The Centre has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar to ration cards from March 31, 2023, to June 30, 2023, according to the latest notification issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution. The move is to prevent individuals from obtaining multiple ration cards.

Steps to link Aadhaar-Ration card offline

Carry photocopies of Aadhaar card, including that of family members, and the ration card.

Carry a passport-size photo of the family’s head and submit it with the PDS or ration shop.

You may have to provide fingerprint details for the information to be validated against the Aadhaar database.

Also read: Know how to check if Aadhaar is linked to PAN

The relevant authorities will process the documents and will notify you when the ration card has been linked. Documents that may be required include:

Photocopy of ration card

Photocopies of all family members’ Aadhaar cards

Bank passbook copy

Passport-size photos of the family’s head

Also read: How taxpayers can file complaints on GST portal?

Steps to link Aadhaar-Ration card online

Head to the Public Distribution System (PDS) website of your state and log in.

Choose to connect your Aadhaar to your ration card.

Enter the details of your ration card, Aadhaar card, and registered mobile number.

Proceed to submit.

After OTP verification, an acknowledgment will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Also read: How to validate digital signature in eAadhaar?