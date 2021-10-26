9.00 AM

Pre-market open: SGX Nifty signals 80-point gap-up opening for Nifty

Indian markets are likely to open positive note on Tuesday, thanks to strong global cues. However, the settlement of NSE derivative contracts on coming Thursday, will keep the market volatile. Though the headline benchmarks show some resilient, broader markets will continue to remain under pressure, said analysts.

Analysts caution investors not to buy the beaten down mid & small-cap stocks, as the “worst is not yet over for them”. However, market participants expect some bounce back in the mid and small-cap space.

