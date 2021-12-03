Live Top Business News: December 3, 2021

Internet Desk

11.33 am

Omicron fears keep Gold futures firm globally

MCX Gold gains ₹224 on Friday; spot prices remain under pressure

11.25 am

Edible oil imports likely to remain flat during oil year 2021-22

SEA official says domestic consumption of edible oils has been affected due to the current high price in the international market

11.16 am

Sensex, Nifty trade flat; L&T up nearly 2%

L&T was the top gainer, rising 1.81 per cent, followed by UPL, BPCL, IOC and Ultratech Cement.

11.03 am

ITC ups its play in speciality papers, paperboards

Looks at value-added, high margin offerings

10.45 am

Deep depression in Bay may intensify as cyclone tonight, says IMD

Depression could go on to become a severe cyclone, but weaken later

10.30 am

Farmers demand augmented supply of urea with rabi sowing period set to end

Both industry and government officials maintain that there is no shortage of urea

10.15 am

‘Any plan to build a seaport in the Thar desert’, BJP law maker Rajendra Gehlot asks in Parliament

Gehlot sought details of any survey that has been conducted on the said plan and the details

10.05 am

Kerala HC admits plea against faceless assessment under IT Act

The petitioners contend the settled position of law was that whenever an order having a civil consequence was passed against any person, they ought to ...

9.37 am

Gita Gopinath to take on new role at IMF as First Deputy Managing Director

She would replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the Fund early next year

9.36 am

Adani Ports seeks green nod to raise Gangavaram port capacity by 20 million tonnes

To undertake capacity expansion by modernising the nine berths within the approved project area.

9.35 am

How Mutual Funds missed out on the rally in Power Grid

Perhaps, investors may have been influenced by NTPC’s cheaper valuations versus Power Grid and hope of convergence in their valuations.

Published on December 03, 2021