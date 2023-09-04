Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 04 Sep 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- September 04, 2023 16:06
Rupee dips but outperforms Asian peers helped by routine inflows
The Indian rupee closed slightly weaker on Monday but managed to outperform its Asian peers which dipped after the 10-year US treasury yield rose on Friday and the dollar showed resilience despite some softening in US economic data over last week, per a Reuters report.
The rupee closed at 82.7475, little changed from 82.7150 in the previous session. Its Asian peers weakened against the US dollar, with the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit leading the losses.
Routine inflows helped the rupee amid thin trading on a US holiday, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said. Click here to read complete report.
- September 04, 2023 15:41
Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance Ltd has informed the exchange about the appointment of Bhavana Manish Ashar as the Managing Director of the company.
- September 04, 2023 15:39
Angel One has informed the exchange about the resignation of Dinesh Radhakrishnan and the appointment of Ravish Sinha to the position of chief product and technology officer of the company.
The stock gained 0.46% to close at ₹1,924 on NSE.
- September 04, 2023 15:35
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock traded at ₹296.15, down by 1% on the NSE.
In August 2023, the company estimates the overall disbursement at ₹4,400 crore delivering a 15% Y-o-Y growth. The YTD August 2023 disbursements at ₹20,950 crore registered a growth of 22% Y-o-Y.
- September 04, 2023 15:34
Closing Bell: Sensex gains 240 pts, Nifty settles above 19,500
Indian shares rose on Monday, led by metals on fresh stimulus support by China for its property sector and information technology (IT) stocks on rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening cycle, per a Reuters report.
The Nifty 50 index rose 0.48 per cent to 19,528.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.37 per cent higher at 65,628.14.
Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains. The metal index rose 2.28 per cent and hit a record high on further policy measures by China to support its property sector.
China is the top producer and consumer of metals. Click here to read the complete report.
- September 04, 2023 15:28
Stock market live updates: Arvind Fashions Ltd has allotted 15,000 equity shares of ₹4 each under AFL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016.
The stock trades at ₹323.85, up by 0.12% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 15:27
Stock market live updates: PVR INOX has announced the opening of its premium ICE Theatres auditorium in its 12-screen Superplex at Forum South Bengaluru, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, per PTI report.
The stock trades at ₹1,798.05, up by 1.07% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 15:26
BHEL bags order for Dibang multipurpose project
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won an order for the Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works of the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The BHEL stock was trading at ₹138.25, up by 1.54% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 15:19
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers: Coal India (4.66%); Wipro (4.28%); HCL Tech (4.06%); Ultratech Cement (3.81%); Tata Steel (3.70%)
Major losers: M&M (-0.89%); Axis Bank (-0.88%); Bajaj Auto (-0.85%); Asian Paints (-0.81%); Nestle India (-0.79%)
- September 04, 2023 15:17
BSE snapshot at 3 pm
At 3:05 pm 2,329 stocks had advanced on the BSE, against 1,398 stocks that had declined. Total stocks traded were 3,921, with 394 recording . The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 394, and those that hit a 52-week low was 28.
- September 04, 2023 15:13
KPI Green bags 9MW solar power project order from Gujarat Polyfilms
KPI Green has received a new order for executing a solar power project of 9 MW capacity from Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd. under the ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ segment. The stock trades at ₹879, up by 0.64 per cent on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:58
Paytm launches Paytm Card Soundbox for card payments
- September 04, 2023 14:53
One97 Communications launches Card Soundbox, stock edges lower
One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) has launched the Card Soundbox, which will enable merchants to accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, American Express and RuPay networks.
The stock trades at ₹853.60, down by 0.44 per cent on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:51
Syschem (India) receives sales order for ₹28 lakh, stock up 1.49 per cent
Syschem (India) has received sales order for ₹28.02 lakh from its customers towards supply of products manufactured by the company. The stock trades at ₹53.04, up by 1.49 per cent on the BSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:43
17.6 lakh NTPC shares change hands in large trade
- September 04, 2023 14:40
MICL Group bags three awards
MICL Group has bagged three awards cementing its position as a sterling Real Estate Player.
i. The Hurun India Industry Achievement Award 2022 in Civil Construction
ii. The Extraordinaire - Icons of Trust award under the Hall of Fame category by Brand Vision
iii. Hurun India Stars of Mumbai Award 2023 for Outstanding Contribution towards the Economy of Mumbai.
The stock trades at ₹153.15, up by 0.43% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:38
GATI ties up with Tech Mahindra to build software application
GATI has tied up with Tech Mahindra to build a software application - Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0. The GATI stock trades at ₹150.75, higher by 2.52% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:34
Intellect Global launches iQuantum Treasury 23, a real-time risk and operational management solution
Intellect Global Central and Consumer Banking (iGCB), the central and consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, has launched iQuantum Treasury 23, the solution enables real-time risk and operational management of the financial portfolio. The stock trades at ₹728.80, down by 0.58% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:25
IIFL Finance to give ESOPs worth Rs 180 cr to 4,000 frontline employees, Co. says
IIFL Finance, a retail-focused non-banking finance company, today said that it has launched Golden ESOP scheme worth Rs 180 crore for 4,000 frontline employees across 25 states and 5 union territories.
This is the largest such ESOP scheme for frontline employees across any industry in India and the first in BFSI sector, the company said. The frontline staff includes call center executive, gold loan appraisers, branch manager and other zonal sales staff.
IIFL Finance will issue shares to 4,000 employees at more than 98% percent discount to the company’s current share price. The shares will be given to employees at a minimal price of Rs 10 at a time when the share is trading around Rs 600.
ESOPs will be given to employees with at least two-years of experience at the company and meeting highest performance ratings.
- September 04, 2023 14:23
Kings Infra Ventures sings MoU to export Vannamei shrimps to US
Kings Infra Ventures has signed the MoU to export Vannamei shrimps to the US market with JH & Company representing Ocean World Ventures. The stock trades at ₹138.80, higher by 4.99% on the BSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:20
GATI and Tech Mahindra collaborate to build future-ready software application
GATI has partnered with Tech Mahindra to build future-ready software application - Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0. GATI stock trades at ₹150.75, higher by 2.52% on the NSE. The stock trades at ₹1,251.85 on the NSE, higher by 1.94%.
- September 04, 2023 14:18
Stock Market Live Updates: iGCB announces the launch of iQuantum Treasury 23
Intellect Global Central and Consumer Banking (iGCB), the central and consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena Limited, has announced the launch of iQuantum Treasury 23, the solution enables real-time risk and operational management of the financial portfolio. The stock trades at ₹728.80, down by 0.58% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Bharti Airtel to purchase 23,000 MWh renewable energy by Q4 FY24
Bharti Airtel will purchase 23,000 MWh of renewable energy by Q4 FY23-24 for its data center company, Nxtra. As part of its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, Airtel will acquire stakes in the renewable energy project companies established by Continuum Green India Pvt. Ltd. and Vibrant Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd. to power six of Nxtra’s Edge data center facilities.
The stock trades at ₹862.85, down by 0.36% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 14:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty hold steady; metal stocks shine
During Monday afternoon trade, the equity benchmark indices traded within a range. The 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 176.16 points to reach 65,563.32 at 1.57 pm, while the NSE Nifty saw a gain of 73 points, reaching 19,508.30.
Among the gainers in the Sensex pack were Coal India, Tata Steel, Jio Financial, Hindalco, and Wipro. Meanwhile, Asian Paints, Nestle, Titan, Cipla, and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.
The Nifty Metal stocks led the sectoral indices with a gain of 2.54%, led by SAIL and NMDC, which registered gains of over 6% each.
- September 04, 2023 13:38
Share Market Live Today: Dilip Buildcon Secures ₹699 crore irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh; stock trade weak
Dilip Buuildcon Ltd has informed the exchange about excecution of an agreement with the Water Resources Deparment Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal for construction of Malhargarh Pressurized Micro Lift Major Irrigation Project on turnkey basis valued at ₹699.03 crore.
DBL stock trades at ₹317.50, down by 1.34% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 13:36
Stocks to Watch: Centre approves 30 railway projects worth over ₹83,000 crore for Telangana
The Central government has decided to take up 30 railway projects including 15 new railway lines in Telangana with a total outlay of ₹83,543 crore, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.
- September 04, 2023 13:33
Share Market Live Today: Garnet Construction’s shares rise on Q1 performance
Garnet Construction Ltd’s shares rose after the company reported a 128 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 66.70 lakh, compared to Rs 29.16 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.
- September 04, 2023 13:31
Share Market Today: SBI offers UPI integration with digital rupee; stock trade flat
State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced UPI interoperability in its Digital Rupee (e rupee), also known as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This feature is accessible through the ‘e rupee by SBI’ application and allows SBI CBDC users to scan merchant UPI QR codes for transactions.
- September 04, 2023 13:18
Share Market Live Today: NBCC bags ₹20 crore orders for Mint Mumbai renovation and construction; stock up 4.64%
NBCC India has received work order for structural and non-structural repairs at Mint, Mumbai factory premises along with renovation works & structural and non-structural repairs of residential quarters at Mint Premises; and for construction of transit camp at Mint Colony, Parel, Mumbai. The order value is worth ₹20 crore.
The stock trades at ₹55.20, higher by 4.64% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 13:02
Stock to Watch: Delta Corp’s 25 lakh shares change hands
Delta Corp has 25 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade. The stock trades at ₹186.70, higher by 2.19% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 12:59
Share Market Live Updates: InterGlobe Aviation approves new subsidiary and investment plans
The board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd has approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary; an investment up to ₹30 crore in one or more tranches and issuing corporate guarantees of up to $996 million to secure the payment obligations of aforesaid wholly owned subsidiary. The stock trades at ₹2,449.80, up by 0.45% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 12:54
Anupam Rasayan allocates 66,385 equity shares under Stock Option Plan 2020
Anupam Rasayan Ltd has allotted 66385 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, under Anupam Employees Stock Option Plan 2020. The stock trades at ₹1,001 on the NSE, down by 0.41%.
- September 04, 2023 12:51
Stock in Focus: Caplin receives USFDA’s voluntary action indicated status; shares down
Caplin Steriles Ltd., a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd., has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing unit near Chennai.
The inspection took place from May 22nd to May 31st, and the inspection classification by the agency was determined as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
- September 04, 2023 12:43
Stock to Watch: IRFC stock surges 20% on NSE
IRFC stock jumps 20% on the NSE, trading at ₹66.90. The company’s 20.2 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.
- September 04, 2023 12:40
Stock Market Live Today: Magadh Sugar & Energy surges by 12.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹590.
- September 04, 2023 12:28
Julius Baer launches 5-year transformation plan to expand presence and client base in India
Julius Baer has embarked on a five-year transformation journey in India and aims to double the number of relationship managers and clients, triple its assets and extend its reach to new cities.
“India is one of Julius Baer’s core growth markets,” Rahul Malhotra, the firm’s head of private banking for global India & developed markets, said in a note put up on its website on Monday. “Our strategy is to have an efficient hub and spoke model – a strong network of relationship managers spread across the country with a deep understanding of the local culture and environment with subject experts in the hub.”
Julius Baer currently employs more than 200 people in India. The five-year business transformation will invest across the board in people, products, operations, technology, branding, and infrastructure. The firm is currently present in seven cities and plans to spread to more than 10 cities. In July 2023, the bank moved to a new office in New Delhi.
Julius Baer has applied for an AIF license and expects to launch an equity AIF fund by end of 2023.
The new wealth being created in India will be spread across almost 100 towns and cities with representation from ultra high net worth individuals. “Currently, 50 per cent of India’s resident wealth is concentrated in five cities. A further 10-15 per cent in the next five and another 15-20 per cent in the next 20 cities. The newly created wealth is expected to grow particularly in the small centers rebalancing the overall distribution,” said Umang Papneja, chief executive officer for Julius Baer’s activities in India.
- September 04, 2023 12:15
Share Market Live Today: Subros Develops Electric AC system for hydrogen cell buses; stock up 6.65% on NSE
Subros Ltd has developed its electric air-conditioning system with an integrated battery management system for Hyderogen Cell Bus application. The stock trades at ₹438.70, higher by 6.65% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 12:14
Share Market Live Today: Caplin Steriles gets USFDA nod for Chennai manufacturing unit; Caplin Point Labs stock falls 1.55% on BSE
Caplin Point Laboratories’ subsidiary company Caplin Steriles Ltd has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for its injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing unit located at Gummidipoondi, Chennai. The stock trades at ₹1,079.05, down by 1.55% on the BSE.
- September 04, 2023 12:11
Nifty today: Major gainers, losers at noon
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 pm:
Jio Financial (6.81%); Coal India (4.69%); Tata Steel (4.05%); Ultratech Cement (3.18%); Hindalco (3.06%)
Major losers: M&M (-1.49%); Nestle India (-1.17%); Asian Paints (-1.04%); SBI Life Insurance (-0.95%); HDFC Life Insurance (-0.85%)
- September 04, 2023 12:10
Sensex Today: Advance, decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 4 were 2,331 against 1,257 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,789. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 342, and those that hit a 52-week low was 24.
- September 04, 2023 12:06
Stock Market Live Today: Mid-day report: Indian equities climb, led by metals amid China’s property sector support
Indian equities made gains during noon trade on Monday, primarily driven by the metals sector, which received a boost from China’s continued support for its property sector and growing anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate pause later this month. The Nifty 50 index was up by 0.10%, reaching 19,452, while the S&P BSE Sensex saw a 0.07% increase, reaching 65,432.50.
Among the major sectoral indexes, eight out of thirteen registered gains, with the metals sector experiencing a notable 2.3% rise due to China’s fresh measures to bolster its property sector. China, being the largest producer and consumer of metals, had a positive impact on stocks like NMDC and National Aluminium, which saw increases of over 8% and 6%, respectively.
In terms of individual stocks on the NSE, Jio Financial, CIL, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, and Hindalco performed well, while M&M, Nestle, Asian Paints, SBI Life, and HDFC Life were among the laggards.
Meanwhile, MMTC stock surged by 20% on the NSE, trading at ₹52.50.
- September 04, 2023 11:56
Share Markets Live Today: Stocks that hit 52-week low
Stocks that hit 52-week low: Atal Realtech (-12.97%); Allcargo Terminals (-3.30%); Pyramid Technoplast (-2.48%)
- September 04, 2023 11:50
Commodities Market Today: Spice futures exhibit mixed trends with jeera surging
The spices market exhibited a mixed trend on Monday. Dhaniya (coriander) October futures declined by ₹14 to ₹7,254 a quintal. Jeera (cumin) futures surged, hitting the 4% upper band at the start of the trade. At 11.45 hours IST, jeera October futures were up by ₹2,515 at ₹61,795 a quintal. Turmeric December futures dropped by ₹256 to ₹15,660 a quintal.
- September 04, 2023 11:49
Share Market Live Today: MMTC stock surges by 20% on the NSE, trading at ₹52.50.
- September 04, 2023 11:48
Commodities Markets Today: Gold remains strong at $1,945 as US economy shows signs of recovery
Gold ruled above $1,940 an ounce in Asian trade as US economy showed signs of recovery as non-farm workers’ payrolls increased. China’s PMI data too showed the country is on a recovery path. These are seen as signals that the US Fed may not hike rates further. At 11.45 a.m. IST, gold was quoted at $1,945.41 an ounce. Silver ruled at $24.17 an ounce.
- September 04, 2023 11:44
Technical Analysis: Bank Nifty prediction today – Sep 4, 2023: Early gains vanish, futures test resistance
Bank Nifty, after 0.5 per cent last week, began today’s session with a gap-up at 44,647.65 versus Friday’s close of 44,436.10. However, immediately after the open, the index fell and is now hovering around 44,420, erasing all the gains.
- September 04, 2023 11:41
Share Market Live Today: NTPC approves Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II with ₹15,529 crore investment; stock surges by 1.41%
NTPC stock rises by 1.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹233.95.
The company had accorded investment approval for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW) at estimated cost of ₹15,529.99 crore.
- September 04, 2023 11:36
Share Market Live Today: UK Government commits £500 million to support Tata Steel UK plant’s green transition
According to reports, UK Govt will support upto GBP 500 million pounds towards Tata Steel UK plant while Tata Steel will invest GBP 700 million in renewing the plant. The steel plant will move to a greener method of production utilising electric arc method replacing its coal fired plant.
- September 04, 2023 11:34
Corporate Social Responsibility: Infosys Foundation to build 100-bed maternity and child care hospital in Karnataka, commits ₹55 crore grant
Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm, has announced that it will construct a 100-bed maternity and child care hospital in Kunigal Taluk, Tumakuru district of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka. It will provide a grant of ₹55 crore to support the building of this hospital within the premises of the Taluk General Hospital.
The stock trades at ₹1,444.35, up by 0.03% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 11:32
Share Market Live Today: Shakti Pumps secures patent for high torque motor; stock surges 5.80% on NSE
Shakti Pumps has received patent for high starting torque direct line operated energy efficient motor (Shakti Slip Star Synchronous Run Motor - S4RM). The stock trades at ₹907.10, higher by 5.80% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 11:28
Share Market Live Today: Emmessar Biotech Promoter acquires equity shares
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd informed the exchange that Mathurakavi Srinivasa Raghavan Ayyangar, Chief Promoter, had acquired 5026 equity shares of the company. The stock trades at ₹26.99 on the BSE, higher by 3.17%.
- September 04, 2023 11:26
Share Markets Live today: TCS digital commerce platform transforms Banner Solutions customer experience
TCS digital commerce platform helps banner solutions reimagine customer experience, the company informed the exchange. The stock trades at ₹3,381.50, up by 0.07% on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 11:24
Stocks to Watch: Sundaram Home Finance ventures into affordable housing loans
Sundaram Home Finance has announced its foray into the affordable home finance segment and will be looking at disbursing home loans of up to Rs.35 lakh. It plans to open about 10 branches in Tier 2 & 3 towns in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and to hire 50-75 people exclusively for the affordable housing segment in the first phase, by March 2024.
- September 04, 2023 11:21
Share Market Today: JK Paper, ITC, and others gain as paper sector shows promise
In a recent trend, pulp and paper stocks are witnessing a steady rise as prices in the sector stabilize. Companies like JK Paper, ITC, West Coast Paper Mills, TNPL, and Seshasayee Papers & Boards are gaining traction in the market.
- September 04, 2023 10:55
Technical Analysis: Nifty prediction today – September 04, 2023: Go long on dips
Nifty 50 and Sensex have begun the week on a positive note. Sensex is trading at 65,440, up 0.1 per cent and Nifty 50 at 19,465, up 0.15 per cent. The sharp bounce from the low on Friday is a positive for the indices. However, it is important for them to get a strong follow-through rise from here to mark the end of the correction and to turn bullish convincingly.
- September 04, 2023 10:53
Share Markets Live Today: Nazara plans preferential allotment to raise runds for expansion
While preferential allotment will lead to an equity dilution of 2.1%, Nazara operates in a hyper growth gaming industry where scalability is of prime importance which may lead to dilution at frequent intervals at least in the initial stages.
We believe the funds might be deployed to expand presence in either Freemium or Gamified Early Learning segment as Real Money Gaming is facing regulatory hurdles post levy of 28% GST on full bet value whereas ESports business is well funded post recent fund raise of Rs2bn. - Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher
- September 04, 2023 10:47
Stock Market Live Today: Indian shares rise on hopes of Fed rate pause, China stimulus
Indian shares advanced on Monday, led by metals on further support for property sector by China and on rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause later this month.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.10% at 19,452 as of 10:21 a.m. , while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.07% to 65,432.50.
Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains. Metals rose 2.5% on fresh measures by China to support its property sector. China is the top producer and consumer of metals. Tata Steel and Hindalco added more than 3% each, topping the Nifty 50.
The more domestically-focussed small-caps and mid-caps advanced 1% and 0.6%, respectively, sustaining outperformance over the blue-chips.
The small-caps and mid-caps have gained over 28% and 26%, respectively, so far this year, more than thrice as much as a 7.5% rise in benchmark Nifty 50 index, on sustained retail inflows.
“The small-cap and mid-cap space will continue to do well because of hopes of healthy returns, which have attracted interest from investors with a short-term time horizon,” said Siddharth Bhamre, research head at Religare Broking.
There are pockets in broader markets with valuation comfort, Bhamre added.
Rising unemployment in the U.S., which heightened hopes of a Fed rate pause later this month as well as strong domestic macroeconomic data, including gross domestic product(GDP) and expansion in factory activity bolstered sentiment in the markets, two analysts said.
Among individual stocks, Coal India climbed 3% after production in August rose 13.2% year-on-year.
Maharashtra Seamless climbed 4% on bagging orders of 1.57 billion rupees from Oil India and Indian Oil Corporation.Moil rose 2% after reporting a 53% year-on-year jump in production in August. - Reuters
- September 04, 2023 10:38
Stock to Watch: EIH stock down 5% following recent surge
Shares of luxury hotels operator, EIH Ltd are down 5%. The stock had run up quite a bit last week and was up 25% for the month, on expectations that a board meeting to be held on Friday may witness strategic moves.
However, the Oberoi hotels company announced the board reviewed the post Covid state of the Indian hospitality industry segments relevant to the company, and their market potential.
Ever since Reliance & Oberoi announced plans to co-manage two hotels in India and one in the UK, there has been speculation that RIL may look at entering the hotel business. RIL holds 18.53% stake in EIH.
- September 04, 2023 10:31
Stock In Focus: MIDHANI shares get a boost from Aditya-L1 mission
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd’s (MIDHANI) shares were up by 3.29 per cent after the company announced it was a key supplier of specialised metals and alloys for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)‘s Aditya-L1 mission.
- September 04, 2023 10:30
Share Market Live Today: Top Nifty Auto stocks
Top Nifty Auto stocks:
- Eicher Motors (1.67%);
- Bharat Forge (1.49%);
- Maruti (0.80%);
- MFR (0.78%)
- September 04, 2023 10:25
Stock in Focus: Ksolves India stock trades at ₹1,103 on the NSE, down by 4.79%.
- September 04, 2023 10:18
Share Markets Live Today: Nazara Technologies gains 4.70% as company plans Rs 100 crore equity share allotment
Nazara Technologies Limited’s shares were up by 4.70 per cent after the company announced the approval of a preferential allotment of equity shares with the aim of raising up to Rs 100 crore. Nazara intends to issue 14,00,560 equity shares with a face value of Rs 4 each at a price of Rs 714 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 100 crore. These shares will be proportionately allotted to M/s Kamath Associates and M/s NKSquared. These equity shares will be locked in for a period of six months from the date of issue.
- September 04, 2023 10:17
Share Market Live Today: HRC Infra Projects gains 4.03% on NSE after receiving GETCO order
HRC Infra Projects stock rises by 4.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹46.50. The company had received work order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO).
- September 04, 2023 10:15
Axis Securities top picks for September
Axis Securities Top picks for September: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Lupin ltd, Federal Bank, Varun Beverages, Ashok Leyland, PNC infra, ITC, Relaxo, CIE Automotive India, Praj Industries, CCL Products (India), CreditAccessGrameen, JTL Industries and Kirloskar Brothers ltd
- September 04, 2023 10:14
Economy Watch: RBI expected to pause amid global monetary tightening, attractive bond yields for investors
We believe that global monetary tightening is on its last legs and central banks globally will be on a long pause. RBI will also be on a long pause with government taking fiscal steps to manage inflation. We think that the broad range of the benchmark 10yr bond yield will be between 7.10% to 7.35% over the next one month. Given the recent rise in yields which has pushed back the expectations of rate cuts, yields are entering attractive territory and investors can look to increase allocation to Fixed Income as growth is expected to slow down towards the end of the year.
Investors with medium to long term investment horizon can look at funds having duration of 3-4yrs with predominant sovereign holdings as they offer a better risk reward currently. Investors having an investment horizon of 6-12 months can look at money market funds as yields are attractive in the 1yr segment of the curve. - Puneet Pal, Head-Fixed Income, PGIM India Mutual Fund
- September 04, 2023 10:12
Share Market Live Today: MOIL stock up 1.63% as August production surges 53% Y-o-Y
MOIL stock rises by 1.63% on the NSE, trading at ₹246.55. The company’s August production sruged 53% y-o-y.
- September 04, 2023 10:09
Regulatory Move: Competition (Amendment) Act: CCI to spell out norms on significant business operations
The Competition Commission of Indiais likely to issue draft proposals this month on the calculation of deal value threshold (DVT) and what constitutes significant business operations (SBO) in India, said market watchers.
- September 04, 2023 10:08
Stocks to Watch: ITC to invest ₹1,500 crore to set up food manufacturing, packaging plants in MP
Diversified group ITC on Sunday said it will invest around Rs. 1,500 crore to set up an integrated food manufacturing and logistics facility and a sustainable packaging products manufacturing facility at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh.
- September 04, 2023 10:06
Share Market Live Today: Atal Realtech stock declines by 11.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹97.
- September 04, 2023 10:05
Share Market Live Today: Top Nifty Energy stocks: Coal India (3.25%); IOC (1.35%); NTPC (0.72%)
- September 04, 2023 09:54
Share Market Live Today: Rail Vikas Nigam gains 8.21% on NSE after securing ₹322 crore contract
Rail Vikas Nigam stock rises by 8.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹149.65. The company had received LOA from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) for full turnkey contract (Design, Supply and Installation) for the development of distribution infrastructure work for loss reduction at Dist. Vadodara; worth ₹322 crore.
- September 04, 2023 09:52
Share Market Live Today: Mindspace Business Parks REIT completes acquisition of 0.24 MSF in Chennai
Mindspace Business Parks REIT (MINDSPACE) Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.76 per cent after the company concluded an acquisition of approximately 0.24 million square feet (MSF) at Commerzone Porur, Chennai, for Rs 181.6 crore, including transaction costs. This acquisition enables Mindspace REIT to attain 100 per cent ownership of the asset.
- September 04, 2023 09:51
Share Market Live Today: IDFC First Bank stock rises by 1.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹94.75.
- September 04, 2023 09:51
Share Market Live Today: Coromandel International shares touched 52-week high of Rs 1,124.95 in early trade. Shares trading at Rs 1,119.20.
- September 04, 2023 09:50
Share Market Live Today: Pearl Global Industries stock surges by 12.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹939.20.
- September 04, 2023 09:50
Commodities Market: WTI crude oil surges 7% on tightening markets and supportive measures
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP – Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities said WTI Crude oil futures surged more than 7% during the previous week and closed at $85.55 per bbl, as signs of tightening physical markets and continued efforts by Chinese authorities lifted the sentiments. Saudi Arabia is expected to extend the voluntary oil production cut of 1 mbpd well into October, while Russia has also agreed with its OPEC+ partners on further cuts to its crude exports. Unexpected expansion in China Caixin Manufacturing PMI coupled with Beijing slashing the reserve requirement ratio further aided prices as the support measures starts to gain traction. Prospects of Fed pivot might also underpin the demand outlook and keep the prices buoyed
- September 04, 2023 09:49
Commodity experts share insights: Gold and Silver volatile
Gold and silver were highly volatile last week and closed on a negative note on Friday, after a sharp jump in the dollar index and bond yields erased the precious metals’ earlier gains. The dollar index gained strength after a better than expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data and pushed gold and silver lower. An upbeat job data increased fears of U.S. Fed rate hike in the upcoming policy meeting and supported the dollar index. However, strength in crude oil prices and downbeat EU and UK manufacturing PMI supported precious metals. Rebound in the Japanese Yen and Chinese Yuan also supported precious metals. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index. Gold has support at $1928-1918 while resistance is at $1952-1964. Silver has support at $24.00-23.88, while resistance is at $24.40-24.54. In INR terms the gold has support at Rs59,170, 58,910. while resistance is at Rs59,620, 59,780. Silver has support at Rs73,010-72,550, while resistance is at Rs74,140–74,740. - Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
- September 04, 2023 09:47
Commodities Market: Kotak Securities’ Ravindra Rao: COMEX gold rises amid Fed tightening expectations
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP – Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd
“COMEX Gold prices witnessed the second consecutive weekly gain after a slew of data releases during the previous week improved the conviction that the Fed is nearing the end of tightening cycle. The US Labour report showed modest jobs growth, gentle wage pressures and an unexpected jump in the unemployment rate in August, amid signs of softening in the Jobs market. However, gold prices pared some early gains after better than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. This week is going to be light on the data front, with US ISM Services PMI, central bank meeting of Canada and Australia coupled with a slew of Fed official’s speeches to be in focus. “
- September 04, 2023 09:45
Share Market Live Today: IRFC stock jumps by 14.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹63.75.
- September 04, 2023 09:44
Share Market Live Today: MIDHANI shares rise 3.29% as key supplier for ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Mission
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited’s (MIDHANI) shares were up by 3.29 per cent after the company announced its role as a key supplier of specialized metals and alloys, which played a crucial role in the successful launch of India’s Aditya-L1 mission by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on September 2, 2023.
- September 04, 2023 09:42
Sectoral Watch: US economic data supports soft landing, caution urged for small caps
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“The economic data from the US confirms the soft landing narrative that has been driving equity markets globally. August unemployment in the US has risen to 3.8% and there is a softening trend in average hourly wages. This data suggests that the Fed is likely to hold rates in the September meeting. This is a favourable indication for global equity markets.
In India a large number of small caps, particularly the micro caps, are rising, mainly driven by market momentum. Many newbie investors are chasing such stocks for quick gains. Many of these stocks don’t have strong fundamentals and investment in these stocks can be very risky. At this juncture, long-term investors should prefer the safety of high quality large-caps.”
- September 04, 2023 09:41
Stock in Focus: GMR Power and Urban Infra soars 17.93% on NSE after ₹5,123.4 crore contract win
GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd stock surges by 17.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹33.55. GMR Smart Electricity Distribution, a subsidiary of the company, received Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹5,123.4 crore from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam in Uttar Pradesh.
- September 04, 2023 09:39
Rupee technicals: USD-INR in range-bound pattern with positive bias
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The 82.8-82.5 band has continued to restrain USDINR from directional move. Within this construct, a positive bias looks to be emerging, as the lower highs with flat lows resemble a bullish continuation patteern. Upsides may be limited to 82.93 though, with major support below 82.5 seen at 82.2
- September 04, 2023 09:38
Technical Analysis: Nifty Outlook: Resistance near 19,480-19,500, upside target at 19,790
The proximity of congestion resistance at 19480-500 raises fears of rejection trades again. However, the steepness of the Friday’s rise, as well as the decline in VIX to levels last seen when Nifty was at 19600, encourages us to persist with upsides, with the near term objective extended to 19790. Downside markers are at 19385 or 19361. Inability to float above the same, will again rekindle fears of 18800 or 18300, but the prospects of an outright collapse look limited. - Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
- September 04, 2023 09:37
Share Market Live Today: BSE increases circuit limit for Jio Financial Services to 20%
BSE has revised the circuit limit of Jio Financial Services to 20 per cent from the existing 5 per cent. The new limits will be effective from Monday, September 4, according to a notification issued by BSE
- September 04, 2023 09:35
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 am
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am: Hindalco (3.65%); Tata Steel (3.58%); Jio Financial (3.34%); Ultratech Cement (2.03%); Coal India (1.96%)
Major losers: Nestle India (-0.57%); Asian Paints (-0.51%) Britannia (-0.40%); ICICI Bank (-0.29%); Bajaj Auto (-0.29%)
- September 04, 2023 09:34
Commodities Market: Crude oil prices rise on Chinese manufacturing activity and production output cuts
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning following the reports of an expansion in the Chinese manufacturing activity and the signs of further production output cuts by the major oil producing nations in the world.
At 9.30 am on Monday, November Brent oil futures were at $88.58, up by 0.03 per cent; and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $85.66, up by 0.13 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹7088 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹7064, up by 0.34 per cent; and October futures were trading at ₹7027 as against the previous close of ₹7002, up by 0.36 per cent.
- September 04, 2023 09:33
Stocks in News
IDBI Bank: Bids invited to appoint an asset valuer for strategic divestment of IDBI Bank. (Positive)
Biocon: Company acquires Eywa Pharma’s oral solid dosage manufacturing facility, located in New Jersey, US for $7.7 million. (Positive)
Hindalco: Company enters into a Shareholder’s Agreement & Power Purchase Agreement with Seven Renewable Power Private Limited for acquisition of 26% stake in SRPPL. (Positive)
Lemon Tree Hotels: Signs a license agreement for an 80 room property in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (Positive)
Hero Motocorp: Total sales at 4.89 lk vs 4.63 lk, up 5.6% (YoY). (Positive)
Eicher Motors: Total sales at 77,583 units Vs Nomura’s estimate of 75,000 units (YoY). (Positive)
VST Tillers: August sales up 12% at 4,037 units vs 3,602 units (YoY) (Positive)
Coal India: August production up 13.2% at 52.3 MT Vs 46.2 MT (YoY) while offtake up 15.3% at 59 MT vs 51.2 MT. (Positive)
NMDC: August production up 37.5% at 3.41 mt vs 2.48 mt (YoY), sales up 25% at 3.54 mt vs 2.83 mt (YoY). (Positive)
ICICI Lombard: IRDAI Approves ICICI Bank To Increase Shareholding In ICICI Lombard In Multiple Tranches Up To 4.0% (Positive)
MOIL: Delivers best August production since inception, registering a growth of 53% YoY (Positive)
Bajaj Auto: RBI grants certificate of registration to unit Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance: Agencies. (Positive)
Reliance Ind: Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 bn by Sept 30: Agencies. (Positive)
Nazara tech: To Consider fund raising via issue of equity shares/ securities on Preferential Basis (Positive)
Firstsource Solutions: Company announces Ritesh Mohan Idnani as MD & CEO (Positive)
Tata Power: Company inks a PDA with Chalet Hotels Limited for 6 MW AC Group Captive Project (Positive)
HP Adhesive: To Consider Sub-Division/ Splitting of Equity Shares (Current Face Value of Rs 10) (Positive)
Paras: Patent Office, Government of India has granted 3 individual patents for the design of the products (Positive)
Kopran: MHRA - UK has renewed GMP Compliance Certificate for Company’s two plant. (Positive)
Maha Seamless: Company has received orders with cumulative basic value of Rs. 157 crores approx. from Oil India Ltd. and IOCL (Positive)
GMR Infra: Arm Receives Letter of Award worth Rs 5123.4 Crores from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam In UP (Positive)
RVNL: Company bags Letter of Acceptance from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company for order of Rs 282 crore (Positive)
Deepak Fertilizer: Signs Two Gas Purchase Agreement With GAIL (Positive)
Shilpa Med: Gets Marketing Authorization From MHRA, UK, For Betahistine Dihydrochloride Orodispersible Films, 24 mg (Positive)
M&M: IFC to invest Rs 600 crore in tranches in M&M’s subsidiary Mahindra Last Mile Mobility by subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares. (Positive)
Infosys: Completes Acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT Centre in India (Neutral)
Maruti: August total production up 3.5% at 1.65 lakh units vs 1.59 lakh units (YoY) (Neutral)
Jet Airways: ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-cr alleged bank fraud case (Neutral)
ONGC: Company approves capital restructuring of ONGC Petro additions. (Neutral)
ITC: Peter Rajatilakan Chittaranjan has stepped down from board (Neutral)
Ashok Ley: Total sales at 15,576 units Vs estimate of 15,661 units (YoY). (Neutral)
Kotak Bank: Uday Kotak Resigns As Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO, Dipak Gupta takes interim charge (Neutral)
Venus Pipes: Arun Axaykumar Kothari Resigns As CFO Of The Co w.e.f. September 1, 2023. (Neutral)
Oil upstream stocks: Government cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum, SAED on diesel and ATF increased. (Neutral)
- September 04, 2023 09:32
Stocks to Watch: MOIL
MOIL delivers best August production since inception, registering a growth of 53 per cent YoY
- September 04, 2023 09:32
Stocks to Watch: RBI grants certificate of registration to unit Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance
- September 04, 2023 09:32
Stocks to Watch: BGR Energy settles insolvency petition with premium rransmission
BGR Energy has informed exchanges that Premium Transmission Pvt Ltd (an operational creditor) has agreed to withdraw an insolvency petition filed against the company after it repaid ₹4.51 crore in full and final settlement on Saturday. The company has now filed a petition to the NCLT, Amaravati Bench for withdrawal of Insolvency proceedings.
- September 04, 2023 09:31
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 bn by Sept 30
- September 04, 2023 09:31
Stocks to Watch: Tata Power inks a PDA with Chalet Hotels for 6 MW AC Group captive project
- September 04, 2023 09:30
Stocks to Watch: HP Adhesive
HP Adhesive to consider sub-division/ splitting of Equity Shares from current face value of Rs 10
- September 04, 2023 09:30
Stocks to Watch: Nazara Technologies
Nazara Technologies will raise around Rs 100 crore by issuing up to 14 lakh shares on a preferential basis to Kamath Associates and NKSquared at Rs 714 each. Share are up 2.6% at Rs 782 on the NSE.
- September 04, 2023 09:30
Stocks to Watch: UK’s MHRA renews GMP compliance certificate for Kopran’s two plants
MHRA - UK has renewed GMP Compliance Certificate for Kopran, an integrated pharmaceutical company’s two plant
- September 04, 2023 09:28
Monsoon Watch: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and key Kharif states
IMD says a low pressure area will form over the Bay of Bengal by tomorrow. This will bring heavy rainfall to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key kharif States Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh are also set to receive isolated heavy rainfall.
- September 04, 2023 09:27
Stocks to Watch: Maharashtra Seamless
Maha Seamless has received orders with cumulative basic value of about Rs 157 crore from Oil India and IOCL
- September 04, 2023 09:26
Stocks to Watch: GMR Infra
GMR Infra arm receives letter of award worth Rs 5123 crore from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam in UP
- September 04, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: RVNL
RVNL bags Letter of Acceptance from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company for order of Rs 282 crore
- September 04, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: Deepak Fertilizer signs two gas purchase agreement with GAIL
- September 04, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: Shilpa Med
Shilpa Med gets Marketing Authorization From MHRA, UK, For Betahistine Dihydrochloride Orodispersible Films, 24 mg
- September 04, 2023 09:24
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra & Mahindra
IFC to invest Rs 600 crore in tranches in M&M’s subsidiary Mahindra Last Mile Mobility by subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares.
- September 04, 2023 09:24
Stocks to Watch: Infosys completes Acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT Centre in India
- September 04, 2023 09:24
Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti August production up 3.5 per cent at 1.65 lakh units against 1.59 lakh units y-on-y
- September 04, 2023 09:23
Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty open higher on Fed rate pause optimism and strong economic data
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened with a slight uptick, driven by growing optimism about a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause and robust domestic economic data. The BSE Sensex gained 206.60 points, reaching 65,593.75, while the NSE Nifty rose 75 points to 19,510.30.
Among the stock gainers were Jio Financial, Tata Steel, Eicher Motrs, Hindalco and L&T. Lagging behind were ICICI Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Britannia.
Earlier, Indian shares had a weekly gain, buoyed by strong GDP data and factory activity growth. Asian markets also saw modest gains on positive U.S. jobs data, hinting at a potential end to Federal Reserve tightening measures.
Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 488 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,295 crore on Friday.
- September 04, 2023 09:15
Commodities Market: Indian government procures imported red lentils to tackle rising pulse prices
The Indian government has begun to procure imported red lentils through Nafed and NCCF. These agencies will float two tenders each every week to buy the lentils. This is part of the Centre’s move to cool rising prices of pulses.
- September 04, 2023 09:13
Stocks to Watch: ONGC approves capital restructuring of ONGC Petro Additions
- September 04, 2023 09:13
Stocks to Watch: Peter Rajatilakan Chittaranjan has stepped down from board of ITC
- September 04, 2023 09:13
Stocks to Watch: Arun Ajaykumar Kothari Resigns as CFO of Venus Pipes effective September 1
- September 04, 2023 09:12
Sectoral Watch: Oil upstream stocks to gain on Government cut on windfall tax on crude petroleum, SAED on diesel and ATF increased
- September 04, 2023 09:12
Stock Market Today: Refinitiv India Morning Newsletter: Markets await U.S. jobs report and global economic data
After closing higher on Friday, boosted by the country’s GDP data, the Indian equity market will kick off a new week by digesting the U.S. jobs report that was released after the bell. A jump in the unemployment rate cemented expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes this month by the Federal Reserve. In the course of the week, domestic traders will await the country’s S&P Global Services PMI on Tuesday, which is expected to rise to 61 in August.
On the global front, investors will closely monitor the U.S. services data due on Wednesday. China’s inflation and trade data later in the week will also be on the radar.
Separately, at least seven Fed officials are due to speak this week ahead of the next policy meeting on September 19-20. Meanwhile, the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, is expected to speak later in the day, with the market now leaning against a hike at ECB’s September meeting after a run of soft data. In the last trading session, Indian shares logged a weekly gain, snapping a five-week losing streak.
The rupee ended stronger but was off the day’s high as dollar demand from importers mounted pressure on the local unit, while the benchmark government bond yield ended the week higher. The Indian rupee is likely to see a downward bias this week supported by an upbeat dollar index, while bond yields may move slightly higher tracking U.S. Treasuries.
- September 04, 2023 09:05
Chabahar port: India speeds up work on long-term contract details
India is looking to clear the path for signing a long-term contract relating to Chabahar port (in Iran), while plans are afoot to increase investments at the Shahid Beheshti terminal there.
- September 04, 2023 09:05
Stocks to Watch: Firstsource names Ritesh Idnani as new CEO, replacing Vipul Khanna
Firstsource has announced the appointment of Ritesh Idnani as the new CEO w.e.f. 1st September. Idnani replaces Vipul Khanna, who has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the firm
- September 04, 2023 08:57
Sectoral Watch: Indian auto retail volumes show mid-single-digit growth, CV segment remains weak
Domestic PV and 2W retail volumes continued to witness mid-single-digit growth, whereas CV retail trends remained weak driven by muted demand trends in the LCV segment. Tractor demand was impacted due to a deficient monsoon in August 2023. Export segment recovery remains below expectations, especially in 2W and tractor segments. OEMs continued to build inventory ahead of the festive season, especially in the PV segment.- Kotak Securities
- September 04, 2023 08:56
Economy Watch: 1QFY24 results highlight weakness in auto, consumer staples, and IT, but strong investment demand
1QFY24 results showed continued demand weakness for (1) automobiles and consumer staples with no visible recovery in rural demand and (2) IT services with revenues lagging even our modest expectations. Investment demand continues to be strong with (1) capital goods companies showing robust growth in both order inflows and revenues and (2) cement companies reporting double-digit volume growth. Profitability increased both qoq and yoy across sectors led by stable-to-higher product prices and stable-to-lower Raw Material Prices- Kotak Securities
- September 04, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Trends: FPI inflows into Indian equities slump in August
Inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) into the domestic equity markets have slowed sharply in August. Data from NSDL upto 31st August showed that FPI investments was a net inflow of Rs 12,262 crores for the month of August 2023 against an inflow of more than Rs 40,000 crores every month since May 2023. However, SIP flows have remained strong with monthly collection reaching an all-time of Rs 15,245 crores for the month of July 2023. (Versus Rs 14,734 crore in June and Rs 14,749 crore in May). Inflows from FIIs may sustain for EMs like India led by stable government policies, robust macro fundamentals, stable inflation and sustainable growth rates. - Kotak Securities
- September 04, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Indian market faces consolidation amid rich valuations and upside challenges
The Indian market could see consolidation for a while with rich valuations capping upside but other factors likely protecting downside. Rich valuations across sectors largely factor in recovery in both volumes and profitability but do not factor any risks. Q1FY24 results showed
(1) persistent weakness in consumption demand and (2) expected slowdown in outsourcing (IT services) demand but (3) further improvement in profitability. However, reasonable macro-economic outlook, undiminished expectations of recovery in profitability and volumes and strong medium-term narrative about India provide support to markets. We see limited moneymaking opportunities in the market given (1) expensive valuations and (2) potential
disruption risks across sectors, which may result in lower profitability and multiples over time - Kotak Securities
- September 04, 2023 08:50
Sectoral Watch: Positive outlook for India’s auto sector: PVs, 2Ws, and CVs, with top stock picks
We witnessed a stronger August for PVs, especially the SUV segment. 2Ws were slightly weak domestically, but exports improved sequentially and yoy. Going forward, the impact of currently prevailing El Nino needs to be seen on the rural centric segments like 2Ws and tractors. CVs again have posted a subdued performance post improvement in previous months. The impact of BS VI phase-2 implementation, OBD-2 norms and high base are resulting into this weakness.
We remain positive on the sector. However, our choice is in the following order –PVs, 2Ws and CVs. Stocks specifically, within the 2Ws, we like Bajaj Auto as we expect the exports growth seen in August to continue hereon as things are easing out in Africa. Also the EV strength gaining from Chetak and upcoming launch of e-3W can be additional positives. Domestically on the motorcycles side we expect new launches to assist posting decent numbers.
TVS too looks promising with its dominance in EV scooters and solid performance by its star performers like NTorq, Jupiter, Apache, Raider and the recently launched premium bike Ronnin. While on the PV side, we like M&M because of its strength in the proliferating SUV segment, prudent capital allocation and a robust growth strategy in UVs, EVs and CVs.
We also like MSIL on the PV side because of its wide portfolio of vehicles and inroads into the SUV industry. We like Ashok Leyland within CVs as it has a diversified revenue base deriving from LCVs, Defense, MHCVs, exports and spares. Every dip in the stocks mentioned above, shall provide good opportunities for investors to enter into them from medium to long term perspective. -- LKP Research
- September 04, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Today: For week ended Sept 1, Indian indices gain 0.9% after five weeks of decline
Indian benchmark indices gained 0.9 per cent for the week ended September 1, breaking five straight weeks of negative closing. Robust GDP numbers, record auto sales numbers, a strong GST collection and good manufacturing PMI numbers were some of the positives that helped pushed the market in the green
- September 04, 2023 08:46
Stocks to Watch: CIL ready to handle any surge in power demand: Chairman
P M Prasad, who took over as Chairman and Managing Director of Public Sector coal miner – Coal India Ltd (CIL) -- is not new to the game. Soon after joining on July 1, he had to explain why the financial results were lower than expectations.
- September 04, 2023 08:44
Sectoral Watch: India’s POL exports healthy in August, with softening expected from September
India’s petroleum products (POL) exports are expected to be healthy, with shipments clocking 13 per cent M-o-M growth in the first three weeks of August, aided by weaker domestic demand and strong export demand, particularly from Southeast Asia and Africa.
- September 04, 2023 08:42
Stocks to Watch: Vijay Shekhar Sharma becomes the sole Significant Beneficial Owner of Paytm
This follows Sharma’s overseas entity Resilient Asset Management B.V acquiring 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin; Post this transaction and few block deals, Antfin shareholding in Paytm has reduced to 9.90% from 23.79%
- September 04, 2023 08:41
Sectoral Watch: Amid rising ATF prices, airfares expected to soar
Airfares are set to rise ahead of the peak travel season as jet fuel prices have surged for the third consecutive month, including a 14.12 per cent increase on September 1. This, combined with the ongoing weakness of the rupee against the dollar, is expected to lead to a five per cent increase in airfares during the upcoming (Q3) traditionally high-demand quarter. Additionally, the grounding of airlines like GoFirst and recurring engine issues may dampen the festive cheer for air travellers.
- September 04, 2023 08:40
Insights: Triple whammy. The Indian investor’s brush with the ‘impossible trinity’
India faces an intricate economic jigsaw, challenging policymakers and investors. Navigating prudently with diversification is the key to enduring this financial storm
- September 04, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports says August cargo volumes recorded a 17% y-o-y increase
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 17% YoY increase in cargo volumes in August at 34.2 million ton on the back of solid growth in containers, liquid cargo and gas. Cntainer cargo volume was up 27.6% YoY, while liquid and gas volumes were up 69% in the month.
- September 04, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: Biocon
Biocon: Unit buys Eywa Pharma’s oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in New Jersey for $7.7 million
- September 04, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch” IDFC First Bank
IDFC First Bank: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 2.6% stake worth Rs 1,527 crore in the lender, through block deals.
- September 04, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch: Hero Motocorp
Hero Motocorp: Two-wheeler maker dispatches 489,000 units in August; domestic sales up 4.9% YoY
- September 04, 2023 08:24
Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank will be in focus in today’s trade. Uday Kotak, the founder-promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Saturday announced that he has stepped down as the MD and CEO of the bank with effect from September 1. Kotak will continue to serve as a non-executive director on the bank’s board.
- September 04, 2023 08:23
Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty may open with slight gains amid hopes of Fed Rate pause and strong economic data
Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Monday, on hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause later this month and strong domestic macroeconomic data.
India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.13% at 19,572.50 at 8:11 a.m. IST.
Wall Street equities were mixed on Friday after a U.S. jobs report showed a rise in unemployment, which bolstered expectations of a pause in rate hikes by the Fed in its policy decision later this month. Asian stocks edged higher on Monday.
Indian shares posted a weekly gain on Friday, snapping a five-week losing streak, on strong gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June quarter and expansion in factory activity in August.
Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 488 crore on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,295 crore ($277.66 million), according to stock exchange data. - Reuters
- September 04, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: JSW Steel to surrender iron ore mine in Odisha
After bidding aggressively for mines, Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel is now keen to surrender one of the four mines in Odisha due to delay in getting cost overrun.
- September 04, 2023 08:01
Technical Analysis: Bullion Cues: Resistance holds firm
Gold outperformed silver over the past week in terms of dollar as well as in the domestic market. Gold and silver ended at $1,939 and $24.2 per ounce respectively in the international market. While the former gained 1.3 per cent, the latter was down 0.2 per cent.
- September 04, 2023 07:53
Technical Analysis: Currency Outlook: Where is the US dollar, 10Yr Treasury yield, Indian Rupee and Euro headed?
The dollar index began the week on a weak note and fell sharply in the first half of the week. Weak economic data releases dragged the greenback lower.
- September 04, 2023 07:45
Technical Analysis: F&O Tracker: Bullish signals emerge for indices
Nifty 50 (19,435) snapped the five-week losing streak by producing a gain of 0.9 per cent for the week ended September 1. Bank Nifty (44,436), on the other hand, appreciated for the second week in a row and was up 0.5 per cent.
- September 04, 2023 07:44
Technical Analysis: F&O Strategy: Buy SBI Cards call option
The stock of SBI Cards and Payment Services (₹840.3) is ruling at a crucial level. The stock finds support at ₹808 and ₹744. A close below the latter will turn the outlook negative.
- September 04, 2023 07:43
Tech Query: Technical analysis of Reliance Industries (RIL), Jain Irrigation Systems and Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo). What the charts say?
We zoom in on the prospects of Reliance Industries (RIL), as also the prospects of two other stocks — Jain Irrigation Systems and Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo)
- September 04, 2023 07:42
Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Intellect Design Arena, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Tata Chemicals
- September 04, 2023 07:39
Share Market Today: IndiaMART InterMESH buyback: Why you are better off tendering your shares
The buyback of IndiaMART InterMESH (Indiamart) which opened on August 31, is open till September 6 – Wednesday. The buyback is via tender offer route, and record date is August 25 – ie investors who had the shares in their demat account by end of August 25 are eligible to participate. Promoters will also be participating in the buyback.
- September 04, 2023 07:36
Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex form a strong base
Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped their five-week fall last week. Although the benchmark indices remained under pressure most part of the week, the strong rise on Friday recovering all the loss has given some breather. The price action over the last couple of weeks indicates a strong base formation on the charts.
- September 04, 2023 07:35
IPO Watch: Jupiter Lifelines Hospital IPO: Should you subscribe?
Jupiter Lifelines Hospital (Jupiter) is a west India-based healthcare service provider with three multi-speciality hospitals. The group, as of March 31, 2023, has 950 operational beds in Thane, Mumbai (commercialised in 2007), Pune (2017) and Indore (2020). The premium hospital, with above-industry ARPOBs (Average revenue per operating bed) and premium service offering, is expected to add close to 50 per cent more capacity in the next three years with a new facility in Dombivli, Mumbai.
- September 04, 2023 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: Top 20 MF distributors account for 56% of industry commission in FY23
The mutual fund distribution channel seems to be as concentrated as the industry itself, with the top-20 distributors accounting for 56 per cent or ₹6,739 crore of the overall commission of ₹12,049 crore in FY23.
Interestingly, the top-10 distributors earned ₹5,734 crore as commission last fiscal. Among the top-10 distributors, six are banks with interest in mutual fund business through their subsidiaries, according to AMFI data.
- September 04, 2023 07:31
Record FPI interest: ₹21,350 crore flow into India’s primary market
As the IPO market picks up steam, foreign investors are increasing their focus on India’s primary market. According to the latest data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in ₹21,350 crore in the primary market from April to August .
The inflows in the first five months of the current fiscal are already about 90 per cent of FPI investment in the primary market in the whole of the previous fiscal. In FY23, FPIs invested ₹24,123 crore in India’s primary market.
- September 04, 2023 07:26
Stocks to Watch: BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20% from 5%
Leading stock exchange BSE has revised the circuit limit of Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, to 20 per cent from the existing 5 per cent.
The new limits will be effective from Monday, September 4, according to a notification issued by BSE.
The move would ensure stock prices do not fluctuate beyond a prescribed level during a session.
- September 04, 2023 07:24
Asian markets inch up amid growing optimism of Fed tightening cycle’s conclusion
Asian stock markets saw modest gains as investors considered positive US jobs data, which suggests the Federal Reserve may be approaching the conclusion of its tightening measures.
At the opening bell, stocks in South Korea and Australia moved higher, while Japanese equities maintained slight upward momentum.
On Monday, Japanese stocks initiated the trading day on a positive note, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 0.28%, equivalent to 110.59 points, to reach 32,811.21. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index climbed by 0.49%, or 11.36 points, to stand at 2,361.11.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.