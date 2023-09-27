September 27, 2023 09:24

India’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened weak on Wednesday tracking global peers.

As of 9:17 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 163.02 points to reach 65,782.45, while the NSE Nifty dropped 43.95 points, reaching 19,620.75.

Among the Sensex gainers were Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, LTIMindtree, ONGC and Apollo Hospitals . Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life and TechMahindra were among the laggards.

Earlier, US stocks experienced a more than 1% decline due to prolonged concerns about interest rate hikes, which had a mixed impact on Asia-Pacific markets.

Meanwhile, Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, commented that there is a potential for a pullback to 20,000 in the Nifty-50 but emphasized the importance of monitoring support at 19,600. He also noted that Bank Nifty has reversed its gains and advised keeping an eye on resistance at 44,800 and support at 44,500.

Analysts highlighted market uncertainty and the absence of significant triggers, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) engaging in sector rotation. The rupee depreciated against the US dollar as rate hike expectations boosted the dollar’s strength. The volatility index indicated unease among market participants, and open interest (OI) data highlighted crucial strike prices. The short-term outlook for Nifty remained bearish, with support at 19,600.