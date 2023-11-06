Stock market live updates: Asia stocks gain on bullish tailwind from US rally

November 06, 2023 08:29

State Bank of India: Another strong quarter; well positioned to sustain the growth momentum

Asset quality ratios at multi decadal best; SMA book declines to 12bp

- SBIN reported a steady quarter as net profit at INR143.3b beat our estimate, aided by lower provisions even as bank made higher provisioning towards wage revisions.

- NII grew 12.3% YoY/1.5% QoQ (3% beat), while domestic NIMs declined 4bp QoQ to 3.43%. Total revenues grew 14% YoY.

- Slippages declined to INR41b after a seasonal bump in 1Q, along with healthy recoveries/write-offs. As a result, GNPA/NNPA ratios declined to 2.55%/0.64%. RSA pool declined to INR209b (60bp of advances).

- We broadly maintain our estimates as higher wage provisioning gets offset by controlled credit costs. We estimate FY25E RoA/RoE of 1.1%/18.3%. Reiterate BUY rating with an unchanged TP of INR700 (based on 1.1x FY25E ABV + INR202 from subs).