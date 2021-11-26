Live Top business news: November 26, 2021

BL Internet Desk
11.03 AM

Gold futures rise in opening trade, silver loses glitter

MCX silver December futures opened lower

10.30 AM

Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 120 crore doses

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 15,52,83,868 Vaccine doses

10.00 AM

Sensex tanks over 800 points; Nifty sinks below 17,300

Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were the gainers

9.30 AM

Surplus rainfall run continues over South Peninsula, country as a whole

Model forecasts indicate rains to last until December 8

Published on November 26, 2021