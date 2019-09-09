10.10 am

10 am

Equitas Holdings---the holding company of Equitas Small Finance Bank—could be in for a rough ride.

RBI also freezes branch expansion plans, caps MD’s remuneration

After reeling under the demonetisation shock, loan growth and asset quality are slowly returning to normalcy. However, garnering low-cost deposits and ...

9.50 am

Auto industry body to share report card on August sales today

With market leaders like Maruti Suzuki in passenger cars and Hero MotoCorp for two wheelers feeling the strain of slowdown, the overall data of automobile sales during August may show another month of depression.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers will be sharing the sales report shortly at 11 am today, and the whole picture will come into the light, but as individual companies had already shared their numbers in the beginning of the month that indicated poor sales. Read more here

Prices likely to move up to 20 per cent.

Auto companies could reinvent themselves by offering integrated mobility-services

Transport Minister says there’s no intention to ban petrol, diesel vehicles

9.45 am

Sensex, Nifty slip in cautious trade

Equity markets would track announcement of some key macroeconomic data points for further cues. Investors would watch out for industrial production, inflation number and manufacturing production data scheduled to come on Thursday for further cues.

Bourses will be closed on Tuesday for ‘Muharram’.

The Sensex was quoted at 36,880.13, down by 101.64 points from its previous close.

The NSE Nifty too was trading at 10,913.70, down by 32.50 points from its previous close.

Investors with a medium-term time-frame can buy the stock of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) at current levels. Following a short-term downtrend, the ...

Is it a good time to start investing in sugar stocks? Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice Read More

FPIs pull out ₹1,263 cr in first week of September despite surcharge reversal They were net sellers for the previous two months pulling out ₹5,920.02 crore in August and ₹2,985.88 crore in July. Read More

9.35 am

NSE SECTORAL INDICES

9.20 am

Stock market indices declined today taking cues from cautious Asian markets such as Nikkei and Hang Seng. Markets will be looking at industrial production data and manufacturing production number. These two numbers followed by inflation would set some tone for the next move.

After opening slightly lower at 36,969.48, the Sensex immediately fell to a low of 36,784.47, before being quoted at 36,801.68, down by 180.09 points from its previous close.

The NSE Nifty too fell to a low of 10,890.85, before trading at 10,903.60, down by 42.60 points from its previous close.

Sectoral indices such as Banking, Auto, Financial Services, and Metal lost between 0.50 and 1.25 per cent.

Nearly 82% of 2,264 stocks on the BSE hit by unfriendly provisions, trade war, debt troubles

Equity markets would track announcement of some key macroeconomic data points in this holiday-shortened week for further cues, while expectations of ...

Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹ 87,973.5 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and HDFC taking the ...

9.15 am

9.10 am

Stock indices edge lower at Pre-Open

Stock markets edged lowe at pre-open session. While the BSE Sensex was down 12.29 points at 36.969.48, the Nifty has shed 9 points at 10,936.70.

9 am

Asian stocks tip-toed higher on Monday amid a cautious market mood as investors hoped for stimulus to support growth in the world's major economies.

8.55 am

FPIs pull out ₹1,263 cr in first week of September despite surcharge reversal

Continuing their selling spree, foreign investors withdrew a net sum of ₹1,263 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first week of September amid global headwinds even as the government rolled back enhanced surcharge on FPIs.

Read more