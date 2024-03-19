March 19, 2024 09:12

Focus Today – TCS block deal, AB Sunlife OFS for Non-retail. Bank of Japan Credit policy today. - Expectation of BoJ to hike interest rate first time in the 17 years. FOMC two-days meeting from today and tomorrow Fed meeting interest rate decision. ADR/GDR - HDFC Bank AND Axis Bank up 1.5%, M&M up 3%, Wipro down 1%. Gail up 3%. Ambuja Cement down 3%.

Today’s Market Outlook – Expect market to open on a flat note ahead of key global major events to be release this week – Bank of Japan to announce interest rate decision today, FOMC two-days meeting commence from today and Fed meeting interest rate decision to be release tomorrow while Bank of England interest rate decision to be announce on Thursday. Overnight, U.S. stocks ended higher up to 1%, driven by large-cap growth stocks like Alphabet and Tesla, which contributed to a recovery in the technology major index Nasdaq composite by 1%. However, US 10-Year Bond Yield and Dollar Index spiked to 1-month high at 4.32% and 103.6 respectively ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision tomorrow. Geo-political tension between Russia and Ukraine lifted oil price to 5-month high at $87/bbl which is a major concern in the market. Gift Nifty declined by 70 points or 0.3%. Yesterday, Nifty ended marginally positive but metal and real estate stocks were major gainers. Expect, domestic equity bourse will be moving on a narrow range but stock specific action to be continued. Technically, Nifty managed to end above 50-DMA level yesterday which is a positive indication. Expect, positive for upstream oil companies as a benefit of rising oil prices. Rally on metal stocks to continue after China reported better than expected Industrial production data. Real Estate stocks may be positive due to stable interest rates and rising demand.

Price Update –.Oil soared 2% to 5-month high at $87/bbl with continued Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and OPEC+ supply cuts in focus.. About 600,000 barrels of Russia’s daily refining capacity has been knocked out by the Ukraine drone strikes.

Gold Price Update – Gold steadied at $2160/ounce ahead of key US, UK and Japan Central bank interest-rate decisions to be announced this week.

Nifty-50 Outlook

NIFTY-50 has closed in an inside range and breakdown below 21,900 would witness a sharp fall in the broader markets.

The next band of support would be at 21,600-21,550 levels on the downside while on the higher side crossover of 22,200 will witness a strong up move.

RSI has been trending below the average line and other key technical indicators are in mixed momentum from current levels.

Highest call OI has moved to 22,300 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 22,000 for the weekly expiry.

Bank Nifty Outlook

BANK NIFTY has closed at the weekly support levels of 46,400 and the bullish momentum will be only above 46,800 levels.

The lower support will be at the 100 day average of 45,900 levels will be key to hold for the broader market up move.

RSI is trending below the average line near which indicates the negative momentum to continue for the next few days.

Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 47,000 levels while on the downside put OI is at 46,300 levels for the weekly expiry.