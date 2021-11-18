12.25 pm

It's a first-of-its-kind consent framework that empowers individuals with control over their data and the ability to securely and digitally access and ...

12.20 pm

The 42 day festive season saw passenger vehicles retail sales declining to 3,24,542 units this year

12.15 pm

Anti-dumping duty is pegged at $1.83/kg on steel measuring tapes and $2.56/kg on fibreglass measuring tapes.

12 noon

Nifty could test 17,600-17,500 in the coming days

11.44 am

Centre has so far released ₹67,704 cr this financial year

11.39 am

Private-sector lender expects revival of unsecured lending in the second half

11.23 am

Modi said the country is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in diverse areas including in 5G

11.18 am

It is also keen on supplying material for building floating solar plants

11.05 am

It’s time SEBI took a closer look at the price action in some of the small-cap counters to investigate price manipulation

10.45 am

M&M was the top loser, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and TCS.

10.30 am

Demand to be driven by B2C, B2B segments

10.28 am

Remittances are projected to grow three per cent in 2022 to $89.6 billion

10.24 am

The ₹2,073 crore IPO of Sapphire Foods closed strongly, with the issue subscribing 5.75 times

10.22 am

The company listed at ₹1,955 on the BSE, down ₹195 or 9.07 per cent from its issue price

10.20 am

Go Fashion IPO subscribed 2.46 times on Day 1 itself

10.15 am

Vedanta, Jindal Drilling, Camlin Fine, BHEL, Infosys, BDL, MOIL, International Conveyors, Knowledge Marine

10.13 am

With the Centre approving the revised cost, the refinery will process heavier crude oil and maximize production of distillates.

10.10 am

A pod hotel has small bed-sized capsules providing affordable overnight accommodation.

10.08 am

The brokerage house faced customers' ire on microblogging site Twitter as they complained that prices and trading froze on its platform during the ...