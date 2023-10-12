October 12, 2023 10:13

Strong opening in the Asian markets, fourth consecutive days rally in the US market, less hawkish statement by the US Fed in its minutes of meeting, mixed bag Q2 results announced by TCS and cooling down US 10-Year bond yield and oil price, may open domestic bourses on a positive note.

Both Asian and US markets gained up to 1% after the US Fed officials agreed that policy should remain restrictive for an extended period but acknowledged that they need to balance the risk of inflation. As a result, US 10-Year bond Yield further declined by 10bps to close to a 2-week low at 4.5% despite September PPI (WPI) data reported above estimate. US Dow Future is up 0.2% ahead of CPI (Inflation) data to be released today along with India and the European region.

Gift Nifty is trading flat to negative while Nifty soared over 0.5% yesterday led by cement and auto stock. Positive sentiment in the market due to favorable micro data, strong festival demand and impressive quarterly business earning date by corporate will be positive for the market sentiment. Any decline will be a good buying opportunity. Focus on IT stocks as tech majors Infosys and HCL Tech announce Q2 results today.

Oil – Rising US oil inventory and minimum impact of Israel-Hamas war’s effect pulled down oil price by 2% to $85/bbl.

Gold – Gold rose to the highest this month at $1975/ounce as traders digested the minutes of a key Federal Reserve meeting for cues on the interest-rate path

NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK

NIFTY-50 has closed at 3 weeks high above the 20 day average and sustenance above these would swiftly move higher near to all time high.

On the downside the near term support would be at 19,550-19,625 levels which is the average closing of the last 3 weeks followed by 19,400 levels.

The key technical indicators have turned positive trending above the averages in line with the strong up move.

Highest call OI is at 20,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 19,800 for the weekly expiry.

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

BANK NIFTY opened higher on the back of positive global cues, filled the intraday gaps and again recovered 200 points from the day’s low exhibiting strength led by private banks.

The double bottoms near 43,800 levels would act as strong support and the band of averages at 44,700 levels crossover will be a breakout to test the higher range of 45,000 levels.

The key technical indicators have moved up sharply on multiple time frames from the oversold levels and could gain traction in the coming days.

Bank Nifty 45000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside the strike has moved to 44,500 for the put options OI.