September 04, 2023 08:50

We witnessed a stronger August for PVs, especially the SUV segment. 2Ws were slightly weak domestically, but exports improved sequentially and yoy. Going forward, the impact of currently prevailing El Nino needs to be seen on the rural centric segments like 2Ws and tractors. CVs again have posted a subdued performance post improvement in previous months. The impact of BS VI phase-2 implementation, OBD-2 norms and high base are resulting into this weakness.

We remain positive on the sector. However, our choice is in the following order –PVs, 2Ws and CVs. Stocks specifically, within the 2Ws, we like Bajaj Auto as we expect the exports growth seen in August to continue hereon as things are easing out in Africa. Also the EV strength gaining from Chetak and upcoming launch of e-3W can be additional positives. Domestically on the motorcycles side we expect new launches to assist posting decent numbers.

TVS too looks promising with its dominance in EV scooters and solid performance by its star performers like NTorq, Jupiter, Apache, Raider and the recently launched premium bike Ronnin. While on the PV side, we like M&M because of its strength in the proliferating SUV segment, prudent capital allocation and a robust growth strategy in UVs, EVs and CVs.

We also like MSIL on the PV side because of its wide portfolio of vehicles and inroads into the SUV industry. We like Ashok Leyland within CVs as it has a diversified revenue base deriving from LCVs, Defense, MHCVs, exports and spares. Every dip in the stocks mentioned above, shall provide good opportunities for investors to enter into them from medium to long term perspective. -- LKP Research