11.16 am

As a precaution, hotels have cancelled new year eve parties.

11.11 am

Mumbai witnessed a sharp surge in Covid cases at 1,333 as on Tuesday evening

10.55 am

Only deficit in North-East, East MP, Vidarbha, Telangana

10.45 am

To utilise funds to strengthen its product portfolio and innovation.

10.40 am

It is used as base paper for printing and as a barrier paper for waxing and coating.

10.30 am

The planned investment is to get a foothold into the thriving European EV ecosystem.

10.25 am

Quoting SEBI'S FY21 annual report, a media report said the regulator had paid back only ₹129 crore to bondholders

10.20 am

About ₹30 crore will be given to over 350 farmer producers organisations (FPOs)

9.55 am

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has provided a one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed ITRs for AY2020-21

9.42 am

The TN plant was at the centre of a mass food poisoning incident that sparked employee protests.

9.39 am

More clarity needed on role of SEBI and NCLT when it comes to reverse mergers and mergers, says the SEBI Chairman

9.25 am

India approves 2 more Covid vaccines

9.16 am

Trivandrum Chamber team meets TN Chief Minister

8.54 am

Buzzing Stocks: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Strides Pharma Science, Aurobindo Pharma, ...

8.50 am

Board of Directors of Raymond approved and passed an enabling resolution to infuse funds up to ₹150 crore

8.34 am

But the near-term outlook is positive, and dips are likely to be bought.

8.33 am

Flexibility on frequency of switches to help subscribers ride market trends: PFRDA