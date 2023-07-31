July 31, 2023 12:06

Taiwanese major and Apple phone manufacturer Foxconn will expand its operations in Tamil Nadu by pumping in ₹1,600 crore in a new factory in Tamil Nadu to manufacture mobile components, source said.

Its Chairman Young Liu on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to discuss the company’s investment in the State.

Last week, senior officials from Foxconn’s India office met Stalin.

Today’s meeting also assumes significance as the Taiwanese major, which already has a strong presence in the State, is scouting for a place to put up its semiconductor unit and also set up component units.

