Live Top Business News: December 31, 2021

10 am

PB Fintech to invest up to ₹700 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers

Also to invest up to ₹229.99 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting

9.50 am

Covid-19: More restrictions on public gatherings in Maharashtra

The State reported 198 cases of Omicron variant infected cases on Thursday

9.45 am

Reliance New Energy Solar signs definitive agreement to acquire 100% in Faradion

Acquisition to be done at an enterprise value of £100 million

9.40 am

Government approves 19th tranche of electoral bonds; sale opens on Jan 1

The Finance Ministry adds that SBI has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 branches

9.28 am

Community spread of Omicron can overwhelm hospitals: Experts

The new, fast-spreading variant of concern has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples analysed in the national capital

9.26 am

Vehicle recalls hit a five-year high in 2021

More than 7 lakh units recalled over airbag failure, faulty emissions, engine malfunction

9.22 am

Equity market to see a muted 2022 beginning: Motilal Oswal AMC

Financial, pharma, real estate stocks will outperform

9.12 am

With thrust on renewables, 2021 was a watershed year

A slew of reforms and revamp measures were targeted at enhancing efficiency and optimising costs

9.05 am

Omicron Covid variant casts shadow over India’s export prospects in 2022

Global trade shows signs of slow down but Indian exporters could find succour if the government negotiates favourable FTAs and schemes

9 am

LIC, GIC Re and New India systemically important insurers: IRDAI

D-SIIs refer to insurers of such size, market importance, and domestic and global inter-connected, whose distress or failure would cause significant ...

8.50 am

Chennai witnesses spike in number of daily Covid-19 cases to 397

The spike in the city led to increase in the number of daily infections in the State to 890

8.30 am

CMS Info listing: Will it deliver enough cash?

CMS provides cash management services, including ATM services.

8.25 am

Stocks that will see action on Dec 31

Buzzing stocks: Interglobe Aviation, PowerGrid, SBI, DIshTV, IDFC First Bank, Rain Ind, Tata Communications, NBCC, Balrampur Chini, HCC, GNFC

8.20 am

Amid lack of global cues, Indian markets to move in a narrow path

All eyes on Omicron news development

8.15 am

F&O: Nifty rollover of 77%, Bank Nifty’s 84% point to a bullish January

Seven stocks including NBCC enter derivative segment

8.10 am

Kajaria Ceramics (₹1,286.55): BUY

The outlook for the stock of Kajaria Ceramics is bullish. The stock surged 4.27 per cent on Thursday thereby gaining upside momentum. Immediate ...

Published on December 31, 2021