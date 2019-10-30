9 am

Japan's main Nikkei index opened lower on Wednesday with investors cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the Bank of Japan's policy announcement this week.

READ MORE

8.55 pm

This is a free report from Portfolio. Click here to subscribe for more insightful and analytical reports like this.

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1242 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1228 1215 1255 1265 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,255 levels

₹650 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 640 630 657 670 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹657 levels

8.45 pm

Dolat Analysis

SBI (Accumulate)

CMP: ₹280.5

Target: ₹315

The bank reported a loss on account of higher credit costs. Including the exceptional item, the profit has been ₹3,000 crore. The bank has not taken the benefit of the new tax rate (at this juncture)

READ MORE

The trend in slippages and core net interest income has been bumpy over the past year

Lifted by exceptional item of Rs 3,484 cr on account of partial sale of investment in life insurance arm

Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.