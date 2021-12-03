11.33 am

MCX Gold gains ₹224 on Friday; spot prices remain under pressure

11.25 am

SEA official says domestic consumption of edible oils has been affected due to the current high price in the international market

11.16 am

L&T was the top gainer, rising 1.81 per cent, followed by UPL, BPCL, IOC and Ultratech Cement.

11.03 am

Looks at value-added, high margin offerings

10.45 am

Depression could go on to become a severe cyclone, but weaken later

10.30 am

Both industry and government officials maintain that there is no shortage of urea

10.15 am

Gehlot sought details of any survey that has been conducted on the said plan and the details

10.05 am

The petitioners contend the settled position of law was that whenever an order having a civil consequence was passed against any person, they ought to ...

9.37 am

She would replace Geoffrey Okamoto who plans to leave the Fund early next year

9.36 am

To undertake capacity expansion by modernising the nine berths within the approved project area.

9.35 am

Perhaps, investors may have been influenced by NTPC’s cheaper valuations versus Power Grid and hope of convergence in their valuations.