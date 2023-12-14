Stock Market| Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 14 December 2023.
- December 14, 2023 16:19
Market news: Rupee closes stronger but lags Asian peers post Fed’s dovish surprise
The Indian rupee closed stronger on Thursday but lagged behind its Asian peers that sharply rallied after the US Federal Reserve delivered a dovish hold on policy rates on Wednesday.
The rupee ended at 83.33 against the US dollar, up by 0.08 per cent compared to its close of 83.40 in the previous session.
While the rupee had opened stronger at 83.2725, dollar demand from importers and oil companies ate into the local unit’s gains, traders said.
- December 14, 2023 15:48
Stocks in news: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has won back-to-back global recognitions for its commitment and progress on sustainability and Environment Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.
- December 14, 2023 15:46
Stock market live updates: Syrma SGS Technology Limited has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company named Syrma Strategic Electronics Private Limited
- December 14, 2023 15:46
Stocks in news: Infibeam Avenues Ltd
Infibeam Avenues Ltd, a listed fintech company, announces its strategic foray into the capital markets and digital lending software market by acquiring a significant 49% equity stake in Pirimid Fintech, investing Rs 25 crore to solidify this strategic partnership.
This move is in direct response to the surging demand in the thriving global capital markets for cutting-edge secured and zero latency AI backed software to streamline trading, research and investment processes. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the capital market, with stockbrokers, mutual funds, corporate treasuries, and investment banks using AI backed trading software for algorithmic trading strategies, which not only boosts performance, accuracy, and returns but also enhances compliance, fraud detection and prevention
- December 14, 2023 15:42
Stocks in news: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has launched the SaurShakti, Ukxifed, the nation’s fastest solar-electric boat. Developed through collaboration with NavAIt (NavAlt solar electric boat Pvt. Ltd.) Kochi, this vessel represents a paradigm shift in eco-friendly Maritime Transportation.
- December 14, 2023 15:37
Closing Bell: Sensex zooms 930 pts, Nifty closes at 21,191 on Fed’s rate cut prospects; IT stocks shine
Indian markets surged on Thursday, driven by positive global cues amidst the US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance. With rates unchanged for the third consecutive time due to easing inflation, the Fed anticipates three rate cuts in the coming year. While NSE Nifty advanced 256.35 points or 1.23% to 21, 182.70, BSE Sensex climbed 929.60 points or 1.34% to 70,514.20. Within the Nifty pack, major gainers included Infosys (3.93%), Tech Mahindra (3.67%), LTIMindtree (3.54%), Wipro (3.42%) and HCL Tech (3.24%). Conversely, major losers were Power Grid (1.90%), HDFC Life (1.75%), Nestle India (0.98%); Cipla (0.95%) and JSW Steel (0.63%). Major stocks that hit a 52-week high include Onward Technologies (19.99%), Tera Software (18.70%), Cyber Media (18.26%), Housing & Urban Development (17.81%), and HOV Services (14.72%).
- December 14, 2023 15:17
Stock Market Today: Infibeam Avenues stock rises after board approves acquisition
Infibeam Avenues’ board has approved to acquire the 100% stake of Infibeam Avenues Saudi Arabia for Information Systems Technology. Co, from Vavian International Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.
The stock rose 0.36% on the BSE, trading at ₹22.39.
- December 14, 2023 15:14
Stock Market Today: Jupiter Wagons stock rises after wining ₹1,617-crore order
Jupiter Wagons Limited has awarded an order to the company for manufacture and supply of 4,000 BOXNS Wagons for a contract value of ₹1,617 Crore. The stock trades at ₹327.25 on the BSE, up by 3.91%.
- December 14, 2023 15:12
Market Update: Sensex climbs 1.29%; Nifty above 21,100
NSE Nifty rose by 1.2%, reaching 21,176.70, while BSE Sensex climbed 1.29% to 70,485.51 by 3:10 pm.
- December 14, 2023 15:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
Tech Mahindra (4.09%); LTIMindtree (3.60%); Infosys (3.43%); HCL Tech (3.18%); Wipro (3.04%)
Major losers:
HDFC Life (-2.36%); Power Grid (-2.11%); Tata Consumers (-1.11%); Nestle India (-1.08%); Cipla (-0.99%)
- December 14, 2023 15:04
Share Market Live Updates: 2,112 stocks advance; 1,628 stocks decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on December 14, 2023, were 2,112 against 1,628 stocks that declined; 125 stocks remain unchanged. The total stocks traded were 3,865. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 412, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15.
- December 14, 2023 15:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Happy Forgings’ IPO priced at ₹808-850 a share
Happy Forgings has a fixed price band of Rs 808 to Rs 850 per equity share for its proposed initial public offering which opens for subscription on Tuesday.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and in multiples of 17 equity shares thereafter.
The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to 7,159,920 equity shares.
The company has emerged as a leading player in the domestic crankshaft manufacturing industry with the second largest production capacity for commercial vehicles and high horse-power industrial crankshafts in India.
The company owns and operates three manufacturing facilities, of which two are located at Kanganwal in Ludhiana, Punjab and one is located at Dugri in Ludhiana, Punjab. The annual aggregate installed capacity for forging and machining stands at 120,000 tonne and 47,200 tonne as of September-end.
HFL’s revenue from operations increased by 39 per cent to ₹1,196 crore in FY’23 from ₹860 crore in FY22. Restated net profit increased from ₹142 crore in FY22 to ₹209 crore in FY23. For the six months ended September, the revenue was at ₹673 crore and net profit was at ₹119 crore.
- December 14, 2023 14:47
Stock Market Today: Adani Energy Solutions incorporates Sunrays Infra Space Two Limited
Adani Energy Solutions has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of “Sunrays Infra Space Two Limited”. The stock trades at ₹1,074.40 on the NSE, up by 4.22%.
- December 14, 2023 14:35
Share Market Today: Tata Technologies expands with vehicle-software centre in Coimbatore
Tata Technologies inaugurated its new innovation centre in Coimbatore, dedicated to the development, testing, and integration of vehicle software solutions for global customers. The initiative aligns with Tata Technologies’ commitment to supporting automotive OEMs and Tier-1s in creating software-defined vehicles and e-mobility solutions.
Read more here.
- December 14, 2023 14:33
Stock Market Today: NBCC India stock rises after bagging ₹1,500-cr construction project
NBCC India stock rose by 3.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹82.70, after the company bagged ₹1,500 crore project management consultancy contract for the construction of 1,469 warehouses and other infrastructure related to the agriculture sector.
- December 14, 2023 14:30
Share Market Today: Escorts Kubota stock rises after Harish Lalchandani resigns
Escorts Kubota stock inches up by 0.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,143. Harish Lalchandani has resigned as the Chief Officer – Agri Machinery Business Division of the company with effect from February 28.
- December 14, 2023 14:28
Stock Market Today: Asian Granito stock rises after inaugurating showroom in Delhi NCR
Asian Granito India has informed the exchanges regarding the inaugration of a showroom in Delhi NCR’.
The stock rose 1.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹74.55.
- December 14, 2023 14:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Lupin launches state-of-the-art lab in Chennai, shares down
Lupin has announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art Regional Reference Laboratory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The stock trades at ₹1,249.75 on the NSE down by 0.17%.
Read more here.
- December 14, 2023 14:23
Market Update: Sensex gains 953 pts; Nifty above 21,000
Sensex was up 1.37% or 953.48 pts at 70,538.08 at 2:15 PM. At the same time, Nifty was up 1.29% or 269.10 pts at 21,195.45.
- December 14, 2023 14:13
Share Market Today: CG Power signs term sheet with K Raheja Corp to build CG House
CG Power and Industrial Solutions has signed a Term Sheet with K Raheja Corp. Group for the joint development of the Company’s Property ‘CG House’ situated at Worli, Mumbai, built on leasehold land. K Raheja Corp will be granted development rights by the Company to develop the said land measuring 4262.34 square meters, by demolishing the existing structure and constructing buildings. The Development Agreement is expected to be signed within 45 days of the execution of the Term Sheet. The Company and the Developer will be entitled to 50% share of the leasehold right and the developed building. The project is expected to be completed over 5 years.
- December 14, 2023 14:09
Stock Market Today: Shree Cement commissions Nawalgarh plant with 3.8-million tonnes p.a. Clinker capacity
Shree Cement has informed that the company has commissioned the Nawalgarh Cement Plant with a Clinker capacity of 11,500 tonnes per day (3.8 million tonnes per annum) and a cement capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum. The stock inched up by 0.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹28,726.90.
- December 14, 2023 14:03
Stock Market Today: Alphalogic Industries wins order from Swiggy, shares down
Alphalogic Industries Ltd has won an order to design, manufacture, supply and installation of Storage Racking System from Scootsy Logistics Private Limited (known as “Swiggy”) for their unit based in Thane in Maharashtra and Malkajigiri in Telangana.
The stock trades at ₹173.50 on the BSE, down 7.22%.
- December 14, 2023 14:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Zydus Lifesciences stock rises after USFDA approves Cyclophosphamide Capsules
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has received final approval from the USFDA for Cyclophosphamide Capsules USP, 25 mg and 50 mg (USRLD: Cyclophosphamide Capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg). The stock trades at ₹643.40 on the NSE, up by 0.16%.
Read more here.
- December 14, 2023 13:58
Share Market Today: Jindal Saw stock rises after board approves to raise ₹1,000 cr
Jindal Saw board has inter-alia approved raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and / or other securities convertible into equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 1,000 Crore by way of one or more qualified institutions placement (‘QIP’).
The stock inched up by 0.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹433.80.
- December 14, 2023 13:54
Stock Market Today: Can Fin Homes’ board to consider Interim Dividend payment for FY24
The board of Can Fin Homes is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2023, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for payment of ‘Interim Dividend’ for the financial year 2023-24 and to fix ‘Record date’ for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend, if any.
The stock rose 1.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹785.10.
- December 14, 2023 13:31
Stock Market Live Updates: Key Highlights of Motilal Oswal 28th Annual Wealth Creation Study
Reliance Industries, Lloyds Metals and Capri Global – Biggest, Fastest, and Most Consistent Wealth Creator, respectively, between 2018 and 2023. Adani Enterprises is the top All-round Wealth Creator.
Technology sector is the largest wealth creating sector between 2018 and 2023, followed by the Consumer and Financials sector.
Economic Profit is a superior metric to Accounting Profit to understand true profitability of a company
TEM (Trend, Endowment and Moves) is a sound strategy for companies to move up the Economic Profit Power Curve
Successful TEM companies bought at reasonable price improve the chances of hockey-stick returns
Mid and small caps are favourably placed to deliver hockey-stick returns
After two decades of sustained decline, PSU stocks are on a comeback
- December 14, 2023 13:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Oriental Foundry secures ₹485 cr Indian Railways order; stock up 4.46% at ₹166.45 on BSE
Oriental Foundry Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Oriental Rail Infrastructure, has secured order worth over ₹485 crore for manufacture and supply of 1,200 BOXNS Wagons from Indian Railways. The stock rises by 4.46% on the BSE, trading at ₹166.45.
- December 14, 2023 13:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Delta Manufacturing stock falls by 4.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹102.05.
- December 14, 2023 13:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Sanjeev Agrawal: FOMC keeps rates steady amid economic slowdown
For the third time in a row, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has decided to keep the federal funds rate target range at 5.25%– 5.50%. The FOMC reports that there is slowing of the expansion of economic activity. The unemployment rate continues to be low. The rate of inflation has softened as compared to the beginning of the year. The US banking system is stable and strong. The Committee continues to pay close attention to inflationary threats. The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% over the longer run.
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System voted unanimously to maintain the interest rate paid on reserve balances at 5.4%, effective December 14, 2023. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System voted unanimously to approve the establishment of the primary credit rate at the existing level of 5.5%. -- Sanjeev Agrawal, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry
- December 14, 2023 13:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Cyient DLM unveils precision machining hub in Bangalore
Cyient DLM launches new precision machining facility in Bangalore having current capacity of 60,000 hours per year.
Read more here.
- December 14, 2023 13:14
Nifty Today: Best performers among Nifty IT stocks
Top gainers of Nifty IT stocks:
Mphasis (7.70%); Coforge (5.81%); Persistent Systems (5.03%); LTTS (4.28%); Tech Mahindra (4.23%)
- December 14, 2023 13:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Bharat Forge’s GDRs to be delisted from LuxembourgStockExchange effective January 15.
- December 14, 2023 13:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Fed meeting comment: Dow Jones, Sensex and Nifty 50 at new highs as Fed opens the door for rate cuts
Equity markets across the world are on a strong rise after the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average in the US had surged over a per cent on Wednesday to close at record highs. The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 are also at new highs today.
- December 14, 2023 13:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Credo Brands Marketing IPO price band fixed at ₹266 to ₹280
Mumbai-based Credo Brands Marketing has fixed the price band at ₹266 to ₹280 per Equity Share for its initial public offer. The IPO of the company will open on December 19 for subscription and close on December 21.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 53 Equity Shares and in multiples of 53 Equity Shares thereafter.
The Offer of face value of ₹2 per Equity Share is entirely an offer for sale up to 1,96,34,960 equity shares.
- December 14, 2023 12:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Tradingo Founder Parth Nyati: Indian equity market goldilocks scenario propels bullish momentum; Nifty eyeing 21,315, Bank Nifty aims for 48,000
A confluence of domestic and global factors is driving a Goldilocks scenario in the Indian equity market. Unwavering political stability, a robust macroeconomic backdrop with healthy GDP growth and subdued inflation, and weakening dollar and US bond yields amid expectations of a 2024 rate cut have fueled bullish momentum. Moreover, a recent slump in crude oil prices has eased inflation pressure, further boosting investor confidence. Adding fuel to the fire, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are exhibiting signs of FOMO, eager not to miss out on this potential multi-year bull run. With such a compelling confluence of factors, investors are advised to stay invested.
The Indian market looks poised for further gains, with Nifty’s immediate upside target sitting at 21315. This rally has the potential to extend towards the 22000 mark, though downside support lies at 20770. Bank Nifty also exhibits bullish momentum, facing immediate resistance at 48000. Above this, a swift climb towards the 50,000 mark could be in store. The 47000–46800 area will be a strong support zone.
- December 14, 2023 12:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Bharat Forge receives GDR termination notice; stock trades flat at ₹1,193.80
Bharat Forge has informed that Citibank N.A., acting as the Depository has issued a Notice of Termination to the holders of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of the Company. According to the notice, the termination of the GDR program will become effective on January 15, 2024, and post termination date, the GDRs will be delisted from Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Bharat Forge stock trades flat at ₹1,193.80.
- December 14, 2023 12:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Dhabriya Polywood bags ₹5.98 crore order from Omaxe; stock up 2.21% at ₹400.75 on BSE
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd has received work order from Omaxe Group for supply and installation of uPVC Windows & Doors for total value of ₹5.98 crore. Dhabriya Polywood stock trades at ₹400.75 on the BSE, up by 2.21%.
- December 14, 2023 12:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Taneja Aerospace appoints Durga Rao as COO; stock at ₹286, down 1.63% on BSE”
Taneja Aerospace and Aviation has informed about the appointment of Durga Rao as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company w.e.f. December 13, 2023. The stock trades at ₹286 on the BSE, down by 1.63%.
- December 14, 2023 12:34
Commodities Market Live Updates: Lead futures: Hold the long positions
Lead futures (December contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has seen a recovery this week after depreciating over the past three weeks. The support band of ₹180-181 arrested the fall.
- December 14, 2023 12:28
Stock Market Live Updates: HCL Tech selected for transport automation in Victoria, stock up 3.02% at ₹1,410.60 on NSE
HCL Tech has been chosen by the Department of Transport and Planning in Victoria, Australia, to automate the concession entitlement process for public transport users. The stock trades at ₹1,410.60 on the NSE, up by 3.02%.
- December 14, 2023 12:26
Stock Market Live Updates: SPCB Odisha grants operations consent to OMDC; Orissa Minerals stock surges 6.32% to ₹8,000 on BSE
State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Odisha, has issued consent to operate for Bagiaburu Iron Ore mines of The Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited (OMDC) for production Iron Ore (ROM) of 3,60,000 TPA in the mine lease area at Keonjhar District, Odisha.
Orissa Minerals stock jumps 6.32% on the BSE, trading at ₹8,000.
- December 14, 2023 12:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Wardwizard inks Gujarat MoU for food expansion; stock up 9.98% at ₹32.96 on BSE
Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited announced the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat, marking expansion of food manufacturing capabilities in the state.
Wardwizard Foods stock trades at ₹32.96 on the BSE, up by 9.98%.
- December 14, 2023 12:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Technologies opens Coimbatore innovation centre; stock at ₹1,249.35, Down 0.08% on NSE
Tata Technologies has inaugurated its first innovation centre in Coimbatore, focused on innovating solutions for global customers through development, testing, and integration of vehicle software solutions. The stock trades at ₹1,249.35 on the NSE, down by 0.08%.
- December 14, 2023 12:03
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12:
Tech Mahindra (3.27%); Bajaj Finance (3.20%); LTIMindtree (3.11%); HCL Tech (2.92%); IndusInd (2.79%)
Major losers:
Power Grid (-1.88%); HDFC Life (-1.62%); BPCL (-0.96%); Nestle India (-0.86%); Cipla (-0.53%)
- December 14, 2023 12:03
Sensex Today: BSE noon update: 2,241 stocks up, 1,379 down; 52-week highs at 375, lows 11
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on December 14, 2023, were 2,241 against 1,379 stocks that declined; 134 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,754. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 375, and those that hit a 52-week low was 11.
- December 14, 2023 11:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Apple set to be hit by EU Antitrust Order in App Store fight with Spotify
Apple Inc faces a potentially hefty fine as well as a ban on App Store rules it allegedly used to thwart music-streaming rivals, in the European Union’s latest crackdown on Big Tech.
EU regulators are putting the finishing touches to a decision on Apple’s practice of blocking music services from pushing their users away from the App Store to alternative, cheaper, subscription options, according to people familiar with the investigation. The decision is slated for early next year, they added
- December 14, 2023 11:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high
Onward Technologies (19.99%)
Tera Software (18.70%)
Cyber Media (18.26%)
Housing & Urban Development (17.81%)
HOV Services (14.72%)
- December 14, 2023 11:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Godrej Consumers launches new liquid detergent brand for mass market
While the growth in rural areas continues to be muted, Godrej Consumers have seen offshoots in a few of its product categories. The stock trades 0.38 per cent higher at 1,049.95 on NSE.
- December 14, 2023 11:33
Share Market Live Updates: Capri Global Capital appoints Satish Shimpi as Chief Compliance Officer; stock trades at ₹763.35 on NSE, down 0.05%
Capri Global Capital Limited has announced the appointment of Satish Shimpi as Chief Compliance Officer with effect from December 18, 2023. The stock trades at ₹763.35 on the NSE, down by 0.05%.
- December 14, 2023 11:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills appoints N. Balakrishnan as COO, Engineering Division
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Limited has announced appointment of N. Balakrishnan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Engineering Division of the Company with effect from 14th December, 2023.
- December 14, 2023 11:03
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11:
Housing and Urban Development (18.95%); TD Power Systems (8.96%); Mastek (8.58%); SAIL (8.45%); Sonata (7.75%)
Major losers:
MFSL (-3.55%); Maharashtra Seamless (-3.49%); JP Associates (-2.86%); Subex (-2.72%); Scheinder (-2.64%)
- December 14, 2023 10:58
Stock Market Live Updates: JSW Steel’s SEED program recognised globally, stock trades up 0.12% at ₹852.40 on NSE
JSW Steel Ltd. has announced that the Company’s flagship decarbonisation program - SEED (Sustainable Energy Environment and Decarbonization) has been honoured as one of the top global Energy Transition Changemakers in the category of “Heavy Emitting Sectors” at the COP28 Energy Transition Changemakers event.
The stock trades at ₹852.40 on the NSE, up by 0.12%.
- December 14, 2023 10:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Angel One approves 7,226 RSUs, stock surges 4.90% on NSE to ₹3,187.40
Angel One Limited has approved grants of 7,226 Restrictive Stock Units (RSUs) convertible into equal number of Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each to 1 eligible employee under the Angel Broking Employee Long Term Incentive Plan 2021 (LTI Plan 2021). The stock surges by 4.90% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,187.40.
- December 14, 2023 10:39
Bank Nifty prediction today: Hits record high, buy on dips
Bank Nifty opened today with a considerable gap-up at 47,567.65 as against yesterday’s close of 47,092.25. It is currently at 47,780, up 1.5 per cent.
Read the prediction here.
- December 14, 2023 10:33
Nifty prediction today: Bullish. Go long
Nifty 50 has opened with a wide gap-up today and is trading strong. The index has risen well above the 21,000 mark after struggling to breach this level over the past few days. The rise in the Nifty has come on the back of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday night.
Read the prediction here.
- December 14, 2023 10:31
Nifty Outlook: Geojit Financial Services
Geojit Financial Services on Nifty outlook:
Reclaiming of 20800-850 region not only negates the efforts of bears yesterday, but also allows the resumption of an upside trajectory aiming at 21,030-21,220, or 21,600 in an optimistic scenario. Alternatively, inability to float above the 20,890 region would weaken the bullish construct again, but a collapse is less favoured today.
- December 14, 2023 10:28
Nifty Outlook: Supports 20,800; Resistance at 21,050, says Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher:
The index would need a decisive breach above 21,000 levels to carry on with the uptrend and expect for next higher targets of 21,800-21,900 in the coming days with major support lying near the 20,550 zone of the rising trendline zone.
The support for the day is seen at 20800 while the resistance is seen at 21050.
- December 14, 2023 10:25
Stock Market Today: Godrej Consumers launches new liquid detergent brand for mass market
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Godrej Consumers has introduced ‘Godrej Fab’, a liquid detergent, in the South Indian markets -- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. The product is launched at a disruptive price point of ₹99 for 100 ml.
Read more here.
- December 14, 2023 10:24
Currency Market Today: Rupee rebounds 13 paise to 83.27 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee rebounded by 13 paise to 83.27 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday after the greenback weakened in the overseas markets as the US Federal Reserve signalled a cut in interest rates next year.
Read more here.
- December 14, 2023 10:15
Stock Market Today: Cosmo Films stock rises after launching Metalised Electrical grade BOPP films
Cosmo Films has recently launched Metalised Electrical grade BOPP films for Capacitor application. The company had said in its statement that these films are used for Capacitor manufacturing of various types of AC and DC Capacitors. These Capacitors have diverse application ranging from Electronics appliances, Industrial applications, Power Electronics, Automobile, Electric Vehicles, Renewable Power systems, etc. These metalised capacitor grade films will be manufactured under clean room conditions with micro slitting capability and thickness ranging from 2.5 micron to 12 micron, it added.
The stock rose 2.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹628.50.
- December 14, 2023 10:11
Stock Recommendations: Tata Power: Focus on RE transition to drive growth
Sharekhan Stock Update- 3R Recommendation
Rating:BUY
(CMP: 338, Price Target: 390)
Company Description
TPCL is India’s largest integrated private power company present in power generation (capacity of 14,381 MW with 62% from thermal and 38% from renewables), transmission, distribution (largest private sector player with a customer
base of 12.4 million), trading and solar EPC (largest solar EPC player in India).
Key Investment Arguments
• The power sector is expected to grow strongly on peak power demand-supply shortfall over for next few years; government has set ambitious target of 80 GW of new thermal power and 321 GW of new renewable power (RE) capacities by 2031-32.
• Tata Power plans to install ~1.5-2 GW of renewable energy every year with a target to increase its renewable power portfolio to 70% of total portfolio by 2030.
• Company has set an aggressive growth target for next 3 years with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT expected to double by FY27 with ~90% of PAT coming from core business (versus 40% in FY23) by FY27E.
• TPCL’s focus on high-growth RE business and entry into power transmission would play a crucial role for sustained earnings growth and improved earnings quality. Hence, we maintain a Buy on TPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 390. At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.8x/2.4x its FY2025E/FY2026E P/BV.
- December 14, 2023 10:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter group Equilibrated Venture CFLOW bought 9.99 lakh shares on Dec. 13.
Usha Martin: Promoter group Neutral Publishing House sold 64,550 shares on Dec. 12. Promoter group Usha Martin Ventures sold 1.06 lakh shares between Dec. 11 and 12.
- December 14, 2023 10:03
Stock Market Live Updates: NBCC (India) hits 52-week high, trades at ₹83.20, yp 3.74% on NSE; bags ₹1,500 crore order
NBCC (India) stock trades at ₹83.20 on the NSE, up by 3.74% after the stock hit 52-week high at ₹84.75 today. The company had received order from NCDC statutory Corporation under the Ministry of Cooperation/ Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in various States, worth ₹1,500 crore.
- December 14, 2023 10:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Somany Ceramics Ltd. - Buyback_Record Date Tomorrow
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 850/-
Current Market Price: 760/-
Market Cap: Rs 3,228 crores
Buyback Size: ₹125 Crs (Representing 15.18 % and 15.17 % of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 14,70,588 shares (Representing 3.46 % of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 2,20,588 Shares\
Last Cum Trading Date – 14 December 2023 (Today)
Ex-Date – 15 December 2023
Buyback Record Date: 15 December 2023
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- December 14, 2023 10:01
Stock Market Live Updates: SIS Ltd- Buyback_Schedule Announced
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 550/-
Current Market Price: 461.75 /
Market Cap: Rs 6,729 crores
Buyback Size: ₹90.00 Crs (representing 9.87% and 4.04% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 16,36,363 shares (representing 1.12% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 2,45,454 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 2 Equity Shares for every 207 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 13 Equity Share for every 97 Equity Shares held on the Record Date\u0009
Buyback Record Date: 12 December 2023
Tender Period:
Start Date - 18 December 2023
Close Date - 22 December 2023
Obligation Date - 29 December 2023
Settlement Date - 01 January 2024
- December 14, 2023 10:01
Stock Market Live Updates: TIW Capital quote on US Federal interest rates
Mohit Ralhan - CEO, TIW Capital on US Feds keeping Interest rates unchanged
While the Fed decided to keep rates on hold, it did little to push back on the aggressive rate cut pricing by the market participants. Median dot plot for 2024 end showed Fed Funds rate at 4.6%, which was 50 bps lower compared to September projections. The Fed Chair even alluded to the members’ having a discussion on rate cuts.
The Fed has achieved considerable progress in bringing down inflation without causing serious economic damage. However, there is still room for improvement as core inflation is running above 3%, much above the central bank’s target. Wage growth is also higher than what is consistent with the inflation target. This means that possibility of further tightening is still not completely off the table, but the chances are low. Given the lags with which monetary policy transmission takes place, the FOMC wants to be ahead of the curve by taking into account the risks to growth from higher rates. As inflation heads lower, real rates could become too restrictive if the Fed does not calibrate policy.
Meeting outcome suggests that FOMC members will keenly monitor any deterioration in economic data or sentiment indicators besides inflation trajectory --
- December 14, 2023 10:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Top performers among Nifty Realty stocks:
Prestige (4.38%); Brigade (3.46%); Sobha (3.20%); Phoenix Mills (3.05%); Godrej Properties (2.68%)
- December 14, 2023 09:36
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: DOMS Industries IPO subscribed 5.7 times
The ₹1,200-crore initial public offering of Doms Industries saw a robust response within a few hours of launch on Wednesday. At the end of the first day, the IPO was subscribed 5.7 times. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹750-790 a share. The IPO will close on Friday and the market lot is 18 shares.
The IPO received bids for 5.04 crore shares as against an issue size of 88.37 lakh shares.
The IPO, which will close on December 15, comprises a fresh issue of ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.07 crore shares.
- December 14, 2023 09:33
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
HCL Tech (3.28%); Tech Mahindra (3.08%); LTIMindtree (2.88%); Infosys (2.35%); Wipro (2.31%)
Major losers:
Power Grid (-0.93%); Nestle India (-0.69%); Cipla (-0.49%); BPCL (-0.49%); Bajaj Auto (-0.31%)
- December 14, 2023 09:32
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: India Shelter Finance IPO subscribed 1.5 times
The ₹1,200-crore initial public offering of India Shelter Finance Corporation was subscribed 1.48 times on the first day of bidding on December 13. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹469-493 a share. The market lot is 30 shares.
- December 14, 2023 09:32
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Inox India issue opens today at ₹627-660
The public issue of cryogenic tank maker Inox India will open for public today and close on December 18. The price band of the issue is ₹627-660 and market lot is 22 shares.
The ₹1,459-crore IPO of Inox India is entirely an offer for the sale of 2.21 crore shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. Under the OFS, Siddharth Jain, Pavan Kumar Jain, Nayantara Jain, Ishita Jain, Manju Jain, Lata Rungta, among others, will offload shares.
- December 14, 2023 09:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Castrol India teams up for ‘India’s ULTIMATE Motostar’ on MTV
Castrol India collaborates with LCR Honda, Viacom18 and RACR to launch the initiative India’s ULTIMATE Motostar on MTV - A search for the nation’s finest moto racer.
- December 14, 2023 09:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Supreme Court ruling on Goa Carbon green cess assessment
Goa Carbon: CO says Supreme Court allowed state authorities to proceed with assessment of green cess, issue formal demand to Supreme Court directed CO shall pay only 50% of demand amount raised by state tax authorities. Says Supreme Court stayed payment of balance 50% of demand amount pending further order.
- December 14, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Forthcoming corporate events
14th December: Jindal Saw, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Anant Raj to consider Fund Raising
15th December: Akshar Spintex to consider Dividend, Bonus issue & Buyback; Anmol India, Orient Green Power Company, Spacenet Enterprises to consider Fund Raising
16th December: PCBL to consider Fund Raising
18th December: Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals to consider Bonus Issue; Highways Infrastructure Trust, Paramount Communications, JTL Industries , Vedanta to consider Fund Raising
20th December: Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services to consider Bonus Issue & Stock Split
21st December: Shreeji Translogistics to consider Bonus Issue
- December 14, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: US Federal Reserve’s dovish stance signals potential 2024 rate cuts: market expectations soar
An early Christmas gift awaited markets as the US Federal Reserve struck the right chord with risk-driven investors following a seemingly dovish stance at its last monetary policy meeting in 2023. Following a series of rate hikes and a hawkish stance in the last 18 months, the central bank changed course as it indicated that three rate cuts looks a possibility in 2024 with further policy tightening out of context currently. We believe that the Fed has now acknowledged that previous rates hikes are working into the economy and a new challenge of managing a drastic slowdown or a probable recession awaits the central bank. Our sense is that 2024 would be a good year for riskier assets overall and would not be surprised to see other major global central banks following suit in the latter half of next year.
Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox
- December 14, 2023 09:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Green Energy announces new wholly-owned subsidiaries; stock surges over 5% on NSE
Adani Green Energy said that Adani Sau Urja (KA) Limited, a Wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has also incorporated its Wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty One Ltd on December 13.
Further, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine Limited, a Wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated its whollyowned subsidiary, namely, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five Ltd on December 13.
Adani Green Energy stock is up by 5.62% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,507.90.
- December 14, 2023 09:22
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Sensex and Nifty surge after Fed’s rate hold; sector rotation expected
Domestic benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, surged on Thursday following the US Federal Chief’s definitive statement on freezing interest rates. Analysts foresee continued consolidation and sector rotation.
7The 30-share BSE Sensex initiated early trade with a climb of 656.45 points, reaching 70,241.05. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty saw a gain of 181.40 points, reaching 21,107.75.
Among the Nifty constituents, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Wipro, and HCL Tech experienced gains, while PowerGrid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer, Asian Paints, and Dr. Reddy’s were among the decliners.
Earlier, US markets were on fire, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting an all-time high. Gift Nifty at 21,216 against the spot close of 21,033. Most Asian stocks are also on the up in early deals on Thursday, except Japan markets.
Fed chair Powell signalled that the central bank was done with rate hikes and will start cutting rates next year. Importantly, the dot plot was revised to signal an easing of 75 bps (rates at 4.5-4.75%) in 2024 and 3.5-3.75 in 2025. This took treasury yields sharply lower.
Ajit Mishra, SVP, Technical Research, Religare Broking, said indications favour further consolidation in the index, but the bias would remain positive. “Participants should maintain their focus on stock selection and overnight risk management. We feel the performance of the US markets would play a critical role in setting the next leg of the directional move so keep a close eye on them for cues,” he added.
Nitin Rao, CEO, InCred Wealth, said: While the Sensex reaching 70,000 is a significant milestone, it’s important to remember that investing is a long-term journey. “Current valuations are reasonable, supported by strong economic fundamentals and a positive market sentiment. This suggests that markets are likely to continue trending upward alongside economic growth,” he said.
- December 14, 2023 09:16
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil futures rally on Fed’s rate cut hints and US inventory drop
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning following the US Federal Reserve’s indicatins to cut interest rates in 2024. Added to this, official data from the US also showed a decline in the crude oil inventories in that country. At 9.13 am on Thursday, February Brent oil futures were at $74.49, up by 0.31 per cent; and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $69.59, up by 0.17 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5801 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹5781, up by 0.35 per cent; and January futures were trading at ₹5847 as against the previous close of ₹5824, up by 0.39 per cent.
- December 14, 2023 09:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Yes Bank fined by RBI for mutilated note non-compliance
Yes Bank informed the exchanges that RBI had imposed a monetary penalty of ₹10,000 on the Bank for non-compliance with RBI requirement of exchange of mutilated notes.
- December 14, 2023 09:13
Stock Market Live Updates: FOMC Review: Doves leap to a happy year-end
Madhavi Arora, Emkay Global Financial
The market has been looking for a dovish pivot from the Fed, and yesterday it got that. The FOMC statement eased back the language on further hikes, the dots now show three cuts next year, and the post-meeting statement now acknowledges inflation has eased. Chair Powell’s comments at the presser supported this dovish turn, stressing progress on inflation and labor market balance. While he maintained that the Committee is not yet convinced it is done, he conceded that the conversation will soon transition to discussing less restrictive policy. When asked in the presser, Powell did not indicate concern with easing financial conditions or sticky services inflation.
■ The 50bps downward revision in 2024 dot plot vs Sep’23 was led by revised economic projections, which indicate a large majority of the Committee is comfortable with multiple cuts next year even though growth is expected to be only modestly below trend. The 2025 median dot also took out a hike.
■ Inflation risks are still seen as skewed to the upside, though by the lowest since early ’21. Core PCE inflation for this year was revised down 0.5pp to 3.2% and for next year down 0.2pp to 2.4%. The GDP projections were upgraded for this year, though expected to moderate to 1.4% next year. That said, when seen in the light of what was expected last December, the actual and Fed’s expected outcome for end-2023 is remarkable – a higher-than- expected GDP, and lower unemployment and yet lower-than-initially-projected core inflation (see table 1).
■ Powell ensured to express his satisfaction with the “progress” on the immaculate disinflation – the word made repeated mentions, though he mentioned that it was too soon to declare victory. More dovishly, in his presser he acknowledged that the FOMC is already talking about “dialing back the amount of policy restraint in place.”
■ Consequent to the dovish outturn, USTs staged an enormous bull-steepening, with 2Y USTs rallying by 30bps - the largest since March, while the 10Y also fell by 18bps to close just above 4%. Deeper rate cut pricing also drove USD weaker.
■ Market pricing for near-term cuts has moved up materially post FOMC, with markets frontloading rate cuts into early 2024. We do not necessarily agree with the current aggressive pricing. However, if “totality” of data continues to cool and support their narrative, we think the Fed could fairly soon start laying the groundwork for normalization to begin early 2H24.
- December 14, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Pre-market comment by Deven Mehata of Choice Broking
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are projected to open higher on December 14, tracking rises of more than 1% in the GIFT Nifty. The GIFT Nifty rose more over 200 points in the morning following a US Fed commentary that anticipated rate cut in 2024, supported by lowering inflation.
Nifty can find support at 20,900 after a gap up opening, followed by 20,850 and 20,800. On the higher side, 21,020 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 21,100 and 21,150.
The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 47,000, followed by 46,900 and 46,800. If the index advances, 47,320 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 47,500 and 47,800.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,711 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded Rs 958 crore worth of stocks on December 13, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
The Fed’s remark yesterday indicated that rates will be decreased in 2024. This upbeat speech pushed the US market higher, with the Dow up over 500 points and the S&P 500 up 1.21 percent. This global positive cue, combined with robust FII purchasing in the Indian market, will drive the Nifty to new highs, and we urge traders and investors to maintain their long positions with a trailing stop loss of 20850.
- December 14, 2023 09:10
Commodities Market Live Updates: Introduction to Options in Energy Products at NSE
Options trading in energy products at the NSE provides market participants with a strategic approach to navigate the complexities of commodities like crude oil and natural gas. These standardised contracts come with specific terms, including contract size, expiration dates, and strike prices. Traders can choose between call options, allowing them to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price if they anticipate price increases, and put options, affording the right to sell at a specified price if they expect a decline. The flexibility of options caters to diverse strategies, serving both hedging needs for energy producers and consumers and speculative interests for traders and investors. The risk management aspect, with limited risk for option buyers, adds an element of control in an otherwise volatile market. Liquidity, driven by various market participants, further enhances the efficiency of the options market, contributing to a dynamic and accessible trading environment for investors in energy derivatives at the NSE.
- December 14, 2023 09:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Ease My Trip Board names Prashant Pitti as Managing Director
Ease My Trip has announced that its board approved change in designation of Prashant Pitti to managing director of the Company, with effect from 11th December, 2023
- December 14, 2023 09:07
Commodities Market Live Updates: Silver prices today: Silver up at $23.85
Silver prices advanced as the dollar index dropped below 103, reaching its lowest point in over a week. This movement followed the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, in line with expectations, and the signaling of a potential 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for the next year—exceeding initial investor expectations. Bets for an interest rate cut in March escalated to 62%. While Chair Powell stated that further interest rate hikes are unlikely, participants were hesitant to entirely rule out the possibility of future increases, maintaining a cautious outlook. The dynamic interplay between the Fed’s decisions and market expectations continues to influence silver prices.
Investors now closely watch the decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE).
The ECB is anticipated to lower its growth and inflation forecasts, while the BoE is expected to maintain a hawkish stance by keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.
- December 14, 2023 09:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Reliance Ind: Moody’s affirms Reliance Industries’ Baa2 ratings, outlook stable
- December 14, 2023 09:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra: Company proposes to invest Rs 875 crore in subsidiary
- December 14, 2023 09:06
Stock Market Live Updates: RBL Bank: BANK acquires 8.51% stake in ONDC for Rs 40 crore
- December 14, 2023 09:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Escorts: Harish Lalchandani Resigns As Chief Officer – Agri Machinery Business Division of Escorts Kubota
- December 14, 2023 09:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Ultratech: Company announced that it plans to increase the overall share of green energy in its total energy mix to 85% by 2030
- December 14, 2023 09:06
Stock Market Live Updates: SBI: Bank said that it will sign a 70 million euro (about Rs 630 crore) Line of Credit with German Development Bank KfW
- December 14, 2023 09:06
Stock Market Live Updates: JSW Energy: Company’s subsidiary has completed a bonus issue of 75.38 crore shares worth Rs 753.89 crore
- December 14, 2023 09:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Axis Bank: Bank likely to see change of hands up to 1.1% equity (3.34 crore shares) via block deal
- December 14, 2023 09:05
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold surges $2032 an ounce
Gold prices surged to a one-week high following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s indication of concluding its tightening cycle and forecasting reduced borrowing costs in 2024. This prompted a decline in the dollar and bond yields. Fed Chair Jerome Powell asserted the likelihood of the central bank ceasing interest rate hikes, though he maintained the option to act if necessary. Reflecting positive sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust reported a 0.26% increase in holdings to 877.96 metric tons on Wednesday from 875.65 tonnes.
Investors now closely watch the decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE).* The ECB is anticipated to lower its growth and inflation forecasts, while the BoE is expected to maintain a hawkish stance by keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.
- December 14, 2023 09:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Fusion Micro: Warburg to sell 93.5 lakh shares at Rs 535 per share
- December 14, 2023 09:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Tech Mahindra: Company announces global crowdsourcing platform
- December 14, 2023 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Axis Bank: UBS, Goldman, Societie General and Morgan Stanley are major Buyers in Axis Bank deal
- December 14, 2023 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Bandhan Bank: RBI authorises Bandhan Bank to disburse pension to retired Railway employees
- December 14, 2023 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Uno Minda: Company inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for automotive seating systems in Ahmedabad
- December 14, 2023 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: GMM Pfaudler: The company has seen a recent transaction within its promoter group, with the Patel Family, via Millars Machinery, acquiring a 1% stake in the company
- December 14, 2023 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Fed indicates three rate cuts in 2024
The Federal Reserve kept the funds rate steady at a 22-year high of 5.25%-5.5% for a third consecutive meeting today, but indicated three quarter percentage point cuts in 2024 in the “dot plot” projections. Eight Fed officials anticipate fewer than three quarter-point cuts next year, while five projected more.
- December 14, 2023 09:03
Stock Market Live Updates: IRCTC: Company is branching out to expand its brand and business reach beyond the railway catering
- December 14, 2023 09:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Biocon: Company said its associate company Bicara Therapeutics Inc has successfully concluded its Series C financing, raising $165 million on December 12.
- December 14, 2023 09:03
Stock Market Live Updates: IndiGo: Company became the sixth-largest airline by overtaking United Airlines
- December 14, 2023 09:03
Stock Market Live Updates: NBCC: Company has secured a substantial work order worth Rs 1,500 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation
- December 14, 2023 09:01
Commodities Market Live Updates: ICO forecasts coffee output rising 5.8% in 2023-24 on higher South American, African production
World coffee production will likely rise by 5.8 per cent to 178 million bags (of 60-kg each) in the coffee year 2023-24 from 168.2 million bags, on rising output in South America and Africa, the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) said.
In its outlook for 2023-24, ICO also said the world coffee consumption would rise by 2.2 per cent to 177 million bags from 173.1 million bags in 2022-23, on rising demand from the non-producing countries.
- December 14, 2023 09:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Denta Water and Infra Solutions files draft papers for IPO
Bengaluru-based Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).
The public offer from a water engineering, procurement, and construction services provider is entirely a fresh issue of up to 75 lakh shares.
- December 14, 2023 08:59
Stocks to Watch: Emami Group looks to enter new consumer-facing businesses as McKinsey working on a roadmap
For the ₹30,000-crore group, founded by RS Agarwal and RS Goenka in 1974, the focus areas will remain personal care products, healthcare products and food business
- December 14, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Updates: CITI on the cement sector
Most investors are constructive on cement demand, and investors are selective about stock picking in the cement space given the rising supply. UltraTech is top consensus pick. Other two stocks of interest on positive side were Dalmia & Ambuja.
- December 14, 2023 08:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
HSBC on ITC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 490/sh (Positive)
Citi on Cement Sector: UltraTech is the consensus top pick of investor. Positive on Ambuja and Dalmia (Positive)
Investec on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 825/sh (Positive)
Investec on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1700/sh (Positive)
Investec on Max Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1350/sh (Positive)
Investec on LIC: Downgrade to Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 875/sh (Neutral)
MOSL on VMart: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800/sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Indigo: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2800/sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Honasa Consumer: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 425/sh (Neutral)
- December 14, 2023 08:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: Nifty may rise 200 points at open
Domestic markets are likely to surge on Thursday, thanks to the US Federal Chief’s categorical statement that there will be no more hikes in interest rates. Analysts expect the consolidation phase to continue and sector rotation.
US markets were on fire, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting an all-time high. Gift Nifty at 21,216 against the spot close of 21,033. Most Asian stocks are also on the up in early deals on Thursday, except Japan markets.
- December 14, 2023 08:35
Stock Market Live Updates: FPIs put in over ₹8,500 crore in IPOs in CY23
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested ₹8,567 crore in initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, compared with ₹6,381 crore put in by mutual funds, ₹1,947 crore by insurance companies, and ₹795 crore by alternative investment funds (AIFs).
Mutual funds, however, have invested more than FPIs as anchor investors for the second year in a row. ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, and HDFC MF are the top MF anchor investors, having put in over ₹1,700 crore this year. Goldman Sachs, Ashoka, and the Government of Singapore are the top three anchor investors among FPIs, with investments of over ₹300 crore each.
- December 14, 2023 08:29
Stock Market Live Updates: S&PGR downgrades Vedanta to ‘CC’; RTGs stay on watch negative.
- December 14, 2023 08:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global: Petronet LNG
PLNG’s Rs207bn petchem foray is difficult to quantify in terms of value add, but we do not foresee a washout and believe the stock is investible, going by its valuations and balance sheet. Sector outlook too is stable, with LNG prices under control. Renewal of the QatarGas deal (likely within 1-3 months) is a key event, as a 15-20-year extension would give long-term earnings visibility on core business, and factors like annual escalation in regas charge continuing are likely to be a significant trigger. In our SA model, we assume avg. core capex of Rs15bnpa and equity investment of Rs52bn in petchem, with nil contribution from the latter and Gopalpur; but even assuming full petchem capex in SA and Rs60bn from a land-based unit in Gopalpur, debt/equity would stay under 1x and even 70% DPR be maintainable. We cut TP by ~8% to Rs245; retain BUY.
- December 14, 2023 08:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Uno Minda has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for automotive seating systems in Ahmedabad
- December 14, 2023 08:25
Stock Market Live Updates: IRCTC is branching out to expand its brand and business reach beyond the railway catering.
- December 14, 2023 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 14-Dec-2023
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• IBULHSGFIN
• INDIACEM
• NATIONALUM
• ZEEL
- December 14, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: December 13, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Fusion Micro Finance, Escorts Kubota, Suntech Realty, Symphony, Hindustan Unilever, IG Petrochemicals, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Butterfly Gandhimathi, JSW Energy, Biocon, NBCC
- December 14, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Fundamentals: GMR Airports: Contrasting tales of FPI interest when Sensex was at 21,000 and when Nifty is at 21,000
Getting ready for India? GMR, getting India ready’ – investors from 2007 will remember this famous advertising slogan, a time when GMR Airports Infrastructure (formerly GMR Infrastructure) was a poster child of that bull market. While the company has come to the spotlight after a long lull, following GQG Partners buying a stake in the company last week, back then, the company was hardly out of the spotlight.
- December 14, 2023 07:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Early-stage delinquencies rising in affordable, low-ticket home loans
Affordable and low-ticket housing loans are showing signs of an increase in early-stage delinquencies, given that low-income borrowers’ repayment capability has been impacted due to weaker rural growth and a fall in households’ savings.
“There was a payment shock due to the rising interest rate cycle and multiple increases in interest rates, because of which some affordable segment players are now operating at upwards of 13–14 per cent. There has also been a drop in the savings rate compounded by the noise on small-ticket unsecured loan exposure. All of this has reduced the capacity and capability of servicing debt for the below ₹30 lakh loan segment,” said Kanika Singh, Chief Risk Officer, India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC).
- December 14, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: VIP Industries (₹652.90) – BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for VIP Industries. The stock surged over 6 per cent on Wednesday. The price action since October indicates a double-bottom formation. This strengthens the bullish case.
- December 14, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 14, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 14, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Vedanta board meet on Dec 18 to consider 2nd interim dividend
- December 14, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 14.12.2023
Jabil Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Costco Wholesale Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Lennar Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Construction)
Aegon Ltd. (Tent) (Sector- Financial)
- December 14, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 14.12.2023
12:00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: -% versus Previous: -0.52%)
17:30 U.K Official Bank Rate (Expected: 5.25% versus Previous: 5.25%)
18:45 EURO Main Refinancing Rate (Expected: 4.5% versus Previous: 4.5%)
19:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.1% versus Previous: -0.1%)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 219K versus Previous: 220K)
19:15 EURO ECB Press Conference
- December 14, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: FED Policy Updates
🔸 Fed Officials See Lower Inflation, Slower GDP Growth in 2024
🔸 Fed Officials See 0.75 Pct-Point Rate Cuts in 2024
🔸 Fed Officials See Additional Rate Cuts in 2025, 2026
- December 14, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Researchbytes Analyst App recent interview as of December 13
DOMS Industries: Santosh Rasiklal Raveshia, MD
Total Capex Close To ?450 Cr, Will Focus On Domestic Market To Drive Sales: Doms Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7GoMENvSr0
Fedbank: Anil Kothuri, MD CEO
Small Mortgage Business Will Continue To See Growth Momentum: Fedbank Financial Services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-SqIKOSNyY
Inox India Ltd: Siddharth Jain, Promoter & Non Executive
INOX India IPO: Price Band Fixed At ?627-660
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpLBRu1FIxw
Manappuram Fin: VP Nandakumar, MD&CEO
50% Gold Loans & 50% Of Non-Gold Loans Is The Ideal Mix: Manappuram Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdI2LJdwZn4
Muthoot Microfin Limited: Sadaf Sayeed, CEO
Muthoot Microfin IPO To Open On Dec 18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXXolpbAAg0
Nuvama Wealth M: Shiv Sehgal, President
Domestic Flows Are Strong And Could See A Ramp-up In The Year-End Rally: Nuvama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vt88xQHhGQ
PI Industries: Rajnish Sarna, Joint MD
Huge Headroom For Growth In Pyroxasulfone Market, Expect 18-20% Growth In FY24 : PI Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Stj_io84qq8
PI Industries: Rajnish Sarna, Joint MD
‘We Are Not A One Molecule Company; Export Over 25 Products’: Rajnish Sarna Of PI Inds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mIUuDXgjKc
SpiceJet: Ajay Singh, CMD
SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
https://twitter.com/etnowlive/status/1734859430339203296?s=48&t=v93OK0uc4_THpPO_aS8n7w
Spandana Sphoor: Shalabh Saxena, MD CEO
Intend To Take Banks’ Share Of Funds From 50% To About 70%: Spandana Sphoorty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jd_L8qxznmI
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- December 14, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets rally on Fed’s dovish stance, Japan bucks trend
Asian markets lift off on Thursday barring Japanese stocks, fuelled by the dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of the year which lifted Wall Street - the Dow surged to a fresh all-time high - and slammed Treasury yields and the dollar.
Japanese indicies lead by Nikkei 225 fell 0.53% or 175.51 points to 32,750.84 while the broader TOPIX dropped 1.03% or 24.22 points to 2330.70. South Korea’s KOSPI surged 1.51% or 37.92 points to 2,548.58 while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.57% or 113.60 points to trade at 7,371.40.
The Federal Reserve maintained the current interest rates of at 5.25% to 5.50% unchanged for the third consecutive meeting, aligning with widespread predictions.
Seventeen out of nineteen Federal Reserve officials forecast a lower policy rate by the conclusion of 2024 compared to the present, with the median projection indicating a decrease of three-quarters of a percentage point from the existing 5.25%-5.50%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank probably completed its series of interest rate hikes but didn’t dismiss the possibility of further action if necessary.
- December 14, 2023 06:59
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold hits one-week peak as Fed signals rate cuts next year
Gold prices extended gains to a one-week high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged an end to its tightening cycle and signalled lower borrowing costs in 2024, sending the dollar and bond yields lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,036.99 per ounce, after rising 2.4% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures jumped 2.7% to $2,051.10. - Reuters
- December 14, 2023 06:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Dow ends at record high as Fed says it sees lower borrowing costs in 2024
The Dow Jones industrial average hit its first record closing high since January 2022 and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signalled that its interest rate-hiking policy of the last two years is at an end and that it sees lower borrowing costs in 2024.
In its policy statement, the Fed also left interest rates steady, as expected, and a near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials projected that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 512.3 points, or 1.4%, to 37,090.24, the S&P 500 gained 63.39 points, or 1.37%, at 4,707.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 200.57 points, or 1.38%, at 14,733.96. - Reuters

