rs 519 apiece.
Pricol: Minda Corp. sold 1.83 lakh shares (15.07%) for Rs 343.5 apiece. TNTBC as The Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 30.97 lakh shares (2.54%), Fidelity Funds India Focus Fund bought 30.7 lakh shares (2.51%), Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance bought 30.3 lakh shares (2.48%), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 17.5 lakh shares (1.43%), Tata Mutual Fund bought 17.49 lakh shares (1.43%), Goldman Sachs India bought 14.9 lakh shares (1.22%), and among others at Rs 343.5 apiece.
- January 18, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: IPO Offerings
Medi Assist Healthcare: The public issue was subscribed 16.25 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (40.14 times), non-institutional investors (14.85 times), and retail investors (3.19 times).
- January 18, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings In Focus
360 ONE WAM, Accelya Solutions India, Finolex Industries, Home First Finance, IndiaMART InterMESH, IndusInd Bank, Innova Captab, Jindal Stainless, Mastek, Metro Brands, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Supreme Petrochem, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Tata Communications.
- January 18, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks to Watch Out for Today: January 18, 2024
NHPC: The government to sell up to 3.5% stake via offer for sale on Jan. 18 and 19. The floor
price of the offer for sale was set at Rs 66 per share, indicating a discount of 9.6% to the current market price.
Adani Enterprises: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data centre at an investment of Rs
50,000 crore over the next 10 years.
Shriram Finance: The company raised $750 million through social bonds from international bond markets.
Nazara Tech: The company plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore via a preferential issue of shares at Rs 872.15 apiece. The company acquired a 10.77% stake in social influencer platform Kofluence Tech Pvt. for Rs 32.41 crore.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via an equity
issue.
Natco Pharma: The company invested $2 million in the Delhi-based biotech startup Cellogen Therapeutics.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company signed a contract worth Rs 200 crore with Torrent
Gas - for implementing close loop fleet program.
Sundaram Finance: The company has exposure to alternate investment funds of Rs 270.28 crore
as of Jan. 18.
RailTel Corp: The company received an order worth Rs 82.41 crore from South Central Railway in the Secunderabad Division.
Balaji Amines: The company received BIS certification for the product Morpholine from the Bureau of Indian Standards.
Intellect Design Arena: The company received approval to set up its branch office at GIFT City.
Manali Petrochemicals: The company has resumed operations at its Manali Plant.
OnMobile Technologies: The company has appointed Sreejith Chandrasekharan as Chief Technology Officer.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India: RS Rajagopal Sastry has resigned from the
Position of CFO
Avenue Supermarket: The company has opened two new stores in Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) and Sehore (Madhya Pradesh). The total number of stores as of today stands at 344.
Uniparts India: The company has been awarded an order of $1.2 million from Doosan Bobcat
Keystone Realtors: The company will acquire 50% of the Ajmera Realty unit, Ajmera Luxe Realty
for Rs 50,000.
- January 18, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: SBI Securities Daily Market Pulse 18th January 2024
● From Price Action Perspective:
Weaker set of quarterly numbers from HDFCBANK, in addition to sharp spike in Dollar Index, has led to selling pressure on Bank Nifty, which ended 4.3% negative for the day. Nifty outperformed by falling 2.09% as the IT sector supported the index to an extent.
Extensive Delivery based selling pressure seen across HDFC Bank, ICICIBANK, Kotak Bank, Axisbank, and Federal Bank kept Banking Index under pressure throughout the day.
● Decoding Asset Relationships:
The dollar index broke above its 13-day range, marking a potential change in sentiment in the currency basket as it approached 103.50 levels. US 10-year Bond yields too experienced uptick as it comfortably sustained above 4.05% in tandem with the dollar index.
Meanwhile, Brent Crude remains steady between $80-75 a barrel.
● Quick Check on Global Markets:
Good Incoming Economic Data pertaining to an uptick in US Retail Sales did not impress the US Equity Markets as it pushes back the expectations of a near-term interest rate cut by the US Fed.
The S&P 500 experienced price rejection near its life high zone closer to 4800. Overall, Momentum is bullish, but for fresh momentum to emerge, it is essential for the index to surpass this level of 4800.
On the downside, the previous swing low of 4630-4665 zone could act as an important support.
● Key Nifty levels:
Going forward, since Nifty has slipped below its 20 Day EMA placed at 21580, from a short-term perspective, next support is likely to be seen at 21300-21350 level & resistance on the upside will be closer to 21620-21650.
In case 21300 is breached,
Index could slide towards 21160-21080 zone on the downside.
Above 21650, the Index could resume its uptrend towards 21790-21850 zone.
● OI data Interpretation:
The cummulative futures open interest for the index declined by 7% while the price fell 2%, indicating long unwinding of positions.
Nifty PCR_OI has cooled off to 0.55 levels and is approaching oversold zones.
Put writing is seen in 21500 and 21400 strikes while 21600, as well as 21700 calls, have seen aggressive writing.
Overall, the range for the coming few sessions could be 21300 on the downside & 21700 on the upside.
● Key Bank Nifty Levels:
Going forward, the 50-day EMA zone of
46400-46500 is likely to act as a resistance & and until this holds, the index can experience further selling pressure upto 45600-45700 zone.
In case 45600 breaks, Index can retest its next support placed at 45200-45150.
Above 46500, Bank Nifty could witness a short covering rally towards 47000-47200.
Tracking the Open Interest Data,
On a cummulative basis, the futures OI surged by 28% while the price fell by 4.2%, indicating fresh short build up in the Banking Index.
Banknifty’s monthly series PCR is currently at 0.65.
Significant Open Interest buildup is witnessed in 46200-46500 calls and 46200-46000 puts, implying a range of 45400 and 46400 for the coming few sessions.
Next few sessions are going to be crucial for Bank Nifty as numbers of ICICIBANK and Kotak Bank are also scheduled to be released in the coming 3 days.
● Sectors & stocks in Momentum:
The most influential stocks whose quarterly earnings are due today are Indusindbk, Polycab, and Tatacomm.
Railway stocks such as Rites, RVNL, IRCON and IRFC experienced buying with heavy volumes.
From the broader market, bullish setups were observed in HCLTECH, Hudco, IREDA, Minda Corp, BPCL, IOC, EMudhra, Hercules, KTKBank, LTTS, Mirza, Midhani and Speciality Restaurant.
● FII - DII data Synopsis:
In the Cash Segment,
FIIs sold to the tune of 10,578.13 cr while DIIs bought to the tune of 4,006.44 cr
FIIs’ Long Short Ratio for Index Futures worsened to 54.19 as on a net basis, they sold 58945 index futures.
On the stock futures front, FIIs have sold to the tune of 79504 contracts, while on the Options Front, FIIs sold 452583 call contracts and sold 417203 Put Option contracts.
The above data buildup surely indicates the unwinding of long positions by FIIs in Index and Stock Futures.
- January 18, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Macquarie on Hero Motocorp: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4882/sh
Nomura on Tata Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 953/sh
CLSA on HAL: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 3253/sh
MS on Bajaj Finance: Maintain overweight on Company, target price at Rs 10000/sh
Nomura on Apollo Hospitals: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 6724/sh
CLSA on NCC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 240/sh
CLSA on Larsen: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4260/sh
CLSA on BHEL: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 135/sh
HSBC on Asian Paints: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4020/sh
Goldman on Asian Paints: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3300/sh
Jefferies on Asian Paints: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 2500/sh
MS on Asian Paints: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 2600/sh
MOSL on Asian Paints: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3340/sh
Citi on ICICI Pru: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 670/sh
Nomura on LTIM: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 4600/sh
Citi on LTIM: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 5300/sh
HSBC on LTIM: Maintain Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 5160/sh
MS on IBullshousing: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 132/sh
Kotak on LTIM: Maintain Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 5500/sh
CLSA on LTIM: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 4800/sh
Incred on LTIM: Downgrade to Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 5857/sh
- January 18, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Pre-market outlook: Nifty signals gap down opening: Analysts forecast ongoing market strain
Domestic markets will remain under pressure on Thursday as well. Analysts expect the market to remain under pressure with the result season underwhelming.
Gift Nifty at 21,393 indicates a gap down opening of over 700 points as Nifty futures February futures ruling at 22,175 and against January futures value of 21,589.55. Global stocks are mixed with Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Taiwan stocks, even as Australia, China, and Taiwan stocks are down.
- January 18, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: bl.today’s Pick- Stock To Buy Or Sell 18 January 2024
- January 18, 2024 08:07
Commodities Market Live Today: India’s sugar production down 7% at 14.87 million tonnes until Jan 15
India’s sugar production this season, which started on October 1, 2023, was 14.87 million tonnes (mt) until January 15. This is seven per cent lower, according to co-operative sector sugar mills body. Since the sugar recovery rate is at par with last year, the actual sugar output will depend on how much sugarcane crop comes to the mills for crushing.
- January 18, 2024 08:07
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold tops investment choices for women in Chennai - DBS Bank India and CRISIL Survey
Gold tops investment choices for women in Chennai. Nearly 33 per cent of urban women in Chennai invest in gold, surpassing the national average of 16 per cent. Over 90 per cent of women in Coimbatore lean towards investments in fixed deposits and savings accounts, says DBS Bank India and CRISIL Survey.
- January 18, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Axis Securities - Federal Bank (BUY)
Federal Bank reported healthy credit growth of 18/3 per cent y-o-y/q-o-q. Its higher-yielding portfolio contributes about 24.6 per cent of the total portfolio vs 21.4 per cent y-o-y.
Cost of deposits inched up 17 bps q-o-q, while yields improved 2 bps during the quarter. NIMs contracted 3 bps q-o-q. Non-interest income grew 62/18 per cent y-o-y/q-o-q aided by a one-time gain from a stake sale in FedFina (about ₹80-90 crore). The C-I Ratio improved to 51.9 per cent from 52.5 per cent sequentially. PPOP grew 13/9 per cent y-o-y/q-o-q.
- January 18, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: BHEL bags EPC order for setting up 2400 MW supercritical thermal power project in Odisha
- January 18, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
SBC Exports Ltd
Bonus issue 1:2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 36.91
Ex Bonus 19 January 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- January 18, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 19 January 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.12
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1576.05
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 18
Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3884.15
- January 18, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on 2Ws
Downgrade Bajaj Auto & Eicher Motors to Sell from U-P
Believe stocks (ex Hero) are overvalued following recent rally
Turn cautious as valuations are pricing in double-digit volume growth over next few years, which think is unlikely
Bajaj Auto - Downgrade to SELL, TP Rs 6315 (13% downside potential)
Cut FY24/25CL vol assumptions by 4.7%/6.3%
Eicher Motors - Downgrade to SELL, TP cut to Rs 3716 from Rs 4129
Expect new competitors (Harley/Triumph) to gain market share
Hero Motocorp - O-P, TP Raised to Rs 4964 from Rs 4127
Increase vol est. in premium motorcycle & electric scooter segments
TVS Motors - Sell, TP Rs 1438 (30% downside potential)
Decrease FY24/25CL volume est by 2.0/4.1%
- January 18, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Citi On Banks
Business Updates Reflect Further LDR Expansion & LCR Contraction
Incremental Levers Point To Further NIM Downside
Lower FY25/26 NIM Ests For Kotak Bk. HDFC, Axis, Federal & ICICI
Prefer Prvt Bks, Followed By NBFCs Over PSU Bks
Downgrade SBI To Sell, TP cut to Rs 600 From Rs 700
Downgrade Federal To Neutral, TP Cut To Rs 135 From Rs 170
Upgrade M&M Fin To Buy, TP Cut To Rs 310
Upgrade Chola Invst To Buy, TP Raised To Rs 1510 From Rs 1200
- January 18, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Cement
Believe industry is in middle of a multiyear demand upcycle
Although capacity addition remains strong, utilization levels are expected to remain high
This consequently should drive margin expansion over next couple of yrs , & hence further re-rating
Upgrade Ambuja to OW, TP raised to Rs 600 from Rs 390
Upgrade ACC to EW, TP raised to Rs 2400 from Rs 1650
Ultratrech – OW, TP Raised to Rs 12000 from Rs 9300
Dalmia– OW, TP Raised to Rs 2750
Grasim– OW, TP Raised to Rs 2430
Shree Cement – EW, TP Raised to Rs 28500
- January 18, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: UBS resumes coverage on Bajaj Finance
SELL, TP Rs6800
High share in consumer finance; mounting competition underappreciated
Consensus is overestimating ROA profile of Bajaj Finance
Yield to be under pressure in urban consumer financing (37% of standalone AUM; 45% interest earned & over 60% of core fee income in FY23)
High mkt share in consumer finance – 50%
Bajaj’s high-yield consumer segment AUM to grow 4-6% below consensus in FY23-26E
1/3rd of fee, forming 28% of PBT in FY23; could be under pressured by competition
We est 21% CAGR in EPS over FY23-26E vs 28% in FY20-24E
FY25/FY26E is 9%/15% lower than consensus
JFS’s expansion could put pressure on consumer loans in medium term
Quality of customer base is peaking; cross-selling is key to incremental growth
- January 18, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 18-Jan-2024
• ABFRL
• ASHOKLEY
• BANDHANBNK
• CHAMBAL
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• IEX
• METROPOLIS
• NALCO
• POLYCAB
• PVRINOX
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 18, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: HDFC BANK ADR closing price
HDFC BANK ADR Closing price = 55.94
ADR ratio : HDFC Bank has a ratio of 1 ADR = 3 Ordinary Shares.
USD INR = 83.20
ADR PREMIUM average for 2023 = 10%
Therefore INR price = (55.94*83.20) /( 3*1.10) = 1410
Yesterday INR closing price = 1538
Therefore expect a 7% to 8% fall in today’s session
- January 18, 2024 07:34
*Researchbytes Analyst App’s Recent Interview As of 18:32 PM Wednesday 17 January 2024
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Angel One: Dinesh Thakkar, CMD
In A Phase Of Acquiring New Customers At A Much Higher Rate: Angel One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB0y86yYT7g
Capacite Infra: Subir Malhotra, ED&CFO
Capacite Infra: Margin, Revenue Guidance & More | Subir Malhotra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9f2SZoed5Y
MAP MY INDIA: Rohan Verma, CEO
MapmyIndia Q3 In-Line With Estimates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8T3mCh3f37A
ICICIGI: Gopal Balachandran, CFO
Will Look For Profitable Growth In Motor Segment: Gopal Balachandran Of ICICI Lombard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DLNueYOtd8
ICICIGI: Gopal Balachandran, CFO
ICICI Lombard Q3 Results; PAT Misses Estimates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_r7xx1RrlJU
L and T Technolog: Amit Chadha, CEO
L&T Tech: Key Tailwinds For Net Profit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EynYiOg0h0
Minda Inds: Nirmal Minda, Chairman & MD
We Should Reach About 25-30% Of EVs In The 4-Wheeler Segment Soon: Uno Minda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pFMbwWihJM
Capri Global: Rajesh Sharma, MD
Capri Global: Board Meet On Jan 27; Roadmap For Growth | Outlook On AUMs | Rajesh Sharma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCUHstkaZPU
NELCO: PJ Nath, MD
Nelco Q3FY24 Earnings Fineprint; Solid Double Digit Topline Growth In Q3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywpeKEP9x3g
Axis Bank: Amitabh Chaudhry, CEO
Credit growth has to come down, RBI wants market to temper expectations’, says Amitabh Chaudhry of AxisBank on #RBI’s measures on unsecured loans.
https://twitter.com/CNBCTV18News/status/1746906252851150927?s=20
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- January 18, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 17 January 2024
Turnover: (NSE + BSE) (In Cr)
Cash Volume: 132045.29 + 8514.57 Total: 140559.86
F&O Volume: 588623.52 + 281942.6 Total: 870566.12
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -10578.13
(17,317.91 – 27,896.04)
DII: NET BUY: +4006.44
(15,188.62 - 11,182.18)
- January 18, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nirmal Bank on Asian Paints
Asian Paints Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3250 | M Cap Rs. 311734 Cr | 52 W H/L 3568/2686
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 9103.1 Cr (7.4% QoQ, 5.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 9386.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 8478.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 8636.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 2056.1 Cr (19.8% QoQ, 27.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1975.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1716.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 1611.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 22.6% vs expectation of 21%, QoQ 20.2%, YoY 18.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1447.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1356.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1205.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1072.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 15.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 58.1x FY24E EPS
- January 18, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Brokerage Houses review on L&T Tech
MS
UW, TP Rs 4600
Q3 a miss vs. MSe, but management commentary constructive on demand
Believe STK would need material acceleration in growth in F25, absent which it could underperform.
Reported revenue growth of 0.9% qoq in constant currency terms (vs. 2.1% est.)
CITI
Sell, TP Rs 4065
Soft rev growth at 0.9% in cc(Citi: 2% in cc)
EBIT margins slightly better
Forward looking indicators –
a) FY24 overall cc rev guidance maintained at 17.5% to 18.5%
b) headcount declined 2.4% qoq
Nomura
Reduce, TP cut to Rs 3880
3Q misses both at rev & margin levels
4Q ask rate a steep one; for achieving FY24E revenue growth guidance of 17.5-18.5%
Stock is currently trading at 38x FY25F & 33x FY26F EPS
- January 18, 2024 07:31
Stock Market Live Today: Brokerage Houses review on HDFC Bank
CLSA
Buy, TP Rs 2025
Mixed qtr
NIM stable, but deposit traction & branch opening weak
Loan growth & asset quality good; 1-off credit costs
Cut est. 3%-5% on a/c of lower deposit & loan growth
2 key things to monitor- ability to raise deposits & NIM trajectory
MS
OW, TP Rs 2110
F3Q24 PAT of Rs164bn grew by 2% QoQ, beating MSe by 4%, owing to lower taxes
NII up 4% QoQ, in-line
Margins stable QoQ as expected
Core PPoP up 3% QoQ (in-line)
Credit costs higher largely owing to 1-time contingency provisions
Bernstein
O-P, TP Rs 2200
1st YoY EPS decline in a decade, sums up a disappointing qtr
Reported very Qtr— NIMs flat QoQ, borrowings grew faster than deposits & bank had to once again use lower tax expense route to maintain its 2% RoA
HSBC
Buy, TP cut to Rs 1950
Moderate NIM expansion est. to c15bp over FY2024-26e (c30bp earlier); few NIM levers remain
With a NIM recovery being potentially back-ended, HDFCB’s near-term earnings est.
Cut EPS by 0.8/7.8/5.8% for FY24/25/26e
Jefferies
Buy, TP Rs 2000
Core PBT at Rs207bn, up 4% QoQ, in line
But net profit at Rs164bn ahead with lower tax rate & higher treasury
Key miss was in QoQ flat NIMs even as impact of ICRR & surplus liquidity receded
- January 18, 2024 07:28
Stock Recommendations: InCred Equities - HEG Ltd (Add)
HEG has a significant exposure to US steel mills, as 25-30 per cent of its topline comes from the same. Now US steel mills are witnessing a very strong order book, with their total new orders standing at ₹ 1,479 crore, which, for context purpose, is even higher than the peak level of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (₹1,460.5 crore).
HEG will set up a 20,000-tonne graphite anode manufacturing capacity, which is likely to be operational by FY26. Power remains the key input cost for manufacturing graphite anode, as it accounts for 50-60 per cent of the cost. Moreover, the PLI from the Centre for battery storage mandates battery manufacturers to do 60 per cent of their value addition in India. With global players wanting to de-risk the supply chain away from China, it also presents an export opportunity for HEG.
- January 18, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for January 18, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 18, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: bl.today’s Pick- Stock To Buy Or Sell 18 January 2024
- January 18, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 18.01.2024
Truist Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Fastenal Company (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
M&T Bank Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Northern Trust Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
KeyCorp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
PPG Industries, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Chemical)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
- January 18, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 18.01.2024
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 206K versus Previous: 202K)
19.00 U.S. Building Permits (Expected: 1.47M versus Previous: 1.47M)
20.45 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
- January 18, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: U.S. Industrial Production MoM (Dec)
Current: 0.1%
Expected: -0.1%
Previous: 0.2%
(Data seen marginally higher than estimates)
- January 18, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets tread cautiously amidst US declines and rate cut doubts
Asian stocks started Thursday on a subdued note following declines in US stocks and Treasuries. The drop was triggered by robust retail sales data, raising doubts about the likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing rate cuts in March.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 rose by 0.30%, or 105.77 points, reaching 35,583.52, while the broader Topix increased by 0.22%, or 5.58 points, reaching 2,501.96. South Korea’s Kospi saw a gain of 0.43%, or 11.27 points, reaching 2,447.17, whereas Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 experienced a decline of 0.55%, or 40.40 points, trading at 7,352.70.
India’s Nifty 50 exhibits a marginal decline of 0.05%, reflecting an 11-point drop to 21,438.50 as of 6:51 a.m. According to Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, on Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty, on Wednesday experienced a significant downturn, with the Nifty closing 454 points lower and the Sensex down by 1,614 points. Despite an intraday recovery, persistent selling pressure led to a sharp correction. Technical indicators suggest a weak market sentiment, but potential for a pullback rally if Nifty surpasses the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). Traders should closely monitor the key level at 21650/71850, below which the bearish sentiment may persist, targeting 21,465-21,400/71,200-71,000. Conversely, a bounce-back is possible above the 20-day SMA, reaching 21,725-21,750/72,000-72,100.
Rupak De of LKP Securities notes a significant Bank Nifty decline, led by HDFCBANK sell-off on Wednesday. The index fell below the 38.20% Fibonacci Retracement level, signalling potential weakness. Immediate support at 45,900-45,930, and resistance at 46,350. Further correction possible if support is breached.
Overnight, the S&P 500 declined 0.56% to end at 4,739.21 points. The Nasdaq fell 0.59% to 14,855.62 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.25% to 37,266.67 points.
- January 18, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Wall Street ends lower as upbeat retail sales data dampens rate-cut expectations
Wall Street stocks finished lower on Wednesday after upbeat December U.S. retail sales data eroded expectations the Federal Reserve will kick off its rate-cut campaign as early as March.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell to its lowest in over a week.
Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet dipped between 0.5% and 1% and weighed on the S&P 500 as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to over 4.1%, its highest this year.
Tesla dropped 2% after the electric-vehicle maker slashed prices of its Model Y cars in Germany a week after reducing prices for some China models.
The interest rate-sensitive S&P 500 real estate sector index tumbled 1.9%.
Data showed discounts from retailers and increased motor-vehicle purchases supported a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. retail sales, keeping the economy on a solid footing in 2024.
That reinforced the view that the Fed may not cut rates as quickly as previously expected this year.
Traders’ expectations of a 25-basis-point Fed rate in March dipped to 55%, from around 60% before the data was released.
U.S. stocks in recent weeks have relinquished some gains from a strong final two months of 2023.
“People’s positions are moderating from ‘all positive’ to ‘there’s still a lot of uncertainty out there,’” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta.
He cited Fed officials who have recently downplayed expectations of a quick start to rate cuts, and mixed economic data.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index, a market fear gauge, rose to an over two-month high of 15.40 points during the day.
The S&P 500 remains down about 1% from its record high close in January 2022.
U.S. economic activity was little changed from December through early January, while firms reported pricing pressures were mixed and nearly all cited signs of a cooling labor market, the Fed said in its “Beige Book” report on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley fell 1.8% after analysts cut their ratings and price targets in the wake of the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings. Bank of America and Citigroup each lost about 1%.
The S&P 500 declined 0.56% to end at 4,739.21 points. The Nasdaq fell 0.59% to 14,855.62 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.25% to 37,266.67 points.
The small-cap Russell 2000 index dropped 0.7% and closed at its lowest in over a month.
Charles Schwab dropped 1.3% after its fourth-quarter profit fell 47%.
Spirit Airlines tumbled 22%, down sharply for a second day after a U.S. judge on Tuesday blocked JetBlue from acquiring the carrier.
Ford Motor declined 1.7% after UBS downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “buy.”
Boeing gained 1.3% after the Federal Aviation Administration said inspections of an initial group of 737 MAX 9 airplanes had been completed.
Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 by a 4.0-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 24 new highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 219 new lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 11.8 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 11.9 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions. - Reuters
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.