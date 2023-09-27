September 27, 2023 08:24

Cotton production in India is expected to decline due to fall in sowing area and pink bollworm infestations.

The cotton sowing area has decreased from 127 lakh hectares to 124 lakh hectares, below the normal area of 130 lakh hectares.

The Cotton Federation predicts cotton production of 330 to 340 lakh bales in the 2023-24 cotton season, with increased sowing area and MSP support.

North Indian states such as Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan have been severely affected by pink bollworm infestations, leading to significant crop losses, according to Kedia Commodities report.

In Sirsa district, Haryana, 60 percent of the cotton crop has been destroyed by pink bollworm.

New crop arrivals in North India are currently priced between Rs 7000-7400 per quintal, with expectations of reaching Rs 8000 per quintal, it said.

Madhya Pradesh experienced floods that broke a 200-year record, leading to submerged cotton crops and reduced production.

Sowing in Madhya Pradesh had increased by 4 per cent to 6500 lakh hectares, but the floods have impacted production prospects.

The Central government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton by 10 per cent.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh have also started new crop arrivals with prices ranging from Rs 6800-7000 per quintal.

The textile industry in India faced low demand this year, leading to most units operating below capacity.

Import of extra long staple cotton was affected by an 11 per cent import duty, with some partial relaxation for imports from specific countries.