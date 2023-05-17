Meta India’s director and chief of partnerships Manish Chopra is leaving the company after 4.5 years of service. Chopra announced in a LinkedIn post, “I am stepping down from my role at Meta and will help with the transition over the next few weeks.”

This follows the exit of former Meta India head Ajit Mohan, public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal, and WhatsApp India chief, Abhijit Bose. Chopra joined Facebook India in 2019 as the director and head of partnerships.

According to reports, Chopra was the interim leader until January 1, 2023, while Sandhya Devanathan was appointed as the chief following Ajith Mohan’s exit.

“I am grateful to the company for trusting me with building out our efforts to drive growth & engagement across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp,” Chopra wrote on LinkedIn. He thanked his team which has “shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly.”

He added that he is now looking forward to a new phase in his professional career. Chopra, according to his LinkedIn profile, has previously worked with Microsoft, Little Internet Private Limited, Zovi.com, and Oracle.

Meta in April revealed its second round of layoffs across all its platforms eliminating around 10,000 employees. This followed the company’s layoff of 11,000 employees in November 2022.

