10 am

Also to invest up to ₹229.99 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting

9.50 am

The State reported 198 cases of Omicron variant infected cases on Thursday

9.45 am

Acquisition to be done at an enterprise value of £100 million

9.40 am

The Finance Ministry adds that SBI has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 branches

9.28 am

The new, fast-spreading variant of concern has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples analysed in the national capital

9.26 am

More than 7 lakh units recalled over airbag failure, faulty emissions, engine malfunction

9.22 am

Financial, pharma, real estate stocks will outperform

9.12 am

A slew of reforms and revamp measures were targeted at enhancing efficiency and optimising costs

9.05 am

Global trade shows signs of slow down but Indian exporters could find succour if the government negotiates favourable FTAs and schemes

9 am

D-SIIs refer to insurers of such size, market importance, and domestic and global inter-connected, whose distress or failure would cause significant ...

8.50 am

The spike in the city led to increase in the number of daily infections in the State to 890

8.30 am

CMS provides cash management services, including ATM services.

8.25 am

Buzzing stocks: Interglobe Aviation, PowerGrid, SBI, DIshTV, IDFC First Bank, Rain Ind, Tata Communications, NBCC, Balrampur Chini, HCC, GNFC

8.20 am

All eyes on Omicron news development

8.15 am

Seven stocks including NBCC enter derivative segment

8.10 am

The outlook for the stock of Kajaria Ceramics is bullish. The stock surged 4.27 per cent on Thursday thereby gaining upside momentum. Immediate ...