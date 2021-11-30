11.24 am

Charanjit Singh is a climate finance and clean energy domain expert

11.12 am

With mountains of foodgrains storage, the Centre now focus on nutri-cereals, oilseeds and pulses to avoid massive forex outflows.

10.55 am

The shares listed at ₹1316.00 on the BSE, up ₹626 or 90.72 per cent from the issue price

10.28 am

Earlier, RBI on Monday superseded the board of the NBFC, citing payment defaults and serious governance concerns.

10.08 am

US retailers are estimated to generate online sales of up to $11.3 billion

10.03 am

The spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, however, continues to weigh on the markets

9.58 am

The homebuyers in their petition claimed the process as illegal as the constitution of CoC

9.54 am

Late rains due to La Nina and pink bollworm incidence are the major reasons for poor yields and production in cotton this year

9.50 am

A 75 per cent gain for the social-media platform during Dorsey’s tenure lags far behind the more than 280 per cent rally for the Nasdaq 100

9.45 am

In the hotly contested segment, JioMart offers free delivery with no minimum order value.

9.40 am

Firm expects to create more than 1,000 jobs in the next two years

9.35 am

The development comes at a time when concerns over big tech firms' play in the financial sector are being expressed unequivocally by regulators

9.33 am

Parag Agrawal's naming as Twitter CEO added to the growing number of Indians leading global tech companies.