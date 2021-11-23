Live Top Business News: November 23, 2021

BL Internet Desk
10.30 AM

WTO, WHO launch Covid-19 Vaccine Trade Tracker

Will provide data on cross-border flow of vaccines by product, country, arrangement type

10.00 AM

CAG to start natural resources accounting

We are in the process of conceptualising Natural Resources Accounting (NRA) which will improve the accountability of the executive, said CAG Girish ...

9.30 AM

AIBOC to hold protest marches to oppose bank privatisation

Plans ‘Bharat Yatras’ from different parts of the country to mobilise public opinion

Published on November 23, 2021