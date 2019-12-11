10.40 am

IPCA Laboratories advances 3% on strong fundamentals

Shares of Ipca Laboratories rose today after fall from a month high of Rs 1,161, as seen on charts, on November 18 this year. The stock gained nearly 3% to Rs 1,093.50 on the BSE with volumes of 1,726 shares traded ast at 10.35 am today

Ipca Laboratories has reported a 63.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.54 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Sequentially, the company EPS has increased to Rs 15.51 in the September quarter of 2019 against Rs 10.45 in June quarter of 2019.

10.20 am

IDBI Bank shares rise on stake sale move in arms

IDBI Bank shares rose nearly 2 per cent today following its announcement the bank would sell up to 49% stake in subsidiaries IDBI Capital Market Securities and IDBI Intech Ltd.

The Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd, at its meeting held on December 10, has given in-principle approval to divest/dilute IDBI Bank''s stake in its subsidiaries, IDBI Capital Market Securities Limited (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Limited (IIL) to the extent of 49% equity to the prospective investors and retaining controlling stake with the Bank.

10.05 am

Information technology shares rally

The S&P BSE IT Sector index rose 90.25 points or 0.62% at 14,933.16.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 2.89%), Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 2.78%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 2.28%),NELCO Ltd (up 2.27%),NIIT Technologies Ltd (up 1.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose (0.95%) today.

9.55 am

SBI’s bad loans up by ₹11,932 crore in FY19

The Reserve Bank of India’s final Risk Assessment Report (RAR) of the SBI has said that the bank’s gross and net NPAs should be higher by ₹11,932 crore each at ₹1,84,682 crore and ₹77,827 crore, respectively, as at March-end 2019.

9.55 am

9.45 am

Rupee up 9 paise against dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.87 against the dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 70.92. At 9.45 am, the domestic currency was quoted higher at 70.83.

On December 10, the rupee ended 12 paise higher at 70.92 against the US dollar amid softening crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis major global currencies.

9.30 am

Opening Bell

Indian shares rose marginally today in cautious trade, while other Asian markets were mixed.

The BSE benchmark Sensex gained 70.64 points to 40,310.52, while the Nifty, on the NSE, was up 11.30 points to 11,868.10.

Out of the 30 stocks, on the Sensex, the number of advancers was 18 against the decliners at 12.

Sensex stocks

9.25 am

Investors in India are now routing more inflows to mutual funds via the online platform. This is evident from the fact that the BSE StAR MF, an online mutual fund distribution platform, has managed to achieve 26 per cent of net inflow to mutual funds for the current fiscal period up to November 2019.

9.20 am

Nifty Call: Short below 11,930 with stop-loss at 11,980

Though there are considerable signs of a downtrend, the futures contract is trading near a support level. Unless it breaks below 11,930 decisively, further decline from current level is less likely.

(This report is based on yesterday's movement)

9.15 am

NSE suspends trading in Manpasand Beverages

The National Stock Exchange has suspended trading in Manpasand Beverages from Wednesday. In a circular on Tuesday, the NSE said that the company has failed to meet the listing regulations by not disclosing March and June quarter results.

9.10 am

Apollo Tyres (₹162.5)

The stock of Apollo Tyres tumbled 4.4 per cent with good volume on Tuesday, breaching its 21-day moving average and a key support around ₹165.

9 am

Asian equity markets were a tad lower on Tuesday as investors refrained from making major bets before December 15, when the next round of United States (US) tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect.

