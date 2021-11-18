Live Top business news: November 18, 2021

12.25 pm

NSDL e-Governance gets RBI’s in-principle nod as Account Aggregator

It's a first-of-its-kind consent framework that empowers individuals with control over their data and the ability to securely and digitally access and ...

12.20 pm

Automobile festive season sales worst in 10 years: FADA

The 42 day festive season saw passenger vehicles retail sales declining to 3,24,542 units this year

12.15 pm

India imposes anti-dumping duty on steel and fibreglass measuring tapes from Singapore, Cambodia

Anti-dumping duty is pegged at $1.83/kg on steel measuring tapes and $2.56/kg on fibreglass measuring tapes.

12 noon

Nifty Call: Go short on rise above 17,840 and 17,890 with stop-loss at 17,980

Nifty could test 17,600-17,500 in the coming days

11.44 am

Demand for additional funds for MGNREGS gets louder

Centre has so far released ₹67,704 cr this financial year

11.39 am

Retail advances will drive growth this fiscal: Axis Bank

Private-sector lender expects revival of unsecured lending in the second half

11.23 am

Ensure cryptocurrency does not end in wrong hands: PM to democratic nations

Modi said the country is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in diverse areas including in 5G

11.18 am

Saudi Aramco unit Sabic backs India’s $178 billion chemicals market

It is also keen on supplying material for building floating solar plants

11.05 am

Mind the speculative froth in small-caps

It’s time SEBI took a closer look at the price action in some of the small-cap counters to investigate price manipulation

10.45 am

Sensex drops over 400 points; Nifty tests 17,750

M&M was the top loser, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and TCS.

10.30 am

E-2W market will see big surge in sales on lower cost of ownership: BCG report

Demand to be driven by B2C, B2B segments

10.28 am

India received $87 billion in remittances in 2021

Remittances are projected to grow three per cent in 2022 to $89.6 billion

10.24 am

Sapphire foods makes a positive start, lists at 11% premium

The ₹2,073 crore IPO of Sapphire Foods closed strongly, with the issue subscribing 5.75 times

10.22 am

Paytm makes a weak debut, lists at 9% discount

The company listed at ₹1,955 on the BSE, down ₹195 or 9.07 per cent from its issue price

10.20 am

IPO screener: Paytm, Sapphire Foods listing today

Go Fashion IPO subscribed 2.46 times on Day 1 itself

10.15 am

Stocks that will see action today

Vedanta, Jindal Drilling, Camlin Fine, BHEL, Infosys, BDL, MOIL, International Conveyors, Knowledge Marine

10.13 am

NRL's capacity expansion cost escalates by ₹5,432 cr

With the Centre approving the revised cost, the refinery will process heavier crude oil and maximize production of distillates.

10.10 am

Indian Railways gets first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station

A pod hotel has small bed-sized capsules providing affordable overnight accommodation.

10.08 am

Zerodha faces investors' fury on technical glitch

The brokerage house faced customers' ire on microblogging site Twitter as they complained that prices and trading froze on its platform during the ...

Published on November 18, 2021