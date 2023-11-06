Stock market live updates: Asia stocks gain on bullish tailwind from US rally

Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 06 November 2023.
- November 06, 2023 08:39
Stock market live updates: Reliance Retail will acquire Arvind Beauty Brands Retail, a subsidiary of Arvind Fashions that runs the Sephora India business, in a Rs 99 crore all cash deal.
Arvind Fashions intends to utilise the proceeds to invest in growth of its brands portfolio and repayment of debt.
- November 06, 2023 08:37
Stock market live updates: Block Deals/Bulk Deals
ISMT: Kirloskar Industries bought 1.45 crore shares (4.81%) and Asscher Enterprises sold 1.45 crore shares (4.81%) at Rs 80 apiece.
Computer Age Management Services: NJ Advisory Services bought 2.74 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 2,300.24 apiece.
- November 06, 2023 08:36
BSE SME listing: Vrundavan Plantation Ltd
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from November 06, 2023, the equity shares of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd (Scrip Code: 544011) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘MT’‘ Group Securities. For further details please refer to the notice no 20231103 dated November 03, 2023,” BSE said in a note.
- November 06, 2023 08:35
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Vedanta
Healthy operational performance; focusing on debt reduction
(VEDL IN, Mkt Cap USD10.4b, CMP INR233, TP INR220, 5% Downside, Neutral)
In 2QFY24, VEDL received a one-time revenue and EBITDA gain of INR47.6b related to the award of the final partial arbitration that VEDL has won in relation to a contract for Rajasthan Block. For a like-to-like comparison, we have adjusted 2QFY24 financials by excluding this one-time gain.
- November 06, 2023 08:34
Stock market live updates: Motial Oswal’s take on InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
Profitability continues despite seasonality
(INDIGO IN, Mkt Cap USD11.6b, CMP INR2509, TP INR2800, 12% Upside, Neutral)
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) posted a PAT of INR1.9b (v/s our estimated net loss of INR9.6b) in 2QFY24 driven by lower-than-expected fuel costs and supplementary rentals. Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) were at 29.4b. Passenger load factor (PLF) was at 83.3% with available seat kilometers (ASK) of 35.3b (est. of 34.3b) and yield of INR4.4 (v/s est. of INR4.3) in 2QFY24.
- November 06, 2023 08:32
Stocks in news: Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for ZITUVIMETTM to treat patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
- November 06, 2023 08:30
Stock market live updates: Indian Energy Exchange, India’s premier energy exchange, achieved 9260 MU total electricity volume in October 2023, registering an increase of 21% on YoY basis.
IEX achieved 9,483 MU overall volume, including 2.17 Lac Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) (equivalent to 217 MU) and 5,814 Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) (equivalent to 5.8 MU). The
overall volume traded during October increased 18% on YoY basis.
According to data published by GRID-INDIA, in October ‘23, the country’s energy consumption reached 139 billion units, marking a substantial 22% year-on-year increase due to a surge in electricity demand owing to increase in electricity consumption, below-average rainfall in October, and a lower base from the same month last year. This upsurge in power demand prompted DISCOMs to actively purchase power on the exchange to meet the increased demand, thereby leading to a significant increase in trade volumes on IEX.
- November 06, 2023 08:29
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal Financial’s take on SBI after Q2 results
State Bank of India: Another strong quarter; well positioned to sustain the growth momentum
Asset quality ratios at multi decadal best; SMA book declines to 12bp
- SBIN reported a steady quarter as net profit at INR143.3b beat our estimate, aided by lower provisions even as bank made higher provisioning towards wage revisions.
- NII grew 12.3% YoY/1.5% QoQ (3% beat), while domestic NIMs declined 4bp QoQ to 3.43%. Total revenues grew 14% YoY.
- Slippages declined to INR41b after a seasonal bump in 1Q, along with healthy recoveries/write-offs. As a result, GNPA/NNPA ratios declined to 2.55%/0.64%. RSA pool declined to INR209b (60bp of advances).
- We broadly maintain our estimates as higher wage provisioning gets offset by controlled credit costs. We estimate FY25E RoA/RoE of 1.1%/18.3%. Reiterate BUY rating with an unchanged TP of INR700 (based on 1.1x FY25E ABV + INR202 from subs).
- November 06, 2023 08:25
Stock market live updates: Gift Nifty indicates 150 pts gap-up opening for Nifty50
Thanks to positive global cues, the domestic markets are likely to begin the week on a strong note. Gift Nifty at 19,454 indicates a strong gap-up opening of 150 points for Nifty future. Analysts expect the momentum to continue till Diwali. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 08:11
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global maintains Hold rating on Gujarat Gas after Q2 results
Emkay Global’s taken on Gujarat Gas:
Gujarat Gas (GGL) posted a margin-driven earnings beat in Q2FY24, while volume was flattish QoQ at 9.3mmscmd (a 4% miss) on range-bound Morbi volume. EBITDA/scm rose 25% QoQ to Rs5.8 — a 30% beat on 3% higher realizations. EBITDA/PAT was 25/38% above our estimate at Rs5/3bn. Mgmt. indicated that current Morbi volume stands at ~4mmscmd, and should remain range-bound for coming few months, though eventual outlook depends on gas vs propane economics. Mgmt. maintains EBITDA/scm at Rs4.5-5.5, while LT volume CAGR target is ~10% with Rs10-12bnpa capex in FY24/25. We cut FY24E/25E EPS by 12%/11%, to factor-in the ~4% volume/~6% unit margin cut for both years, based on current run-rate/scenario. We retain HOLD on GGL and roll over to Sep-25E, thus revising down our TP by 8% to Rs440/sh.
- November 06, 2023 08:06
Stock market live updates: SBI announced a healthy performance with in-line PAT that grew 8% YoY/fell 15% QoQ.
NIM declined 4bp QoQ while loan growth was better-than-expected at 3% QoQ/12% YoY leading to NII growth of 1.5% QoQ, marginally above our estimate. Opex was higher-than-expected, up 20% QoQ as the bank provided INR34bn on assumption of a wage hike of 14% versus 10% earlier. Reversal of standard provisions and higher trading gains partly offset higher opex, said Nuvama Research
- November 06, 2023 08:06
Stock market live updates: DRI conducts search operation at Havells India corporate office
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has conducted a search operation at the headquarters of Havells India.
“The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted a search at the Corporate office of the Company viz. Havells India Limited in Noida, which concluded this morning on 4th November 2023 at around 2:20am,” Havells India said in a regulatory filing.
The search was conducted over “alleged mis-classification in import of Heating Element,” the company said.
According to the company its impact on financial, operation, or other activities on the company cannot be quantified at this point in time. However, “in the preliminary assessment, we understand that it will not have any material impact on financial operations or other activities of the company,” the regulatory note said.
- November 06, 2023 08:03
Global markets live updates: South Korea will prohibit stock short-selling from Monday until June 2024 to allow regulators to “actively” improve rules and systems.
Some ruling party lawmakers have urged the government to temporarily end stock short-selling in response to demands by retail investors who have staged protests against the practice. The regulator’s announcement comes ahead of general legislative elections to select National Assembly members in next April.
Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said such continued regulatory interference is likely to hinder Korea’s transition from an Emerging Market to a Developed Market in MSCI Index, even in the August 2024 review. If Korea advances to DM status, India’s weightage in EM will increase substantially. However, it’s clear that the government, especially ahead of elections, can introduce more populist regulations, making it unlikely for MSCI to consider an upgrade in the near term, he added.
- November 06, 2023 08:03
Stock market live updates: Russia to continue voluntary cut of oil and oil product exports until year end
Russia will continue the additional voluntary supply cut of 3 lakh barrels per day from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December as previously announced, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. Russia has agreed to undertake two separate reductions in oil supply: in April it decided to cut crude output by 5 lakh barrels per day (bpd) until 2024-end, while in August it said it would reduce exports by 3 lakh bpd until the end of this year.
“The additional voluntary cut is intended to strengthen the measures taken by OPEC+ countries to maintain the stability and balance of oil markets,” Novak said. According to him, Russia will consider next month whether to deepen its voluntary export cuts or increase production.
- November 06, 2023 08:02
Crude oil market: Saudi Arabia will continue with its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of December.
According to the authorities, the cut would be reviewed next month to consider extending it, deepening it, or increasing production.
- November 06, 2023 08:00
Global markets: UAE’s gold jewellery demand slumps 15 pc amid global downturn
In a glittering world dimmed by high gold prices, the UAE’s gold jewellery demand plummeted by 15 per cent to 9 tonnes in the September quarter, reflecting a global slowdown.
This decline, attributed to the exceptional sales of the previous year, is part of a broader trend with Egypt experiencing a 27 per cent drop, while India stood out with a 7 per cent increase. Globally, gold jewellery consumption fell by 2 per cent, as soaring gold prices reached record highs in certain markets due to currency fluctuations.
Across the Middle East, the overall demand decreased by 12 per cent to just under 43 tonnes.
Egypt experienced the sharpest decline of 27 per cent due to the devaluation of the local currency. Other markets also witnessed declines: the US (4 per cent), Europe (3 per cent), Thailand (2 per cent), Vietnam (14 per cent) and Indonesia (20 per cent).
In contrast, India saw a rise in demand by 7 per cent for gold jewellery, presenting a positive trend in the midst of the overall decrease.
- November 06, 2023 07:59
Stock market live updates: Emkay’s take on Titan Company’s Q2 FY24 results
Titan’s Q2 EBITDA was 10-11% higher than expected, due to margin coming in 140bps better, despite high competition. Given this strong margin, Titan is likely to deliver at the top-end of its targeted 12-13% EBIT band in the Jewellery business, warranting a 6-7% increase in FY24-26E EBITDA and 10% growth in standalone TP multiple to 59x. Caratlane has been delivering about 50% topline CAGR and seeing gradual margin increase; further stake consolidation affirms another 3% rise in the multiple to 61x and overall TP upgrade of 18%. We value Caratlane at Rs 20,500 crore vs. the Rs 17,000 crore valuation paid by TTAN. As for the lab-grown threat, TTAN attributed only the fall in solitaire prices (vs. the entire studded pack) to demand-supply mismatch; it expects lower impact with investment focus of Indian consumers vs. global trend. We stay confident about market-share gains, on TTAN’s cross-functional strengths and incremental growth potential from International and Taneira. Despite the 18% upturn in TP, we maintain HOLD, with TP of Rs 3,670/sh and suggest to buy on dips.
- November 06, 2023 07:56
IPO alerts: Protean eGov Technologies issue opens today at Rs 752-792. The company raised Rs 143.53 crore from anchor investors.
- November 06, 2023 07:56
IPO news: Shares of Cello World will be listed at the bourses at an issue price of ₹648.
The company came out with an IPO for ₹1,900 crore that saw a strong response from all category of investors, especially QIBs, as the offer was subscribed 38.90 times. Meanwhile, gray market indicates a strong premium of ₹160 a share.
- November 06, 2023 07:54
Stock market live updates: Q2FY24 Important Result Calendar
06 November 2023 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Bharat Forge Limited
• Divi’S Laboratories Limited
• Exide Industries Limited
• Hindustan Petro Corp Limited
• Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd
Cash Segment
• Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
• AIA Engineering Ltd.
• Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
• Borosil Renewables Ltd.
• Dalmia Bharat Sugar Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
• FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
• Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
• Gland Pharma Ltd.
• Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
• Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
• Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
• HLE Glascoat Ltd.
• Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
• Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
• K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
• Linde India Ltd.
• Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
• Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
• Quess Corp Ltd.
• Radico Khaitan Ltd.
• Redington Ltd.
• Sobha Ltd.
• Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.
• Varun Beverages Ltd.
• V-Mart Retail Ltd.
• Zydus Wellness Ltd.
07 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Alkem Laboratories Limited
• Apollo Tyres Limited
• Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
• Cummins India Limited
• Deepak Nitrite Limited
• IRCTC Limited
• Info Edge Limited
• Power Grid Corp Of India
• Shree Cement Limited
• Trent Limited
• Zydus Lifesciences Limited
Cash Segment
• Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
• Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
• Avanti Feeds Ltd.
• Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
• CRISIL Ltd.
• Devyani International Ltd.
• Ester Industries Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert & Chem
• JB Chemicals & Pharma Ltd.
• Jyothy Labs Ltd.
• Krishna Institute of Med Sci Ltd
• Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
• Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
• Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.
• Rain Industries Ltd.
• UNO Minda Ltd.
• Varroc Engineering Ltd.
• Vinati Organics Ltd.
08 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Bata India Limited
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
• GNFC Limited
• Lupin Limited
• MCX Limited
• Pi Industries Limited
• Pidilite Industries Limited
• Power Finance Corporation
• Tata Power Company Limited
• United Spirits Limited
Cash Segment
• Balaji Amines Ltd.
• Birla Corporation Ltd.
• Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
• Century Plyboards Ltd.
• CESC Ltd.
• Computer Age Mgmt Serv
• Cosmo First Ltd.
• E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.
• Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
• Elgi Equipments Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• EPL Ltd.
• Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
• FDC Ltd.
• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
• Godrej Industries Ltd.
• Grindwell Norton Ltd.
• Gujarat Alkalies & Chem Ltd.
• Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
• HEG Ltd.
• Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
• Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
• KIOCL Ltd.
• Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
• Medplus Health Services Ltd.
• MOIL Ltd.
• Nesco Ltd.
• Oil India Ltd.
• Patanjali Foods Ltd.
• POWERGRID InVIT
• Raymond Ltd.
• Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
• Sanofi India Ltd.
• Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
• SKF India Ltd.
• Tata Investment Corporation
• TeamLease Services Ltd.
• The New India Assurance Co
• The Phoenix Mills Ltd.
• The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.
• Welspun Corp Ltd.
09 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Abb India Limited
• Abbott India Limited
• Adani Ports And SEZ Ltd
• Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
• Ashok Leyland Limited
• Aurobindo Pharma Limited
• Bosch Limited
• Granules India Limited
• Muthoot Finance Limited
• National Aluminium Co Limited
• Page Industries Limited
• Piramal Enterprises Limited
• Samvardhana Motherson Int
• The Ramco Cements Limited
• Zee Entertainment Ltd
Cash Segment
• Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.
• BASF India Ltd.
• Campus Activewear Ltd.
• Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
• Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.
• eClerx Services Ltd.
• Engineers India Ltd.
• Finolex Cables Ltd.
• Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
• General Insurance Corp of India
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
• Global Health Ltd.
• GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
• GR Infraprojects Ltd.
• Graphite India Ltd.
• Ircon International Ltd.
• ITI Ltd.
• KRBL Ltd.
• Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
• NBCC (India) Ltd.
• NCC Ltd.
• Orient Cement Ltd.
• Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
• Rashtriya Chem & Fert Ltd.
• SJVN Ltd.
• Star Cement Ltd.
• Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Torrent Power Ltd.
10 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Limited
• Coal India Limited
• Eicher Motors Limited
• Glenmark Pharma Limited
• Hindalco Industries Limited
• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
• Hindustan Copper Limited
• Ipca Laboratories Limited
• Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
• Oil & Natural Gas Corp Limited
• Steel Authority Of India Limited
• Sun Tv Network Limited
• Tata Chemicals Limited
Cash Segment
• 3M India Ltd.
• Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
• Bombay Burmah Trading Corp
• Esab India Ltd.
• Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
• Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
• HUDCO Ltd.
• Life Insurance Corp of India
• Shriram Properties Ltd.
• Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd.
• Swan Energy Ltd.
• Timken India Ltd.
13 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Industries Limited
• Manappuram Fin Limited
14 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Nmdc Limited
Cash Segment
• Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
• KNR Constructions Ltd.
• Natco Pharma Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
- November 06, 2023 07:52
Stocks in news: Inox Wind and NTPC
Inox Wind’s customer, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL), announced the successful commissioning of 50 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Gujarat.
• Inox Wind has supplied and installed the WTGs, and its subsidiary Inox Green will provide comprehensive O&M services for the lifetime of the project
• This is the first project of NTPC REL and the first capacity in India declared commercial under new Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) and General Network Access (GNA) Regime.
- November 06, 2023 07:51
Stock market live updates: Q2FY24 Earnings call list as on 06 November 2023
9:00 AM Metropolis
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1123
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycyksje6
10:00 AM Affle India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yxfpxnum
10:30 AM Navkar Corporation
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdhscnhz
11:00 AM CG Consumer
(Press Release )
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3kumfffy
11:00 AM JM Financial
Dial: +91 22 6280 1377
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3v75bwx8
11:00 AM Indigo Paint
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y6nfywu7
11:00 AM Data Patterns India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdzkc7n2
11:30 AM Sudarshan Chem
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/23muukee
12:00 PM MSTC
No Contact Available
12:00 PM Gati
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/26r6dsmp
12:00 PM S H Kelkar
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/38tv6fyj
12:00 PM AGS Transact Techno
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/exy7kk9a
12:00 PM Oriental Carbon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yu5x83dm
12:00 PM Godawari Power
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc4eajbb
12:00 PM Thermax
Dial: 91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/354jv3zj
2:00 PM Shakti Pumps
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdh5t547
2:00 PM Divis Labs
Dial: +91 22 6280 1526
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/43hjbe7c
2:30 PM Varun Beverages
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/29cux8cy
2:30 PM IKIO Lighting
Dial: +91 22 62801256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3h2cnpwz
3:00 PM EIH
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y3u8pekp
3:00 PM Krsnaa Diagnost
Dial: +91 22 6280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yckwvaz7
3:00 PM Satia Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1535
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3593jsnf
3:00 PM Bharat Forge
Dial: 022 6280 1333
3:30 PM CL Educate
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/39eshmcw
3:30 PM Usha Martin
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3y53x4b9
*3:30 PM Godrej Agrovet *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1224
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5bjbnj8w
4:00 PM CARE Ratings
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4yntn6t7
4:00 PM Poly Medicure
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ffusk78
4:00 PM Kirloskar Ferro
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
4:00 PM Aarti Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/52f38cxf
4:00 PM Bajaj Electric
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mryrjhm3
4:00 PM Wall Street Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1163
4:00 PM Cigniti Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ynka8e65
(Hosted by Adfactors)
4:00 PM JK Lakshmi Cem
Dial: 02262801143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bddjdkku
4:30 PM FSN E-Commerce
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yscxct5s
4:30 PM Shree Pushkar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1106
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n7t6nkc
4:30 PM AIA Engineering
Dial: +91 22 6280 1282
4:30 PM Bank of India
Dial: +91 22 6480 0114
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ymy7fwb
5:00 PM Bodal Chemicals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1106
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5t47nctm
5:00 PM Emami
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdh4c54t
5:00 PM Camlin Fine
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/hbubzkn3
5:00 PM India Glycols
Dial: +91 44 4770 0309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p8subh6
*6:00 PM Barbeque Nation *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/jksbbdcb
6:30 PM Gland Pharma
Dial: +91 22 6280 1516
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3sktc3v6
- November 06, 2023 07:49
Global scan: Economic Calendar - 06.11.2023
U.S. Daylight Saving Time Shift (Market Opening Time: 20.00 pm)
09:40 Japan BOJ Gov Ueda Speaks
15:00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 46.1 vs Previous: 45.0)
- November 06, 2023 07:48
Stock market live updates: Major US listed stocks that will announce their results on November 06
- Ryanair Holdings plc (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
- BioNTech SE (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- Brookfield Asset Management (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- Realty Income Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
- Coterra Energy Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Consumer Staples)
- Celanese Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Chemical)
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- November 06, 2023 07:46
Stock market live updates: CLSA upgrades Titan rating from O-PF to BUY; and adjusts FY24-26 earnings from -2% to 17% and price target from Rs 3,540 to Rs 3,948.
- November 06, 2023 07:39
businessline analysis: ESAF SFB IPO: Should you subscribe?
With two more days of subscription left, valuation at around 1.5x FY23 price to book is the key attraction in ESAF SFB’s public offering. In terms of business or value proposition, the bank, however, doesn’t offer anything significantly different from other listed SFBs or those waiting to list in the near term. That said, if investors who missed the listing bonanza at Utkarsh are tempted to consider ESAF merely for its pricing, they should note that the former was more finely priced at 1x price to book, leaving all the upside on the table. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:23
Stock market live updates| Sensex, Nifty F&O: Indices face key barriers amidst recovery efforts
The November Nifty futures climbed 0.9 per cent last week as it closed at 19,304 on Friday. At the same time, the cumulative Open Interest (OI) of Nifty futures on the NSE rose – it was recorded at 124.6 lakh contracts on November 3 versus 116.6 lakh contracts on October 27. A simultaneous increase in price and OI denotes long build-up.
The option chain shows that the Put Call Ratio (PCR) of the nearest weekly and monthly contracts stood at 0.8 and 1.2 respectively. The ratio did not change much when compared with last week’s value. Therefore, option traders are bearish this week and they expect the index to recover in the subsequent weeks. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:21
businessline analysis| Cooling commodities boost India Inc Q2
For the 787 companies that had reported second quarter results till last Thursday, revenue growth was flat at 0.3 per cent y-o-y (excluding BFSI), with high PAT growth (55 per cent y-o-y). Higher margins delivered robust PAT growth. The first quarter had showed the first signs of commodity cool-off, which delivered fully this quarter.
However, weak volume growth was evident from margins. EBITDA margin grew 432 bps y-o-y in Q2 considerably trailing gross margin expansion of 635 bps. Without volume expansion, normal inflation in overheads has impacted. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:18
Stock market live updates: Oil edges higher after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirm supply cuts
Oil edged higher in Asia after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed they will stick with oil supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels a day through year-end, per a Bloomberg report.
Global benchmark Brent crude traded above $85 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $81. The announcement by the OPEC+ heavyweights on Sunday comes after the fading Israel-Hamas war premium and concerns over weaker global demand pushed oil prices down by more than 6% last week, per the report.
- November 06, 2023 07:15
Stock market live updates| Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Upside to be capped
Equity markets witnessed a strong bounce last week. A sharp fall in the US Treasury yields aided the rise in the global stock markets, especially in the US. The Dow Jones Industrial Average in the US surged 5 per cent last week and recovered the loss made in the previous two weeks. The Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, were up about a per cent each. Nifty Bank Index rose 1.25 per cent. Read more.
- November 06, 2023 07:07
Stock market live updates: Asia stocks gain on bullish tailwind from US rally
Shares in Asia advanced following Friday’s rally in US stocks and bonds as investors gave further credence to the idea interest rates are near the cycle peak, per a Bloomberg report.
Equities rose in Australia, Japan and South Korea, while share futures for Hong Kong also gained ground. The S&P 500 enjoyed its best week this year, gaining 5.9%. US futures were little changed Monday, the report said.
South Korean stocks traded over 2% higher following news Sunday that the country would ban short-selling. The restriction took effect Monday and will last until the end of June next year, the country’s Financial Services Commission said.
Investors brought forward their forecasts for Federal Reserve rate reductions next year, according to swaps pricing, and have now fully priced in a cut by June. The heightened predictions for rate cuts were partly driven by a weaker expected jobs report Friday and a small increase in US unemployment, the report added.
