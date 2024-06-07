June 07, 2024 08:01

ICICI Bank: SEBI has issued an administrative warning to the bank regarding the outreach by bank employees to influence votes for delisting equity shares of ICICI Securities.

Hero MotoCorp: India’s largest two-wheeler maker picked up an additional 2.2% stake in the Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup Ather Energy for Rs 125 crore.

Wipro: The company has been awarded a $500 million deal by a leading US communication service. The contract value is around Rs 4,175 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received a letter of acceptance from NTPC for a project worth Rs 495 crore.

Hindustan Unilever: The company appointed Arun Neelakantan as Executive Director, effective July 1.

Mastek: The company introduced the icxPro platform with NVIDIA AI. icxPro is a cloud-native platform designed for building scalable AI apps.

Bajaj Finserv: The board of Bajaj Housing Finance has approved an IPO of Rs 4,000 crore.

PB Fintech: SEBI issues show cause notice to CEO Yashish Dahiya and it sent a notice over the investment of $2 million by the Dubai unit for a 26.7% stake in YKNP Marketing Management. The company is seeking legal advice on the SEBI notice.

Tata Steel: NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Bhubaneshwar Power with the company.

Alkem Laboratories: The company will make an investment of Rs 30 crore in compulsorily convertible preference shares of HaystackAnalytics.

Rites: The company has received an order from Tata Steel for Loco Hiring, along with operation and maintenance.

Tata Chemicals: The UK Court orders Tata Chemicals Europe to pay a GBP 1.1 million fine. The order relates to a safety incident that occurred in 2016.

Dixon Technologies: The company signed a term sheet with HKC Corp. for a prospective joint venture.

Muthoot Microfin: The company entered into a co-lending agreement with SBI to empower women entrepreneurs.

Welspun Enterprises: IOCL shall pay Rs 23.7 crore to the company towards the full and final settlement of claims relating to the Panipat Naphtha Cracker Project. The company filed a suit before the Delhi High Court against IOCL in 2018.