Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 16 August 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- August 16, 2023 16:25
Markets extend gains on fag-end buying
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared early losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying in index majors Infosys, L&T and M&M amid a mixed trend in global markets.
The BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 65,539.42. During the day, it fell by 369.03 points or 0.56 per cent to 65,032.89.
The NSE Nifty gained 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 19,465.
UltraTech Cement was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.43 per cent, followed by NTPC, Tata Motors, Infosys, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Wipro and SBI were the major gainers.
In contrast, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the major laggards. - PTI
- August 16, 2023 16:03
Ludhiana-based Happy Forgings Limited files DRHP for IPO
Happy Forgings Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator SEBI to raise funds through for its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO with a face value of ₹2 comprises a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8.05 million shares by Promoter and selling shareholders.
The offer for sale comprises of up to 53.7 lakh shares by Paritosh Kumar Garg (HUF), up to 26.8 lakh shares by India Business Excellence Fund - III.
The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50 per cent of the Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15 per cent of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35 per cent of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders.
- August 16, 2023 15:47
Electronics Mart India stock climbs 2.84% on BSE
Electronics Mart India’s stock grew by 2.84% on the BSE and traded at ₹124.80. The company had recently commenced operation of a new Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘Bajaj Electronics’ in Karimnagar District, Telangana.
- August 16, 2023 15:45
VIP Industries CFO Neetu Kashiramka named MD Designate
VIP Industries, Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest luggage maker, has elevated its Chief Financial Officer, Neetu Kashiramka as the Managing Director Designate.
She will continue as CFO and will additionally take the responsibility of a Managing Director Designate till November 13. Later she will take over as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, subject to shareholder’s approval.
- August 16, 2023 15:41
Adani Power witnesses 7% stake shift Worth ₹7,900 cr
Over 7% stake changed hands in Adani Power for around ₹7,900 crore in three block deals in afternoon trade.
- August 16, 2023 15:38
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance trade at ₹165.40, higher by 5.55% on the NSE
- August 16, 2023 15:10
Manappuram Finance: Rs 25.75cr NSE Block Trade; for 1733387 shares, at Rs 148.55.
- August 16, 2023 15:09
Shardul Securities Ltd has informed the exchanges about the resignation of Yogendra Chaturvedi as CEO of the company with effect from August 21, 2023..
- August 16, 2023 15:09
Major gainers or losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers: Utlratech Cement (2.48%); Apollo Hospitals (2.37%); Tata Motors (2.02%) NTPC (1.90%); Infosys (1.64%)
Major losers: Tata Steel (-1.74%); Adani Ports (-1.35%); Hindalco (-1.10%); HDFC Life (-1.08%); Bharti Airtel (-0.99%);
- August 16, 2023 15:05
Growing disconnect between fundamentals and narrative by Kotak Institutional Equities
The Indian market could see consolidation for a while with rich valuations capping upside but other factors likely protecting downside. Rich valuations across sectors largely factor in recovery in both volumes and profitability but do not factor any risks. 1QFY24 results showed (1) persistent weakness in consumption demand and (2) expected slowdown in outsourcing (IT services) demand but (3) further improvement in profitability.
- August 16, 2023 15:03
Shares of Nazara trade at ₹693.25, higher by 4.70%
Nazara Technologies to invest approx. ₹4.15 crore in Israel-based game developer Snax Games Ltd., through wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary Nazara PTE Ltd.
Shares of Nazara trade at ₹693.25, higher by 4.70% on the NSE.
- August 16, 2023 15:03
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 16 were 1,767 against 1,823 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,731. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high 200, and those that hit a 52-week low was 43.
- August 16, 2023 15:02
Wholesale prices declined 1.4% YoY in July: Mohit Ralhan
Mohit Ralhan, Chief Executive Officer, TIW Capital on the WPI Data says:
“Wholesale prices declined 1.4% YoY in July. This was the fourth consecutive reading in negative territory. The decline was driven by a fall in fuel & power and manufacturing prices. However, the pace of decline moderated as primary articles registered an 8.1% MoM price increase. Vegetables, cereals and pulses contributed the most to upward price pressure. Vegetable prices jumped 81% MoM. WPI food index, as a result, increased 7.8% YoY, up from -1.2% YoY in June.
Textiles, chemicals and paper & paper products contributed to a decline in manufacturing product prices. These product categories have been in deflationary territory for the last five months. This shows that manufacturing activity continues to remain under pressure.
- August 16, 2023 15:01
Mr. Abhijit Chakravorty is new Managing Director and CEO OF SBI Card
SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, announced that Mr. Abhijit Chakravorty has taken charge as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 12. Chakravorty has taken over from Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who is returning to the bank after successfully leading SBI Card for over two and a half years.
- August 16, 2023 14:59
With the festive season on the horizon, the BFSI sector is already witnessing a remarkable surge: TeamLease Services
TeamLease Services says:
With the festive season on the horizon, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector is already witnessing a remarkable surge in credit card sales, personal finance, retail insurance driven by increased consumer spending and confidence in the economy. This increased activity is anticipated to generate approximately 50,000 Temp Jobs in the second half of 2023, as BFSI firms are set to increase their workforce to meet the surge in finance products. The 15% increase in job opportunities over the previous year reflects the sector’s upbeat outlook and proactive approach to meeting consumers’ growing demands.
- August 16, 2023 14:35
Shares of Lupin rises by 1.69%
Global pharma major Lupin Limited has received approval from USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.09%, to market a generic equivalent of Bromday Ophthalmic Solution, 0.09%, of Bausch & Lomb Inc. This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.
The company also received ANDA approval for Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg.
The stock of Lupin rises by 1.69% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,100.30.
- August 16, 2023 14:28
SP Apparels’ revenue down by 4%; reports 42% decline in Q1 PAT
SP Apparels, a Avinashi, Coimbatore-based company, reported a 42 per cent decline in net profit to ₹15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 as against ₹26 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue was down by 4 per cent to ₹245 crore (₹252 crore).
- August 16, 2023 14:24
Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences slips by 0.45%
Camlin Fine Sciences informed in a regulatory filing that the Diphenol Plant of its wholly owned subsidiary, CFS Europe SPA situated in Ravenna, Italy, will be closed temporarily from August 16, 2023 to September 15, 2023 on account of difficult macro‐economic situation in Europe coupled with low pricing and weak demand across the industry.
The stock slips by 0.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹156.40.
- August 16, 2023 14:20
Cello World has filed a draft red herring prospectus for a Rs 1750 crore IPO, the entire amount being an offer for sale by six shareholders.
- August 16, 2023 14:20
Shares of Ashapuri Gold Ornament slides down by 0.66%
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, manufacturer of antique gold jewellery, has received orders worth ₹100 crore at the Indía International Jewellery Show Premiere (IIJS) 2023. The company also launched an antique jewellery brand collection, MAAYIN.
The stock slides down by 0.66% on the BSE, trading at ₹10.50.
- August 16, 2023 14:19
Kirloskar Brothers stock falls by 6.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹817.90.
- August 16, 2023 14:15
Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 2 pm
Major gainers: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineer (17.48%); Cochin Shipyard (15.42%); D B Realty (13.26%); Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India (11.71%); Mishra Dhatu Nigam (7.40%)
Major losers: Hindustan Oil Exploration (-14.93%); Crompton Greaves (-5.90%); Uflex (-5.89%); Hindustan Copper (-5.72%); Indus Towers (-5.19%)
- August 16, 2023 13:49
The stock of Ganesh Housing Corporation rises by 3.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹432.05.
- August 16, 2023 13:48
Shares of Simplex Infrastructures jumps 8.24%
Simplex Infrastructures stock jumps 8.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹59.75. The company’s net loss widened to ₹150.64 crore for the June 2023 quarter as against ₹135.62 crore in the previous year.
- August 16, 2023 13:47
Hyundai inks asset purchase agreement for General Motors’ Talegaon plant
Hyundai Motor India(HMIL) has signed an asset purchase agreement (APA) for the acquisition and assignment of identified assets related to General Motors India (GMI)’s Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.
The APA covers the acquisition and assignment of land and buildings, as well as certain machinery and manufacturing equipment in the plant, HMIL said in a statement on Wednesday.
- August 16, 2023 13:38
India’s jute industry is set to see revenue fall 5-6% this fiscal: CRISIL Ratings
India’s jute industry is set to see revenue fall 5-6% this fiscal because of lower exports, marking the second consecutive year of decline, CRISIL Ratings said. However, domestic demand is expected to be stable.
Operating margin is seen down 200-250 basis points to about 5% as exports, which are more profitable, would be lower, per the credit rating agency. Credit profiles are seen stable on healthy balance sheets, and negligible capital expenditure (capex).
According to an analysis of jute companies rated by CRISIL Ratings, accounting for about 30% of the sector’s revenue, exports, which form a third of the sector’s revenue of Rs 12,000 crore, are seen 15% lower this fiscal, after falling 8% last fiscal as overseas channel partners continue to destock amid slowdown worries in the US and Europe (key markets accounting for over 60% of the total exports from India). The end-use of jute in these markets is largely discretionary.
In contrast, domestic demand is expected to be stable because of steady orders for storage and transportation bags (made of jute) owing to higher grain procurement by the government.
- August 16, 2023 13:09
Dunzo faces disruption as off-roll employees protest delayed salaries
Financially stressed quick commerce start-up Dunzo is facing a new challenge as off-roll employees of the company’s dark stores in Bengaluru have stopped work after their July salaries were delayed, according to sources.
The trouble started brewing at the start of the week as several dark store workers in the city stopped work demanding salaries for the month of July.
- August 16, 2023 13:07
Shares of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories rises by 5%
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories stock rises by 5% on the NSE, trading at ₹23.10.
The company’s board had in-principally agreed to the Amalgamation of the Company and Vedic Cosmeceuticals Private Limited (VCPL) under the Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation to be entered into between the Company and VPCL, their respective promoters/shareholders and creditors.
- August 16, 2023 13:05
India’s private credit/GDP, at around 57% in 2022, is already moderately higher than the median for sovereigns in the ‘BBB’ category: Fitch Ratings
India’s lengthy legal processes remain a major impediment to the implementation of an effective framework for bankruptcy and resolution, and the “bad bank” that was incorporated in July 2021 has not played a meaningful role so far, says Fitch Ratings.
Rapid loan growth and higher exposure to certain asset classes is likely to indicate greater risk appetite, amid stiff competition, which could raise sectoral risk if not managed carefully, says Fitch.
India’s private credit/GDP, at around 57% in 2022, is already moderately higher than the median for sovereigns in the ‘BBB’ category, of 50%, it added.
- August 16, 2023 13:03
Europe markets open in the red
Europe markets open in the red, following down day yesterday. While key indices across Germany, UK and France were down in the range of -20 to -30 bps, Italy’s FTSE MIB was deeper in red and down by nearly 1 per cent.
Asian markets too were under pressure today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng both down by around 1.5 per cent. Double whammy of series negative data points from China, and spiking bond yields in the developed world have been pressurising markets this week.
- August 16, 2023 12:58
Swan Energy shares rise following robust quarterly performance
Swan Energy’s shares were up by 3.76 per cent after the company reported a 192 per cent profit increase for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 144.82 crore.
The company’s revenues were up by 208 per cent to Rs 804.29 crore.
- August 16, 2023 12:53
Shares of Coal India slides down by 0.36%
CIL’s capex grow 8.5% to ₹4,700 crore in April-July FY 2024, the company said in its regulatory filing. The stock of Coal India slides down by 0.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹233.05.
- August 16, 2023 12:52
GPT Infraprojects ltd bagged a contract worth ₹32 crore
GPT Infraprojects Limited (GPT) has bagged a contract worth ₹32 crore from Principal Materials Manager, Eastern Railway, Kolkata, for manufacture and supply of Mono-Block Pre-Stressed Concrete Sleeper. GPT Infraprojects stock declines by 1.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹73.85.
- August 16, 2023 12:47
Shares of Cochin Shipyard jumps 16.70% on the NSE
Cochin Shipyard stock jumps 16.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹802.75. The company reported its June quarter consoldiated net profit at ₹98.65 crore as against ₹42.18 crore a year ago.
- August 16, 2023 12:47
Agrochemical companies records week quarterly results due to pressure from channel destocking and generics oversupply: KSL report
Most agrochemical companies—in India as well as overseas—reported very weak results for the recently-concluded June quarter amid continued pressure from channel destocking and generics oversupply, according to a Kotak Securities Ltd (KSL) report.
There were very few exceptions (BASF, Best Agro, Godrej and PI), all of which benefited from specific growth drivers, per the report. KSL opined that the upcoming September quarter will remain weak for the global industry, though India may fare better amid monsoon revival.
- August 16, 2023 12:40
Fitch Ratings revised its Operating Environment mid-point score for Indian banks
Fitch Ratings revised its Operating Environment (OE) mid-point score for Indian banks to ‘bb’ from ‘bb+’ in March 2020, after assessing that the pandemic was likely to worsen the existing OE stresses facing the sector.
The operating environment (OE) for Indian banks has strengthened as economic risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have ebbed, Fitch said. A number of prudential indicators for the sector have also improved compared with pre-pandemic levels, though growing risk appetite in a relatively benign OE highlights the importance of appropriate buffers against potential stress.
- August 16, 2023 12:18
Shares of Shriram Properties rises 2.05%
Shriram Properties stock rises 2.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.75. The company’s board had approved the appointment of Ashish Deora, Founder and CEO of Aurum PropTech Limited, focused on creating technology-driven revolution in the real estate sector in India.
- August 16, 2023 12:17
SBFC Finance shares debut with nearly 44% premium
Shares of non-banking finance company SBFC Finance Ltd made a remarkable stock market debut on August 16, beginning the trade with a premium of nearly 44 per cent, against the issue price of ₹57.
The stock listed at ₹81.99, up 43.84 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 59 per cent to ₹90.67.
At the NSE, it began the trade at ₹82, recording a jump of 43.85 per cent.
- August 16, 2023 12:14
Shares of Uno Minda Ltd rises by 2.87%
Uno Minda Ltd has recently commissioned a new EV systems plant in Farukhnagar, Haryana under the joint venture with FRIWO AG Germany. In August 2023, the company commissioned its second new EV systems plant under subsidiary Uno Minda Buehler Motor Private Limited (UMBM) in Bawal, Haryana.
The stock rises by 2.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹600.85.
- August 16, 2023 12:10
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Major gainers: Apollo Hospitals (1.93%); Infosys (1.56%); Tech Mahindra (1.33%); HCL Technologies (1.04%); Wipro (1%).
Major losers: Tata Steel (-1.90%); Hindalco (-1.79%); HDFC Life (-1.71%); Hero Motocorp (-1.44%); Adani Ports (-1.42%).
- August 16, 2023 12:07
Indian consumers are seeking aspirational, feature-rich SUVs, says Tata Motors HoM Vinay Pant
Over 70 per cent of Tata Motors’ customers in rural India, who are first-time car buyers, opt for an SUV. The automaker is curating its SUV vehicle offerings to cater to the changing demand in the domestic market. Vinay Pant, Head of Marketing at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd spoke to Businessline on its increasing SUV market share, changing consumer demands, and an uptick in SUV sales in the hinterland.
- August 16, 2023 12:06
Patanjali Foods shares up over 3% on Q1 revenue growth
Patanjali Foods’ shares were up 3.33 per cent after the company reported a 7.7 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹7767.10 crore.
However, the company’s profit after tax was down by 63 per cent year-on-year to ₹87.75 crore. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 66 per cent.
The shares were up by 3.33 per cent to ₹1,310 at 11.33 am on the BSE.
- August 16, 2023 12:05
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 16 were 1,761 against 1,704 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,607. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high 170, and those that hit a 52-week low was 36.
- August 16, 2023 12:00
Shares of Ashok Leyland inches up by 0.99%
Ashok Leyland stock inches up by 0.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹188.70.
The company’s board had approved the acquisition of 100% of Ohm Global Mobility Private Ltd (OHM) from OHM International Mobility Ltd for a nominal consideration of ₹1 lakh.
- August 16, 2023 11:53
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma inches up by 0.33%
Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, has received final approval from USFDA to manufacture and market Icatibant Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL), single-dose prefilled syringe.
The stock of Aurobindo Pharma inches up by 0.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹874.50.
- August 16, 2023 11:52
TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad celebrates ten years of partnership
TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad celebrates ten years of their long and strategic partnership. The companies signed partnership in April 2013 to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets. This collaboration has resulted in the development of four products on the 310cc platform: BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR and TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310.
TVS Motor stock declines by 1.04% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,330.85.
- August 16, 2023 11:51
Tejas Networks stock rises by 4.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹849.05. The company has bagged order worth ₹7,492 crore from TCS.
- August 16, 2023 11:49
SBFC Finance stock trades at ₹92.70 on the NSE after debuting at ₹82 today.
- August 16, 2023 11:44
Shares of Vodafone Idea stock declines by 2.48%
Vodafone Idea stock declines by 2.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹7.85.
The company’s losses widened to ₹7,840 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, from ₹7,296 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.
- August 16, 2023 11:43
NMDC informs exchange about prices of iron ore
NMDC has informed the exchange about the prices of Iron Ore as under;
Lump Ore at ₹4,650 per tonne; and
Fines at ₹3,910 per tonne.
NMDC stock declines by 1.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹116.90.
- August 16, 2023 11:41
Shares of Shoppers Stop up 1.6 per cent
Shoppers Stop has entered into a Master Rent agreement with M/s OPC Asset Solutions, for renting of Information Technology (IT) Assets, vide agreement executed by the Company on August 14, 2023.
Master Rent Agreement for renting of IT Assets is within the overall facility amount of Rs 30 crore. The renting of IT Assets will be for 3 years from date of supply. Rentals are payable quarterly in advance. Refundable security deposit is 10% and IT Assets will be returned at the end of the 3 years.
Shares up 1.6 per cent at Rs 828.25.
- August 16, 2023 11:38
HOEC shares hammered due to poor results, falling crude
The share price of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company is being hammered by the market; not-so-good Q1 results and falling crude prices appear to be the reason.
On the NSE on Wednesday morning, the share price of the Chennai-based oil exploration and production company was down Rs 43.95, or 18.48 per cent, from the previous close. At the time of writing this report, the share price is quoting at Rs 193.85.
- August 16, 2023 11:37
Bank Nifty prediction today–August 16, 2023: Likely to breach a support
Bank Nifty index opened today’s session lower at 43,726 versus Monday’s close of 44,091. It is down by 0.6 per cent so far and is trading at around 43,815.
The index is showing a clear bearish bias as the advance/decline ratio stands at 2/10. State Bank of India, up by 0.5 per cent, is the top gainer whereas IndusInd Bank, down by 1.3 per cent, is the top loser.
- August 16, 2023 11:35
ICRA expects the telecom services industry to report moderate revenue growth of around 7-9% in FY2024 amid high capex spends
Key Highlights:
- Revenue growth of around 7-9% in FY2024 over FY2023 owing to muted average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion.
- Debt levels elevated at around Rs. 6.1-6.2 lakh crore as on March 2024 (Rs. 6.3 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023).
- The three telcos together have achieved almost 75-80% penetration of 4G subscribers (around 800 million 4G subscribers).
- August 16, 2023 11:33
Agrochemicals sector 1QFY24 review by Kotak Institutional Equities
No quick recovery for global market; India may fare better
Most agrochemical companies—in India as well as overseas—reported very weak results for the recently-concluded June quarter amid continued pressure from channel destocking and generics oversupply.
There were very few exceptions (BASF, Best Agro, Godrej and PI), all of which benefited from specific growth drivers. The upcoming September quarter will remain weak for the global industry, though India may fare better amid monsoon revival.
- August 16, 2023 11:31
Shares of SP Apparels Ltd decliens by 2.21%
SP Apparels Limited has proposed to incorporate a subsidiary company in Srilanka. The stock decliens by 2.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹443.80.
- August 16, 2023 11:30
Shares of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels inches up by 0.37%
Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels has launched a property in Shimla - Regenta Resort MARS Valley View Shoghi.
The stock inches up by 0.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹299.65.
- August 16, 2023 11:29
Shares of Coffee Day rises by 5.83%
Coffee Day Enterprises stock rises by 5.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹39. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023 as against a loss of ₹18 crore in the April-June period a year ago.
- August 16, 2023 11:27
Bulls check in to Sinclairs stock, up 3%
Shares of hotels operator Sinclairs are up nearly 3% at Rs 165 in early trades on the back of best-ever quarterly earnings and buyback of shares for upto Rs 200 apiece.
- August 16, 2023 11:27
Shares of HCL Technologies rises 1.10%
HCL Technologies stock rises 1.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,183.90. The company had been selected by Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for the game in Australia, for the next phase of CA’s digital transformation.
- August 16, 2023 11:15
Major Gainers and Losers on the BSE at 11:07 am
Major gainers: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineer (18.41%); Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India (11.92%); Cochin Shipyard (9.52%); Religare (8.61%); RattanIndia (7.40%)
Major losers: Hindustan Oil Exploration (-16.93%); Uflex (-6%); Hindustan Copper (-5.76%); TGV Sraac (-5.26%); Crompton Greaves (-5.10%)
- August 16, 2023 11:10
Shares of Kaveri Seeds went up by 4.39 per cent
Kaveri Seeds Ltd.’s shares went up by 4.39 per cent after the company reported an 11.2 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 267.83 crore compared to Rs 240.67 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s revenues were up 4.8 per cent to Rs 767.29 crore compared to Rs 731.95 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher compared to Rs 13.88 crore in the previous quarter.
The shares went up by 4.39 per cent to Rs 580 at 10.49 am on the BSE.
- August 16, 2023 11:07
Shares of Sonata inches up by 0.46%
Sonata Software said in a regulatory filing that the company is witnessing a high level of interest for its recently launched Harmoni.AI, a responsible-first AI offering. The company has partnered with CPL Aromas to foster its next phase of modernisation journey.
“We are excited to take the next leap in our Modernization journey with Gen AI to drive our next phase of Transformation, enabled by the Responsible First approach leveraging Sonata’s Harmoni.AI offerings,” said Alfred Muthunathan, CIO, CPL Aromas.
Sonata’s stock inches up by 0.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,035.60.
- August 16, 2023 11:05
Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories rises 4%
Shares of Chennai-based drug maker Caplin Point Laboratories rises 4% to Rs 1,052 on NSE.
The company has announced that it has embarked on ₹550-crore capex to expand its existing capacities and to build new facilities for export to regulated markets.
- August 16, 2023 10:59
Shares of Infosys rises by 1.55%
Infosys stock rises by 1.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,415.10.
The company had expanded its collaboration to evolve and scale Liberty Global’s cutting-edge digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.
- August 16, 2023 10:56
Post listing view on SBFC Finance from Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
SBFC Finance Limited debuted in the secondary market at a listing price of Rs. 82 versus its issue price of Rs. 57, making it another intriguing listing where investors would receive some decent returns in the IPO. That represents a premium of almost 43%, although it falls short of earlier projections, which is probably a result of broader market volatility.
SBFC stands out as a rapidly expanding non-banking financial company (NBFC) with robust earnings growth and stable asset quality. However, it bears the vulnerability of being sensitive to interest rates and market cycles, so in this market, after listing at such a premium, one should book profit, however aggressive investors may hold it for the long term.
- August 16, 2023 10:49
Hindustan Copper’s net profit for Q1 declines 17.54%
Hindustan Copper stock declines by 7.26% on the BSE, trading at ₹141.75. The State-owned company posted a 17.54% decline in net profit to ₹47.28 crore for the June quarter on account of higher expenses.
It had clocked ₹57.08 crore as “net profit after tax share of profit of JV/associates”, in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a regulatory filing.
- August 16, 2023 10:42
Shares of LatentView Analytics have surged 6% to touch an Intraday high of Rs 415.4 on NSE
- August 16, 2023 10:37
The stock of IIFL Securities surges 7.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.85.
- August 16, 2023 10:37
Indian Overseas Bank stock rises by 5.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹31.95.
- August 16, 2023 10:37
Shares of IndiGo declines by 3.71%
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) stock declines by 3.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,454.65.
Its co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is looking to raise over ₹3,730 crore by paring down his stake in the airline via block trade.
- August 16, 2023 10:35
Garden Reach Shipbuilders reports 52% increase in Q1 profit, shares up by 9%
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.’s shares surged after the company reported a 52 percent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 76.68 crore compared to Rs 50.17 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s revenues were up by 30 per cent to Rs 755.90 crore compared to Rs 579.77 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 38 per cent compared to Rs 55.29 crore in the previous quarter.
The shares were up by 9 per cent to Rs 721 at 10.10 am on the BSE.
- August 16, 2023 10:30
Dhanlaxmi Bank stock surges 6.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹24.45.
- August 16, 2023 10:29
Shares of Vikas Lifecare jumps 10.14% on the NSE
Vikas Lifecare had acquired 98% equity of MSR Apparels Private Limited (a company engaged in manufacturing of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories) from its existing promoters and shareholders in an all-cash deal for a total consideration of ₹12.5 crore.
The stock of Vikas Lifecare jumps 10.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹3.80.
- August 16, 2023 10:27
IPO price settled in Pre-Matching
SBFC FINANCE LIMITED
ISSUE PRICE: ₹ 57
LOT SIZE:-260
LISTING PRICE
BSE: ₹ 81.99
NSE: ₹ 82
Listing Gain
BSE:-6497.40
NSE:-6500
- August 16, 2023 10:14
Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on weak global trends, foreign fund outflows
Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 369.03 points to 65,032.89. The NSE Nifty declined 117.35 points to 19,317.20.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.
ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, State Bank of India, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC were the gainers.
- August 16, 2023 10:13
Tomato prices start declining
Tomato prices have begun declining across the country with arrivals increasing and the weather clearing up. In New Delhi, tomatoes are sold at ₹50 a kg. In southern cities such as Bangalore and Chennai, tomato prices have declined to around ₹60 a kg. In Maharashtra, barring Mumbai, Thane and Kolhapur, tomato prices have dropped to around ₹50 a kg, per Agmarket data.
- August 16, 2023 10:08
M&M showcases its Thar.e and Global Pik Up in Cape Town
Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the Thar.e and its Global Pik Up in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 15. The Thar.e will be on the company’s INGLO electric platform with AWD electric powertrain and incorporate 50 per cent recycled PET and uncoated plastics.
- August 16, 2023 10:06
Claims worth ₹45,286 crore against Bharti Airtel, subsidiaries under litigation
Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said claims worth ₹45,286.76 crore against the company and its subsidiaries are under litigation in various courts across the country.
The pending litigations include a demand of ₹15,178 crore, the highest among all, for one-time spectrum charges that was raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in January 2013.
- August 16, 2023 10:00
Shares of Aditya Vision inches up by 0.47%
Aditya Vision has opened two showrooms at Godda, Jharkhand; and Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
The stock inches up by 0.47% on the BSE, trading at ₹2,386.75.
- August 16, 2023 09:59
Turmeric gains while jeera and dhaniya declined on NCDEX
On NCDEX, turmeric gained in the spices complex, while jeera (cumin) and dhaniya (coriander) declined. Dhaniya September contracts dipped by ₹100 to ₹7,414 a quintal. Jeera September futures slipped by ₹530 to ₹61,510 a quintal. Turmeric December futures gained ₹180 at ₹18,098 a quintal.
- August 16, 2023 09:57
Shares of AXISCADES rises by five per cent
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd has announced the appointment of Hrishi Mohan as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer. Before joining the company, Mohan led the HR function for companies like Wipro, Accenture, Godrej-GE Appliances Tenshi Life Sciences Ltd, the company said in its exchange filing.
AXISCADES stock rises by 5% on the NSE, trading at ₹579.70.
- August 16, 2023 09:53
On MCX, gold October contracts declined by ₹129 to ₹58,845 per 10 gm. Silver September futures slid ₹29 to ₹69,925 a kg.
- August 16, 2023 09:53
Gold declined towards $1,900 an ounce
In Asian trade, gold declined towards $1,900 an ounce. The yellow metal hovered near seven-week lows at $1,904.09 as stronger-than-expected US retail sales data supported the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Silver ruled steady at $22.52 an ounce.
- August 16, 2023 09:48
IPO screener: SBFC Finance listing today
Shares of SBFC Finance will be listed at the bourses on Wednesday. The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 57, at the upper end of the price band rs 54-57. The Rs 1,025-crore initial public offering of SBFC Finance saw an overwhelming response from all category of investors by subscribing over 70 times.
- August 16, 2023 09:46
Michael Burry exits Alibaba, JD.com stakes in portfolio overhaul
Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management exited its stakes in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, ditching the stocks just months after doubling down on them.
That’s a stark turnaround, considering the two Chinese tech giants comprised 20 per cent% of the firm’s portfolio and were its top two equity holdings at the end of March.
- August 16, 2023 09:42
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9:30 am
Major gainers on the NSE: ITC (1.29%); Infosys (1.28%); BPCL (1.25%); Tech Mahindra (1.16%); LTI Mindtree (0.69%)
Major losers: Hindalco (-1.90%); Hero Motocorp (-1.75%); Adani Ports (-1.59%); Divi’s Laboratories (-1.36%); Adani Enterprises (-1.34%)
- August 16, 2023 09:32
Aptech MD and CEO Dr. Anil Pant passed away on August 15
Aptech MD and CEO Dr. Anil Pant passed away on August 15, 2023. The company disclosed in an exchange filing, and added, “Dr. Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the company. All the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family.”
- August 16, 2023 09:28
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning following the weak economic data from China. At 9.17 am on Wednesday, October Brent oil futures were at $84.67, down by 0.26 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $80.83, down by 0.20 per cent.
August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6732 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6868, down by 1.98 per cent; and September futures were trading at ₹6702 as against the previous close of ₹6829, down by 1.86 per cent.
- August 16, 2023 09:26
Tejas receives an order from TCS worth ₹7,492 crore
Tejas Networks Limited, part of Tata Group, has received a purchase order from Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) worth ₹7,492 crore for supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment for BSNL’s Pan-India 4G/5G network.
- August 16, 2023 09:24
Today is a settlement holiday on account of Parsi New Year
Your account balance today won’t include credits from equity intraday profits and credits & M2M profits from F&O positions on 14th August and will show from 17th August.
Currency trading will also be closed today.
- August 16, 2023 09:23
KPI enters into an agreement with MAHAPREIT
KPI Green Energy Limited has entered into an MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT), a subsidiary of MPBCDC, a government undertaking of Maharashtra, aimed at the advancement of diverse projects, particularly those in the realm of renewable energy.
- August 16, 2023 09:14
Fund Houses Recommendations
- BofA on Auro Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 965/sh
- Citi on SAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 110/sh
- GS on Divis Lab: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3885/share
- Jefferies on Divis Lab: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4300/sh
- Citi on Crompton: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 350/sh
- MS on IBul housing: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 103/sh
- HSBC on Auro Pharma: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 855/sh
- HSBC on Divis Lab: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 2890/sh
- BofA on Divis Lab: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 3150/sh
- Nomura on Crompton: Downgrade to Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 338/sh
- August 16, 2023 09:02
Brokerages on CPI shocker
CLSA
Do not expect RBI to react to CPI inflation jumping to 7.4% in July
Still expect RBI to cut rates by 100bp from Dec if Fed pauses @5.5%
If Fed raises to 5.75%, RBI will likely hike to 6.75% in Oct & cut 125bp from Feb
Nomura
Higher headline, lower core dilemma begins
Further liquidity tightening cannot be ruled out, but with core inflation drifting lower, expect an extended pause on repo rates for now
CITI
Vegetable Shocker in July CPI, Kneejerk Rate Action Might Still Not be a Preferred Option
In base case, expect no further rate hikes but push our first rate cut call to Jun-24 (vs Apr-24 earlier)
Morgan Stanley
Now expect inflation to rise in near term before moderating to below 6% from November
As such do not expect rate easing to start until 2Q24 Liquidity management will likely remain focus in RBI’s inflation fight
UBS
Maintain our base case view that CPI inflation will average 5.4%YoY in FY24
Continue to expect MPC to remain vigilant & keep repo rate on a prolonged pause in rest of FY24
- August 16, 2023 09:01
Citi on SAIL
Citi on SAIL
Buy Rating
Target Rs 110
Adj EBITDA Fell 9% YoY On Lower Realisations, Offset In Part By Strong Vol & Lower Costs
Sequentially EBITDA Fell 43% On Lower Volumes & Higher Costs
Q1FY24 Adj EBITDA/t At Rs 4,245 Vs Rs 6,225 In Q4FY23 And Rs 5,745 In Q1FY23
Excluding Profit On Sale Of Plant & Machinery, Co Reported Loss During The Qtr
Domestic Steel Prices Softened, Expect EBITDA/t To Expand
- August 16, 2023 09:00
Citi on Crompton Cons
Citi on Crompton Cons
Buy Rating
Target Rs 350
Reported Soft Q1 With Revenue & EBITDA At Rs 1,880 Cr & Rs 190 Cr, Respectively
Fans & Small Appliances Saw Rev Growth, Lighting & Residential Pumps Dragged
EBITDA Margin Came In At 9.9%, Down 191 bps YoY
Lighting Margin Expands, Overall Margin Impacted By Increase In A&P Spends
Going Forward, Crompton Will Prioritise Revenue Growth
- August 16, 2023 09:00
Citi on Crompton Cons
Citi on Crompton Cons
Buy Rating
Target Rs 350
Reported Soft Q1 With Revenue & EBITDA At Rs 1,880 Cr & Rs 190 Cr, Respectively
Fans & Small Appliances Saw Rev Growth, Lighting & Residential Pumps Dragged
EBITDA Margin Came In At 9.9%, Down 191 bps YoY
Lighting Margin Expands, Overall Margin Impacted By Increase In A&P Spends
Going Forward, Crompton Will Prioritise Revenue Growth
- August 16, 2023 08:59
MS on Indiabulls Hsg
MS on Indiabulls Hsg
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 103
PPoP Miss Of 21% On Lower Total Income & Higher Operating Costs
PAT Beat As Lower PPoP Was Offset By Recoveries Led Credit Cost Reversals
Raise Forecasts By 5-6%, However, RoE Will Likely Take Longer To Recover
- August 16, 2023 08:58
Brokerages on Aurobindo Pharma
HSBC on Aurobindo Pharma
Hold Rating
Target Raised To Rs 855
Q1 Helped By Sales In US & Europe Segments And Operating Leverage Benefits
Outlook Remains Robust For Key US Segment In Near-term On Vol Growth & Launches
US Sales Growth Benefits Largely Priced In, Sustainability Is Key
BoFA Sec on Aurobindo Pharma
Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 965 From 770
Strong Quarter With Both US & EU Sales Beat
EBITDA Margin In-line On Moderation In Gross Margin
US Momentum To Continue On Stable Pricing, Launch Pipeline
- August 16, 2023 08:57
Brokerages on ITC
JPMorgan on ITC
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 475
In-line Q1 EBITDA, Cigarette & Other FMCG Performance Trending Well
DD Revenue/EBIT Momentum Sustains In Cigarettes Segment
Healthy Revenue & Margin Delivery In Other FMCG Segments
Stay Overweight Amidst Relative Earnings Security & Accommodative Valuations
CLSA on ITC
Outperform Rating
Target Rs 480
Cigarette & Other FMCG Make-Up For Challenges In Agriculture & Paper
Cigarettes Continue To Provide A Spark & Other FMCG Margin On Track
Hotels Demerger To Sharpen Capital Allocation And Improve Return Ratios
Separation Of Hotel Biz Would Improve Overall Return Ratios By 200-250 bps
BofA Sec on ITC
Buy Rating
Target Rs 500
Strong Earnings Growth, Beats Estimates Again, 10% Rev Growth YoY
Cigarettes Remain Resilient With Stable Op Environment & Gain From Illicit Trade
Another Solid Show In Other FMCG & Better Agri Numbers Also Help
GS on ITC
Buy Rating
Target Rs 500
Q1 In-line With Est, EBITDA Grew 11% YoY
Cigarette Revenue Grew Double-digits Driven By Volumes
FMCG Had An Exceptionally Strong Quarter
Hotels Growth Moderates, Paper Declines YoY, Agri Profits Grow Strongly
Jefferies on ITC
Buy Rating
Target Rs 530
Key Businesses Reported Strong Momentum
Cigarette Volumes Up 8% & FMCG Revenue Growth 16%
Underlying Margin Expanded In Both, Other Segments Were Generally Mixed
Think Stock Continues To Offer Value & Provide High Earnings Visibility
MS on ITC
Overweight Rating
Target Raised To Rs 493
Q1 Ahead Of Estimates With Good Performance Across All Divisions
Strong Results & Improving Growth Outlook Augur Well For Continued Outperformance
Expect a Moderate Cigarette Tax Environment, +Ve Near-term Earnings & Attractive Valuation
- August 16, 2023 08:56
Brokerage houses on Divi’s Labs
GS on Divi’s Labs
Buy Rating
Target Rs 3,885
Revenue/EBITDA Grew -9%/+3% QoQ, Implying A Miss Est
Generic API & Custom Synthesis Biz Declined Double-digits On A Sequential Basis
Margin Continued To Recover Mainly On Account Of Improvement In GMs
Jefferies on Divi’s Labs
Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 4,300
Q1 Missed Estimates On Both Revenue & PAT
Margin Recovery Continued As Both Gross & EBITDA Margin Improved
Near-term Growth Driver Will Be Ramp Up Of Sacubitril Valsartan Proj & Base Biz Pdts
New Contrast Media Projects Will Be Online By the End Of FY25
HSBC on Divi’s Labs
Reduce Rating
Target Rs 2,890
Rev Below Est, Co Saw Gross & EBITDA Margin Recover On Softening Input Costs
Current Price Reflects Perfect Execution & Full Benefits From Future Opportunities
Assume Business Recovery To Be A Long Drawn Out
BoFA Sec on Divi’s Labs
Underperform Rating
Target Rs 3,150
Rev In-line Reflecting Weak Export Print, Margin Higher That Est On GM Beat
Est Double-digit Rev Growth & 31-35% Margin Over FY24-26 Building Base Momentum
Medium-term Momentum Leave Little Margin For Error
- August 16, 2023 08:55
UBS on Voda Idea
UBS on Voda Idea
Neutral Rating
Target Rs 7.7
Q1market Share Loss Continues
Q1 In-line On Rev & Operating Metrics, But Costs Were Higher Than Expected
Revenue In-line With Est With ARPUs Up 3% QoQ To Rs139
EBITDA Was 7% Below Est Due To Higher Subscriber Acquisition & Servicing Costs
Net Loss Came In At Rs7,800 Cr
CITI on Voda Idea
Neutral
1Q rev at Rs106.5bn (+1% qoq) were slightly (1%) ahead of est., largely driven by better ARPU
Net loss widened qoq to -Rs78bn mainly due to a rise in interest costs
Completion of much-delayed capital raise remains crucial
- August 16, 2023 08:54
JPMorgan on Infosys
Target Rs 1,150
Announced Large Deal With Liberty Global (LG) With A TCV Of $1.6 Bn Over 5 Yrs
Co Has The Option To Extend Deal By Another 3 Yrs, Taking Deal Size To $2.5 Bn
Deal Is Likely To Be Margin-dilutive, On Lines Of Past Verizon/Daimler Contracts
Annual Rev From This Deal Should Avg $330 m, But Not Entirely Net New
Don’t Expect A Material Contribution To FY24, Could Add 70-90 bps To FY25 Growth
- August 16, 2023 08:53
Indian currency, debt markets closed for public holiday
India’s currency and debt markets will be closed on Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16, for holidays.
The markets will resume trading on Thursday, August 17.
- August 16, 2023 08:44
Government raises windfall tax on crude oil, diesel, and jet fuel
The government on Monday raised the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel.
The windfall tax on crude oil will increase from Rs 4,250 to Rs 7,100 per tonne, according to a gazette notification issued on Monday.
It has also increased the levy on diesel from Rs 1 to Rs 5.50 per litre and on jet fuel from nil to Rs 2 per litre.
The new rates will be applicable from August 15 onwards, the notification said.
- August 16, 2023 08:43
Adani subsidiary to acquire full control of Quintillion Media
AMG Media Networks Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited has approved to enter into binding Memorandum of Undertaking with Quintillion Media Limited for the acquisition of remaining 51 per cent stake in QBML. Post acquisition of 51 per cent stake, QBML will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL.
Earlier, the company in March had acquired 49 per cent stake
- August 16, 2023 08:36
Tejas Networks secures ₹7,492 crore order from TCS for BSNL’s 4G/5G network
Tejas Networks Limited has executed with Tata Consultancy Services Limited, a related party of the company, the Master Contract towards supply, support and annual maintenance services for Radio Access Network equipment for BSNL’s Pan-India 4G/5G network.
As a part of this contract, the Company received a Purchase Order Rs. 7,492 crore (excluding GST) from TCS towards supply of 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites.
- August 16, 2023 08:33
Shares of SBFC Finance will be listed today
Shares of SBFC Finance will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 57, at the upper end of the price band rs 54-57. The Rs 1,025-crore initial public offering of SBFC Finance saw an overwhelming response from all category of investors by subscribing over 70 times.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 192.90 times while non-institutional investors quota received 49.09 times subscription. The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 10.99 times and employee by 5.87 times.
- August 16, 2023 08:31
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 17 August 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 770.15
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 130.5
Benares Hotels Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5048.55
Heranba Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 359.4
I G Petrochemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 457.2
Industrial & Prudential Investments Co. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.60
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2914.2
India Pesticides Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 217.75
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8.81
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 77.75
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.9.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2677.65
Vedant Fashions Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1265.6
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.30
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3372.85
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 929.95
Shilchar Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2406.6
South Indian Bank Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 21.22
V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 307.4
The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.325
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 17822
- August 16, 2023 08:29
Suzlon share allotment to QIBs
Suzlon has allotted 113,96,01,13 shares at the issue price of Rs 17.55 to QIBs.
Shares allottees to:
BNP PARIBAS 11.45%
BANDHAN MF 10.50%
GOLDMAN SACHS FUNDS 6.81%
HDFC MF 5.00%
INVESCO FUNDS 6.50%
MAX LIFE INS 7.00%
ICICI PRU FUNDS 7.50%
- August 16, 2023 08:27
Realty stocks in Focus: New PM Scheme aims to help urban renters build own homes
Real estate stocks are likely to remain in focus as, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday said the government would launch a new scheme to help those living in rented houses in cities to build their own homes.
In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said: “The weaker sections living in the cities face a lot of problems. Middle-class families are dreaming of buying their own houses. We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families that live in cities but are living in rented houses, slums, chawls, and unauthorised colonies. If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save lakhs of rupees.”
- August 16, 2023 08:26
Caplin Point mulls ₹550-crore capex to expand its existing capacities
Caplin Point is working on ₹550-crore capex to expand its existing capacities and to build new facilities for export to regulated markets like the US.
- August 16, 2023 08:25
Emkay Global Financial’s Q1 review on FMCG companies
FMCG companies put up a low-key show on the topline front in Q1FY24, where pricing growth anniversarized and volume growth was lackluster (sector volume growth stood at 7.5%, but only 0-4% for our coverage companies, except GCPL that saw 12% growth). However, from the margin perspective, there has been healthy recovery, driven by easing in raw-material costs. Earnings delivery was relatively better, with improvement in margins. Going ahead, companies would strive for growth in volume over margin. We believe rational competition would be key for structural recovery and earnings growth. We remain positive on GCPL, ITC and Britannia, while avoiding Colgate.
- August 16, 2023 08:24
SEBI proposes changes to delisting mechanism, mulls fixed pricing
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed changes to the voluntary delisting mechanism on Monday, including alternatives to the reverse book building (RBB) framework.
In a consultation paper SEBI mooted a fixed pricing concept for delisting of shares.
Regulator also tweaked norms for the reverse book building process and counter-offer mechanim.
- August 16, 2023 08:22
SEBI Bars Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra from Key Roles at Zee
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued a confirmatory order on the case barring Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra from key managerial and executive positions at Zee Entertainment Enterprises. As per the confirmatory order, SEBI has eight months to complete its investigation on the matter of misappropriation by the father-son duo. The order avers that Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra will not hold position of a director or KMP in Zee Entertainment and other three other group companies until further direction
- August 16, 2023 08:20
VIP Industries MD resigns; Neetu Kashiramka named MD designate and CFO
Anindya Dutta, Managing Director of VIP Industries Limited has tendered his resignation on August 14, which will be effective from the close of business hours on November, 13, 2023. Further, the board on Tuesday has appointed Neetu Kashiramka as the Managing Director Designate and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from August 15. Ms. Neetu Kashiramka shall take over as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from November 14, subject to Shareholder’s approval.
- August 16, 2023 08:19
Nagarjuna Fertilizers to sell urea and micro-irrigation units to Greenko Group
Hyderabad-headquartered Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (NFCL) has said that it has decided to sell its urea and micro-irrigation businesses to AM Green Ammonia (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by one of India’s largest renewable energy players Greenko Group, for a gross consideration of Rs 1,700 crore (Rs 1365 crore and 19.7 per cent stake worth Rs 365 crore with a call option) on a slump sale basis. This comes three months after Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE), an asset reconstruction company, purchased NFCL’s debt from the lenders and issued a demand notice under the provisions of the SARFAESI Act.
- August 16, 2023 08:17
JHS Svendgaard plans amalgamation with Vedic Cosmeceuticals
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited has analysed and discussed the proposal for consolidation of business of the Company and Vedic Cosmeceuticals Private Limited. After due discussion on the proposed consolidation of business, the Board in-principally agreed to the Amalgamation of the Company and VCPL under the Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation to be entered into between the Company and VCPL, their respective promoters/shareholders and creditors.
- August 16, 2023 08:16
Himalya Food plans strategic shift and expansion amid financial challenges
Himalya Food International has informed the exchanges that it’s Chairman and Managing Director informed the Board about the strategy document to surmount the acute financial stress after the Fire last year. He further apprised the Board that the report has highlighted urgent steps to meet the cashflow required to pay balance OTS amount to banks and simultaneously supplement working capital to fulfil pending export and domestic orders; the company is proposing to shift the operation unit located at Shubhkhera, Paonta Sahib and sell the land of the unit as housing real estate and use the funds for operations, relocation and expansion of business due to concerns raised by local residents; and the lead bank SBI and the consortium of banks are willing to extend the period for payment of balance OTS amount of around Rs. 35 crores by the end of current financial year. Further, the Company’s funds are depleted due to force majeure issues of covid and fire in the Gujarat plant in May 2022.
- August 16, 2023 08:14
Liberty Global and Infosys expand collaboration for digital innovation
Liberty Global plc, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Infosys have expanded their collaboration to evolve and scale Liberty Global’s cutting-edge digital entertainment and connectivity platforms. The parties have entered into an initial 5-year agreement, with an option to extend to 8 years and beyond. Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at €1.5 billion over the initial 5-year term and at €2.3 billion if the contract is extended to 8 years. The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realise run-rate savings in excess of €100 million per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments.
- August 16, 2023 08:12
HCLTech chosen for Cricket Australia’s digital transformation
HCLTechnologies, a global technology company, announced that it has been selected by Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for the game in Australia, for the next phase of CA’s digital transformation. HCLTech has been a digital transformation partner to Cricket Australia since 2019. As part of the latest agreement, HCLTech will enable Cricket Australia to deliver immersive digital experiences to fans, players, partners, employees and volunteers across the world.
- August 16, 2023 08:11
Stocks in F&O Ban: 16.08.2023
BALRAMCHIN
CHAMBLFERT
DELTACORP
GNFC
GRANULES
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
ZEEL
- August 16, 2023 08:05
Sensex, Nifty to open weak amid global cues and inflation worries
Domestic markets are likely to open on weak note on Wednesday. Negative global cues and unfavourable macro-economic numbers such as inflation and trade deficit figures will keep market under pressure, said analysts. They also advise traders to take note of aggressive selling by foreign portfolio investors in the last few days.
Gift Nifty at 19,380 indicates a gap down opening of about 100 points, as Nifty August futures on Monday closed at 19,478. According to analysts, banking stocks will come under pressure on inflation worries and downgrade warning by Fitch Ratings.
- August 16, 2023 07:58
Buzzing stocks: Stocks that will see action today: August 16, 2023
Interglobe Aviation, Infosys, HCL Technologies, M&M, Vodafone Idea, Shriram Properties, GSS Infotech, Zee Enterprises, VIP Industries, Himalya Food International, JHS Svendgaard , Ashok Leyland, Nagarjuna Fertilizers
- August 16, 2023 07:51
Conference call: Researchbytes Events Update
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 06:59 AM Wednesday 16 August 2023
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
8:30 AM Patanjali Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://shorturl.at/ehjlM
10:30 AM KNR Construct
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4y4wzynb
11:00 AM Marathon Realty
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3px8fazf
11:00 AM Vinati Org
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yujt2pkv
11:30 AM Capacite Infra
Dial: +91 22 6280 1545
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/sp33tc32
12:00 PM S P Apparels
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bp894vbs
12:00 PM Satia Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1535
12:30 PM Siyaram
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6rsrks
1:00 PM Hindustan Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3j3y2ey7
1:30 PM Borosil .
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/hfak6fbw
2:00 PM Ahluwalia
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4npr35jm
2:30 PM Techno Electric
Dial: 91 22 6280 1317
(Hosted by Amsec)
4:00 PM Everest Kanto
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
4:00 PM PPAP Automotive
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdhv5tv4
*4:00 PM Salasar Techno *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1395
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3sds2vf4
4:00 PM Advanced Enzyme
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
4:00 PM J. K. Cement
Dial: +91226280 1143
4:00 PM Rico Auto
Dial: 91 22 6280 1268
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58ahsu7d
5:00 PM Gabriel India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc2huf4p
5:00 PM Elgi Equipments
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
(Hosted by Amsec)
Indiabulls Hsg :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282253
Jash Engineerin :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282257
Easy Trip Plann :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282252
Astra Micro :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282251
Saksoft :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282240
Meghmani Org :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282249
Eveready :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282244
Shriram Properties :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282230
Orchid Chem :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282225
Styrenix Performance Materials :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282233
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 16, 2023 07:49
Repco Home Finance aims ₹14,000 crore in AUM by FY24
Riding on the growth momentum in the home loan segment, Repco Home Finance has set a target of 20 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in loan disbursements and 12 per cent growth in total assets in the current fiscal.
- August 16, 2023 07:48
Instant coffees drive India’s coffee exports in April-July
Indian coffee exports have increased by 6 per during April-July at $451.94 million on higher prices and increased demand for instant coffee from countries such as Russia and Turkey. This is despite the decline in the purchases of Indian green coffee by traditional buyers in Europe.
- August 16, 2023 07:45
NHPC’s capital expenditure to rise by 38% in FY24, aiming for top 10 global hydropower ranking
State-run hydropower majorNHPC’s capital expenditure (capex) will go up by 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,800 crore in the current financial year, its CMD R K Vishnoi said on Tuesday.
- August 16, 2023 07:44
Food price trends: Vegetable prices decrease, but inflation concerns persist for cereals and pulses
Vegetable prices may have slowly started decreasing, but other food products, including cereals, pulses, spices and milk may only give comfort for a while. The expectation is that August inflation could be in the range of 6.5 to 7.2 per cent.
- August 16, 2023 07:42
‘No plans to reconsider rice export ban as food inflation spikes’
With food inflation hitting a 39-month high in July 2023, the Centre is not in a position to reconsider the recent export ban on non-basmati rice as ensuring food security within the country remains top priority, top officials have said.
- August 16, 2023 07:41
M&M showcases its Thar.e and Global Pik Up in Cape Town
Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the Thar.e and its Global Pik Up in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 15. The Thar.e will be on the company’s INGLO electric platform with AWD electric powertrain and incorporate 50 per cent recycled PET and uncoated plastics.
- August 16, 2023 07:38
SME IPOs gain momentum with massive subscriptions and listing gains
Even while the south-west monsoon has been playing truant, it has been raining money at the primary issuances counter on the Small and Medium Enterprises-dedicated exchanges of NSE Emerge and BSE SME platforms, with issues getting massively oversubscribed and good listing gains.
- August 16, 2023 07:37
Investment Revival. IPO market gears up with ₹70,000 crore in waiting, says Kotak’s S Ramesh
After a tepid start in 2023, the IPO market looks to perk up with over ₹70,000 crore worth of IPOs in the pipeline and 70 companies waiting to raise funds.
“We do see a renewed opportunity to launch IPOs and hence we believe a lot of the pipeline will be cleared,” S Ramesh, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Capital Company told businessline in a recent interaction.
- August 16, 2023 07:33
Block deal: IndiGo co-founder looks to sell 4% stake
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is looking to raise over ₹3,730 crore by paring down his stake in the airline via block trade scheduled for Wednesday.
Gangwal has offered around 15.6 million shares for sale equal to 4 per cent stake in the airline at a floor price of ₹2,400 per share.
- August 16, 2023 07:31
Day Trading Guide for August 16, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- August 16, 2023 07:27
Stock to buy today: Bank of India (₹89.69)
The short-term outlook is bullish for Bank of India. The stock rose 2.8 per cent on Monday, breaking above the key resistance level of ₹87. The moving average cross-overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case.
- August 16, 2023 07:26
Wall St ends lower; strong retail sales stoke interest rate worries
Wall Street’s main stock indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data stoked worries interest rates could stay higher for longer, while U.S. big banks dropped on a report that Fitch could downgrade some lenders.
- August 16, 2023 07:25
Fitch warns it may be forced to downgrade multiple banks, including JPMorgan - CNBC
An analyst at Fitch Ratings warned that U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, could be downgraded if the agency further cuts its assessment of the operating environment for the industry, according to a report from CNBC on Tuesday.
- August 16, 2023 07:15
China’s economic worries deepen Asian investor sentiment; US banks face downgrade threat
Amid US downturns driven by inflation and growth worries, Asian markets declined, dampening risk sentiment. Benchmark indexes slipped in Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Hong Kong equity futures also fell, while US futures remained stable. China’s economic concerns deepen, affecting Wednesday’s Asian investor sentiment. Wall Street’s main indices dropped S&P 500 -1.16%, Nasdaq -1.14%, Dow -1.02% due to robust retail sales sparking prolonged interest rate concerns and Fitch’s potential US bank downgrades, paralleling Moody’s recent downgrades’ impact on lenders. - Agencies
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.