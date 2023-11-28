November 28, 2023 08:44

INDIA

1)India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $5.077 billion to $595.397 billion for the week ending November 17, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

2)The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the application submitted by online bond platform providers for the formation of their industry body, people aware of the development told Moneycontrol on November 24. The name under which the association is registered is ‘OBPP Association’, a source said.

3)SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch announced on November 25 that a roadmap has been devised for the same-day settlement of trades by March 2024, followed by an optional parallel system for instantaneous settlement. Buch stated that for instantaneous settlement, market infrastructure and brokers have emphasized the need for a technological path where the interim step should not be a one-hour delay but rather move directly from T+0 to instantaneous.

4)India’s real GDP growth will rise to 6.5% in 2024-25 from an estimated 6.2% in 2023-24, aided by the government’s pre-election spending in the first half of 2024 and private investment in the later half, global investment firm Goldman Sachs said in a report.

5)EPFO Data Shows Dip in Fresh Formal Job Creation Again, Falls to Six-Month Low. The latest payroll data revealed a 6.45% decrease in the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). The number dropped from 953,092 in August to 891,583 in September.

6)The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering a comprehensive review of its penalty system. The potential changes might involve increasing the penalty amounts, this could be in accordance with the size of the regulated entities, their importance to the system, and the number of repeat offences, it added. RBI said its actions were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks or the NBFC with its customers.

7)Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows in India declined 7.7% to $9.5 billion in the July-September quarter of FY24, down from $10.3 billion a year ago. The total FDI inflows declined 7.8% to $15.3 billion in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

8)The holdings of foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) in Indian stocks have reached their lowest levels in a decade amid extensive selling of domestic equities by overseas investors since September 2023. The aggregate holdings of FPIs stand at ₹54.5 lakh crore, implying 16.6% holdings of overall Indian equities as of November 2023 which is the lowest since 2012, as per ICICI Securities.

9)The average cost on states’ borrowings has eased a tad this week’s auction by 4 bps to 7.67 per cent amid lower-than-indicated issuance, after hitting a near three-year high last week.

10)To minimise risks and lower borrowing costs, the Centre aims to reduce the share of short-term debt of the outstanding marketable debt stock to 11 per cent by FY25 from 12.13 per cent in FY22.

11)India’s economy likely grew at 7% in Q2, higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s MPC’s estimate, according to ICRA. The growth is expected to moderate in Q2 from Q1, influenced by normalizing base and erratic monsoon. The firm maintains a FY2024 GDP growth estimate at 6.0%, lower than the MPC’s projection of 6.5%.

12)India’s merger and acquisition (M&A) activities fell 6.24 times to $14.58 billion in calendar year 2023 (YTD), its lowest in the past 12 years. While geopolitical developments have played their part, the deal-making scenario continues to be restrained for the rest of the year.

13)Unsecured personal loans jumped more than four-fold to Rs 13.32 lakh crore as of March 2023 from Rs 4.26 lakh crore in March 2017, as per a report. Overall, the number of personal loans has almost tripled during this period to Rs 51.7 lakh crore, an analysis by Care Ratings revealed.

14)Jio Financial on November 21 announced that it has submitted an application with the RBI for converting to a CIC from a non-banking financial company (NBFC) after a regulatory mandate.

WORLD

1)Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes showed that policy makers agreed to “proceed carefully and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered. “All participants agreed that the Committee was in a position to proceed carefully,” according to the minutes, which appeared to show support for more rate hikes dissipating within the U.S. central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, and the baseline shifting to one in which its benchmark overnight interest rate remains steady absent a bad inflation surprise.

2)US Existing Home Sales sank 41% on month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 3.79 million units in October from revised -2.2% or 3.96 million units in September

3)US Initial Jobless Claims benefits fell by 24,000 to 209,000 on the week ending November 18 from revised 233,000 in the previous week.

4)US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final rose to 613 in November 2023 from 63.8 in the month of October. US Michigan Inflation Expectations Final rose to a one-year high of 4.5% in November, up from revised 4.4% growth in the prior month.

5)US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash declined to 49.4 in November from 50 in October and services PM grew 50.8 from 50.6 while Composite PMI Flash remained unchanged at 50.7.

6)Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate projects a 2.1% increase in Q4 2023, up from 2.0% on Nov 17. Recent data suggests a positive outlook for private investment growth.

7)Canada’s annual inflation rate eased more than expected to 3.1% in October and core inflation measures edged down to their lowest levels in about two years, likely closing the door to further rate hikes.

8)UK S&P Global CIPS Manufacturing PMI flesh rose to 45.7 in November, up from 44.8 in October while Services PM flesh rose to 50.5 up from 49.5 and composite PMI Flash rose to 50.1 from 48.7.

9)Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Flash increased to 43.8 in November from October’s 43.1 while services PMI rose to 48.2 from 47.8 and composite PMI flash rose to 47.1 from 46.5.

10)Moody’s left Italy’s sovereign debt rating at Baa3, one notch above junk, but upgraded the outlook to stable from negative, in an unexpected boost for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government. Most analysts had expected the agency to leave both Italy’s rating and outlook unchanged. Moody’s had put the euro zone’s third-largest economy on a negative outlook in August last year following a government collapse and in the midst of an energy crisis.

11)Japan inflation rose to 3.3% on year in October from 3.0% in September while core inflation rose 2.9% on year from 2.8%.

12)Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.1 in November 2023 from 48.7 in September while services PMI rose 51.7 from 516 and composite PMI eased to 50 from 50.5.

13)Japan’s coincident economic indicator was at 114.7 in September while the leading economic index was 108.9.

14)Turkey’s central bank delivered a larger-than-expected 500 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday, lifting its benchmark to 40% but also flagging that the pace of monetary tightening was set to slow down and the end of the cycle was in sight.

15)The Philippines sold tokenized Treasury bonds for the first time on Monday in what might be a prelude to a wider use of digital ledger technology in the country’s government debt market. The Bureau of the Treasury sold 15 billion pesos ($270 million) of the debt that will fall due November 2024, according to a statement. The bonds, offered to institutional investors, were priced at a coupon of 6.5% per year. Bids totaled 31.426 billion pesos, more than triple the initial offer size of 10 billion pesos.