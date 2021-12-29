Live Top Business News: December 29, 2021

11.16 am

Hotels see good occupancy rates despite Omicron fear

As a precaution, hotels have cancelled new year eve parties.

11.11 am

India’s Covid cases rise to 9,195 on Wednesday, Omicron tally at 781

Mumbai witnessed a sharp surge in Covid cases at 1,333 as on Tuesday evening

10.55 am

Rainfall for country as a whole stays in surplus at +42 pc

Only deficit in North-East, East MP, Vidarbha, Telangana

10.45 am

GlobalBees joins the unicorn club with $111.5 million fundraise

To utilise funds to strengthen its product portfolio and innovation.

10.40 am

FinMin imposes anti-dumping duty on ‘decor paper’ from China

It is used as base paper for printing and as a barrier paper for waxing and coating.

10.30 am

Amara Raja to invest in e-mobility battery developer InoBat Auto

The planned investment is to get a foothold into the thriving European EV ecosystem.

10.25 am

Sahara yet to deposit money fully ordered by SC, says SEBI chief

Quoting SEBI'S FY21 annual report, a media report said the regulator had paid back only ₹129 crore to bondholders

10.20 am

Modi to transfer govt equity to FPOs and PM-Kisan installment Jan 1

About ₹30 crore will be given to over 350 farmer producers organisations (FPOs)

9.55 am

ITR for Assessment Year 2020-21 can be verified till Feb 28

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has provided a one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed ITRs for AY2020-21

9.42 am

Foxconn to restructure management at Sriperumbudur facility

The TN plant was at the centre of a mass food poisoning incident that sparked employee protests.

9.39 am

SEBI in no rush to come out with SPAC policy: Tyagi

More clarity needed on role of SEBI and NCLT when it comes to reverse mergers and mergers, says the SEBI Chairman

9.25 am

India-US healthcare collaboration in spotlight

India approves 2 more Covid vaccines

9.16 am

Stalin promises steps to boost trade between South TN, Kerala capital

Trivandrum Chamber team meets TN Chief Minister

8.54 am

Stocks that will see action today

Buzzing Stocks: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Strides Pharma Science, Aurobindo Pharma, ...

8.50 am

Raymond incorporates new firm for real estate business

Board of Directors of Raymond approved and passed an enabling resolution to infuse funds up to ₹150 crore

8.34 am

SGX Nifty indicates a marginally lower opening; supports are at 17,100-17,000

But the near-term outlook is positive, and dips are likely to be bought.

8.33 am

NPS subscribers can soon switch asset allocation 4 times in a year

Flexibility on frequency of switches to help subscribers ride market trends: PFRDA

Published on December 29, 2021