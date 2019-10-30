Live Market Live: Japan's Nikkei index opens lower

9 am

Japan's Nikkei index opens lower

 

Japan's main Nikkei index opened lower on Wednesday with investors cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the Bank of Japan's policy announcement this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent. File Photo   -  Reuters

 

8.55 pm

 

Day Trading Guide for October 30, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

 

₹1242 • HDFC Bank

 

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1228121512551265

 

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,255 levels

 

 

₹650 • Infosys

 

 

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
640630657670

 

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹657 levels

 

 

8.45 pm

Broker's call: SBI (Accumulate)

Dolat Analysis

SBI (Accumulate)

CMP: ₹280.5

Target: ₹315

The bank reported a loss on account of higher credit costs. Including the exceptional item, the profit has been ₹3,000 crore. The bank has not taken the benefit of the new tax rate (at this juncture)

Published on October 30, 2019