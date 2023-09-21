September 21, 2023 16:17

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 5 paise higher at 83.06 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as crude oil price receded from its elevated level.

The rupee was also weighed down by a rising dollar index, following hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, forex traders said.

Moreover, investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of England and Bank of Japan policy decisions, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.16 against the US dollar and settled at 83.06 (provisional), registering a rise of 5 paise from its previous close.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 83.02 and a low of 83.17.