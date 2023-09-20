September 20, 2023 14:27

Will Canadian pension funds review their Indian investments?

Currently, the market appears to be relatively unfazed by the tension between India and Canada. Despite the significant investments made by the Canada pension fund in the Indian equity market and the exposure of many Indian IT companies to the Canadian market, the market seems to be taking a more composed stance, viewing the issue primarily as a political one.

Immediate implications on trade relations between the two countries are not perceived to be substantial.

Pension funds, known for their long-term investment perspective, typically do not react hastily to such geopolitical events.

They maintain a strategic outlook and are likely to wait for developments before making any major adjustments. There’s a reasonable expectation that this issue will be resolved over time.

However, should the tension escalate further, a thorough analysis of the situation will be warranted.

At this moment, it’s crucial for investors to remain steady and avoid succumbing to panic.