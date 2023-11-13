November 13, 2023 10:13

Centrum Broking

Mold-Tek Packaging – Volume growth remains muted led by paints & food (Add, TP: Rs969)

Mold-Tek Packaging reported sales decline of 7%. Volumes grew modestly by 5% while realization dropped by 11% YoY to Rs194/kg. The modest volume growth was on account of decline in volumes in Paints (-8%). Though Food & FMCG (ex-Q-Packs) volumes grew by 15%, growth was less than anticipated. Sales decline too was led by Paints (-20%) & Lubes (-7%) while F&F (incl. Q-Packs) grew by 18%. While weak volumes in paints was on account of client rationalization F&F was on account of washout season for ice creams. GP/kg and EBITDA/kg both reported decline by 7/10% respectively. Though we remain bullish on Mold-Tek on account of market leadership in IML packaging, massive capacity expansion and introduction of new product categories we believe that near term growth is priced-in. We cut our FY24/FY25 PAT estimates by 13/12% respectively and roll forward to FY26. We maintain ADD rating & value the company at 30x 1HFY26E EPS to arrive at TP of Rs969 (earlier TP of Rs971).Mold-Tek Packaging – Volume growth remains muted led by paints & food (Add, TP: Rs 969)

