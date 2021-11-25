Live Top Business News: November 25, 2021

10.25 AM

BL Special: Who will introduce reforms in APMCs?

In Maharashtra, farmers have no right to decide the price of their own produce

9.55 AM

Lanka declares ‘low’ over South-West Bay, IMD’s call awaited

Squally weather, strong winds may prevail over Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast

9.30 AM

SEBI issues regulatory mechanism for Silver ETFs

A silver ETF scheme by mutual funds have to invest at least 95% of the net assets in silver and silver related instruments: SEBI

Published on November 25, 2021