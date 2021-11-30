Live Top Business News: November 30, 2021

11.24 am

Adani Ports hires ESG head as global scrutiny intensify over sustainability agenda

Charanjit Singh is a climate finance and clean energy domain expert

11.12 am

Explainer: All about MSP and the demand for a legal backing

With mountains of foodgrains storage, the Centre now focus on nutri-cereals, oilseeds and pulses to avoid massive forex outflows.

10.55 am

Go Fashion makes a stellar debut, lists at 90% premium

The shares listed at ₹1316.00 on the BSE, up ₹626 or 90.72 per cent from the issue price

10.28 am

Reliance Capital scrip down 5%

Earlier, RBI on Monday superseded the board of the NBFC, citing payment defaults and serious governance concerns.

10.08 am

Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals

US retailers are estimated to generate online sales of up to $11.3 billion

10.03 am

Markets rise ahead of GDP data; IT stocks gain

The spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, however, continues to weigh on the markets

9.58 am

NCLAT quashes CoC constitution of Value Infratech, asks NCLT to remove RP

The homebuyers in their petition claimed the process as illegal as the constitution of CoC

9.54 am

Rains, HTBT, pink bollworm drag cotton yields by 20-25%

Late rains due to La Nina and pink bollworm incidence are the major reasons for poor yields and production in cotton this year

9.50 am

Twitter missed out on tech peers’ rally during Dorsey era

A 75 per cent gain for the social-media platform during Dorsey’s tenure lags far behind the more than 280 per cent rally for the Nasdaq 100

9.45 am

Reliance’s JioMart turns to WhatsApp to break Amazon’s grip on grocery buyers

In the hotly contested segment, JioMart offers free delivery with no minimum order value.

9.40 am

German tech unicorn Celonis to invest $100 million in India

Firm expects to create more than 1,000 jobs in the next two years

9.35 am

WhatsApp gets NPCI nod for doubling payments user base

The development comes at a time when concerns over big tech firms' play in the financial sector are being expressed unequivocally by regulators

9.33 am

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO

Parag Agrawal's naming as Twitter CEO added to the growing number of Indians leading global tech companies.

